Dragon’s Dogma Crafting Guide

Unlike other RPGs, crafting in Dragon’s Dogma is fairly straight forward, once you understand how it works. You can craft items either to enhance them or combine different materials to create a new item. Read on for all the details regarding Dragon’s Dogma Crafting.

Dragon’s Dogma Crafting

Enhancements

You can enhance items to improve their base stats, especially your weapons and armor. You can have a go at crafting for enhancement once you reach the capital of Gran Soren. Visit the weapon shot in the main square and try it to enhance every item up to a maximum of three levels.

First level requires gold, different for each item. Two higher enhancement levels require gold and a particular crafting material. Each item requires a different material to upgrade. Don’t worry if you don’t know which since weapons’ merchant will tell what item is required for a given upgrade.

This is where materials held by your Pawns or in storage can be used since enhancement doesn’t require you to have crafting materials in your main character’s inventory.

Enhance your main character’s gear as much as possible and after that, move on to the gear of your pawn. If you have equipped a piece gear, make sure you enhance it to at least level 1. It would be worth it!

Item Combinations

Think of the materials that have healing effects and those which can restore your stamina or impart other beneficial effects. You can use these materials, combine them to make them more powerful.

You can combine these items in field or in dungeons, or the inn. You can only combine the items you are carrying, and the items you have stored.

Go to the items in your inventory or select ‘manage stored items at the inn. When you select an item, you will see a ‘combine’ option. Selecting the combine option will unlock all the items that can be crafted when you combine that particular material with another material.

Where To Gather Materials

Never miss a flashing object during your adventures. When you pick up an item, it flashes on the right side of your screen for a brief period before it vanishing. Pawns can also pick up items. Remember, you can’t pick up items by walking over them.

Piles of Books, Bushes, Vines and Haystacks are the usual gathering locations where you can pick up items’ multiple times. Furthermore, you can mine rock faces with crystals sticking out of them with a pick-axe.

If that wasn’t enough, you can loot treasure chests that will re-spawn over time. You can store these items in the inns/camps. You can withdraw them at Gran Soren Inn.

Item Combination Recipes

Absorbent Rag

Rock X Clean Cloth

Rabbit Pelt X Hammer

Ambrosial Meat (x2)

Unspeakable Meat X Frozen Holy Water

Ancient Ore

Pretty Stone X Alluvial Yore-Ore

Angel’s Periapt

Dark Peridot X Sorrowstoen

Argence

Silk X White Hydra Scale

Arisen’s Bond

Love-In-The-Rough X Noonflower

Avernal Mushroom

Mushroom X Poison Sac

Mushroom X Spider Venom

Large Mushroom X Poison Sac

Large Mushroom X Spider Venom

Reminishroom X Hunk of Ore

Reminishroom X Small Fang

Toadstool Sitter X Elongated Claw

Toadstool Sitter X Foreign Knife

Backfat Oil

Sour Scrag of Beast X Hunk of Ore

Sour Scrag of Beast X Small Fang

Sour Scrag of Beast X Elongated Claw

Sour Scrag of Beast X Foreign Knife

Sour Scrag of Beast X Scythe

Kept Sour Scrag of Beast X Hunk of Ore

Kept Sour Scrag of Beast X Small Fang

Kept Sour Scrag of Beast X Elongated Claw

Kept Sour Scrag of Beast X Foreign Knife

Kept Sour Scrag of Beast X Scythe

Sour Beast-Steak X Hunk of Ore

Sour Beast-Steak X Small Fang

Sour Beast-Steak X Elongated Claw

Sour Beast-Steak X Foreign Knife

Sour Beast-Steak X Scythe

Kept Sour Beast-Steak X Hunk of Ore

Kept Sour Beast-Steak X Small Fang

Kept Sour Beast-Steak X Elongated Claw

Kept Sour Beast-Steak X Foreign Knife

Kept Sour Beast-Steak X Scythe

Rotten Scrag of Beast X Hunk of Ore

Rotten Scrag of Beast X Small Fang

Rotten Scrag of Beast X Elongated Claw

Rotten Scrag of Beast X Foreign Knife

Rotten Scrag of Beast X Scythe

Kept Rotten Scrag of Beast X Hunk of Ore

Kept Rotten Scrag of Beast X Small Fang

Kept Rotten Scrag of Beast X Elongated Claw

Kept Rotten Scrag of Beast X Foreign Knife

Kept Rotten Scrag of Beast X Scythe

Rotten Beast-Steak X Hunk of Ore

Rotten Beast-Steak X Small Fang

Rotten Beast-Steak X Elongated Claw

Rotten Beast-Steak X Foreign Knife

Rotten Beast-Steak X Scythe

Kept Rotten Beast-Steak X Hunk of Ore

Kept Rotten Beast-Steak X Small Fang

Kept Rotten Beast-Steak X Elongated Claw

Kept Rotten Beast-Steak X Foreign Knife

Kept Rotten Beast-Steak X Scythe

Balmy Incense

Large Nut X Harspud Sauce

Noonflower X Harspud Sauce

Balmy Perfume

Large Nut X Harspud Sauce

Banker’s Periapt

Electrum X Eldricite

Beast-Stake (x3)

