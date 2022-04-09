Elden Ring Bleed Weapons Guide

Bleed is one of, if not the best, status effects in Elden Ring. There are a huge variety of weapons that contribute to building up bleed and so, in this guide, will cover all the Bleed weapons available in Elden Ring and let you know the best ones.

Elden Ring Bleed Weapons

Bleed is a Status effect in Elden Ring that builds up over time as you hit enemies. However, this doesn’t work with any weapon, you need a weapon that specifically causes a buildup of blood loss or is buffed with an Incantation like Bloodflame Blade.

All the weapons that inflict bleed status effects are given below.

Forked Hatchet

Forked hatchet is an axe in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 50. You can get this weapon as a drop for defeating the Imp.

Hookclaws

Hookclaws in Elden Ring have a blood loss buildup of 60. You can get this weapon at the Stormveil Castle by following the path told by Gatekeeper Gostoc.

Bloodhound Claws

Bloodhound Claws in Elden Ring has a blood loss buildup of 60. You can get this weapon as a drop by defeating Bloodhound Knight in the basement of Volcano Manor.

Raptor Talons

Raptor Talons in Elden Ring have a blood loss buildup of 60. You can get this weapon inside the Sage Cave behind some secret walls.

Ghiza’s Wheel

Ghiza’s Wheel is a colossal weapon in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 70. You can get this weapon in Volcano Manor as a reward for defeating the Inquisitor Ghiza.

Bloodhound’s Fang

Bloodhound’s Fang is a curved greatsword in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 55. You can get this weapon in Limgrave as a reward for defeating the Bloodhound’s Knight Dariwil.

Morgott’s Cursed Sword

Morgott’s Cursed Sword is a curved greatsword in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 60. You can buy this weapon from Finger Reader Enia at Roundtable Hold.

Scavenger’s Curved Sword

Scavenger’s Curved Sword in Elden Ring has a blood loss buildup of 45. You can get this weapon on a corpse in Mt. Gelmir close to the Grafted Scion.

Reduvia

Reduvia is a dagger in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 50. You can get this weapon as a drop from the Bloody Finger Nerijus.

Wakizashi

Wakizashi is a dagger in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 38. You can get this weapon from Gaol Cave inside the locked cell.

Great Knife

Great Knife is a dagger in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 38. This weapon is starting equipment for the Bandit class.

Spiked Caestus

Spiked Caestus is a fist in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 45. You can buy this weapon from the Isolated Merchant in Dragonbarrow for 4000 Runes.

Star Fist

Star Fist is a fist in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 45. You can find this weapon in Leyndell, Royal Capital on a body close to the left side of the coliseum close to the West Capital Rampart.

Flail

Flail in Elden Ring has a blood loss buildup of 50. You can get this weapon from Gatefront Ruins in a cart guarded by soldiers.

Chainlink Flail

Chainlink Flail in Elden Ring has a blood loss buildup of 50. You can get this weapon as a drop from the Pumpkin Head who has it.

Nightrider Flail

Nightrider Flail in Elden Ring has a blood loss buildup of 50. You can get this weapon as a drop from the Night’s Cavalry boss in Weeping Peninsula.

Great Omenkiller Cleaver

Great Omenkiller Cleaver is a great axe in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 55. You can get this weapon as a drop from Omenkiller in Volcano Manor.

Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear

Moghwyn’s Sacred Spear is a greatspear in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 33. You can get this weapon by trading Remembrance of Blood Lord with Enia at Roundtable Hold.

Flamberge

Flamberge is a greatsword in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 55. You can get this weapon on the rampart guarded by a Pumpkin Head in Redmane Castle.

Forked Greatsword

Forked Greatsword in Elden Ring has a blood loss buildup of 55. You can get this weapon as a drop from Imps who are using it.

Sword of Milos

The Sword of Milos is a greatsword in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 55. You can get this weapon as a drop by killing the Dung Eater in Subterranean Shunning-Grounds.

Vulgar Militia Saw

Vulgar Militia Saw is a Halberd in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 55. You can get this weapon by killing enemies who had this in the Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow close to the Bestial Sanctum.

Morning Star

Morning Star is a hammer in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 50. You can find this weapon in the east of Weeping Peninsula in a broken wagon along the road inside a chest.

Spiked Club

Spiked Club is a hammer in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 50. You can get this weapon as a drop from Demi-Human outside the entrance of Volcano Cave.

Varré’s Bouquet

Varre’s Bouquet is a hammer in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 65. You can get this weapon from White Mask Varre after talking to him.

Bloody Helice

Bloody Helice is a heavy thrusting sword in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 55. You can find this weapon inside a chest in Writheblood Ruins.

Uchigatana

Uchigatana is a katana in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 45. This is the starting weapon for the Samurai class.

Rivers of Blood

Rivers of Blood is a katana in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 66. You can get this weapon as a drop from Bloody Finger Okina close to the Church of Repose.

Meteoric Ore Blade

Meteoric ore Blade is a katana in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 50. You can find this weapon in the Caelid Waypoint Ruins in a Chest.

Moonveil

Moonveil is a katana in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 50. You can get this weapon as a drop from Magma Wyrm in Gael Tunnel.

