You have several weapons available to you throughout your journey to slay the ultimate evil in Dragon’s Dogma. But how do you find more and better ones? This Dragon’s Dogma Weapons Locations guide will tell you how.

Use and range of these weapons is subjected to the Vocation you choose, which skills you level up, and what roles and augments you take.

Dragon’s Dogma Weapons Locations

Want to find your favorite weapon? We have listed down the possible locations for you to search.

Swords (One Handed)

Almace

Location. It’s sold by Caxton, 15% chance in the chest of Grand Hall in Tainted Mountain Temple (east) and Leaper’s Ledge in Soulflayer Canyon (North).

Aneled Bastard

Location. Sold by Johnathan at his Rift Shop in The Encampment. Also, rewarded for completing the quest Burning Curse.

Aneled Rapier

Location. Sold by Johnathan at his Rift Shop in The Encampment or you can complete Journey to the Rotting Wood to receive it as a reward.

Aneled Lance

Location. Received as a reward after completing the quest Deliver the Goods

Ascalon

Location. Drop Item (Ur-Dragon), Chest (Chamber of Cassardis)

Bastard Sword

Location. Sold by Mathias, Alon, Jayce, Caxton, Aestella. In the chests of Soulflayer Canyon and blighted Manse.

Broadsword

Location. Sold by Jayce and at Caxton’s Armory.

Caladbolg

Location. The chest in Cyclops Cavern under Shadow Fort, also a rare drop in the chest of Last Cavern when you’re going to Bluemoon Tower.

Carnation

Location. Sold by Joye in the Chamber of Remorse (Everfall).

Cutlass

Location. Sold at the Caxton’s Armory.

Crossed Cinquedea

Location. Found in chests in the Vault of Defiled Truth or you can buy it in the post-game from Caxton at Caxton’s Armory in Gran Soren, Jayce in Devilfire Grove, Alon in the Ancient Quarry, Mathias at the Greatwall Encampment, Barroch on Bitterblack Isle.

Dwells-In-Light

Location. Dropped by the Dark Bishop located in the Forsaken Cathedral, Dropped by Evil Eyes, and tentacles during the quest; Lure of the Abyss and Dropped by Vile Eyes.

Eden’s Warden

Location. Bought from Reynard after finishing a part of the quest called “Search Party” or you can find it in the chests in the Catacombs, Ancient Quarry, and Watergod’s Altar

Force Hatchet

Location. Bought at The Black Cat, available as a part of Weapon Pack: The Debilitator DLC.

Golden Bastard

Location. Reward of “A Lost Cause” or once you have beaten Cockatrice in the Pawn Guild, Duke will get you his stuff and you’ll be allowed to take anything you want to. One of the chests has this.

Golden Rapier

Location. The quest “A Challenge” It is on the Cassardis Inn Notice Board.

Iron Sword

Location. You can buy from Aestella’s Sundries (Cassardis).

Rusted Sword

Location. Reynard sells it.

Silver Rapier

Location. Don’t interrupt the battle between Mercedes and Julien in the quest “Pride Before a Fall”. Mercedes will give you the sword.

Tight Cinqueda

Location. Sold at Caxton’s Armory.

Trusty Sword

Location. Sold at Caxton’s Armory, also random item in a chest (Duke’s Demesne).

Undulant Black

Location. Bought from Johnathan at his Rift Shop in The Encampment. Also, received as a reward after completing the quest A Taste to be Acquired

White Hawk’s Talon

Location. You can buy it from Alon in the Ancient Quarry once you’ve finished “Of Merchants and Monsters.”

Wounded Fury (DLC)

The sword is in the Weapon Pack: The Monster Hunter, you can purchase it from The Black Cat after dlc.

Swords (Two-Handed)

Ardent Will

Location. The chest on the third floor and Tainted Mountain Temple (Great Wall). Caxton’s Armory also sells it.

Cassardi Flamberge

Location. You can buy it via Aestella in Cassardis.

Flamberge

Location. You may find it in the chest of Miasmic Haunt (center). You can also buy it at the Caxton’s Armory by Aestella, Jayce, Mathias and Alon.

Golden Lance

Location. Quest “A Delicate Master”

Gryphic Gold

Location. Complete the quest “Final Judgment”

Gryphic Victory

Location. The quest “A Parting Tribute”

Lancer’s Sword

Location. The chest of the Tainted Mountain Temple.

Life Taker

Location. You can buy it at Caxton’s Armory via Jayce, Alon or Mathias.

Malignance

Location. The chests of Witchwood, and can be bought from Caxton’s Armory.

Rusted Greatsword

Location. Buy it via Reynard.

Saving Grace

Location. Sold at the Caxton’s Armory.

Soultaker

Location. Reward of the quest “Reveille Revelery”

Steel Greatsword

Location. Sold at Caxton’s Armory.

Thousandlimbs

Location. Complete the quest “OF MERCHANTS AND MONSTERS” (Alon) and then you can buy it from the Ancient Quarry.

Two-Hander

Location. Sold at the Caxton’s Armory.

War Blade

Location. Sold at the Caxton’s Armory.

