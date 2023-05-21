Fallout 4 Bottle Caps Locations and Bottle Caps Farming Guide

Bottle Caps or simply Caps is the standard currency in all Fallout games including Fallout 4.
Fallout 4 Bottle Caps Locations
Bottle Caps are used to purchase equipment, apparel, and everything that can be bought in the game.
There are quite a lot of ways to earn Bottle Caps including recently discovered exploits, but those searching for a legit way can find Bottle Caps scattered across the game world.
This guide details the locations of Bottle Caps that can be found in Fallout 4:
Bottle Caps Locations
Neighborhood; South Boston, Andrew Station
There are plenty of Bottle Caps that you’ll find in the said area.
Western Commonwealth; ArcJet Systems
There are a few Bottle Caps that you can find in this area.
Neighborhood; the Fens, Back Street Apparel
Head over to the said area in order to find a small composition of available Bottle Caps.
Neighborhood; Charlestown, BADTFL Regional Office
You need to head inside the BADTFL regional office in order to find some more Bottle Caps.
Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Big John’s Salvage
Head over to Big John’s Salvage in order to get yourself some additional Bottle Caps.
Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Boat Graveyard
You need to head over to a small shack near the east side in order to find some ammunition and additional Bottle Caps.
Western Commonwealth, Boston Mayoral Shelter
There are some Bottle Caps that you can score by heading inside the Boston Mayoral Shelter in the Western Commonwealth.
Neighborhood; Back Bay, Boston Public Library
There are some pretty useful items that can be found in this area including some extra Bottle Caps.
North Central Commonwealth, Breakheart Banks
You need to head over to Breakheart Banks and find yourself some additional Bottle Caps for all your needs.
Neighborhood; the Fens, Bridgeway Trust
Once you make it inside the bank, you will be able to get yourself a handful of Bottle Caps and some other goodies.
Natick and the Glowing Sea, Buckled Freeway
You need to check the safes lying near the container truck to obtain some handy Bottle Caps.
Neighborhood; Charlestown, Bunker Hill
Aside from a number of other items, head to the bunker to find some trader, ammunition, and of course, additional Bottle Caps.
Neighborhood; Cambridge, Cambridge Police Station
Head inside the Cambridge Police Station to find some Bottle Caps in addition to other resourceful materials.
North Central Commonwealth, Car Tree Camp
Head over to the car tree camp in North Central Commonwealth in order to find some Bottle Caps.
North Central Commonwealth, Caravan Crossroads
In addition to car tree camp, you should head over to caravan crossroads in order to find some additional Bottle Caps.
Western Commonwealth, Chestnut Hillock Reservoir
Head over to the said area in order to find some extra Bottle Caps for your needs.
Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Coast Guard Pier
Simply head over to the Coast Guard Pier to find some extra Bottle Caps.
Neighborhood; Cambridge, College Square
There are some Bottle Caps that you can find in the College Square.
Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Concord
There are quite a few Bottle Caps that can be found in the Concord.
North Central Commonwealth, Covenant
You need to head over to the Covenant in order to find quite a handful of Bottle Caps.
Neighborhood; Theater District, D.B. Technical High School
You need to head in the D.B. Technical High School in Theater District in order to find some Bottle Caps inside.
Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Drumlin Diner
There are a few Bottle Caps that you’ll be able to score from Drumlin Diner.
Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Egret Tours Marina
There are quite a few Bottle Caps that can be found in this area.
Lexington and Southern Commonwealth, Elevated Freeway: Derelict Bus
You need to head inside the bus in order to find a Nuka Cola Quantum inside.
Western Commonwealth, Federal Ration Stockpile
There are a few Bottle Caps that you will be able to find in this area.
North Central Commonwealth, Finch Farm
Head inside the Finch family farm in order find a small handful of Bottle Caps.
Western Commonwealth, Fort Hagen
You simply need to head over to the said location and find yourself the always useful Bottle Caps.
Neighborhood; South Boston, Four Leaf Fishpacking Plant
You need to head inside the plant in order to find some Bottle Caps for your purchases.
Neighborhood; Cambridge, Fraternal Post 115
You simply need to head over to Post 115 in order to find some additional Bottle Caps.
Neighborhood; South Boston, General Atomics Factory
There are a few Bottle Caps that you can find in this location.
North Central Commonwealth, General Atomics Galleria
Head over to the said location in order to find some additional Bottle Caps.
Neighborhood; Financial District, Goodneighbor
You need to head over to Goodneighbor in Financial District in order to find some additional Bottle Caps.
Western Commonwealth, Graygarden
This is the area where you come across the brainchild of Dr. Edward, Robots, and some extra Bottle Caps.
Neighborhood; Cambridge, Greenetech Genetics
This area not only has some extra Bottle Caps waiting to be picked up, but also a Nuka Cherry on the third floor.
Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Gunners Plaza
This area contains a Nuka Cherry, a Nuka Cola Quantum, and some additional Bottle Caps waiting to be picked up.
