Skyrim Followers Locations Guide

Life is good when your partner in crime fights by your side until the end. Your partner in crime in Elder Scrolls V Skyrim is your follower. There are many NPCs in Skyrim that will become your follower after you gain their trust by doing a task they ask. Here we have for you the complete guide to all Skyrim Followers Locations to recruit and travel with.

Once you do that, they will become your followers for good. You can choose among the followers listed below and find them in the specified locations.

For more help on Skyrim, read our Standing Stones, Vampire, Werewolf, and Marriage Guide.

Skyrim Followers Locations

Here is a simplified list of all the NPC’s you can make your followers

Sven

Faendael

Jenessa

Lydia

Stenvar

Uthgerd

Marcurio

Illia

Aela The Huntress

J’zargo

Barbas

Spectral Assassin

Cicero

Skyrim followers are spread across the map at various places and getting them isn’t as difficult if you know where to find them. There isn’t much resistance to be faced here but still, be ready for random encounters.

So now talking about the locations of each of the above-presented list, also we have described the procedures of recruiting them as your followers

Skyrim Follower – Sven

Location. He is stuck in his love life. He wants to remove the thorn (Faendal) between him and his lover, Camilla. If you help him by delivering the letter to Camilla then he will become your follower.

Skyrim Follower – Faendael

Location. Faendal lives in Riverwood and as mentioned before, he is the one that Camilla loves. He will join your side if you expose Sven to Camilla.

Skyrim Follower – Janessa

Location. You can hire her for 500 bucks. She can be found in Drunken Huntsman in Whiterun.

Skyrim – Lydia

Location. After you complete the Dragon Rising quest, Jarl will assign her as your housecarl. She is a good sword user and will be of great help.

Skyrim Follower – Stenvar

Location. You can hire him for 500 gold. He can be found in Candlehearth Hall in Windhelm.

Skyrim Follower – Uthgerd the Unbroken

Location. You will find a woman in Bannered Mare in Whiterun. You need to defeat her in a brawl (place 100 gold for bet). Pay her 100 bucks and she will join your side.

Skyrim Follower – Marcurio

Location. He is a wizard you can hire for 500 gold. He can be found at Bee and Barb in Riften.

Skyrim Follower – Illia

Location. Complete the Darklight Tower Quest. You will meet her upon entering the dungeon and she will ask you to help get revenge on Hagravens inside the dungeon. When you complete the quest, you can ask her to become your follower. She is a powerful mage and also a Dragonborn. You can find Darklight Tower southwest of Riften.

Skyrim Follower – Cicero

Location. Spare his life during Brotherhood Quest – Cure for Madness and he will become your follower. When you establish the new sanctuary, he will be outside waiting for you.

Skyrim Follower – Spectral Assassin

Location. Lucien can be summoned using Spectral Assassin power by the player. You can to complete the quest of Bound until Death to receive the power of Spectral Assassin and will be given to you by Astrid.

Skyrim Follower- Aela the Hunter

You will find Aela in the Jorrvaskr with her other companions. You can to complete the Companions main Questline in order to pursue Aela into a marriage or as a follower.

Skyrim Follower- J’zargo

You will find him in the Saarthal where he is accompanying Dragonborn. You can get him into your follower by helping him with testing his scrolls.

Skyrim Follower- Barbas

Barbas is a dog that you will find outside the Falkreath when you visit the city for the first time or during the middle of The Break of Dawn. Dragonborn will return at the time for Rueful Axe, and then if he postpone doing so, Barbaras can become a permanent and invincible follower