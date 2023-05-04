How To Get The Crucible Axe Set In Elden Ring

One of the armor sets that Crucible Knights wear in Elden Ring is called the Crucible Axe Set. It is decked out in metal and gold armor platings to give you excellent defense against physical and magical attacks.

The Crucible Axe Set is designed for Strength-based builds that are a bit on the defensive side. This is because its armor pieces also give resistance against all types of damage and status effects.

There are four pieces that you need to get to complete the Crucible Axe Set. The good thing is that you can find all four in a single location. The bad thing is that you will have to fight for them.

Where to find the Crucible Axe Set in Elden Ring

You can obtain all four pieces of the Curcible Axe Set by defeating Crucible Knight Ordovis in Elden Ring. He is a field boss that you can encounter at the end of Auriza Hero’s Grave, east of the Leyndell, Royal Capital. You will require a Stonesword Key to enter this dungeon.

Take note that Crucible Knight Ordovis is optional, so the only reason you will want to fight this greatsword-wielding boss is because of his armor set. This is not an easy boss fight, so if you are finding him too difficult, move on and return when your character has found better equipment.

Best way to defeat Crucible Knight Ordovis

Crucible Knight Ordovis will not be alone. You will have to deal with him and a lesser Crucible Knight. Make sure to upgrade your weapons before engaging in this boss fight.

Fortunately, you can summon Spirits here to help you out, so choose only the best ones to distract one of them while you focus on the other.

If you have any weapons that do fire or lightning damage, make sure to bring them because both Crucible Knight Ordovis and the lesser Crucible Knight are weak against those elements.

Crucible Knights wear heavy armor and are heavily protected. They can also do heavy attacks, so make sure to keep moving and evade all of their attacks to avoid heavy damage.

You only need to land a few clean hits because both of them have low health points. Furthermore, you not only get the complete Crucible Axe Set from Ordovis but also his sword. Ordovis’s Greatsword is one of the best Greatswords to get in Elden Ring, so this fight is all the more worth it.

Something interesting to know is that there is another Crucible armor set called Crucible Tree Set that uses the same gauntlets and greaves as your Crucible Axe Set.