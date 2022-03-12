Elden Ring Scythe Builds Guide

Scythes have always been fancied by players in From Software games but using them is tricky as builds to use them are not easy to understand. This guide will help you make some excellent builds from Scythes in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Scythe Builds

Scythes in Elden Ring are specifically Dexterity oriented but some of them have requirements like strength and even Faith to wield.

Below we’ve highlighted some Elden Ring Scythe builds that focus on utilizing the scythe as your core main hand weapon and all the necessary equipment you need with it!

Best Bleed Scythe Build

Class: Vagabond

Vagabond Flasks: 1 FP and rest HP

1 FP and rest HP Weapon: Grave Scythe

Grave Scythe Shield: Any shield with 100% Physical defense and No Skill

Any shield with 100% Physical defense and No Skill Main Attribute: Strength and Dexterity

Strength and Dexterity Talisman: Carian Filigreed Crest

The first build we offer is a quality scythe build, no magic shenanigans. The weapon of Choice is Grave Scythe, for its skill Spinning Slash and its bleed build-up. Though all scythes offer bleed, this is the only scythe that doesn’t require investment in faith, and the repeated hit from the skills allows the bleed to build up easily.

Vagabond class was chosen because t already has high Strength and Dexterity so you don’t waste any level on other attributes you don’t need.

The only reason for using the Talisman is because it lowers Skill FP consumption and you can easily go Beyblade in every fight.

In this build, if you have the skills, you can also go for Parry Shields, but we still recommend 100% defense on any shield you chose.

How to use Bleed Scythe Build

The build is as simple as it gets. You level up your scythe and play through the entire game easily.

Enemies with larger health pools will fall prey to your bleed as bleed deals percentage damage rather than any fixed value.

Since you won’t be investing in multiple attributes, you can get your Vigor, Endurance, Strength and Dexterity relatively high. This gives you more options to be aggressive without the fear of getting killed in two hits.

Death Reaper Scythe Build

Class: Confessor

Confessor Flasks: Atleast 2 HP, rest for FP

Atleast 2 HP, rest for FP Weapon: Winged Scythe

Winged Scythe Sacred Seal: Godslayer’s Seal

Godslayer’s Seal Main Attributes: Faith and Strength

Faith and Strength Talisman: Radragon’s Soreseal, Cerulean Amber Medallion and Faithful’s Canvas Talisman

The build focuses on the Winged Scythe and its holy damage build. We begin with Confessor, as it has both good Strength and Faith.

Start the game and focus on these two stats until you get to 18 Strength and 25 Faith. Then, invest in Mind and Endurance. Lastly, make sure your Dexterity is at 16 before you get the scythe.

The weapon of choice is Winged Scythe. It can be found in Tombswood Ruins in Weeping Peninsula, in a chest in those underground rooms in the ruins. The weapon has a 24 Faith requirement to use, so you know why we needed the 25 faith right out of the gate.

The Godslayer’s Seal is the catalyst you will use for your incantations. It is found in Stormveil castle. In the courtyard where you fight multiple enemies and a Pumpkin head, you can find a path leading down to a room with rats and a Fog Gate at the back.

Open the gate using Stone Sword Key at the Imp statue and in the two chests here you will get the Godslayer’s Seal and the Godskin Prayer Book.

Next, you need incantations. The Black Flame can be bought from the Godskin Prayer book. This is the only incantation we recommend and paired with the Godslayer’s seal, this incantation is also buffed.

How to Use Death Reaper Build

The Winged Scythe’s skill, Angel Wings is a two-hit attack that deals massive poise damage. It can easily stagger enemies and even stunt them for riposte or backstabs. It also functions as a gap closer and the forward movement on the hit allows you to get close to enemies during their attack animations.

If getting close is not an option, the Black Flame is a good alternative. It also sets enemies on fire, resulting in a status ailment that deals small ticks of damage over a period of time. This also adds to your damage, along with the bleed buildup with the scythe.

This build, though investment heavy, covers almost every damage type and allows you to deal effective damage to every enemy type in the game quickly.