Fallout 4 Side Quests Guide – The Devil’s Due, Vault 81, Hole in the Wall, Emergent Behavior

We continue our Fallout 4 side quests walkthroughs in this guide. After all, you wouldn’t be playing the game properly if you weren’t participating in as many sidequests as possible.

Fallout 4 Side Quests

This guide will cover four side-quests in the game:

The Devil’s Due

Vault 81

Hole in the Wall

Emergent Behavior

You’ll hear a few Diamond City guards talking about the Museum of Witchcraft and the things it holds. Even if you don’t, you can choose to visit the Witchcraft Museum.

When you get there, you’ll find the front doors sealed. Check in the side yard and you should come across a holotape on a mutilated body.

Listen to the holotape to figure out a way inside. Access the side hatch and climb into the Museum of Witchcraft basement. While proceeding, you’ll hear some pretty creepy stuff. Don’t fret and move onwards, following the debris trail upstairs.

Yup, all that awfulness was a deadly Deathclaw. If your face isn’t torn apart after that encounter, locate and gather the holotape from Sergeant Lee. Listen to it, then pick up the Deathclaw Egg from the same location. Be sure to search the museum for the Grognak the Barbarian magazine.

You have two options now: either deliver the Deathclaw Egg to Diamond City as the Gunners were doing, or return the egg to its nest.

Plan A – A Recipe for Success

Head to Diamond City Market. Go upstairs to the Colonial Taphouse. Speak to Wellingham here. You’ll be rewarded some caps and a special recipe from him, which will conclude the quest.

Plan B – Place the Egg in a Nest

The second option is the return the egg to a Deathclaw nest. Sounds pretty scary, right? Thankfully, you usually won’t be attacked if you are returning the egg intact. You can do so in the Lynn Woods in the northern part of the Commonwealth. Place the egg in the nearby Deathclaw nest, while staying careful of the beasts around.

You can pick up the Deathclaw Gauntlet, a powerful melee weapon, from here if you visit this nest before completing the quest.

Go to Vault 81 / Hole in the Wall

These two quests are tightly knitted together, so completing them in one go is a good idea. They also open up additional sidequests for you to complete.

Part 1 – Vault 81

You’ll need to head to Vault 81. While traveling in the western Commonwealth, you should come across the Caravan Stop and the entrance to Vault 81.

If not, try staying near the railway tracks and you’ll come across a few Raiders attacking a Vault 81 dweller. Either way, you’ll be tasked to going to Vault 81.

Enter the Vault, and you’ll be surprised to see that it’s still occupied. You can try to convince them to help a fellow Vault Dweller, or give them three Fusion cores in return for letting you in.

Once you’re welcomed into Vault 81, speak to the Overseer, who seems surprisingly kind and caring. She’ll give you the payment for your Fusion Cores (as if 3 Fusion Cores cost 100 Caps). You can now explore the vault, and this part of the side quest will conclude.

Hole in the Wall

As you explore and meet the various folks in Vault 81, several dwellers will start to request you to go see Dr. Forsythe. Head over, then agree to give blood. Once done, leave Vault 81 and explore around for a little while. Once you’ve done so for a few hours, head back to Vault 81.

It seems things have become a bit more frantic. Dwellers talk about Austin’s condition. Head to the clinic to find a discussion going on between Forysthe, Penske, and Bobby.

Agree to help when the discussion turns to you. Follow Bobby until he opens a secret wall to a hidden part of the Vault.

You should equip yourself with some good melee weapons, as there are plenty of Molerats to kill here. You’ll also come across some turrets and a Protectron as well, but the Molerats pose the biggest threat.

Navigate through the secret vault until you find the Vault 81 Secure Access Terminal. You can either hack it or locate a holotape from the lab chamber on this level and use that to access the terminal.

Either way, unlock the door through the terminal. Once inside the lab, you’ll be greeted by Curie. Take out all the Molerats, and talk to her about what you’re here for. She’ll give you the cure. Don’t leave just yet though – there’s also a Medicine Bobblehead here, so make sure to take that.

Ride up the elevator with Curie and return to Dr. Forsythe. You have two options now. You can either keep the cure for yourself (although you aren’t ill), or you can conclude the quest by handing over the cure.

Note that doing so will deduct 10 HP permanently. You will however get an awesome reward in the form of the unique Syringer Rifle. You’ll also get a personal Vault quarters. Best of all though is the companionship of Curie.

Emergent Behavior

In order to complete this quest, you’ll need to have completed the above Vault 81 and Hole in the Wall quests, and have Curie as a companion. You will also need to have completed the main quest ‘Dangerous Minds.’

After spending some time with her as a companion and gaining affinity, she’ll eventually confess that she really wants to become human, or as close to one as possible. In order to do so, you’ll need to head to the Memory Den in Good Neighbor and speak to Dr. Amari.

Doctor Amari is willing to help, and also has a synth whose body could be donated for the task. Amari requires a day to set up everything, so return to the Memory Den after 24 hours.

Return to the Den and head downstairs to the Memory Loungers. You will need to convince her that this is the right thing to do. Once the procedure is complete, Curie will be more human than ever.