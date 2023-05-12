Fallout 4 Robot Model Kits Locations Guide To Decorate Settlements

Fallout 4 is not all combat and exploring! There are a few items such as ‘Robot Model Kits’ which you can find and decorate your settlement. You can even sell them if you’re desperate for some additional Bottle Caps.
Fallout 4 Robot Model Kits Locations
There are about 8 Robot Model Kits that you can find in the game and this guide details the locations of all of them:
Eyebot Model Kit
Location: Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Fallons Department Store
You need to head over to the second floor and into the ‘Employees Only’ store room. Check the shelves near the Protectron and the terminal to find the toy.
Mr. Gutsy Model Kit
Location: Western Commonwealth, Boston Mayoral Shelter
Head inside the bedroom with the blue background to find the toy in plain sight.
Mr. Handy Model Kit
Location: Coastal Commonwealth, Hugo’s Hole
You need to search the shelf placed near the Hazmat Suit and the Holotape.
Robot Model Kit Parts
Location: Natick and the Glowing Sea, Lake Cochituate
In order to find this toy, you need to head over to the northeast shore until you come across a steamer trunk. Once you get there, head inside the shack to find the collectible.
Robot Model Kit Parts
Location: Coastal Commonwealth, Mahkra Fishpacking
You need to head inside a store room inside a maintenance building in the said location.
Robot Model Kit Parts
Location: Nactick and the Glowing Sea, Poseidon Reservoir
You will come across a broken pipe near the warehouse located on the south side of the area. You need to find this pipe in order to locate the toy in plain sight.
Protectron Model Kit
Location: Coastal Commonwealth, Revere Beach Station
You need to head over to the Power Armor station located in the area and find the toy inside a garage — do note that you won’t be able to access the garage directly.
SentryBot Model Kit
Location: Nactick and the Glowing Sea, O’Neill Family Manufacturing
The final toy can be located inside the buried room which can only be accessed using the concrete hole.
