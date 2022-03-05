Elden Ring Confessor Builds Guide

This guide will tell you how you can create the best builds for the confessor class in Elden Ring and the different playstyles those classes are good for.

Elden Ring Confessor Builds

Confessor Class is a well-balanced class is Elden Ring that has good attribute distribution. The more focus in this class is on faith that allows you to use different weapons.

Even the starting gear of this class is good, and you wouldn’t need any upgrades till you are halfway through the game.

Best Confessor Class Scythe Build

Class: Confessor

Confessor Flask Usage: 1 or 2 FP and Mostly HP

1 or 2 FP and Mostly HP Weapon: Sacred Scythe, Winged Scythe, Godslayer’s Seal, and Shield

Sacred Scythe, Winged Scythe, Godslayer’s Seal, and Shield Shield: Brass Shield

Brass Shield Armor: Any Light Armor available to you

Any Light Armor available to you Primary Stats: Faith and Vigor

Faith and Vigor Secondary Stats: Mind and dexterity/Strength

Mind and dexterity/Strength Skills: Ash of War: Quickstep & Ash of War: Golden Vow

Ash of War: Quickstep & Ash of War: Golden Vow Spells: Flame of the Fell God, Lightning Spear, Frozen Lightning Spear, Urgent Heal, and Black Flame

As you can see, this Build is a great combination of Scythe weapons and Spells that makes an all-rounder Confessor Build. Whether you are fighting the enemies in Melee or Ranged, this build will help you a lot.

You can put points in faith and take it to an even higher level for making this Build even better.

How to Play with Confessor Class All-Rounder Scythe Build

For melee, this build has some great weapons like Sacred Scythe and Shield that will allow you to be defensive and do counterattacks.

Other than that, if you are looking for a ranged build, this can help you with the big spells it has that can cover a huge area. This will increase the damage dealt with the enemies to the maximum. The Godslayer’s Seal will help you greatly in that as well.

You don’t have to rely on ion Faith base weapons too much in this build. This build’s other skills and spells will be more than enough to deal with weaker enemies.

In this build, most of the time, you will be using the big incantations you have, so you can play with the melee option a little bit if you want. The basic strategy to follow will be the same.

You just have to block the enemy’s attack with the shield and then do the counter-attack, and when you get a little away from the enemy using the deadly spells, you have to maximize the damage done to the enemies.

Best Confessor Class Melee Build

Class: Confessor

Confessor Flask Usage: 1 or 2 FP and Mostly HP

1 or 2 FP and Mostly HP Weapon: Broadsword and a Sacred Seal

Broadsword and a Sacred Seal Shield: Brass Shield

Brass Shield Armor: Any mid-roll one.

Any mid-roll one. Primary Stats: Strength and Faith

Strength and Faith Secondary Stats: Dexterity and Endurance

Dexterity and Endurance Skills: Ash of War: Quickstep & Ash of War: Golden Vow

Ash of War: Quickstep & Ash of War: Golden Vow Spells: Urgent Heal, Heal

While starting to build your Tarnished from the Confessor class, you should first choose the Keepsake.

We will recommend you select the Golden Seed Keepsake since it will give you an extra Flask as well.

This class is really good for new players as it will provide you with decent stats and starts with the healing incantation.

For stats, the focus is on Strength since it’s the thing you will be using most in this build. Put points in faith, too but prioritize strength first so you can pick up better weapons.

Focus on leveling Endurance secondarily as it will increase equipment load and stamina. Other than this, the Brass Shield and Ashes of War will make this a quite good build to have.

How to play with Confessor Class Melee Build

So, to play with this build, you have to make sure that you block enemy attacks using the shield and follow up with a heavy attack. More specifically, try for guard counters to really do big poise damage.

You will be tanking damage during the boss fights since this build’s nature, so don’t worry about that.

You can pick up some ash of War like the Quickstep and sprinkle it throughout the gameplay as it will help. You can also summon the Spirit Ashes and then increase the defense and damage by buffing them with the Golden Vow.

Skills like urgent heal and heal will help you heal allies and yourself. This will help you and your allies stay alive for a longer time.

That’s pretty much it from the best Confessor Class Melee Build in the Elden Ring.