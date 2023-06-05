Best Blunt Weapons in Elden Ring

Elden Ring offers you a plethora of weapons to use against your enemies making the fights more enticing in the game. Since there are more than 300 weapons you can choose the ones best suited to your gameplay style. However, in terms of the best blunt weapons, you will have to be more specific as not all the weapons offer the same smashing abilities that are suited mostly to Hammers, Great Hammers, etc.

So for that purpose, we have prepared this guide to assist you with the best blunt weapons that you can get your hands on in Elden Ring.

How Blunt damage works in Elden Ring

Blunt damage is a subtype of physical damage in Elden Ring that is quite effective against heavily armored enemies and bosses.

Most Blunt weapons do Strike damage but a few can do bludgeoning damage as well. The difference between them is not that much and so, you can equip Hammers or Great Hammers if you are looking to bash someone’s face in.

Best Blunt weapons to use in Elden Ring

8) Family Heads

This weapon falls under the Flail category but is considered amongst the best blunt weapon that you can use in Elden Ring. In terms of attack attributes it has a physical attack damage of 90 along with magic attack damage (58).

Moreover, this weapon has a unique skill “Familial Rancor” which as it turns out can be very favorable for you as it summons angry spirits that can aid you against foes in battle.

The stat requirements for the Family head include:

Strength: 8 (E)

Dexterity: 18 (C)

Intelligence: 16 (E)

You can get Family Heads by defeating the Necromancer Garris. This foe is found at Sage’s Cave which is located in the Altus Plateau in Elden Ring.

7) Cranial Vessel Candlestand

The Cranial Vessel Candlestand is also one of the best blunt weapons that you can get your hand on in Elden Ring.

This particular weapon is from the Great Hammer category and its attack damage attributes include physical attack damage (98) along with fire attack damage (98). So overall this heavy weapon can inflict massive fire damage

The Cranial Vessel Candlestand also has a unique skill “Surge of Faith” which allows you to deal with ranged attacks by raining fireball attacks on your enemies in the game.

The only downside to using the Cranial Vessel Candlestand is that it can neither be buffed nor can it be enchanted with magic spells.

Also, you cannot infuse it with ashes of war. But apart from these this weapon is an excellent choice and can serve you well in taking down all kinds of enemies.

The stat requirements for the Cranial Vessel Candlestand include:

Strength: 26 (D)

Dexterity: 8 (E)

Faith: 22 (D)

You can acquire the Cranial Vessel Candlestand from a corpse in the Giant-conquering Hero’s Grave. Once you reach the location, the corpse will be found at the back of the Imp Statue.

6) Hoslow’s Petal Whip

As the name suggests this weapon falls under the whip category, but that being said it is also a vital choice in terms of being considered one of the best blunt weapons in Elden RIng.

Hoslow’s Petal whip has an impressive physical attack damage of 110. Moreover, it can be infused with ashes of war and also be upgraded with smithing stones.

The Hoslow’s Petal whip uses the skill known as “Kick” to literally deliver a powerful kick to break your foe’s defense. This allows you to hit your opponents using this weapon and results in a blood loss buildup (55). This deadly weapon is very useful, and you can even use it for a pure dexterity build in Elden Ring.

The stat requirements for Hoslow’s Petal Whip include:

Strength: 10 (D)

Dexterity: 20 (D)

You can acquire Hoslow’s Petal Whip by defeating Juno Hoslow. Dealing with these foes is basically a part of the final mission for the Volcano Manor Questline.

5) Morning Star

The Morning Star is another blunt weapon that should be on your radar in Elden Ring. This weapon is from the Hammer weapon category and has a massive physical attack damage of 118.

Moreover, it has low stat requirements and offers the advantage of high base damage coupled with natural bleed damage making it a worthy choice to be used in battles.

The Morning Star also has the same skill as the Hoslow’s petal whip which is “Kick”. Furthermore using this weapon also causes a blood loss buildup of (50). So you should consider the Morning Star if you are looking for a good blunt weapon to use in Elden Ring.

