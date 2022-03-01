Elden Ring Best Paladin Builds Guide

Paladin is your traditional Faith build that focuses on incantations, heavy weaponry and tanking hits. In this Elden Ring guide, we’ll outline some useful Paladin builds that use the Confessor and Prophet as their foundations.

Elden Ring Best Paladin Builds

Faith builds have often been relegated to memes in FromSoft games. However, when you combine Faith based Incantations with Poise destroying Hammers, no one’s going to laugh.

Below we’ve outlined Paladin builds which you can expand upon from the base classes of Elden Ring.

Best Confessor Class Paladin Build

Class: Confessor

Confessor Flask Usage: 1 or 2 FP and Mostly HP

1 or 2 FP and Mostly HP Weapon: Broadsword and a Sacred Seal

Broadsword and a Sacred Seal Shield: Brass Shield

Brass Shield Armor: Any mid-roll one.

Any mid-roll one. Primary Stats: Strength and Faith

Strength and Faith Secondary Stats: Dexterity and Endurance

Dexterity and Endurance Skills: Ash of War: Quickstep & Ash of War: Golden Vow

Ash of War: Quickstep & Ash of War: Golden Vow Spells: Urgent Heal, Heal

While starting to build your Tarnished from the Confessor class, the first thing you should be choosing is the Keepsake.

We will recommend you select the Golden Seed Keepsake since it will give you an extra Flask as well.

This class is really good for new players as it will provide you with decent stats and starts with the healing incantation.

For stats, the focus is on Strength since it’s the thing you will be using most in this build. Put points in faith too but prioritize strength first so you can pick up better weapons.

Focus on leveling Endurance secondarily as it will increase equipment load and stamina. Other than this, the Brass Shield and Ashes of War will make this a quite good build to have.

How to play with Confessor Class Paladin Build

So, to play with this build you have to make sure that you block enemy attacks using the shield and follow up with a heavy attack. More specifically, try for guard counters to really do big poise damage.

You will be tanking damage during the boss fights since it is the nature of this build so don’t worry about that.

You can pick up some ash of War like the Quickstep and sprinkle it throughout the gameplay as it will help. You can also summon the Spirit Ashes and then increase the defense and damage by buffing them with the Golden Vow.

Skills like urgent heal and heal will help you in healing the allies and yourself. This will help you and your allies in staying alive for a longer time.

This is pretty much it from the best Confessor Class Paladin Build in the Elden Ring.

Best Prophet Class Paladin Build

Class: Prophet

Prophet Flask Usage: 0 HP and 4 FP

0 HP and 4 FP Weapon: Any one-handed Weapon

Any one-handed Weapon Shield: Leather Shield

Leather Shield Armor: Crucible kit

Crucible kit Primary Stats: Faith and Strength

Faith and Strength Secondary Stats: Dexterity and Intelligence

Dexterity and Intelligence Skills: Holy Land

Holy Land Spells: Feast on Fire, Claw of the Beast, Healing

This is more of an all-rounder build since in this you will have everything in your arsenal, weapons and incantations both to attack and heal your allies and yourself.

You will need to have more power so you can level the Crucible set and boost your Intelligence and Faith. In this way, you can deal more damage with the spells like Claw of the beast.

How to play with Prophet Class Paladin Build

In this build, you will be using combos of weapons and spells for attacking the enemies. At the start of any tough battle, you will drop the Holy Ground so you and your allies can get healed.

Try to get a 100% damage reduction shield to mitigate physical damage completely. You’ll mostly be using strength weapons and claw of the beast for damage.