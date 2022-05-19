Elden Ring Best Dex Weapons Guide

Elden Ring has many different types of weapons and every weapon is useful in certain types of situations and in certain types of builds. In this guide, we have listed some of the best Dex weapons in Elden Ring along with their locations and requirements to use them as well.

Elden Ring Best Dex Weapons

Dex or Dexterity weapons are basically the weapons that scale best with the Dexterity stat in Elden Ring. A weapon can scale with multiple stats so it doesn’t mean that the weapon will only be useful if your character’s focus is on Dex. However, having a focus on Dexterity does help get the most out of that particular weapon.

Moonveil Katana

Requirement: Have to defeat Magma Wyrm boss as Moonveil Katana is dropped by it when defeated. You will also need to have 18 dexterity, 23 intelligence and 12 strength in order to be able to use this weapon.

Scaling: The Moonveil Katana’s damage scales greatly with intelligence and dexterity as it has C scaling for intelligence and D scaling for dexterity. It is an extremely useful weapon in high intelligence and dexterity builds.

Where to Find: The Magma Wyrm boss is located in Gael Tunnel in Caelid. To find Magma Wyrm boss, you will need to head to the end of the Gael tunnel, as the boss arena is located there.

Bloodhound’s Fang

Requirement: Bloodhound’s Fang requires 18 strength and 17 dexterity in order to be used.

Scaling: The Bloodhound’s Fang is a really good weapon early on in the game due to its C scaling for dexterity and D scaling for Strength. The weapon performs best when it is used two-handed.

Where to Find: The Bloodhound Knight Darriwil boss is located in Forlon Hound Evergaol. This is present close to the Agheel Lake in Limgrave. The closest Site of Grace to this boss is the ‘Agheel Lake South Site of Grace’.

Godskin Peeler

Requirement: Godskin Peeler requires quite a high dexterity and strength in order to be used. You will need to have 22 dexterity and 17 strength in to be able to use this weapon.

Scaling: Godskin Peeler has E scaling for Strength and C scaling for dexterity. However, if you use smithing stone to upgrade it, it can reach as high as A dexterity scaling and B strength scaling, which is insane. You can utilize this weapon in late game as well with the upgraded scaling.

Where to Find: The boss that drops Godskin Peeler is located in Dominula, Windmill Village, which is located in Altus Plateau.

Morgott’s Cursed Sword

Requirement: Morgott’s Cursed Sword is one of the best dexterity weapons and that is for some reason as well. This weapon requires an insanely high 35 dexterity to be used, along with 14 Strength, 17 Arcane.

Scaling: The weapon is obtained early on in the game and is one of the best weapons at the start of the game if you can fulfill the dexterity requirement. The weapon has initial scaling of E for strength, C for Dex, and D for arcane. However, the dexterity can be levelled up to have B scaling later on.

Where to Find: Morgott the Omen King is located in Leynell, Royal Capital and is part of the main story so he cannot be missed. Be prepared for a fight as even though you face this boss early in the game, he is quite a challenging fight.

Hand of Malenia

Requirement: Hand of Malenia is one of the best Katanas in the game. And just like the previous weapon in our list, it also requires really high dexterity in order to be used. This weapon requires 16 strength and a whopping 42 dexterity in order to be used.

Scaling: The Hand of Malenia is obtained in the latter part of the game and is a really strong dex weapon with its initial C scaling for dexterity and E scaling for strength. It can then be upgraded to achieve B scaling for dexterity later on as well.

Where to Find: The Hand of Malenia can be obtained when you successfully defeat Malenia, Blade of Miquella. Malenia can be dueled with by heading to Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, which is located in Miquella’s Haligtree dungeon in Consecrated Snowfield.

Uchigatana

Requirement: The Uchigatana requires 11 Strength and 15 Dexterity to be used. It is one of those weapons which are really strong and useful, even though they are obtainable early on in the game.

Scaling: The weapon has is obtained early on in the game and starts with D scaling for both Strength and Dexterity. This may not seem that special; however, if you use the Keen Ashes of War with this, you can scale the Dexterity all the way to A.

Where to Find: The Uchigatana can be obtained in 2 different ways. Either by picking the Samurai class as the starting class, or by heading to the Deathtouched Catacombs to loot it from a corpse hanging from a corpse. The Samurai class has the Uchigatana as its starting weapon.