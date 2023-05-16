

Vocations are basically identifying the gameplay style of your game, and the weapons that you can use. To explain the system in detail, we made this Dragon’s Dogma Vocations guide.

You can choose between different vocations in the game as long as you unlock them with Discipline Points; making them your temporary choices as you progress through the game.

Dragon’s Dogma Vocations

Each vocation has its own separate ranking system so you don’t have to worry about losing the progress that you made with a particular vocation if you wish to change it. There are a total of nine vocations divided into three groups with each having its strengths, weaknesses as well as skills.

Basic Vocations

Advanced Vocations

Hybrid Vocations

Basic Vocations

You can choose between them at the start of the game when you wake from Dragon’s attack on Cassardis. You won’t be able to get a chance to change vocations until after you deliver the special gift to Gran Soren so choose carefully which class you want to play with.

Mage

Mages can rain down fire upon their foes and keep themselves alive with their own magical abilities. Staff is the primary weapon for Mage.

Staff Skills

Ingle

It is a ball of fire that can engulf both the target and enemies in the surrounding and explode on contact.

High Ingle

An improved version of Ingle, which launches multiple fiery projectiles, which explode as soon as they come into contact with an enemy.

Grand Ingle

An improved version of High Ingle which launches even more fiery projectiles

Frazil

It will freeze any enemy it touches by creating a concentrated field of cold around the Mage.

High Frazil

An improved version of Frazil which generates an even larger field of cold around the Mage, which inflicts damage onto those who touch it.

Levin

It will smite the enemy from above with tongues of lightning. Especially effective at driving foes out of hiding.

High Levin

An improved version of Levin which strikes enemies with a multitude of lightning strikes from the sky.

Grand Levin

An improved version of High Levin which spawns even more lightning strikes

Halidom

It invokes a magickal sigil which clears the following from those who enter: Posion, Torpor, Silence, Burns, and Frostbite.

High Halidom

An improved version of Halidom which clears a larger variety of effects, and also has a longer-lasting sigil

Fire Boon

It launches a bolt of magic that enchants an ally’s weapon with fire.

Fire Affinity

It is an advanced form of Fire Boon that augments the enchantment’s duration as will as the recipient’s magick.

Ice Boon

It launches a bolt of magic that enchants an ally’s weapon with ice.

Ice Affinity

An improved version of Ice Boon which strengthens the enchantment, and the Magick of the receiver

Thunder Boon

It launches a bolt of magic that enchants an ally’s weapon with thunder.

Thunder Affinity

It is an advanced form of Thunder Boon that augments the enchantment’s duration as will as the recipient’s magick.

Holy Boon

It launches a bolt of magic that enchants an ally’s weapon with holy light.

Holy Affinity

An improved version of Holy Boon which increases strengthens the enchantment, and the Magick of the receiver

Dark Boon

It launches a bolt of magic that enchants an ally’s weapon with darkness.

Dark Affinity

An improved version of Dark Boon which increases strengthens the enchantment, and the Magick of the receiver

Comestion

It can ignite the adversaries without any problem by generating a towering wall of flame.

High Comestion

An improved version of Comestion which has a much longer wall of flame

Frigor

It generates a giant spire of ice that can serve as a stepping stone.

High Frigor

An improved version of Frigor which generates 3 spires of ice, instead of 1.

Grand Frigor

An improved version of High Frigor which generates even more spires of ice

Brontide

It conjures a whip-like bolt of lightning capable of damaging foes.

High Brontide

An improved version of Brontide which conjures a whip-like bolt of lightning, which lasts for much longer; and also drops more bolts when it goes away.

Grand Brontide

An improved version of Brontide which uses up less stamina and spawns lightning bolts around the mage, periodically

Grapnel

It sends forth tendrils of dark energy that can bind a foe for a time.

High Grapnel

An improved version of Grapnel which binds the enemies for much longer

Silentium

It invokes a magickal aura around the user that silences foes who enter.

Blearing

It invokes a magickal aura around the user that blinds foes who enter.

Anodyne

It is a basic healing spell.

High Anodyne

An improved version of Anodyne which restores more health, lasts longer and has a longer sigil.

Grand Anodyne

An improved version of Anodyne which restores even more health and lasts longer.

Spellscreen

It conjures a magickal sigil around the Mage which strengthens their attributes.

High Spellscreen

An improved version of Spellscreen whose effects last much longer.

Fire Pact

An improved version of Fire Affinity which is more powerful, has a longer duration and strengthens the receiver’s Magick even more.