Wounded Heart

Location. cost: 1326,000 gold and is sold by Joye in that Chamber of Remose.

Dragon’s Flight

Location. The sword is in the Weapon Pack: The Monster Hunter, you can purchase it from The Black Cat after dlc.

Daggers

Aneled Bardiches

Location. Once you’ve completed the quest Following Orders, you’ll be rewarded the weapon.

Aneled Snags

Location. Rewarded after finishing the quest Nest Eggs

Aneled Stilettos

Location. Rewarded after finishing the quest Reclaim the Roads or bought from Johnathan at his Rift Shop in The Encampment

Bardiche Daggers

Location. Sold at Caxton’s Armory – Aestella, Mathias, Jayce, Alon and Madeleine. It is also located in a chest at the Pstorna Caverns: Smuggler’s Pass and Blighted Manse.

Chilling Razors

Location. It is sold at the Caxton’s Armory via Jayce, Alon, Mathias and Madeleine. Located in a chest of Chamber of Remorse/Fate and Tainted Mountain.

Crimson Teeth

Location. Chances to be found in the chest of The Catacombs (Confessional Chambers).

Criteria

Location. Sold by Aestella.

Divine Razors

Location. Quest “Bad Business”

Dowsing Spikes

Location. Bought at The Black Cat, available as a part of Weapon Pack: The Debilitator DLC

Dragon’s Pain

Location. Sold by Joye, Chamber of Remorse (Everfall), You might get it by slaying an Ur-Dragon and the chests of Everfall.

Dragon’s Vein

Location. Complete the game – reward.

Galvanic Razors

Location. Handover the Gold Idol to the Caxton’s Armory and they will start selling it, Madeleine will sell it. You might get it at the top of heaven’s port peak.

Golden Bardiches

Location. Complete the “A Token of Esteem” quest from Alehouse notice board – Reward

Golden Stilettos

Location. It can be taken from “A Dark Chorus”

Heaven’s Key

Location. Reward for killing an Ur-dragon by a class that uses daggers.

Kunai

Location. You’ll find it in a chest before the confrontation at the top of the building (Greatwall).

Rusted Daggers

Location. Bought from Reynard

Scalding Razors

Location. A rare item which might be found next to the Golem (Tomb of the Unknown Traveler). Save and Load if you find other items there. You might see it in a chest of Catacombs as well.

Signs of Valor

Location. You can find it in a Gather Spot on Hillfigure Knoll at the figure’s spear tip

Snapdaggers

Location. Located at the abandoned campsite next to the Northern Road of the Healing Sprint which leads to the Northern Western side of Gran Soren, sold at the Caxton’s Armory as well.

Stilettos

Location. Sold at Caxton’s Armory.

Throatcutters

Location. Sold at the Caxton’s Armory.

Vouge Daggers

Location. Found inside the chest in the Bluemoon Tower. Also, sold by Mathias at the Greatwall Encampment (Stage 4+), Caxton at Caxton’s Armory in Gran Soren (Stage 5+), Madeleine at Madeleine’s Shop in Gran Soren (Stage 5+), Jayce in Devilfire Grove (Stage 5+), Alon in the Ancient Quarry (Stage 5+), Barroch on Bitterblack Isle (Stage 5+)

Saurian Bane

Location. The item is in the Weapon Pack: The Monster Hunter, you can purchase it from The Black Cat after dlc.

Shortbows

Direwolf Bow

Location. Save and load next to the witch’s cabin of Witchwood if you don’t find it. The shop of Madeleine in Gran Soren also has it.

Dragon’s Rancor

Location. Defeat the dragon as a strider or an assassin with a shortbow equipped to get this

Fey Whisper

Location. 439,000 is the cost at Joye (Chamber of Remorse, Everfall)

Hunter’s Bow

Location. Sold at various shops for around 37k gold and the chest at the top of the Heavespeak fort.

Shortbow

Location. Sold at various shops

Stalward Bow

Location. Sold at different merchants for around 130k.

Griffinbane

Location. The item is in the Weapon Pack: The Monster Hunter, you can purchase it from The Black Cat after dlc.

Longbows

Bespoke Longbow

Location. The first chest on the left when you enter into the Blue Moon Tower.

Dragon’s Blink

Location. Defeat the game as a Ranger.

Noble Limbs

Location. You may purchase it from the blacksmith of Gran Soren after you’ve defeated The Dragon.

Plain Longbow

Location. Found in a chest in Soulflayer Canyon.

Reinforced Longbow

Location. Found in a chest in The Ancient Quarry or Duskmoon Tower

Savage Fang

Location. Chamber of Estrangement, Everfall – costs 728k from Delec.

Veteran’s Arc

Location. Give Caxton the Golden Idol for the quest “Idol Worship” and then you might be able to purchase it.

Hydra Husk

Location. The item is in the Weapon Pack: The Monster Hunter, you can purchase it from The Black Cat after dlc.

Magick Bows

Dragon’s Breath

Location. Defeat the Dragon as a Magic Archer.

Dragon’s Quickening

Location. Costs 758k at Chamber of Estrangement (Everfall) from Delec.

