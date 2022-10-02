FIFA 23 Best Defenders (TOP 50)

If you want to win matches, you cannot make a compromise on your defense. Even if you go on the field with an attacking strategy, the importance of high-class defenders can’t be overlooked in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 allows players to form the team of their own choice, this is the best chance to create one defensive Lineup. But how can one choose good defenders? Well, in this regard, check the stats. To select the best defenders, look for a player with a brilliant Defence Average and Movement.

The defensive position in FIFA 23 includes Center Backs, left back/left wing-back and right back/right-wing back. If any of these positions are weak, you can expect the enemy to break through and give your goalkeeper a tough time.

Below we have compiled a list of the top 50 defenders in FIFA 23 across all 3 major positions.

Best Center Backs

Player Name Club Rating Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 90 Sergio Ramos Paris Saint-Germain 84 Rúben Dias Manchester City 88 Marquinhos Paris Saint-Germain 88 Aymeric Laporte Manchester City 86 Raphaël Varane Manchester United 84 Milan Škriniar Inter 86 Mats Hummels Borussia Dortmund 84 G. Chiellini Juventus 84 K. Koulibaly Napoli 87 M. de Ligt Juventus 85 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City 85 Thiago Silva Chelsea 86 L. Bonucci Juventus 84 Stefan de Vrij Inter 85 J. Giménez Atlético Madrid 84 Harry Maguire Manchester United 84 Matthias Ginter Borussia Mönchengladbach 84 David Alaba Real Madrid 84 Pique FC Barcelona 84

Virgil van Dijk

The Dutch Footballer, Virgil van Dijk having a rating of 90 is the best choice as a Center-back in Fifa 23. Dijk joined Liverpool in 2018 and also plays CB for the Dutch national team.

With his excellent on-field abilities and an overall rating Dijik easily tops this list. With an Attacking Average of 63, a Mental Average of 63, a Skill Average of 72, a Defending Average of 90, and a Movement Average of 71 no one can beat him for the No 1 spot.

Sergio Ramos

The second-best Center-back after Dijk has to be Sergio Ramos Carcia. The Spaniard footballer plays in the Ligue-1 for the Paris Saint-German. Joining the side in 2021, Sergio proved to everyone that he is here to stay and make a mark for himself.

Having a rating of 84, Sergio shows some brilliant qualities on the field. He possesses an Attacking Average of 75, a Mental Average of 84, a Skill Average of 76, a Defending Average of 88, and a Movement Average of 75.

Rúben Dias

Playing for Manchester City the 25-year-old Portuguese Footballer is the best Center-back player for the side in its history. Joined the group in 2020, Ruben has an overall rating of 88 with a Potential Rating of 91.

He possesses a High Defensive rate when it comes to gameplay. He possesses an Attacking Average of 57, a Mental Average of 66, a Skill Average of 61, a Defending Average of 88, and a Movement Average of 65.



Best LW and LWB players

Player Name Club Rating Joao Cancelo Manchester City 88 Andrew Robertson Liverpool 87 Theo Hernandez Milan 85 Jordi Alba FC Barcelona 85 Marcos Acuna Sevilla FC 85 Alphonso Davies FC Bayern München 84 Ferland Mendy Real Madrid 83 Angelino TSG Hoffenheim 83 Robin Gosens Inter 82 Yuri Berchiche Athletic Club 82 Grimaldo SL Benfica 82 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 82 Leonardo Spinazzola Roma FC 82 Raphael Guerreiro Borussia Dortmund 82 Gaya Valencia CF 82

Joao Cancelo

The 28 years old Portuguese Footballer João Cancelo easily tops this list. Playing with Manchester City at the Left Back or LB position he possesses an Overall rating of 88.

Cancelo is a rightie having the skill rating of He is Right-footed and has 4-stars. He has the abilities such as Pace 85, Dribble 85, Shooting 73, Defending 81, and Passing 85.

Andrew Robertson

The 28 years old Footballer Andrew Robertson is second on this List. He plays as a Left Back player having an Overall rating of 87 in FIFA 23.

Playing with Liverpool, he proves to be the best choice for the side. He has a height of 178cm and a 3-star skill rating. He has the abilities such as Pace 80, Dribble 81, Shooting 61, Defending 82, and Passing 81.

Angelino

The best Left Back Wing player on this list is Angelino, having an overall rating of 83 while playing for the side TSG Hoffenheim Angelino possesses some incredible defense skills.



Best RB and RWB players

Player Name Club Rating Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 87 Kyle Walker Manchester City 85 A. Wan Bissaka Manchester United 84 Reece James Chelsea 84 Carvajal Real Madrid 84 Kieran Trippier Newcastle United 84 Juan Cuadrado Juventus 83 Ricardo Pereira Leicester City 83 Jesus Navas Sevilla FC 83 Giovanni Di Lorenzo Napoli FC 82 Noussair Mazraoui FC Bayern München 82 Denzel Dumfries Inter 82 Pedro Porro Sporting CP 81 Lucas Vazquez Real Madrid 81 Rick Karsdorp Roma FC 80

Trent Alexander-Arnold

An English player for the side Liverpool is the best choice as a Right Back or RB player. The 23 years old footballer shines on the field with his immense skills.

Having an overall rating of 87 has a height of 180cm and a skill rating of 3-star. He has the abilities such as Pace 76, Dribble 80, Shooting 69, Defending 80, and Passing 89.

Kyle Walker

The English-born Kyle Walker is the second-best RB for this season. He possesses an overall rating of 85, with a pace rating of huge 91, Dribbling 78, Defending 80, Passing 77 and Physical 82.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

The best RWB on the list is Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Having an Overall rating of 84 proves to be the best for this post. Plus with the Defensive Average of 85, he is among the finest Defenders in this FIFA 23.