Neighborhood; Boston Harbor [Waterfront], Harbormaster Hotel
Head over to rooftop pool deck in order to find a Nuka Cherry and also search the area for some Bottle Caps.
Neighborhood; Back Bay, Hubris Comics
You need to head inside the Hubris Comics in order to find some Bottle Caps and a Nuka Cherry inside.
Coastal Commonwealth, Longneck Lukowski’s Cannery
You need to head over to the said location in order to find Theodore Collins and Rylee, a Nuka Cherry on a rooftop metal hut, and some Bottle Caps.
Coastal Commonwealth, Mahkra Fishpacking
You need to head over to the said location to find some Bottle Caps, 2x Nuka Cherry on the second floor, and a Nuka Cola Quantum on the first level.
North Central Commonwealth, Malden Center
You will not only find a handful of Bottle Caps, but also a Nuka Cherry on the station level 1.
Neighborhood; Boston Common, Massachusetts State House
This area contains a Nuka Cola as well as some Bottle Caps up for grabs.
North Central Commonwealth, Medford Memorial Hospital
This area contains a Nuke Cherry as well as Nuke Cola Quantum; make sure to pick them both. In addition to this there are some Bottle Caps as well.
Neighborhood; Theater District, Medical Center Metro
There are a couple of Nuke Cola Quantum on the upper and lower platforms as well as some Bottle Caps.
Neighborhood; Financial District, Old Corner Bookstore
There is a Quantum Cola at level 1 and some Bottle Caps up for grabs in this area.
Neighborhood; North End, Pickman Gallery
This area has a couple of Nuka Cola Quantum in the tunnels area in addition to some extra Bottle Caps.
Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Poseidon Energy
There are some Bottle Caps and 2x Nuka Cola on the level 1 of this said location.
Coastal Commonwealth, Revere Beach Station
You will come across a Nuka Cola inside the Revere Beach Station and another one in Revere Arcade, not to mention plentiful of Bottle Caps.
Neighborhood; the Fens, Swatters — Diamond City
This area not only has a good number of Bottle Caps waiting to be picked up, but also a trader called Moe Cronin.
Neighborhood; Cambridge, the Institute
This large area has plethora of resourceful items for you to pick up including a number of Bottle Caps scattered around, Nuka Cola Quantum, Nuka Cherry, and Synth Food Vendor and Institute Requisition Vendor
North Central Commonwealth, the Slog
This is probably the one of the best areas if you wish to get your hands on plethora of Bottle Caps and also houses a trader named Deidre.
Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Warwick Homestead
You need to head over to Warwick Homestead in order to locate Warwick to begin trading with. Don’t forget to pick up some spare Bottle Caps lying around.
Western Commonwealth, Vault 81
A bunch of traders can be located inside the Vault 81 in Western Commonwealth. In addition to this, you will also come across 4x Nuka Cherry and some Bottle Caps to fill your needs.
Fallout 4 Bottle Caps Farming Locations
Some other locations where the probability of finding Bottle Caps is high includes:
- Coastal Commonwealth, Croup Manor
- Natick and the Glowing Sea, Cutler Bend
- Neighborhood; Back Bay, Dartmouth Professional Building
- Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Deserted Camp — Elevated Freeway
- Coastal Commonwealth, East Boston Preparatory School
- Coastal Commonwealth, Easy City Downs
- Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Fallon’s Department Store
- Neighborhood; the Fens, Fens Street Sewer
- Western Commonwealth, Forest Grove Marsh
- Coastal Commonwealth, Fort Strong
- Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Freeway Shack and Cage
- Western Commonwealth, Greater Mass Blood Clinic
- Neighborhood; the Fens, Hardware Town
- Neighborhood; Theater District, Hester’s Consumer Robotics
- Coastal Commonwealth, Hub City Auto Wreckers
- Coastal Commonwealth, Hugo’s Hole
- Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Hyde Park
- North Central Commonwealth, Irish Pride Industries Shipyard
- Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Jamaica Plain
- Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Jamaica Plain Pond
- Neighborhood; Cambridge, Kendall Hospital
- Coastal Commonwealth, Kingsport Lighthouse
- Neighborhood; Back Bay, Layton Towers
- Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Lexington Apartments
- Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Lexington: Switchboard
- Coastal Commonwealth, Libertalia
- North Central Commonwealth, Lynn Woods
- Neighborhood; Financial District, Mass Fusion Building
- Western Commonwealth, Mass Pike Interchange
- Coastal Commonwealth, Milton General Billboard
- Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Moonshiner’s Cabin
- Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Museum of Freedom
- Coastal Commonwealth, Nahant Sheriff’s Department
- Natick and the Glowing Sea, O’Neill Family Manufacturing
- Neighborhood; Boston Common, Park Street Station — Vault 114
- Neighborhood; the Fens, Parkview Apartments
- North Central Commonwealth, Rusty Tractor
- Coastal Commonwealth, Sale