Gimble Gyre

Location. Buy it from the Caxton’s Armory. (after idol worship)

Herald’s Helix

Location. Sold by Madeleine in the postgame for 228k gold (Cassardis)

Magian’s Crutch

Location. Buy it from Madeleine or the Caxton’s Armory. You might find it in the chests of witch’s woods.

Master’s Merle

Location. Complete Supplies Demand and buy it from Madeleine, or after Idol Worship get it from Caxton’s Armory. Also in the frontier caves for Put down the eye. You’ll also find it in a chest next to the bridge of The Bluemoon Tower.

Terminal Gyre

Location. Once you have the Bronze Idol, you can buy it from the Caxton’s Armory. It is also located in a chest of “Soulflayer Canyon”, behind a ladder just when you fight the Cyclops.

Metered Catharsis

Location. The item is in the Weapon Pack: The Monster Hunter, you can purchase it from The Black Cat after dlc.

Staves

Algid Bloom

Location. Found in chests within The Greatwall, and The Tainted Mountain Temple.

Anchor to Heaven

Location. Found in the chests at Bluemoon Tower/Witchwood (Area 2).

Aneled Claw

Location. Received as a reward after finishing the quest The Centennial Bloom.

Aneled Grace

Location. Received as a reward after finishing the quest Evil Underfoot.

Cast Stone

Location. Found in a chest in the Gutter of Misery or The Blighted Manse.

Crimson Glare

Location. Sold by: Jayce in Devilfire Grove (Stage 1+), Barroch on Bitterblack Isle (Stage 1+), Caxton at Caxton’s Armory in Gran Soren (Stage 2+), Madeleine at Madeleine’s Shop in Gran Soren (Stage 2+).

Favored Flower

Location. Found in a chest in Garden of Ignominy/ Storage Shed under the bridge north of Gran Soren.

Frigid Finger

Location. Sold by Joy in the Chamber of Remorse (Everfall)

Volant White

Location. Rare Drop Item – Ur-Dragon.

Goblin Bane

Location. The item is in the Weapon Pack: The Monster Hunter, you can purchase it from The Black Cat after dlc.

Gleam of Heaven

Location. Received as a reward after finishing the quest Blood and Thunder.

Golden Claw

Location. Sold by Mountebank at The Black Cat after completing the quest, The Heart’s Compass.

Golden Grace

Location. Received as a reward after finishing the quest A Formless Foe.

Legion’s Might

Location. In Dark Arisen, bought from The Black Cat.

Path to Heaven

Location. Sold by Mountebank at The Black Cat after completing the quest, Hair Raising. Also, received as a reward from the quest; Hair Raising.

Rusted Staff

Location. Bought from Reynard.

Thunderclap

Location. Sold by Madeleine at Madeleine’s Shop in Gran Soren (Stage 3+).

Unspoken Grace

Location. Sold by: Mathias at the Greatwall Encampment (Stage 1+), Caxton at Caxton’s Armory in Gran Soren (Stage 4+), Jayce in Devilfire Grove (Stage 4+), Alon in the Ancient Quarry (Stage 4+), Barroch on Bitterblack Isle (Stage 4+).

Archistaves

Aneled Meniscus

Location. Received as a reward after finishing the quest Lost Faith.

Caged Fury

Location. Found in Dark Arisen, you can buy the staff at The Black Cat.

Common Archistaff

Location. Found in the chests at The Witchwood/ The Abbey

Dragons Risen

Location. Delec sells it in the Chamber of Estrangement (Everfall)

Eclipsed Providence

Location. Received as a reward after finishing the quest Grave Danger.

Favored Branches

Location. You can buy it from: Mathias at the Greatwall Encampment (Stage 1+), Caxton at Caxton’s Armory in Gran Soren (Stage 4+), Jayce in Devilfire Grove (Stage 4+), Alon in the Ancient Quarry (Stage 4+), Barroch on Bitterblack Isle (Stage 4+).

Frozen Tomorrow

Location.Found in the chests at The Catacombs, Proving Grounds. Abandoned Campsite (in one of the northern chests, rare drop), Near the Blighted Manse rear entrance, Chest #9 in Garden of Ignominy at Bitterblack Isle (Pre-Daimon).

Golden Meniscus

Location. After the completion of the Austine’s escort The Storied Stone, you’ll be rewarded with this weapon.

Grievous Black

Location. Received as a reward after finishing the quest Eye for an Eye.

Hallowed Dragon

Location. Received after purifying Bitterblack Weapon Lv.2.

Keen Dragon’s Wit

Location. After finishing A Pilgrim’s Plight, Mountebank will sell this weapon at The Black Cat.

Meniscus

Location. Found from the chest at The Witchwood (Area 2).

Plucked Heart

Location. found in a chest in the Vault of Defiled Truth.

Solar Numen

Location. Yield at The Greatwall, Gravestone gather spot

Solar Providence

Location. Most equipment vendors might sell you for around 400k.

Talarian White

Location. Reward (Ur-Dragon)

Evil Eyesight

Location. The item is in the Weapon Pack: The Monster Hunter, you can purchase it from The Black Cat after dlc.

