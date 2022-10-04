How To Defend In FIFA 23

Are you having a hard time defending opponents getting into your D and scoring goals? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. We are going to mention some best defending tips and tricks that will enhance your playstyle in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 defending tips

Defense is a crucial component of playing FIFA. If your defense is weaker, then no matter how good you are at attacking, you would still be losing most of your matches.

The stronger your defense is, the more difficult it will make it for your opponent to get closer to your goal. This will build frustration among opponents, giving you the chance to spot their weaknesses and then attack stronger than ever.

However, many players struggle with their defense. We have enlisted below some really fruitful tips on defending in FIFA:

Always have agile defenders

Adding the fastest players to your squad is the key to defense. This is the foremost tip everyone should consider.

Your players must have a higher speed to defend the ball. If your players are running slower, then no matter how good you are at snatching the ball, your opponent will always take the lead.

If you are playing FUT, make sure you have some high-speed players at the back end. You can have normal speed players at center-back but not at full-back. Apply chemistries to players to enhance their speed.

Tackle opponents from the front

This is the basic rule of defense. You can never steal the possession of the ball if you are always running sideways or trying to hop in from the sides.

It is better to confront the opponent face to face as it will make him nervous. Keep the left trigger down if you are playing on PS4 or XBOX and approach the ball.

As you get near the opponent, he will either try to dribble or pass the ball to other players. There is a high chance that your defender will have the ball.

Feel free to slide

Many players are reluctant to slide. We have found the sliding technique very useful. Of course, you need to be careful about scenarios where you would slide.

But when you are trying to intercept the opponent from a distance, it is better that you slide as doing so covers 10 yards of distance. Hence it is difficult for the attacker to get away.

But you need to be careful when sliding. Don’t try to slide from behind the player or off the ball. Otherwise, you will be getting lots of yellow cards and fouls.

Practice makes perfect

This is the most ignored fact that we see around. If you really want to get better at something, you need to practice a lot. The same is the case with FIFA.

The more you practice, the more you will be able to learn different techniques to tackle the attackers. And you will be able to guess and predict the movement of opponents.

It is better to play offline matches and judge your weaknesses.

Choose right defender

When you are playing FIFA, the defender automatically changes with the movement of the ball. But you need to select the right defender for you. By pressing R1 on PS4, you can change the defender.

There are times when you do not want a certain player to go for defense, in that case just press R1 to change the defender.