Dragon’s Dogma Crafting Guide

Unlike other RPGs, crafting in Dragon’s Dogma is fairly straight forward, once you understand how it works. You can craft items either to enhance them or combine different materials to create a new item. Read on for all the details regarding Dragon’s Dogma Crafting.
Dragon’s Dogma Crafting
Enhancements
You can enhance items to improve their base stats, especially your weapons and armor. You can have a go at crafting for enhancement once you reach the capital of Gran Soren. Visit the weapon shot in the main square and try it to enhance every item up to a maximum of three levels.
First level requires gold, different for each item. Two higher enhancement levels require gold and a particular crafting material. Each item requires a different material to upgrade. Don’t worry if you don’t know which since weapons’ merchant will tell what item is required for a given upgrade.
This is where materials held by your Pawns or in storage can be used since enhancement doesn’t require you to have crafting materials in your main character’s inventory.
Enhance your main character’s gear as much as possible and after that, move on to the gear of your pawn. If you have equipped a piece gear, make sure you enhance it to at least level 1. It would be worth it!
Item Combinations
Think of the materials that have healing effects and those which can restore your stamina or impart other beneficial effects. You can use these materials, combine them to make them more powerful.
You can combine these items in field or in dungeons, or the inn. You can only combine the items you are carrying, and the items you have stored.
Go to the items in your inventory or select ‘manage stored items at the inn. When you select an item, you will see a ‘combine’ option. Selecting the combine option will unlock all the items that can be crafted when you combine that particular material with another material.
Where To Gather Materials
Never miss a flashing object during your adventures. When you pick up an item, it flashes on the right side of your screen for a brief period before it vanishing. Pawns can also pick up items. Remember, you can’t pick up items by walking over them.
Piles of Books, Bushes, Vines and Haystacks are the usual gathering locations where you can pick up items’ multiple times. Furthermore, you can mine rock faces with crystals sticking out of them with a pick-axe.
If that wasn’t enough, you can loot treasure chests that will re-spawn over time. You can store these items in the inns/camps. You can withdraw them at Gran Soren Inn.
Item Combination Recipes
Absorbent Rag
- Rock X Clean Cloth
- Rabbit Pelt X Hammer
Ambrosial Meat (x2)
- Unspeakable Meat X Frozen Holy Water
Ancient Ore
- Pretty Stone X Alluvial Yore-Ore
Angel’s Periapt
- Dark Peridot X Sorrowstoen
Argence
- Silk X White Hydra Scale
Arisen’s Bond
- Love-In-The-Rough X Noonflower
Avernal Mushroom
- Mushroom X Poison Sac
- Mushroom X Spider Venom
- Large Mushroom X Poison Sac
- Large Mushroom X Spider Venom
- Reminishroom X Hunk of Ore
- Reminishroom X Small Fang
