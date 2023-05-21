Fallout 76 Daily, Repeatable, and Drop Quests Guide

Daily Quests are a type of Fallout 76 quests that can only be done once a day but are still replayable. Repeatable Quests are ones that you can redo as frequently as you want to get that epic loot. Drop quests are a deviated type of side quests that trigger when you pick up a certain item associated with the quest.

Fallout 76 Daily, Repeatable, and Drop Quests

This guide will tell you where you can find, how you can start, and what you will get from daily, repeatable, and drop quests in Fallout 76. Below are all the quests in The Forest.

1. Ecological Balance

How to Unlock : Find and listen to the Holotape in the trailer on the north side of Tygart Water Treatment.

Antiseptic

Random Ammo

Random Aid Item

Random Plan, Armor Mod or Weapon

Chance for a Random Legendary Weapon or Armor

Upon approaching the trailer, investigate the interior until you find a Holotape. After listening to it, access the terminal, go into messages and select “Date Night”. Head to the Cow Spots Creamery and find Amy Kerry’s corpse at the objective marker.

Loot it and read the note. Return to Tygart Water Treatment and use the terminal. Then select the “Environmental Monitoring Program”. Select “Establish Portable Device Link”. Collect data on local water, air, and soil to upload to this terminal.

The data tapes will change locations every time you redo this quest, but will never be hard to reach. Uploading the data to the terminal will finish the quest each time.

2. Heart of the Enemy

How to Unlock : Obtain the “Mission 099-01 Orders” note from inside the desk under Senior Knight Wilson’s terminal on the fourth floor of Fort Defiance to start this quest and complete “Recruitment Blues” to access the fourth floor.

Random Weapon

Random Ammo

Random Aid Item

Random Plan, Armor, Mod or Weapon

Chance for a Gatling Laser

Chance for a Random Legendary Weapon or Armor

Head to the Vault-tech University to the East of the Forest and enter the building. Find the Automated Research Terminal and gain access to it. Execute the Automated Test.

A prompt to generate more power to the test will provide a new marker to the player. Head north and drop down a floor into the generator room. Hack the power terminal and redirect the power to the Automated Research Lab.

Return to the Automated Research Terminal and execute the Automated Test. Proceed to travel to Cranberry Bog to find Scorchbeast DNA.

Extract DNA from a Scorchbeast corpse. Do note that the beast does not have to be killed by you. A fresh corpse can also be harvested. Head back to the university and access the terminal to upload the DNA data, and then execute the Automated Test.

3. Strange Brew

How to Unlock : Approach the Giant Teapot and speak with Sweetwater who’s somewhere nearby to start this quest.

Special Blend Drink Recipe

Honey

Random Ammo

Random Aid Item

Random Plan, Armor, Mod or Weapon

Chance for a Random Legendary Weapon or Armor

Completing this quest is very simple. All you have to do is harvest the honey from beehives in the area. This means you also have to fend off and fight the killer bees attacking you.

Once that is done and the player has 10 honey in hand, return to Sweetwater and deliver the honey to complete the quest.

4. The Bell Tolls (Repeatable)

How to Unlock : N/A

Random Ammo

Aid Item

The quest itself is collecting loot from the Charleston Church area being dug up for scavenging. Mole rats also swarm the area, being attracted by the digging

Toxic Valley Area Quests are mentioned below:

5. Big Game Hunt

How to Unlock : The quest will be triggered by a prompt to speak with the huntsman in the basement of the Black Bear Lodge. Talking to him will then start the quest.

Hunter Perk

Random Ammo

Random Aid Item

Random Plan/Armor/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a Legendary Weapon or Armor

The player will be given three marked locations to hunt in. Each location can be returned to with respawn cycles for the targets.

Two of which will be hostile and more of a predator to the player character. Those being the Stingwing and Snallygaster. The Ragstag will be more sketchy and difficult to find and hunt.

6. Buried with Honor

How to Unlock : N/A

Black Powder

Random Ammo

Random Aid Item

Random Plan/Armor/Weapon/Mod

Chance for a Random Legendary Weapon or Armor

Speak with the Curator at the Prickett’s Fort location. Then proceed into the fort, find the soldier’s remains and bring them out to the marked open grave. Bury the remains using the shovel next to the grave to finish the quest.

7. Pass the Buck

How to Unlock : N/A

Nuclear Material

Random Ammo

Random Aid Item

Random Plan/Weapon/Armor/Mod

Chance for a Random Legendary Weapon or Armor

Stock up on RadAway before going in and around the irradiated lake to find and get rid of three toxic barrels.