Necrophagus Loin X Frozen Holy Water

Blast Arrow

Beech Branch X Flammica

Beech Branch X Necrophagus Loin

Beech Branch X Throwblast

Beech Branch X Ember Crystal

Chestnut Branch X Rotten Berry

Chestnut Branch X Rotten Egg

Chestnut Branch X Rotten Twigbean

Chestnut Branch X Kept Rotten Berry

Chestnut Branch X Kept Rotten Egg

Chestnut Branch X Kept Rotten Twigbean

Quill X Festival Pie

Chestnut Branch X Burst-rock

Chestnut Branch X Festival Pie

Chestnut Branch X Spurious Wing

Bottled Haste

Jasper Blossom X Destiny Grass

Jasper Blossom X Crimson Concoction

Brick (x5)

Gran Soren Rubble X Hammer

Gran Soren Rubble X Trowel

Gran Soren Rubble X Work Table

Cerulean Concoction

Wintry Herb X Spiny Nut

Wintry Herb X Loanflower

Wintry Herb X Destiny Grass

Wintry Herb X Anathema Grass

White Orchid X Spiny Nut

White Orchid X Loanflower

White Orchid X Destiny Grass

White Orchid X Anathema Grass

Windmill Flower X Spiny Nut

Windmill Flower X Loanflower

Windmill Flower X Destiny Grass

Windmill Flower X Anathema Grass

Godsthrone Blossom X Spiny Nut

Godsthrone Blossom X Loanflower

Godsthrone Blossom X Destiny Grass

Godsthrone Blossom X Anathema Grass

Clean Cloth

Flask of Water X Absorbent Rag

Cleric’s Draught

Waterfell Gentian Leaf X Nightcry

Waterfell Gentian Leaf X Crimson Concoction

Cleric’s Incense

Cleric’s Draught X Violet Concoction

Goldbean Grind X Serulian Concoction

Flammica X Ember Crystal

Cloudwine

Small Nut X Harspud Milk

Large Nut X Harspud Milk

Cockatrice Liquor

Secret Softener X Violet Concoction

Conqueror’s Periapt

Lordly Emblem X Alluvial Yore Ore

Crimson Concoction

Chaffstem X Fiends Perch

Chaffstem X Southron Oregano

Chaffstem X Shiverberry

Chaffstem X Capeflower

Thornflower X Fiends Perch

Thornflower X Southron Oregano

Thornflower X Shiverberry

Thornflower X Capeflower

Nightcry X Fiends Perch

Nightcry X Southron Oregano

Nightcry X Shiverberry

Nightcry X Capeflower

Decaying Grimoire

Torn Grimoire Preface X Torn Grimoire Appendix

Decoction of Bandlily

Waterfell Gentian Root X Verdigris Concoction

Demon’s Periapt

Pigeon’s Blood X Catacomb Gold

Desiccated Herbs

Wormwood Sap X Greenwarish

Wormwood Sap X Nightcry

Wormwood Sap X Bringbout

Wormwood Sap X Southron Oregano

Wormwood Sap X Purple Anise

Gransys Herb X Cloudwine

Greenwarish X Cloudwine

Detoxicating Powder

Mithridate X Serulian Concoction

Dose of Courage

Toadstool Sitter X Southron Oregano

Toadstool Sitter X Crimson Concoction

Scarlet Angelica X Reminishroom

Scarlet Angelica X Crimson Concoction

Dragon’s Spit

Flammica X Rock

Sconce X Unremarkable Ore

Sconce X Cassardite

Sconce X Burst-rock

Sconce X Rock

Sconce X Pretty stone

Sconce X Brick

Flammica X Pretty stone

Flammica X Brick

Flammica X Unremarkable ore

Flammica X Cassardite

Flammica X Burst-rock

Drop of Deliverance

Liberating Brew X Violet Concoction

Eldricite

Firefly Stone X Eldercite Shard

Eye Dropper

Flask of Water X Berry

Flask of Water X Crimson Concoction

Finest Herb Ale

Select Herb Ale X Peppermint Seed

Flask of Oil

Empty Flask X Oil Arrow

Empty Flask X Backfat Oil

Empty Flask X Oak Leaf Oil

Flask of Water

Empty Flask X Ceramic Jug

Font of Constitution

Dose of Courage X Violet Concoction

Serenity Extract X Cerulean Concoction

Font of Vigor

Dose of Strength X Violet Concoction

Vigor Extract X Cerulean Concoction

Foreign Medicament

Immortelle X Greenwarish

Argentine Sac X Lava Flower

Fragrant Herb Ale

Distilled herb Ale X Nostalgia Dust

