Fallout 4 Bottle Caps Locations and Bottle Caps Farming Guide

Bottle Caps or simply Caps is the standard currency in all Fallout games including Fallout 4.

Fallout 4 Bottle Caps Locations

Bottle Caps are used to purchase equipment, apparel, and everything that can be bought in the game.

There are quite a lot of ways to earn Bottle Caps including recently discovered exploits, but those searching for a legit way can find Bottle Caps scattered across the game world.

This guide details the locations of Bottle Caps that can be found in Fallout 4:

Bottle Caps Locations

Neighborhood; South Boston, Andrew Station

There are plenty of Bottle Caps that you’ll find in the said area.

Western Commonwealth; ArcJet Systems

There are a few Bottle Caps that you can find in this area.

Neighborhood; the Fens, Back Street Apparel

Head over to the said area in order to find a small composition of available Bottle Caps.

Neighborhood; Charlestown, BADTFL Regional Office

You need to head inside the BADTFL regional office in order to find some more Bottle Caps.

Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Big John’s Salvage

Head over to Big John’s Salvage in order to get yourself some additional Bottle Caps.

Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Boat Graveyard

You need to head over to a small shack near the east side in order to find some ammunition and additional Bottle Caps.

Western Commonwealth, Boston Mayoral Shelter

There are some Bottle Caps that you can score by heading inside the Boston Mayoral Shelter in the Western Commonwealth.

Neighborhood; Back Bay, Boston Public Library

There are some pretty useful items that can be found in this area including some extra Bottle Caps.

North Central Commonwealth, Breakheart Banks

You need to head over to Breakheart Banks and find yourself some additional Bottle Caps for all your needs.

Neighborhood; the Fens, Bridgeway Trust

Once you make it inside the bank, you will be able to get yourself a handful of Bottle Caps and some other goodies.

Natick and the Glowing Sea, Buckled Freeway

You need to check the safes lying near the container truck to obtain some handy Bottle Caps.

Neighborhood; Charlestown, Bunker Hill

Aside from a number of other items, head to the bunker to find some trader, ammunition, and of course, additional Bottle Caps.

Neighborhood; Cambridge, Cambridge Police Station

Head inside the Cambridge Police Station to find some Bottle Caps in addition to other resourceful materials.

North Central Commonwealth, Car Tree Camp

Head over to the car tree camp in North Central Commonwealth in order to find some Bottle Caps.

North Central Commonwealth, Caravan Crossroads

In addition to car tree camp, you should head over to caravan crossroads in order to find some additional Bottle Caps.

Western Commonwealth, Chestnut Hillock Reservoir

Head over to the said area in order to find some extra Bottle Caps for your needs.

Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Coast Guard Pier

Simply head over to the Coast Guard Pier to find some extra Bottle Caps.

Neighborhood; Cambridge, College Square

There are some Bottle Caps that you can find in the College Square.

Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Concord

There are quite a few Bottle Caps that can be found in the Concord.

North Central Commonwealth, Covenant

You need to head over to the Covenant in order to find quite a handful of Bottle Caps.

Neighborhood; Theater District, D.B. Technical High School

You need to head in the D.B. Technical High School in Theater District in order to find some Bottle Caps inside.

Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Drumlin Diner

There are a few Bottle Caps that you’ll be able to score from Drumlin Diner.

Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Egret Tours Marina

There are quite a few Bottle Caps that can be found in this area.

Lexington and Southern Commonwealth, Elevated Freeway: Derelict Bus

You need to head inside the bus in order to find a Nuka Cola Quantum inside.

Western Commonwealth, Federal Ration Stockpile

There are a few Bottle Caps that you will be able to find in this area.

North Central Commonwealth, Finch Farm

Head inside the Finch family farm in order find a small handful of Bottle Caps.

Western Commonwealth, Fort Hagen

You simply need to head over to the said location and find yourself the always useful Bottle Caps.

Neighborhood; South Boston, Four Leaf Fishpacking Plant

You need to head inside the plant in order to find some Bottle Caps for your purchases.

Neighborhood; Cambridge, Fraternal Post 115

You simply need to head over to Post 115 in order to find some additional Bottle Caps.

Neighborhood; South Boston, General Atomics Factory

There are a few Bottle Caps that you can find in this location.

North Central Commonwealth, General Atomics Galleria

Head over to the said location in order to find some additional Bottle Caps.

Neighborhood; Financial District, Goodneighbor

You need to head over to Goodneighbor in Financial District in order to find some additional Bottle Caps.

Western Commonwealth, Graygarden

This is the area where you come across the brainchild of Dr. Edward, Robots, and some extra Bottle Caps.

Neighborhood; Cambridge, Greenetech Genetics

This area not only has some extra Bottle Caps waiting to be picked up, but also a Nuka Cherry on the third floor.

Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Gunners Plaza

This area contains a Nuka Cherry, a Nuka Cola Quantum, and some additional Bottle Caps waiting to be picked up.