- Toadstool Sitter X Elongated Claw
- Toadstool Sitter X Foreign Knife
Backfat Oil
- Sour Scrag of Beast X Hunk of Ore
- Sour Scrag of Beast X Small Fang
- Sour Scrag of Beast X Elongated Claw
- Sour Scrag of Beast X Foreign Knife
- Sour Scrag of Beast X Scythe
- Kept Sour Scrag of Beast X Hunk of Ore
- Kept Sour Scrag of Beast X Small Fang
- Kept Sour Scrag of Beast X Elongated Claw
- Kept Sour Scrag of Beast X Foreign Knife
- Kept Sour Scrag of Beast X Scythe
- Sour Beast-Steak X Hunk of Ore
- Sour Beast-Steak X Small Fang
- Sour Beast-Steak X Elongated Claw
- Sour Beast-Steak X Foreign Knife
- Sour Beast-Steak X Scythe
- Kept Sour Beast-Steak X Hunk of Ore
- Kept Sour Beast-Steak X Small Fang
- Kept Sour Beast-Steak X Elongated Claw
- Kept Sour Beast-Steak X Foreign Knife
- Kept Sour Beast-Steak X Scythe
- Rotten Scrag of Beast X Hunk of Ore
- Rotten Scrag of Beast X Small Fang
- Rotten Scrag of Beast X Elongated Claw
- Rotten Scrag of Beast X Foreign Knife
- Rotten Scrag of Beast X Scythe
- Kept Rotten Scrag of Beast X Hunk of Ore
- Kept Rotten Scrag of Beast X Small Fang
- Kept Rotten Scrag of Beast X Elongated Claw
- Kept Rotten Scrag of Beast X Foreign Knife
- Kept Rotten Scrag of Beast X Scythe
- Rotten Beast-Steak X Hunk of Ore
- Rotten Beast-Steak X Small Fang
- Rotten Beast-Steak X Elongated Claw
- Rotten Beast-Steak X Foreign Knife
- Rotten Beast-Steak X Scythe
- Kept Rotten Beast-Steak X Hunk of Ore
- Kept Rotten Beast-Steak X Small Fang
- Kept Rotten Beast-Steak X Elongated Claw
- Kept Rotten Beast-Steak X Foreign Knife
- Kept Rotten Beast-Steak X Scythe
Balmy Incense
- Large Nut X Harspud Sauce
- Noonflower X Harspud Sauce
Balmy Perfume
- Large Nut X Harspud Sauce
Banker’s Periapt
- Electrum X Eldricite
Beast-Stake (x3)
- Necrophagus Loin X Frozen Holy Water
Blast Arrow
- Beech Branch X Flammica
- Beech Branch X Necrophagus Loin
- Beech Branch X Throwblast
- Beech Branch X Ember Crystal
- Chestnut Branch X Rotten Berry
- Chestnut Branch X Rotten Egg
- Chestnut Branch X Rotten Twigbean
- Chestnut Branch X Kept Rotten Berry
- Chestnut Branch X Kept Rotten Egg
- Chestnut Branch X Kept Rotten Twigbean
- Quill X Festival Pie
- Chestnut Branch X Burst-rock
- Chestnut Branch X Festival Pie
- Chestnut Branch X Spurious Wing
Bottled Haste
- Jasper Blossom X Destiny Grass
- Jasper Blossom X Crimson Concoction
Brick (x5)
- Gran Soren Rubble X Hammer
- Gran Soren Rubble X Trowel
- Gran Soren Rubble X Work Table
Cerulean Concoction
- Wintry Herb X Spiny Nut
- Wintry Herb X Loanflower
- Wintry Herb X Destiny Grass
- Wintry Herb X Anathema Grass
- White Orchid X Spiny Nut
- White Orchid X Loanflower
- White Orchid X Destiny Grass
- White Orchid X Anathema Grass
- Windmill Flower X Spiny Nut
- Windmill Flower X Loanflower
- Windmill Flower X Destiny Grass
- Windmill Flower X Anathema Grass
- Godsthrone Blossom X Spiny Nut
- Godsthrone Blossom X Loanflower
- Godsthrone Blossom X Destiny Grass
- Godsthrone Blossom X Anathema Grass
Clean Cloth
- Flask of Water X Absorbent Rag
Cleric’s Draught