Ice Pact

An improved version of Ice Affinity which is more powerful, has a longer duration and strengthens the receiver’s Magick even more.

Thunder Pact

An improved version of Thunder Affinity which is more powerful, has a longer duration and strengthens the receiver’s Magick even more.

Holy Pact

An improved version of Holy Affinity which is more powerful, has a longer duration and strengthens the receiver’s Magick even more.

Dark Pact

An improved version of Dark Affinity which is more powerful, has a longer duration and strengthens the receiver’s Magick even more.

Core Skills

Levitate

It is an advanced form of a base skill that mitigates gravity’s pull, enabling a gentle landing even from great heights.

Further Jump

A simple, light jump. Very useful when grabbing rocks or platforms.

Magick Billow

Stun the enemy by swinging your staff downward, then you can perform further strikes to finish off the enemy.

Magick Agent

An improved version of Magick Billow which generates magickal energy speheres around the mage.

Magick Bolt

It shoots out a magick bolt right from your staff; and it can be spammed for further effects. You can use enchantments to add elemental effect.

Focused Bolt

An improved version of Magick Bolt which combines the active enchantments of the mage to fire a powerful bolt which can be launched from both air and ground

Mage Augments

Equanimity

It amplifies your magic when you stand at death’s door.

Intervention

It reduces cumulative damage when you are debilitated by the Five Archmagicks.

Aportropaism

Decreases magick damage by 30.

Beatitude

Duration of Curative Magick is boosted by 50%.

Perpetuation

Duration of Enchantments is boosted by 30%.

Attunement

Magick is boosted by 10%.

Inflection

While you’re getting a spell ready, incoming damage is decreased by 50%

Strength/Role

Healing

Mages can heal the wounds and cure with their abilities.

Offensive Magic

Mages are deadly when it comes to casting abilities that can cause walls of fire,ice storms etc.

Enchanting

They can also enchant weapons by using their masteries of elemental magic and expose enemy weakness.

Fighter

They are a great balance between offense as well as defense as they are equipped with a sword and shield. Primary weapon of choice is the sword while the secondary is the shield.

Sword Skills

Blink Strike

It is a basic skill which delivers a strong blow to the target

Burst Strike

It is an advanced form of Blink Strike honed to travel greater distances.

Blitz Strike

An improved version of Burst Strike which has a larger range and moves much more quickly

Broad Cut

It cuts a broad swath with the blade while falling back to avoid attacks.

Broad Slash

It is an advanced form of Broad Cut. The user may fall back to the right or left while cutting a broad swath with the weapon.

Downthrust

It plants the blade into the earth at one’s feet. Though its range is limited the force behind the thrust is great.

Downcrack

An improved version of Downthrust which delivers two strikes instead of one. It inflicts more damage in a shorter period of time.

Downcrush

An improved verison of Downcrack which delivers greater damage and lands two more strikes on dimissal

Tusk Toss

It traces a grand skyward arc with the blade, sending lightweight foes into the air.

Antler Toss

It is an advanced form of Tusk Toss able to light even heavier foes aloft. It can strike foes multiple times midair.

Compass Slash

It spins with blade extended, drawing a deadly circle especially effective when surrounded. Employable while under attack.

Full Moon Slash

It is an advanced form of Compass Slash gifted with a broader reach and the ability to hit multiple times.

Skyward Lash

It looses a flurry of skyward slashes well-suited to bringing flying foes to ground. Most often used against Harpies, but also useful for flying bosses.

Heavenward Lash

An improved version of Skyward Lash which adds even more slashes to the attack

Flesh Skewer

It thrusts the blade into the target’s body, pinning them in place while raining further blows upon them.

Soul Skewer

It is an advanced form of Flesh Skewer that binds the target for longer while visiting more blows upon them.

Fate Skewer

An improved version of Soul Skewer which delivers more strikes in a shorter period of time

Hindsight Slash

It ducks backward before charging into to deliver a slashing blow. Using it as an evasive maneuver increases its power.

Hindsight Sweep

It is an advanced form of Hindsight Slash that becomes even stronger as attacks are evaded.

Hindsight Strike

An improved version of Hindsight Sweep which delivers two strikes after evading

Stone Will

It hardens the flesh allowing the user to stand firm against all aattacks at take less damage for a time.

Steel Will

It is an advanced form of Stone Will that remains active for a longer period of time.

Legion’s Bite

It unleashes a swift, powerful and broad-reaching onslaught employable even while under attack. Requires much Stamina.

