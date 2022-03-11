Elden Ring Starscourage Greatsword Build Guide

This guide will go through the Starscourage Greatsword Sword in Elden Ring and provide you with a build that you can use with the weapon and get the most out of it.

Elden Ring Starscourage Greatsword Build

Many weapons in Elden Ring come with mind-blowing stats that you can use to make a build around them, and one such weapon is the Starscourage Greatsword.

The weapon requires 38 Strength, 12 Dexterity, and 15 Intelligence to make good use of it. It also comes equipped with the Starcaller Cry unique skill that pulls the enemies towards you using gravitational waves and damages them.

You can also follow up with an additional attack that slams the energy from the sword in the ground and deals a huge blow.

You will get the Starscourage Greatsword from Enia Merchant found at the Roundtable Hold after defeating Starscourge Radahn.

Class: Vagabond

Vagabond Weapon: Starscourage Greatsword

Starscourage Greatsword Armor: Bull-Goat Set or Hoslow’s Set

Bull-Goat Set or Hoslow’s Set Talismans: Great-Jar’s Arsenal

Great-Jar’s Arsenal Skills: Ash of War: Quickstep

Ash of War: Quickstep Spirit Summon: Any spirit of your choice

You can choose from Vagabond or Warrior class for this build. We chose the Vagabond class because it comes with high Vigor, which is the main focus of this build.

How to Play Starscourge Greatsword Build

You will dual-wield Starscourage Greatsword and start investing points in Vigor and Strength. First, put 50 points in Vigor and then take Strength up to 38. This much Strength will easily take you past mid-game, but you will need to take Strength up to 50 and 80.

Once you reach 38 STR, invest 25 points for Endurance. These should be your last investment as you will barely need the use of extra stamina. You can also invest some points in Dexterity when Strength reaches the spot where it goes up by only 2 AP.

The other stats are up to you, and you can use points on them when you believe there is a need. The required stats for the Starscourage Greatsword Build have already been mentioned above.

It is recommended to use any Heavy or Medium Armor for this build, and both of the above armor sets are perfect for this build. We have chosen the Great-Jar’s Arsenal for Talisman, as it increases the maximum equip load by roughly 19%.

We will use the Ash of War: Quickstep for this build to increase the maneuverability of your character. It allows you to circle around the locked targets and dodge their attacks. Another use of this skill is that it increases Dexterity by some percent.

Lastly, you can use any Spirit Summon that you want to use with this build or none at all. That decision depends on your playstyle and preference.