Dragon’s Dogma Crafting Guide

Unlike other RPGs, crafting in Dragon’s Dogma is fairly straight forward, once you understand how it works. You can craft items either to enhance them or combine different materials to create a new item. Read on for all the details regarding Dragon’s Dogma Crafting.

Dragon’s Dogma Crafting

Enhancements

You can enhance items to improve their base stats, especially your weapons and armor. You can have a go at crafting for enhancement once you reach the capital of Gran Soren. Visit the weapon shot in the main square and try it to enhance every item up to a maximum of three levels.

First level requires gold, different for each item. Two higher enhancement levels require gold and a particular crafting material. Each item requires a different material to upgrade. Don’t worry if you don’t know which since weapons’ merchant will tell what item is required for a given upgrade.

This is where materials held by your Pawns or in storage can be used since enhancement doesn’t require you to have crafting materials in your main character’s inventory.

Enhance your main character’s gear as much as possible and after that, move on to the gear of your pawn. If you have equipped a piece gear, make sure you enhance it to at least level 1. It would be worth it!

Item Combinations

Think of the materials that have healing effects and those which can restore your stamina or impart other beneficial effects. You can use these materials, combine them to make them more powerful.

You can combine these items in field or in dungeons, or the inn. You can only combine the items you are carrying, and the items you have stored.

Go to the items in your inventory or select ‘manage stored items at the inn. When you select an item, you will see a ‘combine’ option. Selecting the combine option will unlock all the items that can be crafted when you combine that particular material with another material.

Where To Gather Materials

Never miss a flashing object during your adventures. When you pick up an item, it flashes on the right side of your screen for a brief period before it vanishing. Pawns can also pick up items. Remember, you can’t pick up items by walking over them.

Piles of Books, Bushes, Vines and Haystacks are the usual gathering locations where you can pick up items’ multiple times. Furthermore, you can mine rock faces with crystals sticking out of them with a pick-axe.

If that wasn’t enough, you can loot treasure chests that will re-spawn over time. You can store these items in the inns/camps. You can withdraw them at Gran Soren Inn.

Item Combination Recipes

Absorbent Rag

  • Rock X Clean Cloth
  • Rabbit Pelt X Hammer

Ambrosial Meat (x2)

  • Unspeakable Meat X Frozen Holy Water

Ancient Ore

  • Pretty Stone X Alluvial Yore-Ore

Angel’s Periapt

  • Dark Peridot X Sorrowstoen

Argence

  • Silk X White Hydra Scale

Arisen’s Bond

  • Love-In-The-Rough X Noonflower

Avernal Mushroom

  • Mushroom X Poison Sac
  • Mushroom X Spider Venom
  • Large Mushroom X Poison Sac
  • Large Mushroom X Spider Venom
  • Reminishroom X Hunk of Ore
  • Reminishroom X Small Fang
  • Toadstool Sitter X Elongated Claw
  • Toadstool Sitter X Foreign Knife

Backfat Oil

  • Sour Scrag of Beast X Hunk of Ore
  • Sour Scrag of Beast X Small Fang
  • Sour Scrag of Beast X Elongated Claw
  • Sour Scrag of Beast X Foreign Knife
  • Sour Scrag of Beast X Scythe
  • Kept Sour Scrag of Beast X Hunk of Ore
  • Kept Sour Scrag of Beast X Small Fang
  • Kept Sour Scrag of Beast X Elongated Claw
  • Kept Sour Scrag of Beast X Foreign Knife
  • Kept Sour Scrag of Beast X Scythe
  • Sour Beast-Steak X Hunk of Ore
  • Sour Beast-Steak X Small Fang
  • Sour Beast-Steak X Elongated Claw
  • Sour Beast-Steak X Foreign Knife
  • Sour Beast-Steak X Scythe
  • Kept Sour Beast-Steak X Hunk of Ore
  • Kept Sour Beast-Steak X Small Fang
  • Kept Sour Beast-Steak X Elongated Claw
  • Kept Sour Beast-Steak X Foreign Knife
  • Kept Sour Beast-Steak X Scythe
  • Rotten Scrag of Beast X Hunk of Ore
  • Rotten Scrag of Beast X Small Fang
  • Rotten Scrag of Beast X Elongated Claw
  • Rotten Scrag of Beast X Foreign Knife
  • Rotten Scrag of Beast X Scythe
  • Kept Rotten Scrag of Beast X Hunk of Ore
  • Kept Rotten Scrag of Beast X Small Fang
  • Kept Rotten Scrag of Beast X Elongated Claw
  • Kept Rotten Scrag of Beast X Foreign Knife
  • Kept Rotten Scrag of Beast X Scythe
  • Rotten Beast-Steak X Hunk of Ore
  • Rotten Beast-Steak X Small Fang
  • Rotten Beast-Steak X Elongated Claw
  • Rotten Beast-Steak X Foreign Knife
  • Rotten Beast-Steak X Scythe
  • Kept Rotten Beast-Steak X Hunk of Ore
  • Kept Rotten Beast-Steak X Small Fang
  • Kept Rotten Beast-Steak X Elongated Claw
  • Kept Rotten Beast-Steak X Foreign Knife
  • Kept Rotten Beast-Steak X Scythe