- Waterfell Gentian Leaf X Nightcry
- Waterfell Gentian Leaf X Crimson Concoction
Cleric’s Incense
- Cleric’s Draught X Violet Concoction
- Goldbean Grind X Serulian Concoction
- Flammica X Ember Crystal
Cloudwine
- Small Nut X Harspud Milk
- Large Nut X Harspud Milk
Cockatrice Liquor
- Secret Softener X Violet Concoction
Conqueror’s Periapt
- Lordly Emblem X Alluvial Yore Ore
Crimson Concoction
- Chaffstem X Fiends Perch
- Chaffstem X Southron Oregano
- Chaffstem X Shiverberry
- Chaffstem X Capeflower
- Thornflower X Fiends Perch
- Thornflower X Southron Oregano
- Thornflower X Shiverberry
- Thornflower X Capeflower
- Nightcry X Fiends Perch
- Nightcry X Southron Oregano
- Nightcry X Shiverberry
- Nightcry X Capeflower
Decaying Grimoire
- Torn Grimoire Preface X Torn Grimoire Appendix
Decoction of Bandlily
- Waterfell Gentian Root X Verdigris Concoction
Demon’s Periapt
- Pigeon’s Blood X Catacomb Gold
Desiccated Herbs
- Wormwood Sap X Greenwarish
- Wormwood Sap X Nightcry
- Wormwood Sap X Bringbout
- Wormwood Sap X Southron Oregano
- Wormwood Sap X Purple Anise
- Gransys Herb X Cloudwine
- Greenwarish X Cloudwine
Detoxicating Powder
- Mithridate X Serulian Concoction
Dose of Courage
- Toadstool Sitter X Southron Oregano
- Toadstool Sitter X Crimson Concoction
- Scarlet Angelica X Reminishroom
- Scarlet Angelica X Crimson Concoction
Dragon’s Spit
- Flammica X Rock
- Sconce X Unremarkable Ore
- Sconce X Cassardite
- Sconce X Burst-rock
- Sconce X Rock
- Sconce X Pretty stone
- Sconce X Brick
- Flammica X Pretty stone
- Flammica X Brick
- Flammica X Unremarkable ore
- Flammica X Cassardite
- Flammica X Burst-rock
Drop of Deliverance
- Liberating Brew X Violet Concoction
Eldricite
- Firefly Stone X Eldercite Shard
Eye Dropper
- Flask of Water X Berry
- Flask of Water X Crimson Concoction
Finest Herb Ale
- Select Herb Ale X Peppermint Seed
Flask of Oil
- Empty Flask X Oil Arrow
- Empty Flask X Backfat Oil
- Empty Flask X Oak Leaf Oil
Flask of Water
- Empty Flask X Ceramic Jug
Font of Constitution
- Dose of Courage X Violet Concoction
- Serenity Extract X Cerulean Concoction
Font of Vigor
- Dose of Strength X Violet Concoction
- Vigor Extract X Cerulean Concoction
Foreign Medicament
- Immortelle X Greenwarish
- Argentine Sac X Lava Flower
Fragrant Herb Ale
- Distilled herb Ale X Nostalgia Dust
Frozen Holy Water
- Purifying Brew X Violet Concoction
Fulgurous Lord Tome
- Astracite X Ancient Scroll
- Astracite Shard X Ancient Scroll
Coin Purse of Charity
- Priceless Artifact X War Bugle
Goldbean Grind
- Cleric’s Draught X Crimson Concoction
Golden Talisman
- Iridescent Talisman X Vengeful Mirror
Headless Icon
- Catacomb Gold X Cursed Carving
Hemp
- Shroud X Flask of Water
Interventive
- Saurian Tail X Imperial Acid
- Poison Sac X Cerulian Concoction
Iridescent Talisman
- Sinistone X Southron Iron
Isometricine
- White Orchid X Spring Water
Jewel of Endurance
- Forgotten Arcanum X Silver Ore
Jewel of Health
- Forgotten Arcanum X Gold Ore
Kept Ambrosial Meat
- Airtight Flask X Ambrosial Meat
- Spring Water X Kept Rotten Ambrosial Meat
Kept Apple