Frozen Holy Water

Purifying Brew X Violet Concoction

Fulgurous Lord Tome

Astracite X Ancient Scroll

Astracite Shard X Ancient Scroll

Coin Purse of Charity

Priceless Artifact X War Bugle

Goldbean Grind

Cleric’s Draught X Crimson Concoction

Golden Talisman

Iridescent Talisman X Vengeful Mirror

Headless Icon

Catacomb Gold X Cursed Carving

Hemp

Shroud X Flask of Water

Interventive

Saurian Tail X Imperial Acid

Poison Sac X Cerulian Concoction

Iridescent Talisman

Sinistone X Southron Iron

Isometricine

White Orchid X Spring Water

Jewel of Endurance

Forgotten Arcanum X Silver Ore

Jewel of Health

Forgotten Arcanum X Gold Ore

Kept Ambrosial Meat

Airtight Flask X Ambrosial Meat

Spring Water X Kept Rotten Ambrosial Meat

Kept Apple

Airtight Flask X Apple

Spring Water X Kept Rotten Apple

Kept Beast-Steak

Airtight Flask X Beast-Steak

Spring Water X Kept Rotten Beast Steak

Kept Berry

Airtight Flask X Berry

Spring Water X Kept Rotten Berry

Kept Carrot

Airtight Flask X Carrot

Spring Water X Kept Rotten Carrot

Kept Egg

Airtight Flask X Egg

Spring Water X Kept Rotten Egg

Kept Giant Fish

Airtight Flask X Giant Fish

Spring Water X Kept Giant Rotten Fish

Kept Giant Rank Fish

Airtight Flask X Giant Rank Fish

Kept Golden Egg

Airtight Flask X Golden Egg

Kept Giant Rotten Fish

Airtight Flask X Giant Rotten Fish

Kept Grandgrapes

Airtight Flask X Grandgrapes

Spring Water X Kept Rotten Grandgrapes

Kept Large Fish

Airtight Flask X Large Fish

Spring Water X Kept Large Rotten Fish

Kept Large Rank Fish

Airtight Flask X Large Rank Fish

Kept Large Rotten Fish

Airtight Flask X Large Rotten Fish

Kept Moldy Apple

Airtight Flask X Moldy Apple

Kept Moldy Berry

Airtight Flask X Moldy Berry

Kept Moldy Carrot

Airtight Flask X Moldy Carrot

Kept Moldy Grandgrapes

Airtight Flask X Moldy Grandgrapes

Kept Moldy Pumpkin

Airtight Flask X Moldy Pumpkin

Kept Moldy Twigbag

Airtight Flask X Moldy Twigbag

Kept Moonglow

Airtight Flask X Moonglow

Kept Pumpkin

Spring Water X Golden Egg

Kept Rotten Ambrosial Meat

Airtight Flask X Moldy Grandgrapes

Kept Rotten Apple

Airtight Flask X Moldy Pumpkin

Kept Rotten Beast-Steak

Airtight Flask X Moldy Twigbean

Kept Rotten Berry

Airtight Flask X Moonglow

Kept Rotten Carrot

Airtight Flask X Pumpkin

Kept Rotten Egg

Airtight Flask X Kept Rotten pumpkin

Kept Rotten Grandgrapes

Airtight Flask X Rotten Ambrosial Meat

Kept Rotten Pumpkin

Airtight Flask X Rotten apple

Kept Rotten Scrag of Beast

Airtight Flask X Rotten Beat-Steak

Kept Rotten Twigbean

Airtight Flask X Rotten Twigbean

Kept Scrag of Beast

Airtight Flask X Scrag of Beast

Kept Scrag of Beast

Spring Water X Kept Rotten Scrag of Beast

Kept Small Fish

Airtight Flask X Small Fish

Kept Small Fish

Spring Water X Kept Small Rotten Fish

Kept Small Rank Fish

Airtight Flask X Small Rank Fish

Kept Small Rotten Fish

Airtight Flask X Small Rotten Fish

Kept Sour Ambrosial Meat

Airtight Flask X Sour Ambrosial meat

Kept Sour Beast-Steak

Airtight Flask X Sour Beast-Steak

Kept Sour Scrag of Beast

Airtight Flask X Sour Scrag of Beast

Kept Sunbright

Airtight Flask X Sunbright

Spring Water X Kept Wilted Blossom

Kept Twigbean

Airtight Flask X Twigbean

Spring Water X Kept Rotten Twigbean

Kept Wilted Blossom

Airtight Flask X Wilted Blossom

Kindling

Tray X Hoe

Tray X Spade

Wooden Board X Hoe

Wooden Board X Spade

Lantern

Flask of Oil X Lantern

Flask of Oil X Lantern (without fuel)

Flask of Oil X Lantern (half)

Flask of Oil X Lantern (half)

