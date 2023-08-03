Jerren Location In Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, Jerren is one of the NPCs that you will encounter during your journey with his unique quest line. Witch Hunter Jerren’s story overlaps with another important NPC in the game, Sellen. This is a very lengthy and branching quest which can frustrate players if they miss any steps. Finding Jerren in specific locations is of utmost importance. This guide will provide you with all the locations where you can find Jerren and complete his questline as well.

Where to find Jerren in Elden Ring

There are a total of three main instances where you can meet Jerren in the game. These locations are tied with Jerren’s questline as well. Jerren’s questline is not totally independent however, it is linked with Sorceress Sellen questline. All of these three locations where you can meet Jerren while going through the questline are listed and discussed below.

Redmane Castle, Caelid

The first meeting with Jerren will be in the Caelid area. Starscourage Radahn battle will be organized at the Redmane Castle. Jerren is the main organizer of the battle festival. You will have to find and visit him in order to gain participation and access to the battle.

Once the battle is over and Starscourage Radahn is defeated, you need to refresh the area. After that, Jerren can be found by traveling north of Redmane Castle in Elden Ring. Jerren can be found sitting on a chair. Upon interacting, Jerren will reveal that the war festival is over, and he will be moving from here soon. After step 8 of his quest, Jerren will relocate from Redmane Castle Caelid to Witchbane Ruins in Weeping Peninsula.

Witchbane Ruins, Weeping Peninsula

This is the second location while going through Jerren Questline in Elden Ring. Jerren will relocate to this area after conducting the Starscourage Radahn battle. You need to provide a new body to Sellen. To do so, visit the Three Sisters area located in the Caria Manor region. Here you can find a replacement body for the Sorceress Sellen.

Once done move over to the Witchbane Ruins in Weeping Peninsula. Here you can find Jerren standing in front of Sellen’s dead body. Make sure to go through Sellen’s quest step by step. Jerren will not appear here until you have given Sellen a new body.

Raya Lucaria Academy

The third and final place to meet Jerren in Elden Ring while going through the questline is at the Raya Lucaria Academy. This includes a fight against the Graven Witch. The fight will take place at the Raya Lucaria Academy. Head to the site of Grace located outside of the Raya Lucaria Grand Library.

At this point, you have option to either side with Jerren or Sellen. In order to side with Jerren, you need to defeat Sellen in the fight by selecting the red summon sign. After defeating her, Jerren will spawn outside the library. You need to speak and interact with him. Doing so will reward the player with the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone. Additionally, it will also mark an end to Jerren’s questline.