Balmy Incense

  • Large Nut X Harspud Sauce
  • Noonflower X Harspud Sauce

Balmy Perfume

  • Large Nut X Harspud Sauce

Banker’s Periapt

  • Electrum X Eldricite

Beast-Stake (x3)

  • Necrophagus Loin X Frozen Holy Water

Blast Arrow

  • Beech Branch X Flammica
  • Beech Branch X Necrophagus Loin
  • Beech Branch X Throwblast
  • Beech Branch X Ember Crystal
  • Chestnut Branch X Rotten Berry
  • Chestnut Branch X Rotten Egg
  • Chestnut Branch X Rotten Twigbean
  • Chestnut Branch X Kept Rotten Berry
  • Chestnut Branch X Kept Rotten Egg
  • Chestnut Branch X Kept Rotten Twigbean
  • Quill X Festival Pie
  • Chestnut Branch X Burst-rock
  • Chestnut Branch X Festival Pie
  • Chestnut Branch X Spurious Wing

Bottled Haste

  • Jasper Blossom X Destiny Grass
  • Jasper Blossom X Crimson Concoction

Brick (x5)

  • Gran Soren Rubble X Hammer
  • Gran Soren Rubble X Trowel
  • Gran Soren Rubble X Work Table

Cerulean Concoction

  • Wintry Herb X Spiny Nut
  • Wintry Herb X Loanflower
  • Wintry Herb X Destiny Grass
  • Wintry Herb X Anathema Grass
  • White Orchid X Spiny Nut
  • White Orchid X Loanflower
  • White Orchid X Destiny Grass
  • White Orchid X Anathema Grass
  • Windmill Flower X Spiny Nut
  • Windmill Flower X Loanflower
  • Windmill Flower X Destiny Grass
  • Windmill Flower X Anathema Grass
  • Godsthrone Blossom X Spiny Nut
  • Godsthrone Blossom X Loanflower
  • Godsthrone Blossom X Destiny Grass
  • Godsthrone Blossom X Anathema Grass

Clean Cloth

  • Flask of Water X Absorbent Rag

Cleric’s Draught

  • Waterfell Gentian Leaf X Nightcry
  • Waterfell Gentian Leaf X Crimson Concoction

Cleric’s Incense

  • Cleric’s Draught X Violet Concoction
  • Goldbean Grind X Serulian Concoction
  • Flammica X Ember Crystal

Cloudwine

  • Small Nut X Harspud Milk
  • Large Nut X Harspud Milk

Cockatrice Liquor

  • Secret Softener X Violet Concoction

Conqueror’s Periapt

  • Lordly Emblem X Alluvial Yore Ore

Crimson Concoction

  • Chaffstem X Fiends Perch
  • Chaffstem X Southron Oregano
  • Chaffstem X Shiverberry
  • Chaffstem X Capeflower
  • Thornflower X Fiends Perch
  • Thornflower X Southron Oregano
  • Thornflower X Shiverberry
  • Thornflower X Capeflower
  • Nightcry X Fiends Perch
  • Nightcry X Southron Oregano
  • Nightcry X Shiverberry
  • Nightcry X Capeflower

