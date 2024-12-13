How To Get The Immutable Shield In Elden Ring

An incantation of the Golden Order, Immutable Shield in Elden Ring buffs your shield with Light of Regression to increase its non-physical damage negation.

Obtaining the Immutable Shield incantation in Elden Ring is associated with a long, complex quest. Let us help you acquire it easily and tell you how to use it effectively against enemies that inflict status ailments.

Immutable Shield Location

The Immutable Shield incantation can only be purchased from Brother Corhyn for 13,000 Runes once you progress his quest up to a certain point.

You will first meet Brother Corhyn at the Roundtable Hold, and then he will move to the Altus Plateau. Talk to him at the Altus Plateau and tell him about the location of Goldmask.

Continue your journey and reach Leyndell, the Royal Capital. Goldmask and Brother Corhyn will move to the colosseum gate inside Leyndell.

They will ask you to solve the riddle of Radagon’s Statue. To solve this puzzle, you must use the Law of Regression spell to find that Radagon is Marika.

Once you tell Brother Corhyn about the statue, he will offer you more spells, including the Immutable Shield in Elden Ring.

FYI If Brother Corhyn dies, you can take his Bell Bearings to the Twin Maiden Husk at Roundtable Hold and purchase the spell. However, if Corhyn dies before Immutable Shield becomes available in his inventory, you won’t be able to purchase it until the next playthrough.

Immutable Shield Stats and Requirements

Immutable Shield requires 19 Intelligence and 19 Faith to cast in addition to a sacred seal. This spell cost 15 FP and 10 stamina per cast.

Immutable Shield is a Golden Order incantation that casts a magic spell on your left-hand shield. The spell increases the non-physical damage negation and ailment resistance of the caster.

However, this spell has no impact on guard boost or physical defense and can be used on shields with affinities.