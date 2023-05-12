Fallout 76 Workshops Locations Guide

Workshops in Fallout 76 are basically large camps, but way bigger than a traditional C.A.M.P. There are multiple kinds of Workshops on the map, but we will be discussing mainly on the Public Fallout 76 Workshops’ locations.

When you discover a Public Workshop, its map icon will show you important information as well as statistics on it. Workshops are immovable, unlike C.A.M.Ps, but can be made available for use without expending many resources.

Fallout 76 Workshops Locations

The most important thing inside a workshop is the workbenches. To construct anything in a workshop, you need to access one of the many workbenches.

It would not be far-fetched to say that since most of the economy of Fallout 76 may revolve around crafting, Workshops are an essential part of the environment. Let us discuss Workshops in more detail:

Workshops Locations

There are 22 different Public Workshops scattered throughout Appalachia. Some of these Workshops are different in size, difficulty to acquire, location or even the type of resources that can be made available once you claim them.

Here are some of the locations for each workshop, and the resources that can be used in one cycle from them. These are divided into different regions and their respective zones, just for you!

Location/Name Area: Zone Resources Crafted Each Cycle Sunshine Meadows Industrial Farm The Forest: Zone A Food x10 Water x3 Packaged Food x Fertilizer Junk Aluminum Concrete Tyler Country Dirt Track The Forest: Zone B Food x1 Water x3 Fertilizer Junk Silver Aluminum Steel Gorge Junkyard The Forest: Zone C Food x5 Water x3 Junk Titanium Concrete Wood Billings Homestead The Forest: Zone D Food x5 Water x3 Fertilizer Crystal Gold Copper Poseidon Energy Plant Yard The Forest: Zone D Food x9 Water x8 Fusion Core Lead Aluminum Nuclear Concrete Clarleston Landfill The Forest: Zone E Food x6 Water x8 Junk Aluminum Copper Steel Wade Airport The Forest: Zone E Food x5 Water x5 Silver Copper Oil Lakeside Cabins The Forest: Zone E Food x6 Water x6 Silver Crystal Lead Wood Hemlock Holes Maintenance Toxic Valley Food x3 Water x3 Crystal Gold Acid Grafton Steel Toxic Valley Food x2 Water x2 Lead Copper Steel Oil Beckley Mine Exhibit The Ash Heap: Zone A Food x6 Water x8 Crystal Gold Oil Mount Blair The Ash Heap: Zone A Food x9 Water x8 Ore Junk Ammo Silver lead Aluminum Oil Converted Munitions Factory Savage Divide: Zone A Food x7 Water x8 Junk Ammo Silver Lead Aluminum Oil Red Rocket Mega Stop Savage Divide: Zone A Food x5 Water x8 Junk Aluminum Nuclear Steel Monogah Power Plant Yard Savage Divide: Zone A Food x8 Water x9 Fusion Core Silver Acid Nuclear Wood Spruce Knob Savage Divide: Zone C Food x4 Water x4 Gold Copper Acid Federal Disposal Field HZ-21 Savage Divide: Zone C Food x9 Water x4 Acid Nuclear Oil Dolly Sods Campground The Mire: Zone A Food x9 Water x7 Thunder Mountain Power Plant Yard The Mire: Zone A Food x7 Water x9 Fusion Core Crystal Nuclear Steel Wood Berkeley Springs West The Mire: Zone A Food x1 Water x10 Crystal Lead Aluminum Dabney Homestead The Mire: Zone B Food x6 Water x8 Fertilizer Junk Copper Concrete Wood Abandoned Bog Town Cranberry Bog: Zone A Food x7 Water x3 Silver Gold Acid Concrete Oil

Note : ‘x’ signifies the number of items that will be crafted every cycle. Food x7 means Food can be crafted from 7 different Food Stations in one cycle.

Understanding Workshops

All 22 Workshops are different and can be used as many times as possible, as long as you’re in control.

The workbench inside a workshop is basically the C.A.M.P part of the workshop, where the real magic is done. You can claim and use it to build a lot of stuff. Additionally, you can use the workshop’s components that may have been left behind by the previous owner

Items except food and water can only be collected with an exclusive collector. You can build a collector by heading to the Build and Resources menu.

A collector needs the power to work. You can build generators for that. Collectors have inventory limits so take out the materials frequently for maximum efficiency.

Some Workshops may have unique resources that you can dig out, provided you have completed their Miscellaneous quests.

Some Workshops use their own power boxes that can generate power for some of your machines. You can increase their output by unlocking and activating the power plants nearby.

Some Workshops have Vertibot landing pads where you can spawn a Vertibot that will automatically target enemies from the sky. Do note that it can only attack enemies out in the open.

You can build around a workshop, but each workshop has a perimeter limit. You can only build until that perimeter limit. If an enemy crosses this perimeter limit, they can damage your base pretty easily. This perimeter limit is marked by a floating green line in the game.

Claiming Fallout 76 Workshop Locations

There are two types of Workshops in Fallout 76: Claimed and Unclaimed. To claim an unclaimed Workshop you desire, you need to complete a specific “Claim Workshop” quest. This quest will basically involve you killing a specific amount of enemies in the surroundings. A diamond sign will tag them.

Once you have defeated all the enemies in the vicinity, head into the workshop and towards a red-tagged Workshop Workbench. Activating it will allow you to claim the spot for use.

To claim an already Claimed Workshop, you will need to enter the workshop and activate the red-tagged Workshop Workbench. Do note that you may experience a tough battle.

The original owner of the Workshop may have set up turrets and other defense mechanisms. If you feel like you can risk your resources, claiming a claimed workshop is fun.

Do note that you will become wanted the instant you start attacking an already claimed workshop.

Workshops Claiming Tips

While claiming an unclaimed workshop, you will have to stand inside a small glowing circle.

Wait until its full, and when it’s done, the Public Workshop is yours. Until someone takes it.

The same mechanics apply to an already claimed workshop, but it is much more difficult

Claiming an unclaimed workshop requires you paying Caps.

Claiming an already claimed workshop will also require you to pay Caps, and much more than what a normal unclaimed workshop would cost.

An already claimed workshop will require almost twice the time as a normal unclaimed workshop to claim. Yep, that’s a confusing line.

Defending The Workshops and Maintaining

Here are some things that you should definitely try out as soon as you claim one:

Fortify your Defense

You need to build structures as soon as you claim a workshop. Follow our C.A.M.P Guide for a complete guide on how to build a good base.

Protect your Resource Collectors

Your resource collectors are your baseline. Protect them at all cost! If you are using turrets for defense, be sure to make protecting generators your top priority too. If an enemy disables your generator, the turrets will stop running.

Clean Your Surroundings

Be sure to regularly clean the area around your workshop. This includes picking up trash, and other junk. They will come in useful.

Control your Budget

You must prioritize making things that are useful, not the things that interest you. Focus on increasing your defense first.

Abandon

You must abandon a workshop when the need arises. Remember, your resources are more important than your workshop. The workshop-claiming thing resets every week too. Once you log out, your Public Workshop is open for anyone to attack.

Building Resource Excavators

Claiming a workshop is great but it doesn’t generate resources. To do that you will need to build resource excavators. Go to Resources section of your build menu and look at the excavators available.

What is available here will depend on what resources the workshop offers. When you select these resource excavators, you will see a corresponding green outline of the excavator appearing near your workshop. This tells you where the resource is so you can place your excavator on top of it, saving you from having to search for these resources.

Don’t forget that these excavators all use electricity so you will also need to build generators and link wires from the generators to the excavators.