How To Get Black Knifeprint In Elden Ring

Black Knifeprint is a key item in Elden Ring that is obtained from the Black Knife Assassin and is used to advance in the quest of Rogier .

This key Item tells the tale of a night in which all the Black Knife Assassins gathered and murdered Godwyn the Golden using the Rune of Death.

Unlike many other items in Elden Ring, this item does not grant any special effects. It is obtained as loot from the Black Knife Assassin and is required to advance through the quest.

Where to find Black Knifeprint in Elden Ring

You will obtain the Black Knifeprint after defeating the Black Knife Assassin, a dark creature immune to Poison, Scarlet Rot, Haemorrhage, Sleep, and Madness. This fight takes place in a hidden chamber located in the Black Knife Catacombs which are northeast of the Liurnia of the Lake.

During Rogier’s quest first, you will have to fight Godrick the Grafted in Stormveil castle and look for Rogier who will then grant you his Rapier and the Glintblade Phalanx Ash of War.

Then you will have to move to the depths of Stormveil Castle where you will awaken the Ulcerated Tree Spirit and find a Stonesword Key. You will also come across an item called the Prince of Death’s Pustule.

Now you need to converse with Rogier who will tell you about the Night of the Black Knives whose mark is the Black Knifeprint. After talking to Rogier, make your way to Fia who will give you intel on the Black Knifeprint through a clue map.

After you have received the map from the Fia, go to the Site of Grace known as the Black Knife Catacombs. Beware of the undead skeletons who will attack you and the guillotine blades that will fall on you. You will also come across a necromancer enemy waiting for you on the ledge.

How to defeat the Black Knife Assassin in Elden Ring

After taking down the necromancer, you will face the real boss of this location, the Black Knife Assassin who can be summoned by a sign. This boss is easy to fight as it has an HP of 3312 only.

The Black Knife Assassin can attack you by jumping at you swiftly and also fire a red projectile if you are away from him. You can dodge and anticipate his attacks by keeping an eye on how he is moving.

You won’t have enough time to heal yourself using a healing flask in this fight but you can help yourself by summoning D, Hunter of the Dead.

After killing this boss, you will receive the following as your reward:

Black Knifeprint

Assassin’s Cerulean Dagger

4200 Runes.

How to use Black Knifeprint in Elden Ring