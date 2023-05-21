Fallout 4 Level Up Fast Guide – Power Leveling Tips, XP Farming

There is no need to ‘Power Level’ in Fallout 4. I believe that the best way to play it is to play it at its natural pace. Explore new locations, search unique material, find companions and relish their fascinating tales.

For more help on Fallout 4, read our Nuka Cola Quantum Locations, How to Join Brotherhood of Steel, How to Join The Railroad and How to Join The Institute.

Fallout 4 Level Up Fast Tips

If you wish to ‘Power Level’ in Fallout 4, these small tips may help you out a bit:

Habit of Saving Your Progress

I absolutely love Fallout 4, but unexpected bugs come up all of a sudden. For this reason alone, you should have a habit of continuously saving your progress.

In this way, you’ll be able to amend your errors, explore otherwise inaccessible areas — for any reason — return and find missing loot, and so much more.

This is something you should continue to do and you’ll start doing better. By doing this, you’ll know the location of each and every enemy, will be able to acquire missed loot, and perform better for increased experience and rewards.

There are a couple of perks and traits which increase the amount of XP acquired from almost any action. Instead of just going around randomly choosing these, consider your playstyle and then select.

Investing in the Right Perks

To acquire more XP, investing in ‘Intelligence’ and Level-5 Luck perk, Idiot Savant, helps a ton. For each point added in ‘Intelligence’, XP gain is increased by 10 per cent.

You can also combine this thing with your hacking and lockpicking skills which will net you decent amount of XP for every successful lockpick or hack.

In addition to these, try and invest in ‘Charisma’ which will not only allow you to resolve issues with dialogues — a massive XP generator — but will also allow you to acquire additional information, barter prices, and so much more.

Crafting and Base Building

Although this may not sound much, but you should pay heed to crafting in Fallout 4. Try to experiment with different things and continue to alter your pieces of equipment with small adjustments.

Doing so will net you a small quantity of XP, but then again we need all those XP to level up fast. Furthermore, don’t stay confined to pieces of equipment and extend these experiments to base building and you’ll begin teeming with extra XP.

Resting Well

Throughout your journey, you’ll come across a number of beds scattered around the world. If you decide to sleep on these beds, you’ll not only regenerate your HP, but will also acquire ‘Well Rested’ which will grant you temporary XP boost for a short duration of time.

You can also do the same thing by sitting on chairs, but do note that the XP boost from chairs is only 5 per cent. Another thing to consider is to find a familiar place where you’ll be able to put this XP boost to some good use — may be find some enemies and grind.

Romance

While ‘Well Rested’ grants you some decent amount of bonus XP, there is something else if you’re looking for something more.

Romantic interaction is a thing in Fallout 4 and Bethesda wants you to obtain full advantage of it. After reaching maximum relationship status with your romantic interest, you’ll be able to sleep with him or her and acquire ‘Lover’s Embrace’ bonus perk.

Similar to ‘Well Rested’, ‘Lover’s Embrace’ also grants you with temporary XP boost, but not 5 or 10 per cent, but 15 per cent. But once again, remember to have some plans of spending this bonus XP gain in some useful way.

Lastly, note that Bethesda has confirmed that there is no Level Cap in Fallout 4 and you can continue to level up and play for as long as you want!

