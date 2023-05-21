Far Cry 4 Alternate Endings Guide – How to Get All



There are a total of four different endings in Ubisoft’s Far Cry 4. Players will be making different choices throughout the game. These choices will alter the game’s ending.

Note: This is a spoiler-heavy guide. If you haven’t played the game or do not want any spoilers, don’t read on!

How to Complete Far Cry 4 in 15 Minutes

Watch the initial few cut scenes and you will arrive at Pegan Min’s dining table. He will discover a Golden Path terrorist and will ask you to wait for a while. After you gain control of your character, do not move and keep on waiting for about 14 minutes.

Eventually, Pegan Min will get back to you and will take you to your sister’s final resting place. Head inside the temple, pay respect to your sister, and place your mother’s ashes right next to your sister’s. Once this is done, come out to meet with Pegan Min and complete the game.

Ending After Letting Pegan Min Go

For this ending, you need to complete the Golden Path quests and support either Amita or Sabal. After defeating the Royal Guard, destroy Pegan Min’s statue and head inside his palace.

If you decide against shooting him, he will proclaim you as the King of Kyrat and tell you all about Lakhsmana, your mother, and your father. Pegan Min will hop on a helicopter and fly away, leaving you having a conversation with the Golden Path.

Ending After Killing Pegan Min

For this ending, you need to complete the Golden Path quests and support either Amita or Sabal. After defeating the Royal Guard, destroy Pegan Min’s statue and head inside his palace.

Once inside, simply shoot him and watch the credits roll. You will have a conversation with the Golden Path, but will not learn anything about Lakhsmana.

Shooting Pegan Min in Chopper

For this ending, you need to complete the Golden Path quests and support either Amita or Sabal. After defeating the Royal Guard, destroy Pegan Min’s statue and head inside his palace.

If you decide against shooting him, he will proclaim you as the King of Kyrat and tell you all about Lakhsmana, your mother, and your father. Pegan Min will hop on a helicopter to fly away, but you will be able to shoot him from a distance to get this ending.

Post-Credits Scenes

Choosing Sabal

If you decide to kill Amita, Sabal will become the leader of the Golden Path. Pay him a visit in Jalendu Temple and you will come to know that he has taken some good initiatives to make people realize their mistakes.

Choosing Amita

If you decide to kill Sabal, Amita will become the leader of the Golden Path. Pay her a visit in Tirtha and you will come to know that she is actively recruiting people for the Golden Path and urging families to come forward.

