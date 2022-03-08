There are a number of Magic Doors in Elden Ring which are locked to hide various secrets, weapons, items, and other rewards. The following guide will explain just how players can unlock Magic Doors in Elden Ring to obtain the loot inside.

How to Unlock Magic Doors in Elden Ring

These locked doors are basically magic seals that prevent entry to certain towers or locations in Elden Ring. A common theme in unlocking many of these magic doors is finding Wise Beasts nearby.

How to Unlock Weeping Peninsula Magic Doors

To unlock Magic Doors at the Weeping Peninsula, you need to first reach Oridys’s Rise by accessing the cliff located towards the east of Castle Morne Rampart.

You can make use of Torrent to climb up and reach the cliff.

When you get there and access the Oridys’s Rise, you will find a book possessed by a statue that says “Seek Three Wise Beasts.” This is a clue to open the door.

The Wise Beasts refer to turtles here, so you need to look for turtles that can be found around the towers. Here are the points where you can find turtles.

Find the first turtle right at the entering point hidden in the grass.

The second one is found inside the pool of water found towards the southwest. You will not be able to spot this turtle at first, but when you will get close to water it will make a movement and inside the water it will splash around. Follow the direction of splash and attack in the same direction to make the turtle come out.

The third one can be found adjacent to the stairs located towards the east. It will be found hidden inside the grass.

The seal will now be unlocked. Climb the tower using the ladder inside and unlock the chest above to get the memory stone.

How to Unlock Lakes of Liurnia Magic Doors

There are two Magic Doors in this area. Begin with the first one which can be found at Testu’s Rise. Again, you will have to “Seek three Wise Beasts.”

The first turtle can be found by going to the eastern side of towers in the trees.

The second one is towards the south of the tower. Reach the corner and look down from here to find it.

The last one is to the north of the tower.

Once you are done, climb the tower to loot the memory stone inside the treasure chest.

The second Magic door in this area is at the Converted Tower. Make sure you have completed the Thops Questline so that you can get access to Erudition gesture.

Now, enter the tower to where you will find a message “Erudition guide thee”. Use the gesture at this point to receive a ladder and climb up the tower. Open the chest to get another Memory Stone.

How to Unlock Altus Plateau Magic Doors

Again, there are two Magic Doors in this region. For the first one, move towards the west of the Bower of Bounty Site of Grace to observe the mirage of a tower. This point is known as Mirage Rise.

To unlock the door, you need to interact with three different seals. Interacting with the imp statue will earn you a Mirage Riddle.

Solve the riddle by rotating the map by 90 degrees towards the left to line up with the broken ruins at the bottom of the map.

The first seal is located to the outer portion of Mirage Rise.

The second one is located to northwest of rise.

The third one is located towards the east of the rise. You need to hit the illusionary rock to unlock it.

The second Magic Door in this area can be found at Converted Fringe Tower. Enter the tower to see the message displaying “May erudition light the way”.

Gesture Erudition will not be a lot beneficial in this case, but Olivinus Glintstone will work much efficiently to unlock the seal.

Go upstairs and you will see a rock. From here, climb the stairs again and use the lift at this point to reach the top of the tower. Here you will find a chest where you can receive Cannon of Haima and Gavel of Haima.

How to Unlock Ceiled Magic Doors

Located at the Lenne’s rise, this area has only one Magic Door. The imp statue here will be already destroyed.

Find the Spiritsring Jump located to the right side of this rise. Fly towards the southeast of the tower and land into the balcony.

You will find a lift by moving towards the passage to the left. Use the lift to climb the tower and unlock the chest to find another Memory Stone.