- Airtight Flask X Apple
- Spring Water X Kept Rotten Apple
Kept Beast-Steak
- Airtight Flask X Beast-Steak
- Spring Water X Kept Rotten Beast Steak
Kept Berry
- Airtight Flask X Berry
- Spring Water X Kept Rotten Berry
Kept Carrot
- Airtight Flask X Carrot
- Spring Water X Kept Rotten Carrot
Kept Egg
- Airtight Flask X Egg
- Spring Water X Kept Rotten Egg
Kept Giant Fish
- Airtight Flask X Giant Fish
- Spring Water X Kept Giant Rotten Fish
Kept Giant Rank Fish
- Airtight Flask X Giant Rank Fish
Kept Golden Egg
- Airtight Flask X Golden Egg
Kept Giant Rotten Fish
- Airtight Flask X Giant Rotten Fish
Kept Grandgrapes
- Airtight Flask X Grandgrapes
- Spring Water X Kept Rotten Grandgrapes
Kept Large Fish
- Airtight Flask X Large Fish
- Spring Water X Kept Large Rotten Fish
Kept Large Rank Fish
- Airtight Flask X Large Rank Fish
Kept Large Rotten Fish
- Airtight Flask X Large Rotten Fish
Kept Moldy Apple
- Airtight Flask X Moldy Apple
Kept Moldy Berry
- Airtight Flask X Moldy Berry
Kept Moldy Carrot
- Airtight Flask X Moldy Carrot
Kept Moldy Grandgrapes
- Airtight Flask X Moldy Grandgrapes
Kept Moldy Pumpkin
- Airtight Flask X Moldy Pumpkin
Kept Moldy Twigbag
- Airtight Flask X Moldy Twigbag
Kept Moonglow
- Airtight Flask X Moonglow
Kept Pumpkin
- Spring Water X Golden Egg
Kept Rotten Ambrosial Meat
- Airtight Flask X Moldy Grandgrapes
Kept Rotten Apple
- Airtight Flask X Moldy Pumpkin
Kept Rotten Beast-Steak
- Airtight Flask X Moldy Twigbean
Kept Rotten Berry
- Airtight Flask X Moonglow
Kept Rotten Carrot
- Airtight Flask X Pumpkin
Kept Rotten Egg
- Airtight Flask X Kept Rotten pumpkin
Kept Rotten Grandgrapes
- Airtight Flask X Rotten Ambrosial Meat
Kept Rotten Pumpkin
- Airtight Flask X Rotten apple
Kept Rotten Scrag of Beast
- Airtight Flask X Rotten Beat-Steak
Kept Rotten Twigbean
- Airtight Flask X Rotten Twigbean
Kept Scrag of Beast
- Airtight Flask X Scrag of Beast
Kept Scrag of Beast
- Spring Water X Kept Rotten Scrag of Beast
Kept Small Fish
- Airtight Flask X Small Fish
Kept Small Fish
- Spring Water X Kept Small Rotten Fish
Kept Small Rank Fish
- Airtight Flask X Small Rank Fish
Kept Small Rotten Fish
- Airtight Flask X Small Rotten Fish
Kept Sour Ambrosial Meat
- Airtight Flask X Sour Ambrosial meat
Kept Sour Beast-Steak
- Airtight Flask X Sour Beast-Steak
Kept Sour Scrag of Beast
- Airtight Flask X Sour Scrag of Beast
Kept Sunbright
- Airtight Flask X Sunbright
- Spring Water X Kept Wilted Blossom
Kept Twigbean
- Airtight Flask X Twigbean
- Spring Water X Kept Rotten Twigbean
Kept Wilted Blossom
- Airtight Flask X Wilted Blossom
Kindling
- Tray X Hoe
- Tray X Spade
- Wooden Board X Hoe
- Wooden Board X Spade
Lantern
- Flask of Oil X Lantern
- Flask of Oil X Lantern (without fuel)
- Flask of Oil X Lantern (half)
- Flask of Oil X Lantern (half)
Leaden Globe
- Alluvial Yore-Ore X Ancient Ore
Liberating Brew
- Grandblossom X Loneflower
- Grandblossom X Crimson Concoction
Light-cure
- Yellow Poison Sac X Verdigris Concoction
Liquid Vim
- Ambrosial Meat X Pickled Mushrooms
- Sour Ambrosial Meat X Pickled Mushrooms
