Elden Ring Zweihander Location

Zweihander is a Colossal Sword in Elden Ring that is known for its lightweight despite the weapon class. It is known to deal a great amount of physical and critical damage and can carry you throw a large section of the game easily.

Although most colossal swords are found quite late into the game, the Zweihander Sword can be purchased very early on the in game. Today we will be telling you how to get Zweihander Sword in Elden Ring.

How to get the Zweihander Sword in Elden Ring

Zweihander Sword can be obtained by purchasing it from the Isolated Merchant in his shack. To find the Isolated Merchant, you must travel to the Weeping Peninsula and find his shack.

To find this sword in Elden Ring, you must get to the Weeping Peninsula. This will be south of the Limgrave region where you’ll start in the game. Proceed west from the starting area until you reach the bridge which connects Limgrave with the Weeping Peninsula. Take the bridge and then proceed southwest until you reach the Isolated Merchant in his shack. We have also marked the location on the map to know exactly where you need to go.

You will need 3,500 Runes to buy the Zweihander so ensure you have enough. Otherwise, you’ll need to kill a few enemies to collect enough Elden Ring Runes. In addition to the Zweihander Sword, the Isolated Merchant also sells other valuable items as well.

This sword is quite powerful and requires 19 Strength and 11 Dexterity to be able to be used properly. You can upgrade the Zweihander Sword using the Smithing Stones and can also infuse it with Ashes of War.

The sword works best for the Barbarian and Paladin builds in Elden Ring or any other Strength focused build.