Fallout 4 Chems and Syringer Ammo Guide – Effects, Stats Boosts, Addictions

Chems is a term used to identify a variety of different products you can create at a Chemistry Stations in Fallout 4. These can range from aiding items like RadAway and Stimpacks to dangerously addictive yet super-useful drugs.

Fallout 4 Chems

You can make these Chems at a Chem Workstation, which is basically a stove with a few funnels and thistles on it.

When you access the Workstation, you’ll have a variety of different things you can create. The first and most basic are health-related chems, such as Stimpacks, RadAway, Rad-X, and more.

The second type consist of explosives. You’ll have the ability to create grenades, Molotov Cocktails, and mines that you can use in battle.

Finally, you have the most controversial of the lot, and those are Drugs. These have the highest bit of benefit, but are also prone to addiction.

If you do get addicted to a drug, you’ll have withdrawal symptoms. Withdrawal symptoms are of many different types, primarily affecting your SPECIAL ranks.

Fallout 4 Chems You Can Craft

Here are all the chems you can create in a Chemistry Station, along with their descriptions:

Addictol

Cure all addictions.

Berry Mentats

Highlight living targets.

Buffjet

Slow time for 15 seconds. Strength +3, Endurance +3, Max HP +65, Max AP +35

Buffout

Strength +2, Endurance +2, Max HP +50

Bufftats

Strength +3, Endurance +3, Max HP +65, Perception +3

Calmex

2x sneak attack multiplier, Perception +3, Agility +3

Curie’s Healthpak

HP +35, Rads -300

Daddy-O

Intelligence +3, Perception +3, Charisma -2

Day Tripper Luck

+3, Charisma +3, Strength -2

Fury

Increases melee damage by 50%.

Glowing Blood Pack

HP +40%, Rad Resist +75

Grape Mentats

Buy for 10% lower, sell for 10% higher; Charisma +5

Irradiated Blood

HP +50, Rads +20

Jet

Slows time for 10 seconds.

Jet Fuel

Increased AP recovery rate.

Med-X

Damage Resist +25

Mentats

Intelligence +2, Perception +2

Mysterious Serum

Damage Resist +50, Rads +36,000

Orange Mentats

+10% V.A.T.S. accuracy.

Overdrive

+25% Critical Chance, Damage +25%

Psycho

Damage +25%, Damage Resist +25

Psychobuff

Damage +25%, Strength +3, Endurance +3, Max HP +65

Psycho Jet

Slows time for 15 seconds, Damage +25%, Damage Resist +35, Max AP +35

Psychotats

Damage +25%, Damage Resist +15, Perception +3

RadAway

Rads -300

Rad-X

Rad Resist +100

Refreshing Beverage

Cures all addictions, HP +500, Rads -1000

Skeeto Spit

Max HP +25

Stimpak

HP +30%

Ultra Jet

Slows time for 15 seconds, Max AP +100

Vault 81 Cure

HP +50%

X-111 Compound

Rads -600

X-Cell

Strength +2, Perception +2, Endurance +2, Charisma +2, Intelligence +2, Agility +2, Luck +2

Syringer Ammo

A special weapon in the game allows you to shoot syringes at enemies which contain specific drugs/toxins that can result in negative effects. You can create and find various kinds of syringer ammo in Fallout 4.

Berserk Syringe

Chance to frenzy target for 2 minutes.

Bleed Out Syringe

Does 30 points of damage over 10 seconds to target.

Bloatfly Larva

Chance for target to spawn a Bloatfly on death.

Endangerol Syringe

Reduce target’s Damage resistance by 25% for 2 minutes.

Lock Joint Syringe

Chance to paralyze target for 10 seconds.

Mind Cloud Syringe

Target thinks you’ve vanished and has a reduced chance to detect you for 30 seconds.

Pax Syringe

Chance to make the target non-violent for 30 seconds.

Radscorpion Venom Syringe

Does 40 points of damage over 10 seconds to target.

Yellow Belly Syringe

Chance to cause target to flee for 30 seconds.