The stat requirements for Morningstar include:

Strength: 12 (D)

Dexterity: 8 (D)

In order to get the Morning Star, you will have to travel to the Weeping Peninsula. From there you need to go south toward the bridge and there you will find a broken carriage. In that carriage, there will be a chest containing the Morning Star weapon.

4) Spiked Club

The Spiked Club hails from the Hammer weapon category in Elden Ring and is a worthy option as the best blunt weapon. It packs a physical attack damage of 114 and requires points based on strength and dexterity to be wielded efficiently in the game.

Its weapon skill is “Barbaric Roar” and as the name suggests it is a deadly skill that when used, increases your physical damage by 7.5 percent.

Moreover, you can infuse the Spiked Club with the ash of war ability and also buff this weapon with both magic and consumables.

Spiked Club is a good choice for both “strength builds and pure arcane builds” in Elden Ring. Its stat requirements are as follows:

Strength: 8 (E)

Dexterity: 18 (C)

Intelligence: 16 (E)

As for the weapon location, you can get this weapon by venturing to the Costal Cave and there you need to defeat the large Demi-Human.

Similarly, you will also find the large Demi-human outside the Volcano Cave so you can go there too, defeat it, and get the Spiked Club in Elden Ring.

3) Nox Flowing Hammer

The Nox Flowing Hammer should be your go-to choice if you are considering the best blunt weapons to use in Elden Ring. It is from the hammer weapon category and has a huge physical attack damage of 122.

Its weapon skill is “Flowing Form” which allows you to use this hammer like a whip against your enemies. It extends your attacking range and also deals stance damage of (18) on your foes.

You can’t infuse the Nox flowing hammer with the ash of war ability but on the other hand, it is a good choice if you want to break through enemy guards with relative ease in Elden Ring.

The stat requirements for Nox Flowing Hammer include:

Strength: 12 (D)

Dexterity: 7 (D)

You can acquire the Nox Flowing Hammer from the Night Sacred Ground Site which is situated at Nokron. Go up the staircase on the right, confront the Silver Tear and the Night Maidens and after that go up the ladder.

After that move across the hallway and at the end, you will find an unbarred window. Go through it and you will get the Nox Flowing Hammer in Elden Ring.

2) Scepter of the All-Knowing

The Scepter of the All-Knowing is easily one of the best Blunt weapons you can equip in Elden Ring. If you have managed to find this weapon, you do not need to find anything else.

The Scepter of the All-Knowing hails from the Hammer category with a physical attack damage stat of 99. You will have to put points into Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence to be able to wield this might Blunt weapon in Elden Ring.

Its unique skill is called “Knowledge Above All” which negates the effects of magic and holy damage by 10 percent.

You cannot get the Scepter of the All-Knowing early in the game. You have to wait until the Erdtree has been burned down.

Then you need to make your way back to the Leyndell Capital of Ash before heading toward the Erdtree Sanctuary. Here, you will encounter Sir Gideon Ofnir. Defeat him and you will get the Scepter of the All-Knowing in Elden Ring.

1) Marika’s Hammer

Marika’s Hammer is amongst the best blunt weapons that you should get your hands on in Elden Ring. It is also from the Hammer category and has an impressive physical attack damage of 101.

Marika’s Hammer has the weapon skill “Gold Breaker” which is an exclusive attack built only for this weapon. Using it you can leap up high and pull the hammer back and slam it hard on your target creating a large explosion as well.

The only downside to this weapon is that you cannot use the ash of war ability on it but on the other hand, you can deal physical and holy damage on your opponents in Elden Ring.

The stat requirements for Marika’s Hammer include:

Strength: 20 (D)

Dexterity: 12 (D)

Intelligence: 19 (D)

As for the weapon location, you can get Marika’s Hammer at the end of the game by defeating the Elden Beast which is the final boss of Elden Ring.

This fight will take place at the Elden Throne so after defeating the beast you will receive the Elden Remembrance which you can trade with Enia at Roundtable Hold to receive Marika’s Hammer.