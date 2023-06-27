Final Fantasy 16 Weapons Locations

There are a lot of weapons you can find for Clive in Final Fantasy 16. You need to find all of them before you can use them. Different weapons offer different damage and stagger potentials, so finding a weapon that suits you will make a huge difference. This guide will take you through the list of all the weapons you can find in FF16.
How to get all weapons in Final Fantasy 16
All weapons in FF16 can be obtained whenever possible, so you don’t have to worry about missing out on these weapons. You can return to collect them if you missed out on any of these.
All weapons can also be collected again in New Game+, where you find stronger versions of the same weapons in the exact locations. Following are all the weapons in Final Fantasy 16.
Ultima Weapon
Attack: 700
Stagger: 700
You can get this through crafting in New Game+.
Gotterdammerung
Attack: 375
Stagger: 375
Complete the Blacksmith’s Blues IV quest to get the designs. Once you have the design, you can craft this weapon in FF16.
Defender
Attack: 320
Stagger: 30
First, complete “Streets of Madness,” and then you can buy it.
Masamune
Attack: 310
Stagger: 310
Found near Notorious Mark: Pandemonium, east of Rikmal’s Roost. You get to the chest in the mission “The Shadow Coast” for the first time.
Icebrand
Attack: 300
Stagger: 300
Obtained through crafting in the mission “Across the Narrow Main.”
Rune Blade
Attack: 295
Stagger: 295
It can be purchased after the mission “A Song of Hope.”
Brightburn
Attack: 270
Stagger: 270
You can craft the weapon after defeating Bahamut. After defeating this boss in Final Fantasy 16, you will get the Light Shard.
Excalibur
Attack: 268
Stagger: 268
You craft the weapon after collecting the weapon design. The designs can be found after completing the “Blacksmith’s Blues II” missions.
Ancient Sword
Attack: 252
Stagger: 252
Found in the mission “The Steps of the Forgotten.” You find it in a chest in Dhalmekia.
Diamond Sword
Attack: 265
Stagger: 265
It can be purchased from the Crystalline Dominion.
Enhancer
Attack: 250
Stagger: 250
First, start the quest “Out of the Shadow” in Final Fantasy 16, and then you can purchase this weapon.
Grindstone
Attack: 225
Stagger: 225
You can craft this weapon after defeating Hugo Kupka. You need the Earth Shard you get after defeating the boss.
Platinum Sword
Attack: 220
Stagger: 220
You can purchase the weapon after completing the “After the Strom” mission.
Levinbolt
Attack: 195
Stagger: 195
You need a Lightning Shard to craft this weapon in FF16. To get this item, you must defeat Republican War Panther.
Coral Sword
Attack: 185
Stagger: 185
Found in the mission “The Crystals‘”. You find the weapon in a chest inside the mines.
Flametongue
Attack: 180
Stagger: 180
To craft this weapon in FF16, you will need Flame Shard, which you can get after defeating Infernal Eikon.
Invictus
Attack: 165
Stagger: 165
This one is pretty easy to get, as you will get it during the mission Holding On after the cutscene.
Gaia Blade
Attack: 160
Stagger: 160
You can craft this weapon after completing the mission “Wages of Guilt.”
Stromcry
Attack: 135
Stagger: 135
You can craft this weapon after defeating Garuda. You need the Wind Shard that you get after defeating the boss.
Braveheart
Attack: 130
Stagger: 130
The weapon can only be obtained as a pre-order bonus. If you pre-ordered the game, you can redeem the weapon from the menu.
Bastard Sword
Attack: 130
Stagger: 130
First, complete the “Awakening” mission in Final Fantasy 16, and after that, you will get this weapon.
Longsword
Attack: 115
Stagger: 115
You can craft this weapon after completing the mission “Awakening.“
Broadsword
Attack: 100
Stagger: 100
A Chance to Encounter is the mission you must complete before crafting this weapon in FF16.
Blood Sword
Attack: –
Stagger: –
Only obtainable by purchasing the collector’s edition of Final Fantasy 16.