- Giant Fish X Pickled Mushrooms
- Giant Rank Fish X Pickled Mushrooms
- Unspeakable meat X Imperial Acid
Lodestone
- Pretty Stone X Sand-layer Ore
Mage’s Periapt
- Agate X Lodestone
Mage’s Talisman
- Petrifactor X Copperstone
Malecryst
- Firefly Stone X Malecryst Shard
Martyr’s Talisman
- Mage’s Talisman X Wailing Crystal
Matured Greenwarish
- Curious Wine X Potent Greenwarish
- Curious Wine X Thornflower
- Curious Wine X White Sage
- Curious Wine X Capeflower
- Bladeleaf X Cloudwine
- King Bay Leaf X Cloudwine
- Potent Greenwarish X Cloudwine
Miasmite
- Firefly Stone X Miasmite Shard
Monk’s Periapt
- Magick Medal X Ancient Ore
Mushroom Potage
- Reminishroom X Fiends perch
Nostalgia Dust
- Placative Brew X Violet concoction
Oak Leaf Oil
- Bottled Haste X Cerulean concoction
Oil Arrow
- Kindling X Flask of oil
- Cedar Branch X Rotten scrag of beast
- Cedar Branch X Kept rotten scrag of beast
- Quill X Flask of oil
- Cedar Branch X Flask of oil
- Cedar Branch X Sour scrag of beast
- Cedar Branch X Kept sour scrag of beast
- Pine Branch X Rotten beast-steak
- Pine Branch X Kept rotten beast-steak
- Pine Branch X Backfat oil
- Pine Branch X Oak leaf oil
- Pine Branch X Sour beast-steak
- Pine Branch X Kept sour beast-steak
Panacea
- Acid Sac X Violet concoction
- Interventive X Lunanise
Peppermint Seed
- Bringbout X Cerulean concoction
Perfect Herb Ale
- Secret herb Ale X Drop of deliverance
Petrifying Arrow
- Beech Branch X Petrifactor
- Beech Branch X Leaden globe
- Beech Branch X Cocatrice beak
Pickaxe
- Kindling X Iron blade pieace
- Kindling X Copper ore
- Kindling X Unremarkable ore
- Broom X Hoe
- Broom X Spade
Pickled Mushrooms
- Polar Mushroom X Curious wine
- Fiend’s Perch X Curious wine
- Gloamcap X Curious wine
Pilgrim’s Charm
- Veteran’s Periapt X Banker’s periapt
Placative Brew
- Shiverberry X Anathema grass
- Shiverberry X Crimson concoction
Poison Arrow
- Kindling X Poison flask
- Cedar Branch X Spider venom
- Quilt X Poison flask
- Cedar Branch X Avernal mushroom
- Cedar Branch X Stagnant shroom
- Cedar Branch X Shadowcap
- Cedar Branch X Poison flask
- Pine Branch X Poison sac
- Cedar Branch X Droughtshroom
- Pine Branch X Yellow poison sac
Poison Flask
- Empty Flask X Avernal mushroom
- Empty Flask X Spider venom
- Empty Flask X Crimson concoction
- Empty Flask X Stagnant shroom
- Empty Flask X Shadowcap
- Empty Flask X Droughtshroom
- Empty Flask X Poison sac
- Empty Flask X Yellow poison sac
Potent Greenwarish
- Greenwarish X Sweet pollen
Pretty Stone
- Rock X Hunkn of ore
- Rock X Unremarkable ore
- Rock X Cassardite
Purifying Brew
- Windmill Flower X Godsthrone blossom
- Windmill Flower X Crimson concoction
Red Wine
- Moldy Grandgrapes X Flask of water
Rousing Incense
- Small Nut X Harspud sauce
Rousing Perfume
- Small Nut X Harspud juice
Salomet’s Secret
- Purpure Crystal X Verdigris concoction
Salubrious Brew
- Strongwarish X Blood decanter
- Strongwarish X Forgotten Arcanum
- Scarlet Angelica X Blood decanter
- Scarlet Angelica X Fortten Arcanum
- Hydra’s Lifeblood X Blood decanter
