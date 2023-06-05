Best Holy Weapons In Elden Ring

Holy weapons are another type of weapon you can equip in Elden Ring for both advantages and disadvantages.

Firstly, the Holy damage you get to do with these weapons is only impressive against certain types of enemies; mainly the undead and humanoids. Your Holy weapons do not do well against most bosses and shardbearers in Elden Ring.

If you are still interested in building yourself a holy crusader or knight, here are the best Holy weapons you need to have in Elden Ring.

How Holy damage works in Elden Ring

Holy Damage is one of the four Elemental Damage types in Elden Ring. It is used to eliminate enemies such as skeletons, undead, mariners, death rite birds, crabs, and humanoids.

Holy damage penetrates your enemy’s guard and leaves them defenseless in Elden Ring. This gives you the advantage of doing full damage to them and ignoring their resistance.

Keep in mind that most of the enemies such as bosses are not vulnerable to Holy Damage and it only scales the best with Faith builds.

Best Holy weapons to use in Elden Ring

5) Winged Scythe

Winged Scythe is a type of reaper that can be used for Slash attacks. This weapon comes with the Angel’s Wings skill and costs 17 FP. In the Attack Stats, it has 104 Holy Damage, and 55 Holy Damage in the Guard Stats which makes it a great choice for a Holy weapon.

It has blood loss buildup and can block charged and heavy attacks. It requires the following stats to use

Strength 16

Dexterity 16

Faith 24

The Winged Scythe is hidden in a chest and to look for this chest, go to the center of Tombsward Ruins in the Weeping Peninsula and take the stairs that go down. You will be led to a hall, at the end of which is a room where the Winged Scythe is hidden.

4) The Golden Order Greatsword

The Golden Order Greatsword is a type of Greatsword that deals considerable Holy Damage and ranks best with Faith and Dex builds. It has a Holy Stat of 103 and 60 in Attack and Guard respectively.

This weapon is infused with the Establish Order Skill that allows it to deal immense Holy Damage. It has a Standard and Pierce Attack and costs 20 FP.

It requires the following stats

Strength 16

Dexterity 21

Faith 28

In the above-mentioned stats, it has E, D, and C scaling respectively. It is also one of the nine Legendary Armaments and can be upgraded using Somber Smithing Stones.

The Golden Order Greatsword is dropped by a Field boss, the Misbegotten Crusader. You will come across him near the Cave of Forlorn Site of Grace in Consecrated Snowfield. Defeat this boss and you will acquire the weapon.

3) Maliketh’s Black Blade

Malikeh’s Black Blade is a type of Colossal Sword infused with the Destined Death Skill. It causes great a deal of Holy Damage to the enemy and has 82 Holy Stat in the Attack menu. For Guard stat, it has 49 Holy.

It costs 40 FP to use and has the following requirements

Strength 34

Dexterity 12

Faith 20

In the above-mentioned stats it has the following scaling:

Strength C

Dexterity E

Faith D

To acquire Maliketh’s Black Blade, you must have the Remembrance of the Black Blade, a consumable item obtained after defeating a boss Maliketh, The Black Blade. Once you have obtained this item, you can go to the Roundtable Hold and exchange it with Finger Reader Enia for Maliketh’s Black Blade.

2) Black Knife

Black Knife is a dagger that deals Holy Damage using its skill, the Blade of Death. This dagger has a slash and a pierce attack and it also reduces maximum and current HP.

It costs 25 FP and has the following requirements in the below-mentioned stats

Strength 8

Dexterity 12

Faith 18

In the above-mentioned stats, it has E Scaling for Strength and D for both Dexterity and Faith.

The Black Knife is obtained as a drop from the Black Knife Assassin, a boss in Elden Ring. Go to the entrance of the Sainted Hero’s Grave in the Altus Plateau where you will come across this boss and defeat him to acquire this Holy weapon.

1) Erdtree Seal

The Edrtree Seal is a Sacred Seal that has great Faith scaling and Holy damage stats. It requires 40 Faith stat to use and has C Scaling in Faith.

This seal has no weight and is very useful to cast healing spells. It has 15 Holy Stat in both Attack and Guard stats which can also be upgraded using the Somber Smithing Stones.

The Erdtree Seal is looted off a corpse. Go to the Volcano Manor Site of Grace and look for a boss called the Omenkiller. Near this boss, you will see a corpse that possesses this Holy weapon.