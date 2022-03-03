In Elden Ring, Fia the Deathbed Companion’s quest requires you to find the owner of the Weathered Dagger. The following guide will hence show you just how to find Fia’s Weathered Dagger’s Owner in Elden Ring.

How to Get Weathered Dagger Quest in Elden Ring

Before anything else, you must obtain Fia’s dagger in order to initiate the quest. Here’s how to do it correctly.

First and foremost, you must allow Fia to hold you. Following that, you’ll be given the option to “Talk in Secret.” When you select this option, a dialogue will begin, and Fia will begin to tell you about her past.

Run through her dialogue, and she’ll hand you the Weathered Dagger and ask you to find its owner. It’s perfectly fine if she doesn’t give you the dagger the first time. This means you may have to return several times to obtain the dagger.

The Weathered Dagger’s description is as follows: “Dagger received from Fia, the Deathbed Companion. She wishes for it to be returned to its rightful owner. It was once a special weapon of gold and silver intertwined, but it’s now worn down and marred by a black gash.”

When Fifa hands you the Weathered Dagger in the game, you’ll be required to return the item to its rightful owner.

Unfortunately, neither Fia nor the Weathered Dagger’s description provides any information about the owner, leaving players to figure out who owns the blade on their own.

How to Find Fia’s Weathered Dagger’s Owner in Elden Ring

The rightful owner of the Weathered Dagger turns out to be D, Hunter of the Dead. He can be found west of Summon-water Village in Limgrave, or at the Roundtable Hold.

If you have the dagger with you, D will have the option to discuss the dagger. D will not say anything about being the owner of the Weathered Dagger, but he will ask if he can take it.

Bingo! You’ve got it. Hand over the dagger and return to the Roundtable Hold. When you return, you’ll notice that the hall housing the blacksmith is now open.

Head inside and you’ll discover that D has died, and Fia is sitting right next to her. Fia will assert that she is one of Those Who Live in Death. She’ll then leave the Roundtable Hold, never to be seen again.

You will receive the following rewards for completing Fia’s Questline in Elden Ring: D Bell Bearing, Twinned Helmet, Twinned Armor, Twinned Gauntlets, and Twinned Greaves.