Decaying Grimoire

  • Torn Grimoire Preface X Torn Grimoire Appendix

Decoction of Bandlily

  • Waterfell Gentian Root X Verdigris Concoction

Demon’s Periapt

  • Pigeon’s Blood X Catacomb Gold

Desiccated Herbs

  • Wormwood Sap X Greenwarish
  • Wormwood Sap X Nightcry
  • Wormwood Sap X Bringbout
  • Wormwood Sap X Southron Oregano
  • Wormwood Sap X Purple Anise
  • Gransys Herb X Cloudwine
  • Greenwarish X Cloudwine

Detoxicating Powder

  • Mithridate X Serulian Concoction

Dose of Courage

  • Toadstool Sitter X Southron Oregano
  • Toadstool Sitter X Crimson Concoction
  • Scarlet Angelica X Reminishroom
  • Scarlet Angelica X Crimson Concoction

Dragon’s Spit

  • Flammica X Rock
  • Sconce X Unremarkable Ore
  • Sconce X Cassardite
  • Sconce X Burst-rock
  • Sconce X Rock
  • Sconce X Pretty stone
  • Sconce X Brick
  • Flammica X Pretty stone
  • Flammica X Brick
  • Flammica X Unremarkable ore
  • Flammica X Cassardite
  • Flammica X Burst-rock

Drop of Deliverance

  • Liberating Brew X Violet Concoction

Eldricite

  • Firefly Stone X Eldercite Shard

Eye Dropper

  • Flask of Water X Berry
  • Flask of Water X Crimson Concoction

Finest Herb Ale

  • Select Herb Ale X Peppermint Seed

Flask of Oil

  • Empty Flask X Oil Arrow
  • Empty Flask X Backfat Oil
  • Empty Flask X Oak Leaf Oil