Neighborhood; Boston Harbor [Waterfront], Harbormaster Hotel

Head over to rooftop pool deck in order to find a Nuka Cherry and also search the area for some Bottle Caps.

Neighborhood; Back Bay, Hubris Comics

You need to head inside the Hubris Comics in order to find some Bottle Caps and a Nuka Cherry inside.

Coastal Commonwealth, Longneck Lukowski’s Cannery

You need to head over to the said location in order to find Theodore Collins and Rylee, a Nuka Cherry on a rooftop metal hut, and some Bottle Caps.

Coastal Commonwealth, Mahkra Fishpacking

You need to head over to the said location to find some Bottle Caps, 2x Nuka Cherry on the second floor, and a Nuka Cola Quantum on the first level.

North Central Commonwealth, Malden Center

You will not only find a handful of Bottle Caps, but also a Nuka Cherry on the station level 1.

Neighborhood; Boston Common, Massachusetts State House

This area contains a Nuka Cola as well as some Bottle Caps up for grabs.

North Central Commonwealth, Medford Memorial Hospital

This area contains a Nuke Cherry as well as Nuke Cola Quantum; make sure to pick them both. In addition to this there are some Bottle Caps as well.

Neighborhood; Theater District, Medical Center Metro

There are a couple of Nuke Cola Quantum on the upper and lower platforms as well as some Bottle Caps.

Neighborhood; Financial District, Old Corner Bookstore

There is a Quantum Cola at level 1 and some Bottle Caps up for grabs in this area.

Neighborhood; North End, Pickman Gallery

This area has a couple of Nuka Cola Quantum in the tunnels area in addition to some extra Bottle Caps.

Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Poseidon Energy

There are some Bottle Caps and 2x Nuka Cola on the level 1 of this said location.

Coastal Commonwealth, Revere Beach Station

You will come across a Nuka Cola inside the Revere Beach Station and another one in Revere Arcade, not to mention plentiful of Bottle Caps.

Neighborhood; the Fens, Swatters — Diamond City

This area not only has a good number of Bottle Caps waiting to be picked up, but also a trader called Moe Cronin.

Neighborhood; Cambridge, the Institute

This large area has plethora of resourceful items for you to pick up including a number of Bottle Caps scattered around, Nuka Cola Quantum, Nuka Cherry, and Synth Food Vendor and Institute Requisition Vendor

North Central Commonwealth, the Slog

This is probably the one of the best areas if you wish to get your hands on plethora of Bottle Caps and also houses a trader named Deidre.

Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Warwick Homestead

You need to head over to Warwick Homestead in order to locate Warwick to begin trading with. Don’t forget to pick up some spare Bottle Caps lying around.

Western Commonwealth, Vault 81

A bunch of traders can be located inside the Vault 81 in Western Commonwealth. In addition to this, you will also come across 4x Nuka Cherry and some Bottle Caps to fill your needs.

Fallout 4 Bottle Caps Farming Locations

Some other locations where the probability of finding Bottle Caps is high includes:

Coastal Commonwealth, Croup Manor

Natick and the Glowing Sea, Cutler Bend

Neighborhood; Back Bay, Dartmouth Professional Building

Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Deserted Camp — Elevated Freeway

Coastal Commonwealth, East Boston Preparatory School

Coastal Commonwealth, Easy City Downs

Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Fallon’s Department Store

Neighborhood; the Fens, Fens Street Sewer

Western Commonwealth, Forest Grove Marsh

Coastal Commonwealth, Fort Strong

Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Freeway Shack and Cage

Western Commonwealth, Greater Mass Blood Clinic

Neighborhood; the Fens, Hardware Town

Neighborhood; Theater District, Hester’s Consumer Robotics

Coastal Commonwealth, Hub City Auto Wreckers

Coastal Commonwealth, Hugo’s Hole

Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Hyde Park

North Central Commonwealth, Irish Pride Industries Shipyard

Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Jamaica Plain

Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Jamaica Plain Pond

Neighborhood; Cambridge, Kendall Hospital

Coastal Commonwealth, Kingsport Lighthouse

Neighborhood; Back Bay, Layton Towers

Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Lexington Apartments

Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Lexington: Switchboard

Coastal Commonwealth, Libertalia

North Central Commonwealth, Lynn Woods

Neighborhood; Financial District, Mass Fusion Building

Western Commonwealth, Mass Pike Interchange

Coastal Commonwealth, Milton General Billboard

Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Moonshiner’s Cabin

Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Museum of Freedom

Coastal Commonwealth, Nahant Sheriff’s Department

Natick and the Glowing Sea, O’Neill Family Manufacturing

Neighborhood; Boston Common, Park Street Station — Vault 114

Neighborhood; the Fens, Parkview Apartments

North Central Commonwealth, Rusty Tractor

Coastal Commonwealth, Sale

