How To Get Scripture Wooden Shield In Elden Ring

The Scripture Wooden Shield in Elden Ring is from the lightweight category of shields that scales primarily with strength. This is not a good option for blocking attacks, but it can help you a lot in parrying in Elden Ring. The shield’s weight doesn’t restrict your movement at all. You can move quickly.

However, getting your hands on it is easy and a bit tricky at the same time. But you don’t have to worry; we will help you get the Scripture Wooden Shield.

Scripture Wooden Shield location in Elden Ring

Scripture Wooden Shield is the starting shield you can get when you start with the Astrologer class. If you pick the Astrologer class, you get the shield by default.

You can also get Scripture Wooden Shield by killing the Skeletons who wield the shield if you didn’t pick Astrologer class. The skeletons can be identified by them wielding a wooden shield and a Scimitar. You can find two skeletons in Auriza Hero’s Grave in Elden Ring. When heading down the first slope of the grave, you can find these skeletons in one of the safe spots from the chariots.

You can also find two skeletons in Deathtouched Catacombs. These skeletons will drop Scripture Wooden Shield once you take them out. You can find the first skeleton as you descend the stairs, and the second skeleton is right around the corner after the first skeleton.

What does the Scripture Wooden Shield do in Elden Ring

The default skill on Scripture Wooden Shield is the Parry. The skill allows you to deflect enemy attacks and leaves enemies open for a riposte. You can infuse Scripture Wooden Shield with any Ashes of War you want, but the shield is unsuitable for any other skill.

Attack Guard Physical – 70 Physical – 70 Magic – 0 Magic – 40 Fire – 0 Fire – 22 Lighting – 0 Lighting – 37 Holy – 0 Holy – 45 Critical – 100 Boost – 38

The strength scaling of this Shield in Elden Ring is E, and you need at least 8 Strength to wield the shield properly. The Scripture Wooden Shield weighs 1.5 and is easier to wield with casting builds that don’t require heavy equipment.