Nagakiba

Nagakiba is a katana in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 45. You can get this weapon as a drop from Bloody Finger Hunter Yura in Murkwater Cave.

Hand of Malenia

Hand of Malenia is a katana in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 50. You can get this weapon from Enia out of the Remembrance of the Rot Goddess at Roundtable Hold.

Winged Scythe

Winged Scythe is a reaper in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 55. You can get this weapon from the center of the Tombsward Ruins in a small dark room inside the chest.

Scythe

Scythe is a reaper in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 60. You can find this weapon in Cliffbottom Catacombs inside a room next to the stairs.

Halo Scythe

Halo Scythe is a reaper in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 60. You can get this weapon as a drop from Cleanrot Knights just south of Heart of Aeonia.

Grave Scythe

Grave Scythe is a reaper in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 55. You can get this weapon as a drop from Gravekeeper Skeletons.

Inquisitor’s Girandole

Inquisitor’s Girabdole is a spear in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 50. You can get this weapon as a drop from Abductor Virgins in Volcano Manor’s underground.

Cross-Naginata

Cross-Naginata is a spear in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 50. You can get this weapon from a corpse inside a cave close to the Giant Land Octopus in Gael Tunnel.

Eleonora’s Poleblade

Eleonora’s Poleblade is a twinblade in Elden Ring that has a blood loss buildup of 33. You can get this weapon by defeating Eleonora, Violet Bloody Finger in the Second Church of Marika.

Hoslow’s Petal Whip

Hoslow’s Petal Whip in Elden Ring has a blood loss buildup of 55. You can get this weapon as a drop from Juno Hoslow for completing the Volcano Manor questline.

Thorned Whip

Thorned Whip in Elden Ring has a blood loss buildup of 50. You can get this weapon from Prelate as a drop found after Zamor Ruins.

Spiralhorn Shield

Spiralhorn Shield in Elden Ring has a blood loss buildup of 45. You can get this weapon from a corpse close to the Mausoleum Compound northwest of the Ruined Labyrinth in Liurnia of the Lakes.

Marred Wooden Shield

The Marred Wooden Shield in Elden Ring has a blood loss buildup of 50. You can get this weapon from a broken pillar in Stormveil Castle.

Marred Leather Shield

Marred Leather Shield in Elden Ring has a blood loss buildup of 50. You can find this weapon inside the Stormveil Castle.

Briar Greatshield

Briar Greatshield in Elden Ring has a blood loss buildup of 70. You can get this weapon as a drop for defeating the Elemer of the Briar.

Spiked Palisade Shield

Spiked Palisade Shield in Elden Ring has a blood loss buildup of 70. You can get this weapon from Deep Siofra Well, in Caelid on a dead body under a Golem.

Staff of the Guilty

Staff of the Guilty in Elden Ring has a blood loss buildup of 45. You can get this staff from a red-robed cultist in Fort Laiedd. However, this is a rear drop.

Best Bleed Weapons in Elden Ring

Some of the best bleed weapons you can find in the Elden Ring are given below.

Rivers of Blood

Rivers of Blood is Katana that primarily scales with the arcane, strength, and dexterity. This is the best weapon for mid-range combat that can do Pierce and Slash attacks. The blood loss buildup of this weapon is 66 which makes it a purely bleed weapon.

This weapon comes with an amazing skill called Corpse Piler that will do both physical and fire damage. This weapon cannot be infused with any Ash of War. But this weapon will add more blood loss buildup than the one listed on the weapon.

Ghiza’s Wheel

Ghiza’s Wheel is a colossal weapon that primarily scales with dexterity and strength. This weapon is known for inflicting a lot of blood loss but does require a lot of strength as well.

The physical damage done by this weapon is also quite good. The unique skill of this weapon makes it even more special because it can spin this weapon at high speed which will increase the damage dealt by this along with the blood loss buildup.

This weapon skill is known as Spinning Wheel and this weapon can be upgraded using the Somber Smithing Stones which will make it even deadlier.

Hookclaws

Hookclaws is a claw-type weapon in Elden Ring that can also be scaled using stats like strength and dexterity. This weapon is known for dealing the extra blood loss effect along with the physical damage.

You can equip this weapon on both hands, which will double its damage and blood loss buildup output. It is one of the best weapons if you are going for a melee encounter.

Moreover, you can infuse this weapon with Ashes of War and buff it with magic and consumables that will increase the blood loss buildup. You can upgrade this weapon using the smithing stones.

Flamberge

Flamberge is a greatsword in Elden Ring that scales primarily with dexterity and strength. Its unique skill allows you to embrace the armament and get into a low stance that will protect recoil from most enemy attacks.

After that, you can use the strong upward strike to deal massive damage to the enemies. This weapon has a blood loss buildup of 55 that you can boost by infusing the Ashes of War. This weapon can be upgraded with the Smithing Stone to increase the damage output.

Bloody Helice

Bloody Helice is a heavy thrusting sword in Elden Ring that you can scale using the arcane and dexterity. This weapon is good for dealing piercing damage along with the Blood loss buildup.

This weapon has a unique skill Dynast’s Finesse that will help you in avoiding the enemy’s attacks and follow up with a strong attack. You can upgrade it using the somber smithing stone to increase the blood loss buildup.