Far Cry 4 Towers Guide – Locations, How To Liberate Towers, End Transmission

Towers in Far Cry 4 used to be bell towers but are now broadcasting Pagan Min’s propaganda; so since they are not thoroughly militarized, you won’t find a lot of enemies against you.

What you do find is sets of tricky spots that you need to maneuver in order to get to the top of the towers so that you can hack the radios.

In order to explore the world of Far Cry 4 you would definitely want to conquer each one of the towers because they do exactly what they used to do in Far Cry 3 i.e. reveal regions of the map.

For more help on Far Cry 4, read our Shangri-La Missions, Reggie and Yogi Missions and Masks of Yalung Locations.

Far Cry 4 Towers Locations, How to Liberate

There is a total of 17 towers spread all over the map of Far Cry 4; getting to the top of them would require you to, sometimes, get rid of the enemies, kill the wildlife and most of all make good use of your navigational skills among ladders, ledges, ramps, grappling points and more.

We have listed the location of each of them along with the map coordinates so that you can find them easily. We have then given a thorough account of how you can reach from the ground level to the radio on top.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Tower #1

Map Coordinates: x:272 y:444

How to Get to the Radio: The first tower is a part of the campaign and you would have already conquered it in the Propaganda Machine mission.

Tower #2

Map Coordinates: x:331 y:475

How to Get to the Radio: The tower is situated on the north eastern side of Khilana Bazaar. Upon being conquered it will unlock Tiger Den (x:316 y:459), Satish’s Sad Room (x:311 y:484) and Prabin’s House (x:336 y:495).

You will need to take out the guard circling it as well as two other guards that are on the western side. Moving on grab the health pack and chest inside the shed and the mines from the zipline anchor on the south.

Now go inside by hitting the lock and kick aside the boxes to take the ladder up. Next step is to go on the outer side and walk around the broken wall; jump in from there and take the ledge to get to the upper area.

Once you are there, turn clockwise and take the next ledge. Now take the ramp to get to the next step where you will come across a ledge barricaded behind boxes, etc. Jump over the gap and destroy the barricades to get to the ledge.

From up there, take the ramp and go around to reach the next ledge. This is the last step, just get through the hole you see in the roof and you will reach the radio.

Tower #3

Map Coordinates: x:386 y:385

How to Get to the Radio: This tower is on the south eastern side of Khilana Bazaar. Upon being conquered it will reveal Partisan’s Clinic (x:369 y:400), Great Drought Chorten (x:398 y:397) and Banashur’s Pyres (x:400 y:368).

However, when you are in the area look out for Pit Vipers and Honey Badgers coming at you. You can also grab an ATV and hang glider around it as well as a health pack on the anchor block to the north.

The first step inside is to take the ledge right inside; up there you can check out the chest that can be found in the corner before balancing a beam to get to the ledge on this broken floor.

One you have gone up; you might get attacked by snipers; there is a mounted gun alongside some Molotovs on the balcony. In order to go up, take the ledge and on the next step, go clockwise to reach the ladder.

Up the ladder, you have to go on the outside and reach another ledge to get to the next step. Here, you will find a crumbling walkway leading to the next ledge, take it and go around the inside clockwise to reach a balance beam. It will take you to the ladder going up.

The last step, is to walk around anticlockwise from where the you land up the ladder and take the final ledge that will get you to a chest, a health pack and of course the radio.

Tower #4

Map Coordinates: x:231 y:575

How to Get to the Radio: This tower is located on the northern side of Banapur, and upon being conquered it will reveal Danger Dashed (x:210 y:564), Kalinag the Seeker (x:221 y:547) and Jhankri Ashram (x:235 y:585).

There are no enemies here, just make sure you are safe from the large fires at the entrance. There is a chest in the corner, check it out and then take the ladder. On the next step, jump the gap to get to the stairs and go up.

Now go clockwise or anticlockwise to the ledge on the other side. Once you are up there, jump the gap again and reach the second ledge on the other side.

On this step, go anticlockwise to reach a roped plank, take the plank to reach the third ledge. Get rid of the boxes up there and walk the crumbling walkway and get to the fourth ledge. Up the ledge, you have to take three balance beams one by one in order to get to the fifth ledge.

After that, go out to check out a chest and then finally take the ladder inside to reach the radio that also has a chest beside it.

