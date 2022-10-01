Fastest Players In FIFA 23 (Top 20)

FIFA is one of those games where we can easily say that pace is key. The faster a player is, the better the chances of him not getting caught by the defenders. When you are looking for a player, pace is one of the things you should definitely consider. In this guide, we will discuss the Fastest Players in FIFA 23.
FIFA 23 fastest players
The table below contains the list of the fastest players in FIFA 23
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Position
|Pace Rating
|Overall Rating
|Kylian Mbappe
|23
|PSG
|ST
|97
|91
|Adama Traore
|26
|Wolverhampton
|RW
|96
|79
|Vinicius Jr
|22
|Real Madrid
|LW
|95
|86
|Daniel James
|24
|Fulham FC
|RM
|95
|77
|Sheraldo Becker
|27
|Union Berlin
|ST
|95
|76
|Gerrit Holtman
|27
|VFL Bochum
|LW
|94
|74
|Inaki Williams
|28
|Athletic Club
|ST
|94
|81
|Sebastian Villa
|26
|Boca Juniors
|LW
|94
|77
|Ismaila Sarr
|24
|Watford FC
|RM
|94
|77
|Kevin Schade
|20
|SC Freburg
|RM
|94
|70
|Alex Bangura
|23
|SC Cambuur
|LB
|94
|69
|Alphonso Davies
|22
|Bayern Munich
|LB
|94
|84
|Jeremie Frimpong
|21
|Bayer Laverkusen
|RB
|94
|80
|Jeremiah Juste
|25
|Sporting CP
|CB
|94
|76
|Theo Hernandez
|24
|A.C Milan
|LB
|93
|85
|Frank Acheampong
|28
|Shenzhen F.C
|ST
|93
|76
|Ousmane Dembele
|25
|FC Barcelona
|RW
|93
|83
|Hirving Lozano
|27
|S.S.S Napoli
|RW
|93
|81
|Noah Okafor
|22
|FC Red Bull Salzburg
|ST
|93
|75
Kylian Mbappe is one of the best football players in the world right now and he is also the fastest player in the entire FIFA 23. He is the player you try to get the most as not only he is fast-paced but overall his other stats are insanely good as well.
As we discussed above that pace is very important, it would be better to have players that have good ratings overall but sometimes a player with just fast-paced comes in handy and one of those players is Adama Traore. His overall rating might not be that high, but he can be very useful to you with his pace.
Vinicius Jr. has a very high pace rating and can be a good pick for your team as well on the wide positions. He is left-wing and will surely be able to take the ball towards the goal and not let any defender catch up to him easily.
Daniel James doesn’t have a very high overall rating but his pace makes up for it. He is an RM and will get the ball to your strikers. He is a very good choice to have on your team.
All the players mentioned above are the fastest in the entire game and they will be helpful for you in one way or another and if you’re a fan of fast-paced players then you will surely need to put these players in your team. However, if you’re looking for a good defender that has a fair bit of pace then go for Alphonso Davies.