Dragon’s Maw

An improved version of Legion’s Bite which has a much larger range

Shield Skills

Shield Strike

It strikes a foe with the shield, causing little damage but forcing the target to drop his or her guard.

Shield Slam

An improved version of Shield Strike which delivers a much faster strike, and makes the enemy lose their guard

Shield Storm

It is an advanced form of Shield Strike that deploys more quickly, shrinking the user’s window of vulnerability.

Springboard

It launches allies into the air using the shield. A supporting technique for tandem moves.

Launchboard

An improved version of Springboard which launches allies even further

Shield Summons

Attracts enemies present close by towards you

Shield Drum

It is an advanced form of Shield Summons that carries further, drawing the ire of more distant enemies.

Cymbal Attack

It unleashes a barrage of strikes using the shield.

Cymbal Onslaught

An improved version of Cymbal Attack which delivers more strikes

Sheltered Spike

It unleashes a flurry of stabbing attacks while maintaining the user’s guard from all quarters save the rear.

Sheltered Assault

It is an advanced form of Sheltered Spike that appends still more strikes to the onslaught.

Sheltered Fusillade

An improved version of Sheltered Assault which has great attack speed and delivers more strikes to the target

Perfect Defense

It guards against all manner of attacks, no matter the properties of the shield in use.

Divine Defense

It is an advanced form of Perfect Defense that greatly decreases Stamina usage.

Core Skills

Dire Onslaught

It is an advanced form of a base skill adding a new pattern of chains of sword slashes.

Takedown

It is an advanced form of a base skill that appends a tackle to a forceful jab.

Controlled Fall

It tucks the body into a tight roll when falling, mitigating harm.

Deflect

It is an advanced form of a base skill that deflects attacks back toward the assailant.

Defend

Blocks the enemy’s attack.

Onslaught

Delivers multiple attacks one after another with the one-handed shield.

Empale

Delivers a powerful stabbing blow right ahead of the user.

Vault

Makes you jump to higher ground

Fighter Augments

Fitness

It halves the stamina consumed when you lift objects or grapple-hold opponents.

Sinew

It grants you the energy to carry additional weight.

Egression

It facilitates easier escapes from battle.

Prescience

It allows you to more easily perform perfect blocks, just as foes strike.

Exhilaration

It provides a surge in strength when you stand at death’s door.

Vigilance

Maximum health is increased by 100.

Vehemence

Strength is boosted by 10%.

Strength/Role

Offense

Fighters are deadly with their swords as they can dash attack by reducing the gap between enemies and take them out behind their shields.

Defense

They can tank a wide range of incoming attacks and after that deal damage from further away.

Combat Utility

Fighters have the ablity to launch their targets into the air and grab them with the shield.

Strider

They are known for their speed and accuracy wielding dual daggers and a short bow that can trap enemies. Primary weapons of choice are the daggers and secondary is the Bow.

Dagger Skills

Biting Wind

It dashes past the target with blades extended, delivering slashes that can be followed with further attacks on contact. This attack works best at medium range because it dashes to the target. At medium range you are better using your bow than moving in close so this attack is of limited value.

Cutting Wind

It is an advanced form of Biting Wind that appends still more strikes to the onslaught.

Shearing Wind

An improved version of Cutting Wind which has a greater attack range and number of strikes, and kills the enemies much quicker.

Scarlet Kisses

Focuses on a single point and unleashes a barrage of strikes.

Hundred Kisses

An improved version of Scarlet Kisses which unleashes even more strikes.

Thousand Kisses

An improved version of Hundred Kisses which has greater speed and number of strikes

Toss and Trigger

Starts with a blade strike that sends the target aloft. Additional button presses throw and detonate a store of powder. Only sends minor enemies aloft. Ineffective against bosses.

Advanced Trigger

It is an advanced form of Toss and Trigger that both strengthens the upward slash and broadens the subsequent blast.

Dazzle Hold

It casts a firework explosive into the fray that stuns nearby foes.

Dazzle Blast

An improved version of Dazzle Hold which has a larger range

Sprint

Your character leans in and dashes forward with blades drawn, ready to perform further feats with additional commands.

Mad Dash

An improved version of Sprint which uses up less stamina and lasts for longer

Helm Splitter

Your character dives through the air while spinning, plades extended. Especially effective when performed from high places.

Skull Splitter

An improved version of Helm Splitter which makes your character spin faster to deliver even more strikes during the dive.

Brain Splitter

An improved version of Skull Splitter which has even greater spin speed

Ensnare

It casts out cords to snare lightweight foes, pulling them to the ground to incapacitate them.