Tower #5

Map Coordinates: x:342 y:581

How to Get to the Radio: This one is located on the west of Shanath Breeders and reveals Aghori Ashram (x:349 y:607), Avinash Primary School (x:330 y:571) and Raski Still (x:355 y:558) upon being conquered.

However, there are two guards stationed on the location, so it will be a good idea if you get on their back side by grappling up a cliff that you meet while coming from the south-eastern road.

Other than the guards, you might also need to keep an eye out for the wolves.

Go inside after you have taken out the guards, take the stairs and then the ramp and then the ledge to take you to the upper area. Now go on the outside and take the ledge by going anticlockwise.

You will find a lock up here, break it and get the ledge up. Now check out the chest inside and take the ledge on the outside. On the next step, you have to take the ramp and then crouch until you get to the roof.

Outside, locate the ledge and go up, now take the ramp on this area to finally get your hands on a health pack, some ammo and the radio.

Tower #6

Map Coordinates: x:451 y:490

How to Get to the Radio: This tower is situated on the western side of Chal Jama Monastery. Conquer it to reveal Deepak’s Millet Farm (x:432, y:490), Banashur’s Song (x:472 y:495) and Kyra’s Shade (x:442, y:470).

If you wish not to be disturbed, you better get rid of the outposts near the tower otherwise they will gather at the base of the tower until you get rid of the radio.

There is a ladder inside that takes you to the next step; up there is a chest, check it out and then take the ledge up. On this step, go outside and walk around anticlockwise to a ledge that will take you further up.

Now take the ledge to go up where you will find a ramp which is a way further up. Take the ramp and then the ledge on the next step. You will again have to take a ramp to go up and then a final ledge before you take the ladder that will take you to the radio.

Tower #7

Map Coordinates: x:468 y:329

How to Get to the Radio: Located on the south western side of Tirtha, this tower is going to reveal Rai Family House (x:414, y:361), Abandoned Jheel (x:478 y:322) and Vibhat’s Auto Repair (x:455, y:326) when you conquer it.

It is advisable that you get hold of a sniper rifle before getting to this tower because that would be the ideal way to get rid of the sniper on top and the two defenders at the base.

If you get rid of the enemies, you can pick up these from the tower’s weapon rack and the sniper: A2000 (sub-machine gun), SVD (semi-automatic sniper rifle), and M133 (shotgun).

As far as getting to the radio is concerned, take the ramp inside to the boards and thereon to the ledge that takes you up. On this step, take the stairs up; now get to the ledge by going clockwise.

After taking the ledge, use the stairs to goo up to a ramp with boxes. Destroy the boxes and take the ramp that will let you go up to another ledge.

From here, take the second ledge and finally go up the ladder to reach the radio. You also get a chest and a health pack.

Tower #8

Map Coordinates: x:356 y:656

How to Get to the Radio: This tower is located to on the northern side of Open Heart’s Clinic and will reveal Sunny & Prem’s Storage (x:355 y:674), Bhutan Ghat (x:369 y:661) and Dzu-Teh Ruins (x:342 y:643) when you conquer it.

You can get here easily with a buzzer and without having to worry about any guards. However, you might get attacked by Pit Vipers, so keep an eye open.

Start with the stairs inside too get to the next step; as soon as you reach the top of the stairs, take the ledge right in front and go up. Up here, crouch down and go out to the roof using the broken wall. On the outside, take the ledge up.

Once you have gone to the upper area, go inside and jump to the ramp if you want to take the chest on the lower area, otherwise jump to the ledge that will take you further up.

Now, get on top of the ramp and use the beam to get to another ledge. Take the ledge to get to the stairs and then get rid of the boxes before you go up the ladder to reach the radio. There also is a chest beside it.

Tower #9

Map Coordinates: x:470 y:567

How to Get to the Radio: You have to go to the south eastern side of Naccarrapur in order to get to this tower. Once you conquer it, the tower will reveal Kyra’s Pilgrimage (x:478, y:547), Banashur’s Tree of Life (x:458, y:574) and Yalung’s Mind (x:491 y:560).

There are three guards stationed at the tower; two are stationary while the third comes around for patrol. You can bypass them, or kill them.

On the western side of the tower, there is a ladder that will take you to what used to be the third floor. From here you can either keep going up or drop down and get your hands on some ammo on the ground floor.