Flask of Water

  • Empty Flask X Ceramic Jug

Font of Constitution

  • Dose of Courage X Violet Concoction
  • Serenity Extract X Cerulean Concoction

Font of Vigor

  • Dose of Strength X Violet Concoction
  • Vigor Extract X Cerulean Concoction

Foreign Medicament

  • Immortelle X Greenwarish
  • Argentine Sac X Lava Flower

Fragrant Herb Ale

  • Distilled herb Ale X Nostalgia Dust

Frozen Holy Water

  • Purifying Brew X Violet Concoction

Fulgurous Lord Tome

  • Astracite X Ancient Scroll
  • Astracite Shard X Ancient Scroll

Coin Purse of Charity

  • Priceless Artifact X War Bugle

Goldbean Grind

  • Cleric’s Draught X Crimson Concoction

Golden Talisman

  • Iridescent Talisman X Vengeful Mirror

Headless Icon

  • Catacomb Gold X Cursed Carving

Hemp

  • Shroud X Flask of Water

Interventive

  • Saurian Tail X Imperial Acid
  • Poison Sac X Cerulian Concoction

Iridescent Talisman

  • Sinistone X Southron Iron

Isometricine

  • White Orchid X Spring Water

Jewel of Endurance

  • Forgotten Arcanum X Silver Ore

Jewel of Health

  • Forgotten Arcanum X Gold Ore

Kept Ambrosial Meat

  • Airtight Flask X Ambrosial Meat
  • Spring Water X Kept Rotten Ambrosial Meat

Kept Apple

  • Airtight Flask X Apple
  • Spring Water X Kept Rotten Apple

Kept Beast-Steak

  • Airtight Flask X Beast-Steak
  • Spring Water X Kept Rotten Beast Steak

Kept Berry

  • Airtight Flask X Berry
  • Spring Water X Kept Rotten Berry

Kept Carrot

  • Airtight Flask X Carrot
  • Spring Water X Kept Rotten Carrot

Kept Egg

  • Airtight Flask X Egg
  • Spring Water X Kept Rotten Egg

Kept Giant Fish

  • Airtight Flask X Giant Fish
  • Spring Water X Kept Giant Rotten Fish

Kept Giant Rank Fish

  • Airtight Flask X Giant Rank Fish

Kept Golden Egg

  • Airtight Flask X Golden Egg

Kept Giant Rotten Fish

  • Airtight Flask X Giant Rotten Fish

Kept Grandgrapes

  • Airtight Flask X Grandgrapes
  • Spring Water X Kept Rotten Grandgrapes

Kept Large Fish

  • Airtight Flask X Large Fish
  • Spring Water X Kept Large Rotten Fish

Kept Large Rank Fish

  • Airtight Flask X Large Rank Fish

Kept Large Rotten Fish

  • Airtight Flask X Large Rotten Fish

Kept Moldy Apple

  • Airtight Flask X Moldy Apple

Kept Moldy Berry

  • Airtight Flask X Moldy Berry

Kept Moldy Carrot

  • Airtight Flask X Moldy Carrot

Kept Moldy Grandgrapes

  • Airtight Flask X Moldy Grandgrapes

Kept Moldy Pumpkin

  • Airtight Flask X Moldy Pumpkin

Kept Moldy Twigbag

  • Airtight Flask X Moldy Twigbag

Kept Moonglow

  • Airtight Flask X Moonglow

Kept Pumpkin

  • Spring Water X Golden Egg

Kept Rotten Ambrosial Meat

  • Airtight Flask X Moldy Grandgrapes

Kept Rotten Apple

  • Airtight Flask X Moldy Pumpkin

Kept Rotten Beast-Steak

  • Airtight Flask X Moldy Twigbean

Kept Rotten Berry

  • Airtight Flask X Moonglow

Kept Rotten Carrot

  • Airtight Flask X Pumpkin

Kept Rotten Egg

  • Airtight Flask X Kept Rotten pumpkin

Kept Rotten Grandgrapes

  • Airtight Flask X Rotten Ambrosial Meat

Kept Rotten Pumpkin

  • Airtight Flask X Rotten apple

Kept Rotten Scrag of Beast

  • Airtight Flask X Rotten Beat-Steak

Kept Rotten Twigbean

  • Airtight Flask X Rotten Twigbean

Kept Scrag of Beast

  • Airtight Flask X Scrag of Beast

Kept Scrag of Beast

  • Spring Water X Kept Rotten Scrag of Beast

Kept Small Fish

  • Airtight Flask X Small Fish

Kept Small Fish

  • Spring Water X Kept Small Rotten Fish

Kept Small Rank Fish

  • Airtight Flask X Small Rank Fish

Kept Small Rotten Fish

  • Airtight Flask X Small Rotten Fish

Kept Sour Ambrosial Meat

  • Airtight Flask X Sour Ambrosial meat

Kept Sour Beast-Steak

  • Airtight Flask X Sour Beast-Steak

Kept Sour Scrag of Beast

  • Airtight Flask X Sour Scrag of Beast

Kept Sunbright

  • Airtight Flask X Sunbright
  • Spring Water X Kept Wilted Blossom

Kept Twigbean

  • Airtight Flask X Twigbean
  • Spring Water X Kept Rotten Twigbean

Kept Wilted Blossom

  • Airtight Flask X Wilted Blossom

Kindling

  • Tray X Hoe
  • Tray X Spade
  • Wooden Board X Hoe
  • Wooden Board X Spade

Lantern

  • Flask of Oil X Lantern
  • Flask of Oil X Lantern (without fuel)
  • Flask of Oil X Lantern (half)
  • Flask of Oil X Lantern (half)

Leaden Globe

  • Alluvial Yore-Ore X Ancient Ore

Liberating Brew

  • Grandblossom X Loneflower
  • Grandblossom X Crimson Concoction

Light-cure

  • Yellow Poison Sac X Verdigris Concoction

Liquid Vim

  • Ambrosial Meat X Pickled Mushrooms
  • Sour Ambrosial Meat X Pickled Mushrooms
  • Giant Fish X Pickled Mushrooms
  • Giant Rank Fish X Pickled Mushrooms
  • Unspeakable meat X Imperial Acid