Leaden Globe

Alluvial Yore-Ore X Ancient Ore

Liberating Brew

Grandblossom X Loneflower

Grandblossom X Crimson Concoction

Light-cure

Yellow Poison Sac X Verdigris Concoction

Liquid Vim

Ambrosial Meat X Pickled Mushrooms

Sour Ambrosial Meat X Pickled Mushrooms

Giant Fish X Pickled Mushrooms

Giant Rank Fish X Pickled Mushrooms

Unspeakable meat X Imperial Acid

Lodestone

Pretty Stone X Sand-layer Ore

Mage’s Periapt

Agate X Lodestone

Mage’s Talisman

Petrifactor X Copperstone

Malecryst

Firefly Stone X Malecryst Shard

Martyr’s Talisman

Mage’s Talisman X Wailing Crystal

Matured Greenwarish

Curious Wine X Potent Greenwarish

Curious Wine X Thornflower

Curious Wine X White Sage

Curious Wine X Capeflower

Bladeleaf X Cloudwine

King Bay Leaf X Cloudwine

Potent Greenwarish X Cloudwine

Miasmite

Firefly Stone X Miasmite Shard

Monk’s Periapt

Magick Medal X Ancient Ore

Mushroom Potage

Reminishroom X Fiends perch

Nostalgia Dust

Placative Brew X Violet concoction

Oak Leaf Oil

Bottled Haste X Cerulean concoction

Oil Arrow

Kindling X Flask of oil

Cedar Branch X Rotten scrag of beast

Cedar Branch X Kept rotten scrag of beast

Quill X Flask of oil

Cedar Branch X Flask of oil

Cedar Branch X Sour scrag of beast

Cedar Branch X Kept sour scrag of beast

Pine Branch X Rotten beast-steak

Pine Branch X Kept rotten beast-steak

Pine Branch X Backfat oil

Pine Branch X Oak leaf oil

Pine Branch X Sour beast-steak

Pine Branch X Kept sour beast-steak

Panacea

Acid Sac X Violet concoction

Interventive X Lunanise

Peppermint Seed

Bringbout X Cerulean concoction

Perfect Herb Ale

Secret herb Ale X Drop of deliverance

Petrifying Arrow

Beech Branch X Petrifactor

Beech Branch X Leaden globe

Beech Branch X Cocatrice beak

Pickaxe

Kindling X Iron blade pieace

Kindling X Copper ore

Kindling X Unremarkable ore

Broom X Hoe

Broom X Spade

Pickled Mushrooms

Polar Mushroom X Curious wine

Fiend’s Perch X Curious wine

Gloamcap X Curious wine

Pilgrim’s Charm

Veteran’s Periapt X Banker’s periapt

Placative Brew

Shiverberry X Anathema grass

Shiverberry X Crimson concoction

Poison Arrow

Kindling X Poison flask

Cedar Branch X Spider venom

Quilt X Poison flask

Cedar Branch X Avernal mushroom

Cedar Branch X Stagnant shroom

Cedar Branch X Shadowcap

Cedar Branch X Poison flask

Pine Branch X Poison sac

Cedar Branch X Droughtshroom

Pine Branch X Yellow poison sac

Poison Flask

Empty Flask X Avernal mushroom

Empty Flask X Spider venom

Empty Flask X Crimson concoction

Empty Flask X Stagnant shroom

Empty Flask X Shadowcap

Empty Flask X Droughtshroom

Empty Flask X Poison sac

Empty Flask X Yellow poison sac

Potent Greenwarish

Greenwarish X Sweet pollen

Pretty Stone

Rock X Hunkn of ore

Rock X Unremarkable ore

Rock X Cassardite

Purifying Brew

Windmill Flower X Godsthrone blossom

Windmill Flower X Crimson concoction

Red Wine

Moldy Grandgrapes X Flask of water

Rousing Incense

Small Nut X Harspud sauce

Rousing Perfume

Small Nut X Harspud juice

Salomet’s Secret

Purpure Crystal X Verdigris concoction

Salubrious Brew

Strongwarish X Blood decanter

Strongwarish X Forgotten Arcanum

