Fallout 4 Nuka Cherry Locations Guide – Where to Find

Nuka Cherry is a consumable in Fallout 4 that provides +25 Action Points, +25 Hit Points, and +5 rads. Similar to other items and consumables in the game, Nuka Cherry can be salvaged from different in-game locations.

Fallout 4 Nuka Cherry Locations

Our guide details the locations of all Nuka Cherries that can be found in Fallout 4:

Neighborhood; South Boston, Andrew Station

There are 2x of Nuka Cherry that you can find in the said location.

Neighborhood; Financial District, Bobbi’s Place — the Big Dig

You need to head over to Bobbi’s Place in the Financial District in order to find 2x Nuka Cola Quantum and Nuka Cheery.

Neighborhood; Beacon Hill, Boston Bugle Building

You need to head over to the second floor of the said building in order to find Nuka Cherry.

Western Commonwealth, Boston Mayoral Shelter

Head to the main floor of the shelter and find some Nuka Cherry inside.

Neighborhood; Beacon Hill, Cabot House

Aside from ammunition, Fat Man, Chems, you can also find Nuka Cherry inside the Cabot House.

Neighborhood; Cambridge, Cambridge Park and Old Covered Alley

You need to head over to the southwest of the park in order to find a Nuka Cherry in a small alleyway.

Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Coast Guard Pier

Nuka Cherry that you need to find is located in the middle of Coast Guard Pier.

Coastal Commonwealth, Coastal Cottage

This is a small area which contains a Nuka Cola inside, but be prepared to find some resistance.

Neighborhood; Cambridge, College Square

There are a couple of Nuka Cherry that you can find on the first level of the building.

Neighborhood; Theater District, Combat Zone

You simply need to head over to the Combat Zone in the Theater District in order to find a Nuka Cherry.

Western Commonwealth, Corvega Assembly Plant

You need to go all the way to the fourth floor in order to find a Nuka Cherry lying there.

Neighborhood; Theater District, D.B. Technical High School

You need to head inside the D.B. Technical High School in the Theater District to find a Nuka Cherry there.

Neighborhood; the Fens, Diamond City Surplus — Diamond City

You need to head inside Diamond City Surplus run by Myrna in order to find the trader and a Nuka Cherry inside.

Neighborhood; the Fens, Doc Crocker’s House — Diamond City

You need to head over to Doc Crocker’s House in the Diamond City to find the Doctor Sun and a Nuka Cherry waiting to be picked up.

Neighborhood; the Fens, Dugout Inn — Diamond City

You need to head over to Dugout Inn where you’ll come across 3x Nuka Cherry and a couple of traders named Vadim Bobrov and Yefim Bobrov

Western Commonwealth, Federal Ration Stockpile

There are 2x Nuka Cherry located near the terminal near the main entrance of the area.

Natick and the Glowing Sea, Federal Supply Cache 84NE

Once you head inside, search the area behind the bed to find the item.

Neighborhood; South Boston, General Atomics Factory

You need to head over to level 1 of the area in order to find a spare Nuka Cola Quantum as well as Nuka Cherry.

Neighborhood; Financial District, Goodneighbor

Aside from additional Bottle Caps, a number of traders, and a Nuka Cola Quantum, there is a Nuka Cherry up for grabs as well.

Neighborhood; Cambridge, Greenetech Genetics

This area not only has some extra Bottle Caps waiting to be picked up, but also a Nuka Cherry on the third floor.

Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Gunners Plaza

This area contains a Nuka Cherry, a Nuka Cola Quantum, and some additional Bottle Caps waiting to be picked up.

Neighborhood; Boston Harbor [Waterfront], Harbormaster Hotel

Head over to rooftop pool deck in order to find a Nuka Cherry and also search the area for some Bottle Caps.

Neighborhood; Back Bay, Hubris Comics

You need to head inside the Hubris Comics in order to find some Bottle Caps and a Nuka Cherry inside.

Neighborhood; the Fens, Kellogg’s House — Diamond City

You need to head inside Kellogg’s House in order to find 2x Nuka Cherry and 3x Nuka Cola Quantum.

Neighborhood; Cambridge, Kendall Parking

You need to search the shopping cart located in the area in order to find a Nuka Cherry inside.

Coastal Commonwealth, Longneck Lukowski’s Cannery

You need to head over to the said location in order to find Theodore Collins and Rylee, a Nuka Cherry on a rooftop metal hut, and some Bottle Caps.

Coastal Commonwealth, Mahkra Fishpacking

You need to head over to the said location to find some Bottle Caps, 2x Nuka Cherry on the second floor, and a Nuka Cola Quantum on the first level.

North Central Commonwealth, Malden Center

You will not only find a handful of Bottle Caps, but also a Nuka Cherry on the station level 1.

Neighborhood; Boston Common, Massachusetts State House

This area contains a Nuka Cola as well as some Bottle Caps up for grabs.

North Central Commonwealth, Medford Memorial Hospital

This area contains a Nuke Cherry as well as Nuke Cola Quantum; make sure to pick them both. In addition to this there are some Bottle Caps as well.

Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Mystic Pines

This area contains a Nuke Cola Quantum in addition to a Nuka Cherry; make sure to pick them both up.

Neighborhood; North End, Old North Church

There are a couple of Nuke Cherry as well as Tinker Tom and Doctor Carrington available for trading options in this area.

Coastal Commonwealth, Revere Beach Station

You will come across a Nuka Cola inside the Revere Beach Station and another one in Revere Arcade, not to mention plentiful of Bottle Caps.

Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Starlight Drive In

You need to open up the rear storage in order to find a Nuka Cola Quantum as well as Fusion Core inside. The Nuka Cherry, on the other hand, can be found inside the lower shelf.

Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Super Duper Mart

This area has plentiful of Nuka Cola Quantum and Nuka Cherries for you to grab. Don’t miss the opportunity!

Neighborhood; Cambridge, the Institute

This large area has plethora of resourceful items for you to pick up including a number of Bottle Caps scattered around, Nuka Cola Quantum, Nuka Cherry, and Synth Food Vendor and Institute Requisition Vendor

Western Commonwealth, Vault 81

A bunch of traders can be located inside the Vault 81 in Western Commonwealth. In addition to this, you will also come across 4x Nuka Cherry and some Bottle Caps to fill your needs.