Fallout 4 Robot Model Kits Locations Guide To Decorate Settlements

Fallout 4 is not all combat and exploring! There are a few items such as ‘Robot Model Kits’ which you can find and decorate your settlement. You can even sell them if you’re desperate for some additional Bottle Caps.

Fallout 4 Robot Model Kits Locations

There are about 8 Robot Model Kits that you can find in the game and this guide details the locations of all of them:

Eyebot Model Kit

Location : Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Fallons Department Store

You need to head over to the second floor and into the ‘Employees Only’ store room. Check the shelves near the Protectron and the terminal to find the toy.

Mr. Gutsy Model Kit

Location : Western Commonwealth, Boston Mayoral Shelter

Head inside the bedroom with the blue background to find the toy in plain sight.

Mr. Handy Model Kit

Location : Coastal Commonwealth, Hugo’s Hole

You need to search the shelf placed near the Hazmat Suit and the Holotape.

Robot Model Kit Parts

Location : Natick and the Glowing Sea, Lake Cochituate

In order to find this toy, you need to head over to the northeast shore until you come across a steamer trunk. Once you get there, head inside the shack to find the collectible.

Robot Model Kit Parts

Location : Coastal Commonwealth, Mahkra Fishpacking

You need to head inside a store room inside a maintenance building in the said location.

Robot Model Kit Parts

Location : Nactick and the Glowing Sea, Poseidon Reservoir

You will come across a broken pipe near the warehouse located on the south side of the area. You need to find this pipe in order to locate the toy in plain sight.

Protectron Model Kit

Location : Coastal Commonwealth, Revere Beach Station

You need to head over to the Power Armor station located in the area and find the toy inside a garage — do note that you won’t be able to access the garage directly.

SentryBot Model Kit

Location : Nactick and the Glowing Sea, O’Neill Family Manufacturing

The final toy can be located inside the buried room which can only be accessed using the concrete hole.

