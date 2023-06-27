Final Fantasy 16 Weapons Locations

There are a lot of weapons you can find for Clive in Final Fantasy 16. You need to find all of them before you can use them. Different weapons offer different damage and stagger potentials, so finding a weapon that suits you will make a huge difference. This guide will take you through the list of all the weapons you can find in FF16.

How to get all weapons in Final Fantasy 16

All weapons in FF16 can be obtained whenever possible, so you don’t have to worry about missing out on these weapons. You can return to collect them if you missed out on any of these.

All weapons can also be collected again in New Game+, where you find stronger versions of the same weapons in the exact locations. Following are all the weapons in Final Fantasy 16.

Ultima Weapon

Attack: 700

Stagger: 700

You can get this through crafting in New Game+.

Gotterdammerung

Attack: 375

Stagger: 375

Complete the Blacksmith’s Blues IV quest to get the designs. Once you have the design, you can craft this weapon in FF16.

Defender

Attack: 320

Stagger: 30

First, complete “Streets of Madness,” and then you can buy it.

Masamune

Attack: 310

Stagger: 310

Found near Notorious Mark: Pandemonium, east of Rikmal’s Roost. You get to the chest in the mission “The Shadow Coast” for the first time.

Icebrand

Attack: 300

Stagger: 300

Obtained through crafting in the mission “Across the Narrow Main.”

Rune Blade

Attack: 295

Stagger: 295

It can be purchased after the mission “A Song of Hope.”

Brightburn

Attack: 270

Stagger: 270

You can craft the weapon after defeating Bahamut. After defeating this boss in Final Fantasy 16, you will get the Light Shard.

Excalibur

Attack: 268

Stagger: 268

You craft the weapon after collecting the weapon design. The designs can be found after completing the “Blacksmith’s Blues II” missions.

Ancient Sword

Attack: 252

Stagger: 252

Found in the mission “The Steps of the Forgotten.” You find it in a chest in Dhalmekia.

Diamond Sword

Attack: 265

Stagger: 265

It can be purchased from the Crystalline Dominion.

Enhancer

Attack: 250

Stagger: 250

First, start the quest “Out of the Shadow” in Final Fantasy 16, and then you can purchase this weapon.

Grindstone

Attack: 225

Stagger: 225

You can craft this weapon after defeating Hugo Kupka. You need the Earth Shard you get after defeating the boss.

Platinum Sword

Attack: 220

Stagger: 220

You can purchase the weapon after completing the “After the Strom” mission.

Levinbolt

Attack: 195

Stagger: 195

You need a Lightning Shard to craft this weapon in FF16. To get this item, you must defeat Republican War Panther.

Coral Sword

Attack: 185

Stagger: 185

Found in the mission “The Crystals‘”. You find the weapon in a chest inside the mines.

Flametongue

Attack: 180

Stagger: 180

To craft this weapon in FF16, you will need Flame Shard, which you can get after defeating Infernal Eikon.

Invictus

Attack: 165

Stagger: 165

This one is pretty easy to get, as you will get it during the mission Holding On after the cutscene.

Gaia Blade

Attack: 160

Stagger: 160

You can craft this weapon after completing the mission “Wages of Guilt.”

Stromcry

Attack: 135

Stagger: 135

You can craft this weapon after defeating Garuda. You need the Wind Shard that you get after defeating the boss.

Braveheart

Attack: 130

Stagger: 130

The weapon can only be obtained as a pre-order bonus. If you pre-ordered the game, you can redeem the weapon from the menu.

Bastard Sword

Attack: 130

Stagger: 130

First, complete the “Awakening” mission in Final Fantasy 16, and after that, you will get this weapon.

Longsword

Attack: 115

Stagger: 115

You can craft this weapon after completing the mission “Awakening.“

Broadsword

Attack: 100

Stagger: 100

A Chance to Encounter is the mission you must complete before crafting this weapon in FF16.

Blood Sword

Attack: –

Stagger: –

Only obtainable by purchasing the collector’s edition of Final Fantasy 16.