With three AGL, you can do so on the spot. Otherwise, you need to carry them to the Hemlock Holes and dump them in the dumpsters there. Upon doing that, the quest completes.

8. Target Rich Environment

How to Unlock : To start this quest, you need to visit the Clarksburg Shooting Club. Talking to the attendant there will add the quest to your inventory.

Random Ammo

Random Weapon

Random Aid Item

Random Plan/Armor/Weapon/Mod

Chance for a Legendary Weapon and Armor

The quest requires the player to travel to the Wavy Williard’s Water Park location and find a box of shooting targets. The box can be found through entering a hole in the empty Cobra pool.

Returning the box to the shooting range and setting up the targets will complete the quest.

9. Thrill of the Grill

How to Unlock : N/A

Cooking Recipe

Random Ammo

Random Aid Item

Random Plan/Armor/Weapon/Mod

Chance for a Random Legendary Weapon or Armor

The quest is simply to bring ingredients for the robot chef to make an unforgettable post-apocalyptic barbecue. The food can either be found through scavenging or even given from the player’s existing inventory. Should they have any needed items.

In the section below, we have detailed the quests that you can complete in Savage Divide.

10. Someone to talk to

How to Unlock : The quest can be accessed by receiving a miscellaneous prompt in Monogah.

Syringer Ammo

Random Ammo

Random Aid Item

Random Plan/Armor/Weapon/Mod

Chance for a Legendary Weapon or Armor

Using the terminal in the basement of a marked house will present a “Begin Vox interpreter data collection exercise”. After selecting it and picking up the Syringer, the quest will begin.

After adding the interpreter to your Pip-Boy, you will be given three random animals to shoot with the syringer.

After doing so and analyzing their patterns, the player will then return the syringer to the container they found it from, as well as reupload the interpreter to the terminal. This completes the quest.

11. Trick or Treat

How to Unlock : N/A

The rewards from this quest are exactly like their festive nature. Being pumpkin grenades, a pumpkin grenade recipe, and radioactive pumpkin seeds. To start this quest, talk to Jack at the Pumpkin House location

Follow the marker given by the quest to a stash of pumpkins at a kid’s hayride. Collect the pumpkins and take them back to Jack while staying wary of the Scorchbeasts lurking around. Returning the pumpkins finishes the quest.

The Ash Heap quests are detailed in this section of the guide.

12. Earth Mover (Repeatable)

How to Unlock : To start this quest, the player must claim the Mount Blair workshop.

Random Ore

Random Ammo

Random Aid Item

Random Plan/Armor/Weapon/Mod

Chance for a Legendary Weapon or Armor

The quest requires the player to restart the Rockhound Wheel bucket excavator. After finding out how to do so from a terminal, the player must either craft or find four ignition cores to then insert one into each reactor.

After the Rockhound whirs to life noisily, the player must protect the excavator from the waves of enemies that attack it. Specifically going for each reactor. Keeping the creatures and enemies away will maximize the player’s metal production.

13. Lost and Found (Drop)

How to Unlock : The quest is started by looting the key off a mole miner’s corpse.

Random Junk Items

Random Ammo

Random Aid Item

Mole miners can as the name suggests, be most often found in the mines of the Ash heap location. Some miner corpses will occasionally drop a key that will unlock any one-supply locker among many in Appalachia.

The quest completes every time you unlock a locker and begins again whenever you find a key off a miner corpse.

14. Lucky Strike

How to Unlock : To start this quest, purchase a map from the U-Mine-It machine.

Ore Dig Site

Random Ammo

Random Aid Item

These quests are simply treasure hunts. Each map purchase giving you a marked location to go to and excavate the ore there. The only meat of these missions is the long walking distance and the occasional resistance.

15. Mistaken Identity

How to Unlock : This quest is automatically given to the player as soon as they enter the Camden park.

Mr. Fuzzy Token

Random Ammo

Random Aid Item

Random Plan/Armor/Weapon/Mod

Chance for a Legendary Weapon or Armor

This quest branches out into three daily quests, basically being an in-game job that the player can take up. Cause who does not want to work during a video game. It initiates whenever the player puts on their uniform and clocks in their work timings.

The eating contest daily quest is initiated after speaking to Zoey who then starts rolling out moldy hot dogs for the players to eat within sixty seconds for some fuzzy tokens.