Lodestone

  • Pretty Stone X Sand-layer Ore

Mage’s Periapt

  • Agate X Lodestone

Mage’s Talisman

  • Petrifactor X Copperstone

Malecryst

  • Firefly Stone X Malecryst Shard

Martyr’s Talisman

  • Mage’s Talisman X Wailing Crystal

Matured Greenwarish

  • Curious Wine X Potent Greenwarish
  • Curious Wine X Thornflower
  • Curious Wine X White Sage
  • Curious Wine X Capeflower
  • Bladeleaf X Cloudwine
  • King Bay Leaf X Cloudwine
  • Potent Greenwarish X Cloudwine

Miasmite

  • Firefly Stone X Miasmite Shard

Monk’s Periapt

  • Magick Medal X Ancient Ore

Mushroom Potage

  • Reminishroom X Fiends perch

Nostalgia Dust

  • Placative Brew X Violet concoction

Oak Leaf Oil

  • Bottled Haste X Cerulean concoction

Oil Arrow

  • Kindling X Flask of oil
  • Cedar Branch X Rotten scrag of beast
  • Cedar Branch X Kept rotten scrag of beast
  • Quill X Flask of oil
  • Cedar Branch X Flask of oil
  • Cedar Branch X Sour scrag of beast
  • Cedar Branch X Kept sour scrag of beast
  • Pine Branch X Rotten beast-steak
  • Pine Branch X Kept rotten beast-steak
  • Pine Branch X Backfat oil
  • Pine Branch X Oak leaf oil
  • Pine Branch X Sour beast-steak
  • Pine Branch X Kept sour beast-steak

Panacea

  • Acid Sac X Violet concoction
  • Interventive X Lunanise

Peppermint Seed

  • Bringbout X Cerulean concoction

Perfect Herb Ale

  • Secret herb Ale X Drop of deliverance

Petrifying Arrow

  • Beech Branch X Petrifactor
  • Beech Branch X Leaden globe
  • Beech Branch X Cocatrice beak

Pickaxe

  • Kindling X Iron blade pieace
  • Kindling X Copper ore
  • Kindling X Unremarkable ore
  • Broom X Hoe
  • Broom X Spade

Pickled Mushrooms

  • Polar Mushroom X Curious wine
  • Fiend’s Perch X Curious wine
  • Gloamcap X Curious wine

Pilgrim’s Charm

  • Veteran’s Periapt X Banker’s periapt

Placative Brew

  • Shiverberry X Anathema grass
  • Shiverberry X Crimson concoction

Poison Arrow

  • Kindling X Poison flask
  • Cedar Branch X Spider venom
  • Quilt X Poison flask
  • Cedar Branch X Avernal mushroom
  • Cedar Branch X Stagnant shroom
  • Cedar Branch X Shadowcap
  • Cedar Branch X Poison flask
  • Pine Branch X Poison sac
  • Cedar Branch X Droughtshroom
  • Pine Branch X Yellow poison sac

Poison Flask

  • Empty Flask X Avernal mushroom
  • Empty Flask X Spider venom
  • Empty Flask X Crimson concoction
  • Empty Flask X Stagnant shroom
  • Empty Flask X Shadowcap
  • Empty Flask X Droughtshroom
  • Empty Flask X Poison sac
  • Empty Flask X Yellow poison sac

Potent Greenwarish

  • Greenwarish X Sweet pollen

Pretty Stone

  • Rock X Hunkn of ore
  • Rock X Unremarkable ore
  • Rock X Cassardite

Purifying Brew

  • Windmill Flower X Godsthrone blossom
  • Windmill Flower X Crimson concoction

Red Wine

  • Moldy Grandgrapes X Flask of water

Rousing Incense

  • Small Nut X Harspud sauce

Rousing Perfume

  • Small Nut X Harspud juice

Salomet’s Secret

  • Purpure Crystal X Verdigris concoction

Salubrious Brew

  • Strongwarish X Blood decanter
  • Strongwarish X Forgotten Arcanum
  • Scarlet Angelica X Blood decanter
  • Scarlet Angelica X Fortten Arcanum
  • Hydra’s Lifeblood X Blood decanter

