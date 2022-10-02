Best Dribblers in FIFA 23 (Top 20)

Dribbling is a skill that is extremely vital in this year’s FIFA as EA has made major changes to the gameplay mechanics of the game. Dribbling past your opponents this year will be a massive advantage so knowing who are the best dribblers in FIFA 23 is important.

In this guide, we will list down the Best Dribblers in FIFA 23 along with their teams and overall ratings as well.

Best dribblers in FIFA 23

The table below contains the list of the best dribbler players in FIFA 23.

Name Age Club Position Dribble Rating Overall Rating Lionel Messi 35 PSG RW 94 91 Neymar Jr 30 PSG LW 93 89 Kylian Mbappe 23 PSG ST 92 91 Bernardo Silva 28 Manchester City CAM 92 85 Marco Verrati 29 PSG CM 91 87 Vinicius Jr 22 Real Madrid LW 90 86 Riyad Mahrez 31 Manchester City RW 90 86 Paulo Dybala 28 Roma FC CF 90 86 Mohamed Salah 30 Liverpool FC RW 90 90 Thiago 31 Liverpool FC CM 90 86 Jadon Sancho 22 Manchester United LW 89 84 Lorenzo Insigne 31 Toronto FC LW 89 84 Allan Saint-Maximin 25 Newcastle United LM 88 81 Isco 30 Sevilla FC CAM 88 82 Mateo Kovacic 28 Chelsea CM 88 84 Christopher Nkunku 24 RB Leipzig CF 88 86 Joao Felix 22 Atletico Madrid CF 88 84 Coutinho 30 Aston Villa CAM 88 82 Sadio Mane 30 Bayern Munich LM 88 89 Dries Mertens 35 Galatasaray CF 88 84

The top 3 dribble players in FIFA 23 are none other than PSG’s front three trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe. Lionel Messi is once again the best dribbler in FIFA and along with his dribbling and ball control, he has insane passing and shooting stats which make him a deadly attacking player.

Neymar and Mbappe come in 2nd and 3rd respectively in the list of best dribblers. Mbappe not only is the fastest player in FIFA 23, but also has excellent dribbling stat which makes him a killer at striker position. Neymar is also a threat from the Left-wing position due to his dribbling and skill moves.

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva is the midfielder with the best dribbling in FIFA 23. He is an attacking midfielder and is capable of moving past the defenders with his elite ball control and movement.

Veratti is another PSG player that makes the list of the best dribblers in FIFA 23 and another midfielder to make the list.