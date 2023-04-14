How To Get Boltdrake Talisman In Elden Ring

If you need something in Elden Ring that gives you some significant boost against lightning damage, then the Boltdrake Talisman might just be the thing.

There are multiple enemies in Elden Ring that deal lightning damage. They can easily whittle away your health bar in a few hits and it’s important to know how to counter them. The Boltdrake Talisman helps in this regard negating some of the lightning damage.

The Elden Ring Boltdrake Talisman +2 is the strongest variant of the talisman and provides the highest amount of lightning resistance. However, before you can get your hands on the highest variant, you have to find the base talisman.

Boltdrake Talisman location in Elden Ring

To find the base version of Boltdrake Talisman in Elden Ring, you have to make your way toward the Stormveil Castle. You just have to reach the central area of the castle, and it is the same place where you go against the Lion Guardian in Elden Ring.

You have to reach the Site of Grace, named Limgrave Tower Bridge, by taking the arch doorway after passing the room that contains the armored statues.

Make your way toward the stairs from the site, and you will find a dead body there that you can loot. Interact with the body to acquire the Boltdrake Talisman in Elden Ring.

Where to find Boltdrake Talisman +1

To get the +1 variant of Boltdrake Talisman, you must explore the dungeon inside the Old Altus Tunnel. You can reach the tunnel by an entrance by moving along the valley pathway that is situated on the north side of Erdtree-Gazing Hill.

However, you cannot just simply enter the Old Altus Tunnel; at the entrance, you have to utilize two Stonesword Keys to remove the barrier blocking your path. Upon entering the tunnel, you should head north until you reach the Site of Grace inside the tunnel.

You can rest or save your game here before venturing further into the north of the tunnel in search of a large chamber. You can then take the wooden stairs on the right side of the chamber to reach a ladder that takes you toward a small wooden hut containing the Boltdrake Talisman +1 in Elden Ring.

Where to find Boltdrake Talisman +2

To get your hands on Boltdrake Talisman 2 in Elden Ring, you must explore the Crumbling Farum Azula area. You will find the Talisman beside a corpse inside the large tower in the dangerous and life-ending Dragon Temple Rooftop.

Head to the marked location on the map to begin your journey toward the Talisman. This journey is not going to be easy, so it is better to come prepared. From the Site of Grace of Dragon Temple, jump down and turn right to begin descending toward the arena where several enemies try to attack you.

The large Farun Dragon will unleash lightning attacks that fall all over the area, so dodging is the best option. It can be helpful if you have one of the other variants of the Boltdrake Talisman equipped at the moment. You must watch for incoming attacks and ignore the smaller enemies chasing you down to escape the attacks. The key is to keep rushing toward the Large Dragon and turning left toward the cliffs area.

Here, be careful while jumping down since one wrong step can mean certain death. Jump down through all the cliffs to enter the building that takes you through the ladder to a room with an elevator.

You will get attacked by a colossal axe enemy here, but you should focus on rushing past him.

The elevator will take you toward a rough rocky patch that joins the tower with the hallway of the building. Run through the path and make your way toward the room that contains three gruesome-looking monsters.

You can fight or ignore the monsters, but you must climb the ladder at the end of the room that takes you toward the Boltdrake Talisman +2.

After climbing the ladder, head straight toward the window that contains a corpse holding the Boltdrake Talisman +2 for you in Elden Ring.

Boltdrake Talisman effects

Like other Talismans, the Boltdrake Talisman provides you with the ability to negate a certain kind of damage by specific percentages depending on the variant of the Talisman.

The base version of the Boltdrake Talisman effects improves your defenses against lightning attacks by 13 percent, making it very useful for combat.

The Boltdrake Talisman +1 decreases the damage taken by 17%, while the most upgraded version of Boltdrake Talisman, +2, takes your defenses to a whole new level with a 20% resistance against lightning attacks.

This Talisman is most useful when you fight enemies like dragons, as they rely on lightning attacks.