How To Get Veteran’s Prosthesis In Elden Ring

The Veteran’s Prosthesis is a sacrifice made by Commander Niall in Elden Ring to save his defeated Knights and free them. It is a Fist type of weapon that you can equip as a Fist. Although it is dropped as one hand item, when equipped, it automatically equips the other hand as well.

This way, its damage is significant, but when equipped on only one hand, the damage becomes significantly low. Since Veteran’s Prosthesis only require 15 Strength and 12 Dexterity to wield, it can be a good universal weapon, especially when you are looking for something different. This detailed guide will help you locate and use this weapon to the best of your abilities.

Veteran’s Prosthesis location in Elden Ring

Veteran’s Prosthesis is on the rooftop of Castle Sol in Mountaintops of the Giants, where Commander Niall will battle you first. He owns a complete Veteran’s set, including the Veteran’s Prosthesis, so you need to slay him before you can get your hands on this weapon.

Finding this weapon is relatively easy but can take effort as the castle is packed with wild beasts and many Knight souls. To reach Commander Niall, go to the Castle Sol Main gate site of grace. Enter the castle and climb up the staircase directly in front of you.

Take a left and enter the gate up another short flight of stairs which leads to a storeroom. In this storeroom, you’ll find another staircase to your right. Go up here and climb the stairs before you lead to the church in Elden Ring.

To your left, a room with a Site of Grace will be present. Continue ahead into the main chapel and exit through the left door. Enter the door in front, which will lead to another storeroom. Climb the first staircase, take a left, and climb again.

Exit again through the door in front of you from where it will be clear where you need to go. Climb the stairs again, and you will reach where Commander Niall will be waiting for you with his men. Defeat all of them to get this weapon.

Is Veteran’s Prosthesis Any Good in Elden Ring?

The Veteran’s Prosthesis is one of the best Fist weapons that can be equipped to increase your damage. This weapon has a unique skill called Storm Kick, comprised of two attacks. In the first part, you create strong winds around you by striking the ground.

Next, your character flies up and strikes the ground again, conjuring a thunder strike. If upgraded enough, this one move can take up the entire health of your opponent. The Veteran’s Prosthesis is an overpowered weapon. You can see its Base stats below.

83 Physical Damage

53 Lightning Damage

55 Crit attack

30 Physical Damage Negation

20 Magic Damage Negation

20 Fire Damage Negation

48 Lightning Damage Negation

20 Holy Damage Negation

24 Guard Boost

You can upgrade it using the Somber Smithing Stones in Elden Ring. The following are the stats after upgrading it.