Implicate

An improved version of Ensnare which catches multiple enemies at a time

Pilfer

It steals items from foes caught unawares. Especially effective against foes who are sleeping, blinded, or being held by allies.

Master Thief

An improved version of Pilfer which allows you to steal a multitude of items at a time, and has a higher chance of stealing rare items

Reset

It returns the user to a neutral stance, eliminating openings caused by other actions.

Instant Reset

An improved version of Reset which can be used even when being attacked, and reverts you back you your neutral stance.

Stepping Stone

It makes you jump ahead into a flying kick, then jump on the targets head to gain even more air.

Leaping Stone

An improved version of Stepping Stone which has a larger range for the first kick.

Soaring Stone

An improved version of Leaping Stone which also throws the target into the air to land another strike

Bow Skills

Triad Shot

It fires three arrows in a wedge pattern.

Threefold Arrow

It fires three arrows one after another.

Fivefold Flurry

An improved version of Threefold Arrow which fires five arrows instead of three

Pentad Shot

It is an advanced form of Triad Shot that fires five arrows instead of three.

Full Bend

It draws the bow with all the user’s might, then looses a shot straight ahead. A great opening shot or single target attack.

Mighty Bend

It is an advanced form of Full Bend that requires less time to nock the arrow, enabling faster successive firing.

Terrible Bend

An improved version of Mighty Bend which takes even less time to nock the arrow

Cloudburst Volley

It sends a wall of arrows skyward to rain down on a broad area. This is a Strider’s most effective area of effect attack. It works great for groups of enemies.

Downpour Volley

It is an advanced form of Cloudburst Volley that expands the area of the attack – Highly recommended.

Hailstorm Valley

An improved version of Downpour Valley which sends more arrows and further increases the area of attack

Splinter Dart

It sparks an explosive arrow in mid-air, propelling smaller missiles across a broad radius.

Fracture Dart

An improved version of Splinter Dart whose arrow splits itself into two pieces while in the air, making the radius even larger.

Whistle Dart

Attracts the enemies’ attention by shooting an arrow which makes a loud sound.

Shriek Dart

An improved version of Whistle Dart which produces a louder sound

Core Skills

Engrave

It is an advanced form of a base skill that includes kicks after a flurry of dagger blows to strike at a broader range.

Roundelay

It is an advanced form of Two-Step that appends a whirling slash to victims.

Double Vault

It is an advanced form of a base skill that kicks at the air to propel the user in a second leap.

Forward Roll

It curls forward into a tumble effective as an evasive maneuver.

Quick-Loose

It is an advanced form of a base skill that requires less time to nock the next arrow.

Carve

Successive strikes with a dagger.

Two Step

A two-part strike straight ahead.

Vault

It jumps you up to a higher area.

Loose

It fires the bow you have equipped and it can be performed while in motion.

Strider Augments

Grit

It helps you maintain your mobility when you run out of stamina.

Damping

It decreases recoil after firing your bow.

Dexterity

It enables you to clamber up cliffs and other terrain more quickly.

Eminence

It renders your jumping attacks more powerful.

Endurance

It extends the limit of your Stamina

Arm-Strength

Decreases the stamina used when holding onto objects or terrain by 50%.

Leg-Strength

Decreases the character’s weight by one weight class to move quicker

Advanced Vocations

You’ll be able to switch to the advanced vocations after you reach Gran Soren through the Inn found near to the starting area.

Warrior

Warriors are fearless who charge into combat with their two-handed weapons and crush enemies with extreme power. The primary weapons of choice for this vocation are the two-handed weapons.

Weapon Skills

Savage Lash

It channels the user’s strength into a devastating hit that grows in power with the amount of time spent preparing.

Pommel Strike

Your character lunges in while driving the hilt of the blade into the target. Though limited in range it easily stuns foes.

Upward Strike

Your character stabs foes then fiercely slashes upward. Can send foes flying high into the air.

Escape Slash

Your character steps backward in a swift evasive maneuver while delivering a slashing blow.

Ladder Blade

It offers the flat of the blade to allies as a platform to propel them aloft.

Indomitable Lash

It is an advances form of Savage Lash able to withstand enemy attacks whole charging to even higher levels of power.

Savage Lunge

Your character Charges forward with the blade extended, knocking down any caught in its path.

Pommel Bash

It is an advance form of Pommel Strike capable of casuing even powerful enemies to reel.

Spark Slash

Your character spins the blade in a swift circle, slashing at foes all around.

Whirlwind Slash

It is an advanced form of Upward Strike gifted with greater force, sending foes higher into the air.

