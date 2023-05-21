Fallout 4 Chems and Syringer Ammo Guide – Effects, Stats Boosts, Addictions

Chems is a term used to identify a variety of different products you can create at a Chemistry Stations in Fallout 4. These can range from aiding items like RadAway and Stimpacks to dangerously addictive yet super-useful drugs.
Fallout 4 Chems
You can make these Chems at a Chem Workstation, which is basically a stove with a few funnels and thistles on it.
When you access the Workstation, you’ll have a variety of different things you can create. The first and most basic are health-related chems, such as Stimpacks, RadAway, Rad-X, and more.
The second type consist of explosives. You’ll have the ability to create grenades, Molotov Cocktails, and mines that you can use in battle.
Finally, you have the most controversial of the lot, and those are Drugs. These have the highest bit of benefit, but are also prone to addiction.
If you do get addicted to a drug, you’ll have withdrawal symptoms. Withdrawal symptoms are of many different types, primarily affecting your SPECIAL ranks.
Fallout 4 Chems You Can Craft
Here are all the chems you can create in a Chemistry Station, along with their descriptions:
Addictol
Cure all addictions.
Berry Mentats
Highlight living targets.
Buffjet
Slow time for 15 seconds. Strength +3, Endurance +3, Max HP +65, Max AP +35
Buffout
Strength +2, Endurance +2, Max HP +50
Bufftats
Strength +3, Endurance +3, Max HP +65, Perception +3
Calmex
2x sneak attack multiplier, Perception +3, Agility +3
Curie’s Healthpak
HP +35, Rads -300
Daddy-O
Intelligence +3, Perception +3, Charisma -2
Day Tripper Luck
+3, Charisma +3, Strength -2
Fury
Increases melee damage by 50%.
Glowing Blood Pack
HP +40%, Rad Resist +75
Grape Mentats
Buy for 10% lower, sell for 10% higher; Charisma +5
Irradiated Blood
HP +50, Rads +20
Jet
Slows time for 10 seconds.
Jet Fuel
Increased AP recovery rate.
Med-X
Damage Resist +25
Mentats
Intelligence +2, Perception +2
Mysterious Serum
Damage Resist +50, Rads +36,000
Orange Mentats
+10% V.A.T.S. accuracy.
Overdrive
+25% Critical Chance, Damage +25%
Psycho
Damage +25%, Damage Resist +25
Psychobuff
Damage +25%, Strength +3, Endurance +3, Max HP +65
Psycho Jet
Slows time for 15 seconds, Damage +25%, Damage Resist +35, Max AP +35
Psychotats
Damage +25%, Damage Resist +15, Perception +3
RadAway
Rads -300
Rad-X
Rad Resist +100
Refreshing Beverage
Cures all addictions, HP +500, Rads -1000
Skeeto Spit
Max HP +25
Stimpak
HP +30%
Ultra Jet
Slows time for 15 seconds, Max AP +100
Vault 81 Cure
HP +50%
X-111 Compound
Rads -600
X-Cell
Strength +2, Perception +2, Endurance +2, Charisma +2, Intelligence +2, Agility +2, Luck +2
Syringer Ammo
A special weapon in the game allows you to shoot syringes at enemies which contain specific drugs/toxins that can result in negative effects. You can create and find various kinds of syringer ammo in Fallout 4.
Berserk Syringe
Chance to frenzy target for 2 minutes.
Bleed Out Syringe
Does 30 points of damage over 10 seconds to target.
Bloatfly Larva
Chance for target to spawn a Bloatfly on death.
Endangerol Syringe
Reduce target’s Damage resistance by 25% for 2 minutes.
Lock Joint Syringe
Chance to paralyze target for 10 seconds.
Mind Cloud Syringe
Target thinks you’ve vanished and has a reduced chance to detect you for 30 seconds.
Pax Syringe
Chance to make the target non-violent for 30 seconds.
Radscorpion Venom Syringe
Does 40 points of damage over 10 seconds to target.
Yellow Belly Syringe
Chance to cause target to flee for 30 seconds.