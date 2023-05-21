Far Cry 4 Crafting Guide – Crafting Recipes and Crafting Materials

Crafting is an integral component of Far Cry 4. In order to craft a particular piece of equipment, players will require Crafting Material and a Recipe. You will come across all sorts of Flora and Fauna in the massive world of Kyrat.
Far Cry 4 Crafting
You will be able to salvage material and use them for crafting different things. Like to go bang-bang? Upgrade your Explosive/Ammo Bags to carry more ammo/explosives.
Like to remain stealthy? Increase your quiver’s capacity to carry more arrows and take down your enemies without revealing your location. This guide is designed to provide you complete details of crafting in Far Cry 4 and all required Crafting Materials:
Weapon Holsters
Weapon Holster Tier #1
Crafting Material Required: 3 Tibetan Wolf Skins
This will increase your character’s weapon carrying capacity.
Weapon Holster Tier #2
Crafting Material Required: 3 Malayan Tapir Skins
This will further increase your character’s weapon carrying capacity.
Weapon Holster Tier #3
Crafting Material Required: 3 Honey Badger Skins
This will further increase your character’s weapon carrying capacity.
Wallet
Wallet Tier #1
Crafting Material Required: 2 Bharal Skins
This upgrade will increase your money carrying capacity.
Wallet Tier #2
Crafting Material Required: 3 Assam Macaque Skins
This upgrade will further increase your money carrying capacity.
Wallet Tier #3
Crafting Material Required: 4 Asian Rhino Skins
This upgrade will further increase your money carrying capacity.
Wallet Tier #4
Crafting Material Required: Mad Devil’s Skin
This upgrade will further increase your money carrying capacity.
Loot Bag
Loot Bag Tier #1
Crafting Material Required: 3 Sambar Skins
With this Upgrade, you will be able to carry 60 Loot Items.
Loot Bag Tier #2
Crafting Material Required: 3 Pig Skins
With this Upgrade, you will be able to carry 90 Loot Items.
Loot Bag Tier #3
Crafting Material Required: 4 Demon Fish Skins
With this Upgrade, you will be able to carry more Loot Items than Loot Bag Tier #2.
Loot Bag Tier #4
Crafting Material Required: Ghost Bear Skin
With this Upgrade, you will be able to carry maximum number of Loot Items.
Syringes
Syringe Kit Tier #1
Crafting Material Required: 2 Wild Boar Skins
This Upgrade will increase your character’s Syringe carrying capacity.
Syringe Kit Tier #2
Crafting Material Required: 3 Tibetan Wolf Skins
This Upgrade will further increase your character’s Syringe carrying capacity.
Syringe Kit Tier #3
Crafting Material Required: 4 Malayan Tapir Skins
This Upgrade will further increase your character’s Syringe carrying capacity.
Syringe Kit Tier #4
Crafting Material Required: Sky Tiger’s Skin
This Upgrade will increase your character’s Syringe carrying capacity to maximum.
Bait Bag
Bait Bag Tier #1
Crafting Material Required: 2 Dhole Skins
This will increase your Bait carrying capacity.
Bait Bag Tier #2
Crafting Material Required: 3 Yak Skins
This will further increase your Bait carrying capacity.
Bait Bag Tier #3
Crafting Material Required: 5 Bear Skins
This will further increase your Bait carrying capacity.
Bait Bag Tier #4
Crafting Material Required: Gulo’s Skin
This will increase your Bait carrying capacity to maximum.
Ammo Bag
Ammo Bag Tier #1
Crafting Material Required: 2 Wild Boar Skins
This will increase your ammo capacity for all types of weapons.
Ammo Bag Tier #2
Crafting Material Required: 3 Bharal Skins
This will increase your ammo capacity for all types of weapons.
Ammo Bag Tier #3
Crafting Material Required: 4 Clouded Leopard Skins
This will increase your ammo capacity for all types of weapons.
Ammo Bag Tier #4
Crafting Material Required: Shadow Leopard’s Skin
This will increase your ammo capacity for all types of weapons to maximum.
Throwables Bag
Throwables Bag Tier #1
Crafting Material Required: 2 Yak Skins
This Upgrade increases your throwables carrying capacity.
Throwables Bag Tier #2
Crafting Material Required: 3 Dhole Skins
This Upgrade further increases your throwables carrying capacity.
Throwables Bag Tier #3
Crafting Material Required: 5 Bengal Tiger Skins
This Upgrade further increases your throwables carrying capacity.
Throwables Bag Tier #4
Crafting Material Required: Black Water Dragon’s Skin
This Upgrade increases your throwables carrying capacity to maximum.
Explosives Bag
Explosives Bag Tier #1
Crafting Material Required: 2 Asian Rhino Skins
This upgrade will increase your character’s explosive carrying capacity.
Explosives Bag Tier #2
Crafting Material Required: 3 Snow Leopard Skins
This upgrade will increase your character’s explosive carrying capacity.
Explosives Bag Tier #3
Crafting Material Required: 5 Sambar Skins
This upgrade will increase your character’s explosive carrying capacity.
Explosives Bag Tier #4
Crafting Material Required: Thick Skins’ Hide
This upgrade will increase your character’s explosive carrying capacity to maximum.
Heavy Ammo Bag
Heavy Ammo Bag Tier #1
Crafting Material Required: 2 Bengal Tiger Skins
This upgrade will increase your character’s ammo capacity for all heavy weapons.
Heavy Ammo Bag Tier #2
Crafting Material Required: 3 Bear Skins
This upgrade will increase your character’s ammo capacity for all heavy weapons.
Heavy Ammo Bag Tier #3
Crafting Material Required: 4 Snow Leopard Skins
This upgrade will increase your character’s ammo capacity for all heavy weapons.
Heavy Ammo Bag Tier #4
Crafting Material Required: N/A
This upgrade will increase your character’s ammo capacity for all heavy weapons to maximum.
Quiver
Quiver Tier #1
Crafting Material Required: 1 Pig Skin
This will increase your quiver’s capacity to carry more arrows.
Quiver Tier #2
Crafting Material Required: 3 Clouded Leopard Skins
This will increase your quiver’s capacity to carry more arrows.
Quiver Tier #3
Crafting Material Required: 4 Honey Badger Skins
This will increase your quiver’s capacity to carry more arrows.
Quiver Tier #4
Crafting Material Required: Tenzin’s Skin
This will increase your quiver’s capacity to carry maximum number of arrows.
Here’s what you need to craft everything in Far Cry 4:
- Six Asian Rhino Skins
- Eight Bear Skins
- Seven Bengal Tiger Skins
- Five Bharal Skins
- Seven Clouded Leopard Skins
- Four Demon Fish Skins
- Five Dhole Skins
- Seven Honey Badger Skins
- Three Assam Macaque Skins
- Four Pig Skins
- Eight Sambar Skins
- Seven Snow Leopard Skins
- Seven Malayan Tapir Skins
- Four Wild Boar Skins
- Six Tibetan Wolf Skins
- Five Yak Skins
You can farm these materials with help of our Rare Animals Locations and Hunting Quests Guide.
Found anything missing or confusing? Let us know in the comments below!