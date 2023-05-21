Far Cry 4 Crafting Guide – Crafting Recipes and Crafting Materials



Crafting is an integral component of Far Cry 4. In order to craft a particular piece of equipment, players will require Crafting Material and a Recipe. You will come across all sorts of Flora and Fauna in the massive world of Kyrat.

Far Cry 4 Crafting

You will be able to salvage material and use them for crafting different things. Like to go bang-bang? Upgrade your Explosive/Ammo Bags to carry more ammo/explosives.

Like to remain stealthy? Increase your quiver’s capacity to carry more arrows and take down your enemies without revealing your location. This guide is designed to provide you complete details of crafting in Far Cry 4 and all required Crafting Materials:

Weapon Holsters

Weapon Holster Tier #1

Crafting Material Required: 3 Tibetan Wolf Skins

This will increase your character’s weapon carrying capacity.

Weapon Holster Tier #2

Crafting Material Required: 3 Malayan Tapir Skins

This will further increase your character’s weapon carrying capacity.

Weapon Holster Tier #3

Crafting Material Required: 3 Honey Badger Skins

This will further increase your character’s weapon carrying capacity.

Wallet

Wallet Tier #1

Crafting Material Required: 2 Bharal Skins

This upgrade will increase your money carrying capacity.

Wallet Tier #2

Crafting Material Required: 3 Assam Macaque Skins

This upgrade will further increase your money carrying capacity.

Wallet Tier #3

Crafting Material Required: 4 Asian Rhino Skins

This upgrade will further increase your money carrying capacity.

Wallet Tier #4

Crafting Material Required: Mad Devil’s Skin

This upgrade will further increase your money carrying capacity.

Loot Bag

Loot Bag Tier #1

Crafting Material Required: 3 Sambar Skins

With this Upgrade, you will be able to carry 60 Loot Items.

Loot Bag Tier #2

Crafting Material Required: 3 Pig Skins

With this Upgrade, you will be able to carry 90 Loot Items.

Loot Bag Tier #3

Crafting Material Required: 4 Demon Fish Skins

With this Upgrade, you will be able to carry more Loot Items than Loot Bag Tier #2.

Loot Bag Tier #4

Crafting Material Required: Ghost Bear Skin

With this Upgrade, you will be able to carry maximum number of Loot Items.

Syringes

Syringe Kit Tier #1

Crafting Material Required: 2 Wild Boar Skins

This Upgrade will increase your character’s Syringe carrying capacity.

Syringe Kit Tier #2

Crafting Material Required: 3 Tibetan Wolf Skins

This Upgrade will further increase your character’s Syringe carrying capacity.

Syringe Kit Tier #3

Crafting Material Required: 4 Malayan Tapir Skins

This Upgrade will further increase your character’s Syringe carrying capacity.

Syringe Kit Tier #4

Crafting Material Required: Sky Tiger’s Skin

This Upgrade will increase your character’s Syringe carrying capacity to maximum.

Bait Bag

Bait Bag Tier #1

Crafting Material Required: 2 Dhole Skins

This will increase your Bait carrying capacity.

Bait Bag Tier #2

Crafting Material Required: 3 Yak Skins

This will further increase your Bait carrying capacity.

Bait Bag Tier #3

Crafting Material Required: 5 Bear Skins

This will further increase your Bait carrying capacity.

Bait Bag Tier #4

Crafting Material Required: Gulo’s Skin

This will increase your Bait carrying capacity to maximum.

Ammo Bag

Ammo Bag Tier #1

Crafting Material Required: 2 Wild Boar Skins

This will increase your ammo capacity for all types of weapons.

Ammo Bag Tier #2

Crafting Material Required: 3 Bharal Skins

This will increase your ammo capacity for all types of weapons.

Ammo Bag Tier #3

Crafting Material Required: 4 Clouded Leopard Skins

This will increase your ammo capacity for all types of weapons.

Ammo Bag Tier #4

Crafting Material Required: Shadow Leopard’s Skin

This will increase your ammo capacity for all types of weapons to maximum.

Throwables Bag

Throwables Bag Tier #1

Crafting Material Required: 2 Yak Skins

This Upgrade increases your throwables carrying capacity.

Throwables Bag Tier #2

Crafting Material Required: 3 Dhole Skins

This Upgrade further increases your throwables carrying capacity.

Throwables Bag Tier #3

Crafting Material Required: 5 Bengal Tiger Skins

This Upgrade further increases your throwables carrying capacity.

Throwables Bag Tier #4

Crafting Material Required: Black Water Dragon’s Skin

This Upgrade increases your throwables carrying capacity to maximum.

Explosives Bag

Explosives Bag Tier #1

Crafting Material Required: 2 Asian Rhino Skins

This upgrade will increase your character’s explosive carrying capacity.

Explosives Bag Tier #2

Crafting Material Required: 3 Snow Leopard Skins

This upgrade will increase your character’s explosive carrying capacity.

Explosives Bag Tier #3

Crafting Material Required: 5 Sambar Skins

This upgrade will increase your character’s explosive carrying capacity.

Explosives Bag Tier #4

Crafting Material Required: Thick Skins’ Hide

This upgrade will increase your character’s explosive carrying capacity to maximum.

Heavy Ammo Bag

Heavy Ammo Bag Tier #1

Crafting Material Required: 2 Bengal Tiger Skins

This upgrade will increase your character’s ammo capacity for all heavy weapons.

Heavy Ammo Bag Tier #2

Crafting Material Required: 3 Bear Skins

This upgrade will increase your character’s ammo capacity for all heavy weapons.

Heavy Ammo Bag Tier #3

Crafting Material Required: 4 Snow Leopard Skins

This upgrade will increase your character’s ammo capacity for all heavy weapons.

Heavy Ammo Bag Tier #4

Crafting Material Required: N/A

This upgrade will increase your character’s ammo capacity for all heavy weapons to maximum.

Quiver

Quiver Tier #1

Crafting Material Required: 1 Pig Skin

This will increase your quiver’s capacity to carry more arrows.

Quiver Tier #2

Crafting Material Required: 3 Clouded Leopard Skins

This will increase your quiver’s capacity to carry more arrows.

Quiver Tier #3

Crafting Material Required: 4 Honey Badger Skins

This will increase your quiver’s capacity to carry more arrows.

Quiver Tier #4

Crafting Material Required: Tenzin’s Skin

This will increase your quiver’s capacity to carry maximum number of arrows.

Here’s what you need to craft everything in Far Cry 4:

Six Asian Rhino Skins

Eight Bear Skins

Seven Bengal Tiger Skins

Five Bharal Skins

Seven Clouded Leopard Skins

Four Demon Fish Skins

Five Dhole Skins

Seven Honey Badger Skins

Three Assam Macaque Skins

Four Pig Skins

Eight Sambar Skins

Seven Snow Leopard Skins

Seven Malayan Tapir Skins

Four Wild Boar Skins

Six Tibetan Wolf Skins

Five Yak Skins

You can farm these materials with help of our Rare Animals Locations and Hunting Quests Guide.

Found anything missing or confusing? Let us know in the comments below!