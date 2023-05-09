How To Get Malformed Dragon Set In Elden Ring

The Malformed Dragon Set is a four-piece armor set in Elden Ring. This set of armor is worn by the Draconic Tree Sentinel which provides anyone that equips it with an increase in resistance and defense against the enemy’s upcoming attacks.

Pairing the Malformed Dragon set with a Lordsworn’s Greatsword and a Great Shield will make the best late-game Tank Build possible in Elden Ring.

Where to find the Malformed Dragon armor set in Elden Ring

You can find all four pieces of the Malformed Dragon Set by defeating the Draconic Tree Sentinel in Elden Ring. It is one of the harder armor sets to get in the game.

The Malformed Dragon set is found Beside the Great Bridge, and you can acquire it by defeating the Draconic Tree Sentinel.

However, reaching the Bridge is not that simple and you must go past several locations beforehand. We have marked the entire route you must take to reach your final destination at Great Bridge on the Elden Ring Map above.

Start your journey from the Grand Lift of Dectus and make your way to the Grand Lift of Rold. Then travel to the route taking you to the last location in the area, which is the Forge of the Giants. Here you must either burn yourself or the Erdtree to spawn at the Crumbling Beast Grave Depths.

This is where you must make your way to the “Beside the Great Bridge” to find the Draconic Tree Sentinel. Collect the Comet Azur spell from the bridge and defeat the boss to acquire the Malformed Dragon set in Elden Ring.

Malformed Dragon Set stats

The Malformed Dragon Set particularly boosts your elemental resistance against lightning attacks by 27. That is something to note if you are having trouble against lightning-using enemies.

That being said, the armor set equally gives you enough resistance against the other elements as well. You can, for example, use this set against fire damage as well.

Suffice to say, the Malformed Dragon armor set is pretty useful against enemies like the Black Knife Assassin.

Secondly, you get a massive boost to robustness and immunity by 181 and 135 respectively in terms of resistance.

You also get respectable damage negation from physical attacks, especially from piercing and slashing enemy attacks by 32.3 and 33.5 respectively.