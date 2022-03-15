Stars of Ruin is one of the many spells sorcerers and spellcasters can learn to use against enemies. The following guide will explain just how players can obtain the Stars of Ruin spell in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Stars of Ruin in Elden Ring

When cast, Stars of Ruin shoots a dozen projectiles that automatically home in on nearby enemies to do huge amounts of damage. The spell is particularly useful in PvP encounters as the spellcaster can easily call upon the Stars of Ruin while dodging incoming attacks.

Stars of Ruin will cost 50 Focus Points on every cast and requires 43 Intelligence to use.

You need to complete the rather lengthy questline of Sorceress Sellen in order to unlock the Stars of Ruin spell in the game. Below is a brief walkthrough of how players can get the spell once they are about half-way through the questline.

Comet Azur Sorcery

To access the Stars of Ruin, you must first obtain the Comet Azur sorcery. Begin at Death Water Terminus and walk along with the pool of Magma, heading east.

Be wary of the magma erupting from the earth here. Try to stay out of its way because it can do quite some damage. Along the way, you’ll pass by the Hermit Shack, Craftsman’s Shaft, and eventually through Hermit Village.

Finally, after passing through all the aforementioned locations you’ll arrive at the Primeval Sorcerer Azur. It is close to the Abductor Virgin Site of Grace. Interact with an NPC there, and he will lend you the Comet Azur Sorcery.

Master Lusat

Now that you have acquired the Comet Azur Sorcery, proceed to Sellen at Waypoint Ruins. Introduce yourself if you haven’t already and then show her the Comet Azur Sorcery.

This will initiate a conversation. Go through all of the dialogues. By the end, she will offer you assistance in locating Master Lusat. He’s yet another Primeval Sorcerer.

Lusat is in a hidden location, trapped behind a magical barrier. Worry not because Sellen will lend you a seal breaker named ‘Sellian Sealbreaker’ to dispel that barrier.

Sellia Headway

Now that you have the seal breaker, you must proceed to Sellia Headway. The Lusat site is in a dungeon, the entrance to which is in the north wall east of the Church of Plague.

Inside the cave, cut through various illusory barriers to reach the first huge cavern. Make your way through it and further into the cave.

You should employ the crystals to guide you to the bottom floor. A sorcerer guarding the magical barrier awaits you here. Take him out to proceed to the barrier. Dispel it and head towards Lusat.

Speak up with him. He is not talkative and won’t say much, but he’ll lend you the Stars of Ruin Sorcery, that is all that matters.