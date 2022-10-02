Best Dribblers in FIFA 23 (Top 20)

Dribbling is a skill that is extremely vital in this year’s FIFA as EA has made major changes to the gameplay mechanics of the game. Dribbling past your opponents this year will be a massive advantage so knowing who are the best dribblers in FIFA 23 is important.
In this guide, we will list down the Best Dribblers in FIFA 23 along with their teams and overall ratings as well.
Best dribblers in FIFA 23
The table below contains the list of the best dribbler players in FIFA 23.
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Position
|Dribble Rating
|Overall Rating
|Lionel Messi
|35
|PSG
|RW
|94
|91
|Neymar Jr
|30
|PSG
|LW
|93
|89
|Kylian Mbappe
|23
|PSG
|ST
|92
|91
|Bernardo Silva
|28
|Manchester City
|CAM
|92
|85
|Marco Verrati
|29
|PSG
|CM
|91
|87
|Vinicius Jr
|22
|Real Madrid
|LW
|90
|86
|Riyad Mahrez
|31
|Manchester City
|RW
|90
|86
|Paulo Dybala
|28
|Roma FC
|CF
|90
|86
|Mohamed Salah
|30
|Liverpool FC
|RW
|90
|90
|Thiago
|31
|Liverpool FC
|CM
|90
|86
|Jadon Sancho
|22
|Manchester United
|LW
|89
|84
|Lorenzo Insigne
|31
|Toronto FC
|LW
|89
|84
|Allan Saint-Maximin
|25
|Newcastle United
|LM
|88
|81
|Isco
|30
|Sevilla FC
|CAM
|88
|82
|Mateo Kovacic
|28
|Chelsea
|CM
|88
|84
|Christopher Nkunku
|24
|RB Leipzig
|CF
|88
|86
|Joao Felix
|22
|Atletico Madrid
|CF
|88
|84
|Coutinho
|30
|Aston Villa
|CAM
|88
|82
|Sadio Mane
|30
|Bayern Munich
|LM
|88
|89
|Dries Mertens
|35
|Galatasaray
|CF
|88
|84
The top 3 dribble players in FIFA 23 are none other than PSG’s front three trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe. Lionel Messi is once again the best dribbler in FIFA and along with his dribbling and ball control, he has insane passing and shooting stats which make him a deadly attacking player.
Neymar and Mbappe come in 2nd and 3rd respectively in the list of best dribblers. Mbappe not only is the fastest player in FIFA 23, but also has excellent dribbling stat which makes him a killer at striker position. Neymar is also a threat from the Left-wing position due to his dribbling and skill moves.
Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva is the midfielder with the best dribbling in FIFA 23. He is an attacking midfielder and is capable of moving past the defenders with his elite ball control and movement.
Veratti is another PSG player that makes the list of the best dribblers in FIFA 23 and another midfielder to make the list.