Best Pierce Weapons in Elden Ring 

There are many weapons you will find in Elden Ring, each weapon type dealing a different kind of damage. Of the eight different categories of weapons in the game, pierce weapons are one of them.

The pierce weapons are part of the physical damage-dealing group of weapons that deal pierce damage. We will now look into the best Pierce Weapons you can find in Elden Ring.

How Pierce Damage works In Elden Ring

Pierce Damage is dealt with using thrusting weapons such as spears and lances. It can also be dealt with by daggers, straight swords, and some bows.

Pierce Damage dealing weapons are ideal if you are attacking while on your horse. Pierce Damage is good against scaly creatures and low to medium-armored creatures. It is suitable for the majority of smaller enemies which you encounter on your way.

It loses effectiveness against heavily-armored enemies, however.

Best Pierce weapons to use In Elden Ring

5) Sword of Night and Flame (Straight Sword)

The Sword of Night and Flame is one of the many Straight swords in Elden Ring. This sword deals moderate physical damage but with the built-in skill of Night-and-Flame, you can deal elemental damage too. This stance will use Comet Azure or deal fire damage in a broader area.

The minimum requirements are 24 Faith, 24 Intelligence, 12 Strength, and 12 Dexterity. The damage scaling is also higher for Faith and Intelligence than for Strength and Dexterity.

The Sword of Night and Flame cannot be fused with Ashes of War or buffed using Magic or Consumables but can be upgraded using Somber Smithing stones.

The Sword of Night and Flame deals 87 physical damage, 56 Magical Damage, and 56 fire Damage. The Sword of Night and Flame can be found in the eastern parts of the Caria Manor. You can find it in a locked chest when you come down from the platform pathway.

4) Godskin Peeler (Twinblades)

The Godskin Peeler is a Twinblade that deals both Standard and Pierce on your enemies. The Godskin Peeler has a built-in skill known as the Black Flame Tornado. The Black Flame Tronado produces a black vortex that deals damage multiple times.

The Godskin Peeler has a lot of physical damage. The Godskin Peeler can be enchanted with Ashes of War, Buffed, and can be upgraded with Smithing Stones.

You will need to increase your stats of strength to 17 and Dexterity to 22 to be able to use it. the weapon also scales with a rating of E for Strength and C for Dexterity.

You can get the Godskin Peeler after defeating the Godskin Apostle. He can be found in Windmill Village, Altus Plateau.

3) Gargoyle’s Halberd (Halberd)

The Gargoyle’s Halberd is an excellent weapon for those players who demand more physical damage in combat. This Halberd deals both Pierce and Standard damage. The Gargoyle’s Halberd has a built-in skill known as the Spinning Slash.

The Spinning Slash Skill deals damage in a circular area around your character. The Gargoyle’s Halberd can be infused with Ashes of War and you can upgrade it using Smithing Stones.

The Gargoyle’s Halberd requires 26 strength and 10 dexterity to wield. It can deal 131 physical Damage and scales with a rating of C in Strength and E in Dexterity.

The Gargoyle’s Halberd can be dropped by the Valient Gargoyle which can be found near the West Capital Rampart site of Leyndell Royal Capital. You can get this weapon multiple times but you cannot get the weapon after burning the Erdtree.

2) Bloody Helice (Heavy Thrusting Sword)

The Bloody Helice is one of the best Pierce weapons you can find in Elden Ring. It is a long, spiraling sword covered in blood that deals heavy piercing as well as thrusting damage.

The sword also has a built-in skill called the Dynest’s Finesse which you can use to dodge attacks from enemies and attack your enemies even if they dodge your initial attacks.

When you use Bloody Helice, it will cause a Bloody loss buildup which deals damage over time. It can be upgraded using Somber Smithing Stones. The Bloody Helice scales primarily in Arcane and Dexterity.

The Bloody Helice has 121 physical damage. You will need 16 Strength, 19 Dexterity, and 17 Arcane if you want to use the Bloody Helice.

The Bloody Helice is found in the Bloodwrithe Ruins after you have defeated the Sanguine Noble boss. Behind him lies a chest that contains the Bloody Helice.

1) Moonveil (Katana)

Moonveil is a katana that deals both Slashing and Piercing damage to opponents. The Moonveil is exceptional for its speed in combat. It also has a skill known as Transient Moonlight which sheathes your weapon and can be drawn out to attack which deals extra damage.

The Moonveil also deals blood loss of 50 which builds up as you attack more. The Moonveil can’t be infused with Ashes of War but can be buffed with magic or consumables. It can be upgraded using Somber Smithing Stones.

The Moonveil Katana deals 73 physical Damage and 87 Magical Damage.

When upgrading it has a scaling rating of E for Strength, D for Dexterity, and C for Intelligence. To wield the Moonveil Katana, you will need 12 in strength, 18 in Dexterity, and 23 in intelligence.