If you drop down, destroy the boxes to get the ammo and then take the ledge up. From the ledge, use the ladder to go further up to the place you started from.

On this area, go clockwise and reach the ramp that will take you up. From there use the ledge and go to the upper area. Now, go clockwise again to reach another ledge.

When you go up, check out the chest and then take the ramp to go higher. Now, take the ledge at this area to reach up and finally grapple up to the radio.

Tower #10

Map Coordinates: x:476 y:682

How to Get to the Radio: This tower is located on the north eastern side up from Naccarrapur; conquer it to reveal Yakshini’s Bondage (x:472 y:699), Dead End (x:452 y:668) and Royal Munitions Depot (x:476 y:666).

In order to do so; however, you first have to deal with the guard stationed at the second storey.

Now, take the ledge from the ground and then use the ladder it has to the upper area. Go on the outside and around the building to get to a second ledge that will take you further up.

You will find a third ledge here, take it to get to the next floor and jump to the ramp that takes you higher. From here, walk on the unstable boards and reach the ledge on the other side.

Up on the next step, walk anticlockwise and reach a ledge that will take you up to a hole. Go through and use the ramp to get to the last ledge that will finally let you reach the radio.

Tower #11

Map Coordinates: x:567 y:636

How to Get to the Radio: Go to the north eastern side of Ghale Homestead to reach this tower. Conquer it to reveal South Jalendu Checkpoint (x:555 y:651), Mansa Market (x:572 y:624) and Krolinga Sahida Shrine (x:551 y:631).

At the base of this tower, there is a poster and four Royal Army guards do what you want to with them and then go in. Take the ramp from the ground floor that will let you reach the ladder.

Take it up to the higher area and to another ramp. Take the second ramp now and then reach a ledge that will take you to the area where you have to balance beam in order to get to a ledge. First get rid of the boxes in the way though.

After you have taken that ledge to reach up, get the ramp and go up to the ledge that is right ahead of you. After taking the ledge, you have to make a running jump to another ledge that will take you further up.

By the way, there could be bees at this point so watch out. When you have made the jump successfully and taken the ledge, you can finally use the ramp you find to get to the radio.

Tower #12

Map Coordinates: x:451 y:778

How to Get to the Radio: This tower can be found on the north western side of Utkarsh; it is the same tower you cross when taking on Truth & Justice.

When you conquer it, three new areas will be revealed namely Shining Minds Reformatory (x:452 y:792), Keo Scrap Yard (x:438 y:771) and Royal Vault IX (x:432 y:785).

Usually, there is a total of four guards in and around the tower, but sometimes they might not be in place. They could be on the south side inside a guard house as well as in the jeep that can be found on the west.

After you have gotten rid of them, go inside to take the ladder up and then use the ledge you reach to go further up. Now make a running jump to get to another ledge that will take you even higher.

Now go around the place to the south use grappling to swing yourself over the wall. This way, you will reach another ledge that, in turn, will lead to some stairs.

Take the stairs up and check out the chest on the area where you reach. After that, use grappling again to reach the top where the radio is placed.

Tower #13

Map Coordinates: x:559 y:784

How to Get to the Radio: This tower is on the east of Utkarsh and reveals Gornak’s Pass (x:546 y:804), Devi Temple Ruins (x:566 y:810) and Ghumantu Camp (x:578 y:804) when conquered.

However, it is well guarded. There is a guard at the front side, a gunman on the stairs inside and then there are patrol vehicles passing by every now and then. Make sure you take them out silently and when no other patrol vehicles are close.

After that, take the stairs on the ground to get to the second floor. From there, you should use grappling to go up so that you can drop to the third floor.

Here, you will find a way outside where a ramp will lead to a ledge that will in turn lead you to the remains of the fifth floor.

Once you are there, use the ramp to goo up and then jump to get to a ledge that will take you up. Now take the second ledge you find and reach further up.

You should see boxes that you will need to smash before you can use grappling to get to the higher area where the radio and chest are waiting for you.

Tower #14

Map Coordinates: x:670 y:642

How to Get to the Radio: This tower is right next to Keo Pradhana Mine and on the eastern side of the Tower #11 above. When you conquer it, the tower will reveal Anjali’s Bakery (x:662 y:666), Kyra’s Shrine (x:652 y:639) and Thindara Mine (x:681 y:623).