The dross toss quest is then initiated by picking the dross off the counter. And uses the grenade throw mechanic, although now you are using it to calibrate the game. The lucky mucker game is then initiated by picking up the bucket.

This prompts the player to search areas highlighted by the map for coal to stuff into the bucket before time runs out. Completion of these mini-games is followed up by redeeming the won tokens at the terminal beside the boss.

You can do the following quests while roaming through the The Mire in Fallout 76.

16. Idle Explosives

How to Unlock : This quest is triggered by talking to the Boomer near the center of the Southern Belle Motel.

Aluminum

Adhesive

Blast Mine Plans

Random Ammo

Random Aid Item

Chance for a Legendary Weapon or Armor

After talking to the Boomer, he’ll give you marked locations around Appalachia to go and look for bombs scattered around the area. Finding them completes the quest

17. Play Time

How to Unlock : Speaking to Chloe in Berkely Springs starts this quest.

Especially Modded Flamer Called the Pyrolyzer

Radaway

Random Ammo

Random Aid Item

Random Plan/Armor/Weapon/Mod

Chance to Get a Legendary Weapon or Armor

Chloe will ask you to either collect science project samples, attend a playdate, retrieve toys or collect flowers. Completing the task assigned to you finishes the quest.

18. Queen of the Hunt

How to Unlock : To start this quest, find the terminal in the Hunter’s Shack and select the upload data option.

Cryptid Perk

Random Ammo

Random Aid Item

Random Plan/Armor/Weapon/Mod

Chance for a Random Legendary Weapon or Armor

Upon selecting the option, the player will be given three random locations that are around the top half of the Mire. These sites are to be investigated until the player finds and takes out the Cryptid.

A tissue sample is then harvested off the corpse and taken back to the Hunter’s Shack to complete the quest.

19. Waste Not

How to Unlock : The quest is started automatically upon the player’s first visit to the Red Rocket Mega Stop.

Copper

Rubber

Random Ammo

Random Aid Item

Random Plan/Armor/Weapon/Mod

Chance of a Random Legendary Weapon or Armor

Use the marked terminal inside the stop and select the “ALERTS” option. The player is then given marked locations of Protectrons to take out. After which their looted cores are to be returned to the terminal to complete the quest.

The following quests in FO76 take place in Cranberry Bog.

20. Cop a Squatter

How to Unlock : N/A

A Random Weapon Mod

Random Ammo

A Random Aid Item

A Random Plan/Armor/Weapon/Mod

Chance of a Legendary Weapon or Armor

The Watoga police tasks the player with going to marked locations and getting rid of the unwanted guests there with extreme prejudice if necessary.

21. Request Government Air Drop (Drop)

How to Unlock : The quest is triggered whenever the player finds requisitions Holotape by either looting a dead enemy or finding it in a container.

Random Ammo

Aid Item

The quest points players to a relay station where they will be tasked with uploading the tape to a terminal in the facility. After which the “Request air drop” option can be selected and then later collected.

22. Lucky Mucker

How to Unlock: Speak to Zeke at the Lucky Mucker booth at Camden Park.

Fuzzy tokens

20 caps

300 XP

5 Legendary scrip

Chance for legendary armor piece

Take the coal from the bucket and deposit it in four coal carts found around the park.

Coal cart locations:

Near the playground, past the food stand, nearly concealed by the grass. At the boarding area for the rollercoaster. Next to a carousel by the bathrooms on the southeastern side of the park. Near the Strip Miner, next to a wooden boardwalk by the water.

After finishing depositing the coal, return to Zeke to receive a reward.

23. Dross Toss

How to Unlock: talk to Zach at Dross Toss at Camden Park. First time you do this quest as part of “Mistaken Identity”.

Stimpak x5

Fuzzy token x3

20 caps

300 XP

5 Legendary scrip

Zach tells the player characters to take the dross sitting on the booth counter, and treating them like tossing grenades, toss them through the hanging tire targets. Once all five have been thrown, the quest is done, earning Caps, Legendary scrip, Mr. Fuzzy tokens, and experience.

24. The Chow Line

How to Unlock: Talk to Zoe at Chow Line Booth at Camden Park.

Fuzzy token x3

Random aid item

20 caps

300 XP

5 Legendary scrip

After talking Zoe at the Chow Line booth, interact with the paper towel dispenser to grab a paper towel. Eat six of the hotdogs which have been laid out on plates at the Chow Line booth before the 1 minute time limit expires.