Scarlet Angelica X Blood decanter

Scarlet Angelica X Fortten Arcanum

Hydra’s Lifeblood X Blood decanter

Scrag of Beast

Rabbit Pelt X Scythe

Secret Softener

Godsthrone Blossom X White sage

Godsthrone Blossom X Crimson concoction

Serenity Extract

Dose of Courage X Crimson concoction

Silencer Arrow

Chestnut Branch X Shroud

Chestnut Branch X Miasmite shard

Chestnut Branch X Miasmite

Silverwheat Paste

Warlock’s Draught X Crimson concocation

Skeleton key

Shackle X Hammer

Shackle X Hunk of ore

Shackle X Scrap iron

Shackle X Unremarkable ore

Skull

Craft Bone X Hammer

Hard Bone X Hammer

Fell-Lord’s Bone X Hammer

Rugged Bone X Hammer

Sleeper Arrow

Pine Branch X Harpy Pinion

Pine Branch X Glacial Pinion

Smother Sap

Nurse Log Sap X Wintry Herb

Nurse Log Sap X Crimson Concoction

Sobering Wine

Isometricine X Verdigris Concoction

Spicy Mushroom Tea

Mushroom X Flammica

Mushroom X Crimson Concoction

Staminal Drench

Sour Ambrosial Meat X Verdigris concoction

Kept Sour Ambrosial Meat X Verdigris concoction

Rotten Ambrosial Meat X Verdigris concoction

Kept Rotten Ambrosial Meat X Verdigris concoction

Giant Rank Fish X Verdigris concoction

Kept Giant Rank Fish X Verdigris concoction

Giant Rotten Fish X Verdigris concoction

Kept Giant Rotten Fish X Verdigris concoction

Steel Nut Salve

Spiny Nut X Verdigris concoction

Stone-Moss Poultice

Mandrake X Destiny Grass

Mandrake X Loneflower

Mandrake X Waterfell Gentian leaf

Cragwort X Cloudwine

Devilwort X Cloudwine

The Sundering Spear Tome

Iron Blade Piece X Blank scroll

Large Fang X Blank scroll

Sweet Pollen

Sunbright X Moonglow

Sunbright X Kept moonglow

Kept Sunbright X Moonglow

Kept Sunbright X Kept moonglow

Sunbright X White orchid

Sunbright X Grandblossom

Sunbright X Jasper blossom

Kept Sunbright X White orchid

Kept Sunbright X Grandblossom

Kept Sunbright X Jasper blossom

Sunbright X Godshtrone blossom

Kept Sunbright X Godsthrone blossom

Tagilus’s Miracle

Ember Crystal X Verdigris concoction

Throat Drops

Chaffstem X Jasper blossom

Chaffstem X Crimson concoction

Throat Remedy

Throat Drops X Cerulean concoction

Throwblast

Necrophagus Loin X Rock

Necrophagus Loin X Pretty stone

Necrophagus Loin X Brick

Ember Crystal X Rock

Necrophagus Loin X Unremarkable ore

Necrophagus Loin X Cassardite

Necrophagus Loin X Burst-rock

Ember Crystal X Pretty stone

Ember Crystal X Brick

Ember Crystal X Unremarkable ore

Ember Crystal X Cassardite

Ember Crystal X Burst-rock

Verdigris Concoction

Jasper Blossom X Cragwort

Cragwort X Scarlet angelica

Lava Flower X Jasper blossom

Lava Flower X Scarlet angelica

Veteran’s Periapt

Black Crystal X Malecryst

Vigilite

Eyedropper X Cerulean concoction

Vigor Extract

Dose of Strength X Cerulean concoction

Violet Concoction

Crimson Concoction X Cerulean concoction

Warlock’s Draught

Destiny Grass X Chaffstern

Destiny Grass X Cerulean concoction

Warlock’s Incense

Warlock’s Draught X Violet concoction

Silverwheat Paste X Cerulean concoction

White Wine

Moldy Apple X Flask of water

Wool-cloth

Wolf Pelt X Hemp

Direwolf Pelt X Hemp

Found something missing? Contribute by commenting below!