There are army men guarding the tower but beating them has its rewards; you get a machine gun nest as well as a mortar. Last but not the least, you better watch out for tigers if you don’t want to be its meal.

In order to get to the top, go inside and take the ledge to get to the higher area. Now take the ramp to get to the stairs and from the stairs go further up.

The stairs will take you to the floor where you will find some guards and a mortar. Now go along the walls to the ledge and use it to go up.

Now take the crumbling walkway to ramp and use to reach another ramp up higher. This one will take you to a ledge that takes you to the next step. Walk on the unstable looking boards here and then leap forward to get to the ledge.

Take the ledge up and then jump forward to get to another ledge. Use this ledge to go up and reach the stairs that will finally take you to the radio on the top.

Tower #15

Map Coordinates: x:655 y:805

How to Get to the Radio: This one is on the eastern side of the Tower #13 above and happens to be in dangerous territory. Pagan Min’s patrols keep coming around so watch out.

When you conquer it, these three areas will be revealed: RA Confiscation Vault (x:643 y:792), Dhumrapana Shrine (x:643 y:820) and Dead Man’s Triangle (x:669 y:822).

There is no direct entrance to the tower as the door is locked; so go to barrels that are sitting in the North Eastern side of the tower and go underground by grappling.

Take the tunnel you have found and reach the ladder that will bring you back up inside the tower.

Now, use the ledge to go upwards and locate a ramp that will lead to another ledge. Take them and get to the upper area. When you are there, go outside through the cracked wall by crouching.

You can get a chest by going clockwise and coming back in. Next, you can get the ramp inside that will take you to another ledge; use the ledge to go higher.

Now swing yourself through grappling and get to the ledge on the other side. This will let you get to the second ledge and upwards.

When you reach the next floor, go anticlockwise and reach a ledge that leads to the upper area. Here, get rid of the box and then balance beam to the other side.

Finally go up through grappling and get your hands on the chest and the radio.

Tower #16

Map Coordinates: x:777 y:687

How to Get to the Radio: This one is on the north eastern side of the Tower #14 above; conquer it to reveal Hima Khoka Cave (x:778 y:708), Medicinal Poacher (x:795 y:675) and The Powder Keg Distillery (x:777 y:664).

This tower doesn’t have any guards, but you should beware of the wildlife. For instance, there could be bears and there definitely is a beehive on the ground floor of the tower.

So naturally, you should get rid of the beehive first by shooting it from afar. Once the bees are gone, go inside and take the ladder up. On the upper area, get to the ledge that will take you further up.

There should be another ledge allowing you to keep going, take it and then make a running jump to the ledge on the other side. Use the ledge to get to the upper floor where you will first have to get rid of the boxes and then go over the beam to get a chest.

There is a ledge back at where you came from, take it and go up to get another chest. Now use the ramp to go further up. Go around the room now, sticking to the walls, and use the boards to get to another ledge.

Take the ledge to go up and destroy the boxes in your path towards the ladder. Go up through the ladder and get the radio.

Tower #17

Map Coordinates: x:766 y:760

How to Get to the Radio: The last tower is situated on the south western side of Rajgad Gulag and is the situated in close proximity to Pagan Min’s palace.

Naturally, it is tough to crack as there will be wolves, eagles, multiple enemies and even a helicopter around you. Fight it using any weapons you have or get to the rocket launcher on the second floor. You could also get the mounted gun on the top, if you can get there in time.

The tower will reveal Ska’i Cave (x:758 y:783), Machali Village (x:777 y:771) and Garma Springs (x:773 y:737) when you conquer it.

In order to do so, stand outside and grapple up to the second floor. Now use the ramp inside to go higher where you will find a ledge. Take the ledge to go further up and get rid of the boxes.

Go to the other side and destroy the other boxes so that you can get to the ledge taking you to the higher area. Now jump over the fence and reach the ledge on this floor so that you can get to the next.

Up there, grapple to get towards the ledge; ducking and smashing boxes as you go. Take the ledge up when you reach it, and it will get you to the next floor with another ledge.

From this second ledge, you will get to the higher ground and find stairs going upwards, use them to get to some more steps that will finally crack the jackpot: the radio and a chest!

Give us a shout out in the comments below if there is anything confusing or missing in the guide; we will do out best to help you with it!