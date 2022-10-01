Fastest Players In FIFA 23 (Top 20)

FIFA is one of those games where we can easily say that pace is key. The faster a player is, the better the chances of him not getting caught by the defenders. When you are looking for a player, pace is one of the things you should definitely consider. In this guide, we will discuss the Fastest Players in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 fastest players

The table below contains the list of the fastest players in FIFA 23

Name Age Club Position Pace Rating Overall Rating Kylian Mbappe 23 PSG ST 97 91 Adama Traore 26 Wolverhampton RW 96 79 Vinicius Jr 22 Real Madrid LW 95 86 Daniel James 24 Fulham FC RM 95 77 Sheraldo Becker 27 Union Berlin ST 95 76 Gerrit Holtman 27 VFL Bochum LW 94 74 Inaki Williams 28 Athletic Club ST 94 81 Sebastian Villa 26 Boca Juniors LW 94 77 Ismaila Sarr 24 Watford FC RM 94 77 Kevin Schade 20 SC Freburg RM 94 70 Alex Bangura 23 SC Cambuur LB 94 69 Alphonso Davies 22 Bayern Munich LB 94 84 Jeremie Frimpong 21 Bayer Laverkusen RB 94 80 Jeremiah Juste 25 Sporting CP CB 94 76 Theo Hernandez 24 A.C Milan LB 93 85 Frank Acheampong 28 Shenzhen F.C ST 93 76 Ousmane Dembele 25 FC Barcelona RW 93 83 Hirving Lozano 27 S.S.S Napoli RW 93 81 Noah Okafor 22 FC Red Bull Salzburg ST 93 75

Kylian Mbappe is one of the best football players in the world right now and he is also the fastest player in the entire FIFA 23. He is the player you try to get the most as not only he is fast-paced but overall his other stats are insanely good as well.

As we discussed above that pace is very important, it would be better to have players that have good ratings overall but sometimes a player with just fast-paced comes in handy and one of those players is Adama Traore. His overall rating might not be that high, but he can be very useful to you with his pace.

Vinicius Jr. has a very high pace rating and can be a good pick for your team as well on the wide positions. He is left-wing and will surely be able to take the ball towards the goal and not let any defender catch up to him easily.

Daniel James doesn’t have a very high overall rating but his pace makes up for it. He is an RM and will get the ball to your strikers. He is a very good choice to have on your team.

All the players mentioned above are the fastest in the entire game and they will be helpful for you in one way or another and if you’re a fan of fast-paced players then you will surely need to put these players in your team. However, if you’re looking for a good defender that has a fair bit of pace then go for Alphonso Davies.