Scrag of Beast
- Rabbit Pelt X Scythe
Secret Softener
- Godsthrone Blossom X White sage
- Godsthrone Blossom X Crimson concoction
Serenity Extract
- Dose of Courage X Crimson concoction
Silencer Arrow
- Chestnut Branch X Shroud
- Chestnut Branch X Miasmite shard
- Chestnut Branch X Miasmite
Silverwheat Paste
- Warlock’s Draught X Crimson concocation
Skeleton key
- Shackle X Hammer
- Shackle X Hunk of ore
- Shackle X Scrap iron
- Shackle X Unremarkable ore
Skull
- Craft Bone X Hammer
- Hard Bone X Hammer
- Fell-Lord’s Bone X Hammer
- Rugged Bone X Hammer
Sleeper Arrow
- Pine Branch X Harpy Pinion
- Pine Branch X Glacial Pinion
Smother Sap
- Nurse Log Sap X Wintry Herb
- Nurse Log Sap X Crimson Concoction
Sobering Wine
- Isometricine X Verdigris Concoction
Spicy Mushroom Tea
- Mushroom X Flammica
- Mushroom X Crimson Concoction
Staminal Drench
- Sour Ambrosial Meat X Verdigris concoction
- Kept Sour Ambrosial Meat X Verdigris concoction
- Rotten Ambrosial Meat X Verdigris concoction
- Kept Rotten Ambrosial Meat X Verdigris concoction
- Giant Rank Fish X Verdigris concoction
- Kept Giant Rank Fish X Verdigris concoction
- Giant Rotten Fish X Verdigris concoction
- Kept Giant Rotten Fish X Verdigris concoction
Steel Nut Salve
- Spiny Nut X Verdigris concoction
Stone-Moss Poultice
- Mandrake X Destiny Grass
- Mandrake X Loneflower
- Mandrake X Waterfell Gentian leaf
- Cragwort X Cloudwine
- Devilwort X Cloudwine
The Sundering Spear Tome
- Iron Blade Piece X Blank scroll
- Large Fang X Blank scroll
Sweet Pollen
- Sunbright X Moonglow
- Sunbright X Kept moonglow
- Kept Sunbright X Moonglow
- Kept Sunbright X Kept moonglow
- Sunbright X White orchid
- Sunbright X Grandblossom
- Sunbright X Jasper blossom
- Kept Sunbright X White orchid
- Kept Sunbright X Grandblossom
- Kept Sunbright X Jasper blossom
- Sunbright X Godshtrone blossom
- Kept Sunbright X Godsthrone blossom
Tagilus’s Miracle
- Ember Crystal X Verdigris concoction
Throat Drops
- Chaffstem X Jasper blossom
- Chaffstem X Crimson concoction
Throat Remedy
- Throat Drops X Cerulean concoction
Throwblast
- Necrophagus Loin X Rock
- Necrophagus Loin X Pretty stone
- Necrophagus Loin X Brick
- Ember Crystal X Rock
- Necrophagus Loin X Unremarkable ore
- Necrophagus Loin X Cassardite
- Necrophagus Loin X Burst-rock
- Ember Crystal X Pretty stone
- Ember Crystal X Brick
- Ember Crystal X Unremarkable ore
- Ember Crystal X Cassardite
- Ember Crystal X Burst-rock
Verdigris Concoction
- Jasper Blossom X Cragwort
- Cragwort X Scarlet angelica
- Lava Flower X Jasper blossom
- Lava Flower X Scarlet angelica
Veteran’s Periapt
- Black Crystal X Malecryst
Vigilite
- Eyedropper X Cerulean concoction
Vigor Extract
- Dose of Strength X Cerulean concoction
Violet Concoction
- Crimson Concoction X Cerulean concoction
Warlock’s Draught
- Destiny Grass X Chaffstern
- Destiny Grass X Cerulean concoction
Warlock’s Incense
- Warlock’s Draught X Violet concoction
- Silverwheat Paste X Cerulean concoction
White Wine
- Moldy Apple X Flask of water
Wool-cloth
- Wolf Pelt X Hemp
- Direwolf Pelt X Hemp