Scrag of Beast

  • Rabbit Pelt X Scythe

Secret Softener

  • Godsthrone Blossom X White sage
  • Godsthrone Blossom X Crimson concoction

Serenity Extract

  • Dose of Courage X Crimson concoction

Silencer Arrow

  • Chestnut Branch X Shroud
  • Chestnut Branch X Miasmite shard
  • Chestnut Branch X Miasmite

Silverwheat Paste

  • Warlock’s Draught X Crimson concocation

Skeleton key

  • Shackle X Hammer
  • Shackle X Hunk of ore
  • Shackle X Scrap iron
  • Shackle X Unremarkable ore

Skull

  • Craft Bone X Hammer
  • Hard Bone X Hammer
  • Fell-Lord’s Bone X Hammer
  • Rugged Bone X Hammer

Sleeper Arrow

  • Pine Branch X Harpy Pinion
  • Pine Branch X Glacial Pinion

Smother Sap

  • Nurse Log Sap X Wintry Herb
  • Nurse Log Sap X Crimson Concoction

Sobering Wine

  • Isometricine X Verdigris Concoction

Spicy Mushroom Tea

  • Mushroom X Flammica
  • Mushroom X Crimson Concoction

Staminal Drench

  • Sour Ambrosial Meat X Verdigris concoction
  • Kept Sour Ambrosial Meat X Verdigris concoction
  • Rotten Ambrosial Meat X Verdigris concoction
  • Kept Rotten Ambrosial Meat X Verdigris concoction
  • Giant Rank Fish X Verdigris concoction
  • Kept Giant Rank Fish X Verdigris concoction
  • Giant Rotten Fish X Verdigris concoction
  • Kept Giant Rotten Fish X Verdigris concoction

Steel Nut Salve

  • Spiny Nut X Verdigris concoction

Stone-Moss Poultice

  • Mandrake X Destiny Grass
  • Mandrake X Loneflower
  • Mandrake X Waterfell Gentian leaf
  • Cragwort X Cloudwine
  • Devilwort X Cloudwine

The Sundering Spear Tome

  • Iron Blade Piece X Blank scroll
  • Large Fang X Blank scroll

Sweet Pollen

  • Sunbright X Moonglow
  • Sunbright X Kept moonglow
  • Kept Sunbright X Moonglow
  • Kept Sunbright X Kept moonglow
  • Sunbright X White orchid
  • Sunbright X Grandblossom
  • Sunbright X Jasper blossom
  • Kept Sunbright X White orchid
  • Kept Sunbright X Grandblossom
  • Kept Sunbright X Jasper blossom
  • Sunbright X Godshtrone blossom
  • Kept Sunbright X Godsthrone blossom

Tagilus’s Miracle

  • Ember Crystal X Verdigris concoction

Throat Drops

  • Chaffstem X Jasper blossom
  • Chaffstem X Crimson concoction

Throat Remedy

  • Throat Drops X Cerulean concoction

Throwblast

  • Necrophagus Loin X Rock
  • Necrophagus Loin X Pretty stone
  • Necrophagus Loin X Brick
  • Ember Crystal X Rock
  • Necrophagus Loin X Unremarkable ore
  • Necrophagus Loin X Cassardite
  • Necrophagus Loin X Burst-rock
  • Ember Crystal X Pretty stone
  • Ember Crystal X Brick
  • Ember Crystal X Unremarkable ore
  • Ember Crystal X Cassardite
  • Ember Crystal X Burst-rock

Verdigris Concoction

  • Jasper Blossom X Cragwort
  • Cragwort X Scarlet angelica
  • Lava Flower X Jasper blossom
  • Lava Flower X Scarlet angelica

Veteran’s Periapt

  • Black Crystal X Malecryst

Vigilite

  • Eyedropper X Cerulean concoction

Vigor Extract

  • Dose of Strength X Cerulean concoction

Violet Concoction

  • Crimson Concoction X Cerulean concoction

Warlock’s Draught

  • Destiny Grass X Chaffstern
  • Destiny Grass X Cerulean concoction

Warlock’s Incense

  • Warlock’s Draught X Violet concoction
  • Silverwheat Paste X Cerulean concoction

White Wine

  • Moldy Apple X Flask of water

Wool-cloth

  • Wolf Pelt X Hemp
  • Direwolf Pelt X Hemp