Act of Atonement

It restores damage taken while not defending and lends power to a devastating counter-attack. The power of the counter-strike will increase based on the damage taken.

Battle Cry

It pierces the air with a roar that draws nearby enemies’ attention.

Catapult Blade

It is an advanced form of Ladder Blade.

Exodus Slash

It is advanced form of Escape Slash.

Arc of Might

It channels a vast amount of strength into the ultimate blow. Requires the protection of one’s allies whilst preparing.

Corona Slash

It is an advanced form of Spark Slash.

Indomitable Lunge

It is an advanced form of Savage Lunge.

Act of Vengeans

It is an advanced form of Act of Atonement.

War Cry

It is an advanced form of Battle Cry.

Arc of Deliverance

It is an advanced form of Arc of Might.

Core Skills

Hack

Your character performs consecutive Slashes with the sword. [Light Attack], -pause-, [Light attack] repeatedly.

Transfix

It is a stabbing strike straight forward. [Heavy Attack]

Vault

It executes a jump to a higher location.

Devastate

It is an advanced form of Hack that extends a chain of one-handed sword slashes across a broader range.

Eviscerate

It is an advanced form of Transfix that withdraws the blade with a sweep after stabbing the target.

Controlled Fall

It tucks the body into a tight roll when falling, mitigating harm. After being knocked down, press [Jump] as you hit the ground.

Warrior Augments

Bastion

It increases defenses by 50.

Ferocity

It increases damage dealt from your Core Skills by 1.1 times.

Audacity

It makes you harder to knock off your feet while charging an attack – reduces knockback and stagger accumulation by 15%.

Temerity

It halves the damage taken while charging an attack.

Impact

It improves your ability to knock down opponents.

Clout

It Increases Strength by 20%.

Proficiency

It reduces the Stamina consumed when you perform a physical weapon skill by 25%.

Strength/Role

Impressive Reach

Warriors are capable of dealing significant damage with their two handed weapons which can strike a group of enemies with a single blow.

Frontline Offense

They are very offensive and devastating when it comes to dealing some serious damage in the battlefield.

Staunch Defense

They can with stand the most damage with their heavy armor and cant be knocked down easily.

Sorcerer

They can deploy the deadliest magic in the battlefield like ice spikes, meteor showers and deadly necromancy.

Sorcerers are trained in the arcane arts which should never be underestimated when fighting with them. The primary weapon of choice is the Archistaves.

Weapon Skills

Ingle (Fire)

It looses a ball of fire that explodes upon contact, engulfing both the target and surrounding foes.

Miasma (Dark)

It transmutes the land into a putrid bog that poisons foes who tread upon it.

Frazil (Ice)

It creates a concentrated field of cold in front of the user that freezes solid whatever enemies it visits.

Levin (Thun)

It smites the enemy from abovde with tongues of lightning. Especially effective at driving foes out of hiding.

Ice Boon (Ice)

It launches a bolt of magick that enchants an ally’s weapon with ice.

Fire Boon (Fire)

It launches a bolt of magick that enchants and ally’s weapon with fire.

Thunder Boon (Thun)

It launches a bolt of maigck that enchants an ally’s weapon with thunder.

High Frazil (Ice)

It is an advanced form of Frazil.

High Ingle (Fire)

It is an advanced form of Ingle.

High Levin (Thun)

It is an advanced form of Levin.

High Miasma (Dark)

It is an advanced form of Miasma.

Lassitude

It invokes a magickal sigil at a designated location that inflicts torpor upon foes who enter.

Holy Boon (Light)

It launches a bolt of magick that enchants an ally’s weapon with holy light.

Dark Boon (Dark)

It launches a bolt of magick that enchants an ally’s weapon with darkness.

Necromancy (Dark)

It summons the souls of the departed to surround the user, assisting with attack and defense for a time.

Blearing

It invokes a magickal sigil around the user that blinds foes who enter.

Silentium

It invokes a magickal sigil around the user that silences foes who enter.

Voidspell

It invokes a magickal sigil around the user that strips debilitations from all allies who enter.

Brontide (Thun)

It wraps the users body in a whip-like bolt of lightning capable of damaging foes. Attack with heavy and light attacks, press [Jump] to cancel.

Comestion (Fire)

It generates a towering wall of flame; though only modest in power, it ignites adversaries with ease.

Frigor (Ice)

It generates a giant chunk of ice that can serve as a stepping stone.

Petrification

It invokes a magickal sigil that turns foes who enter it to stone.

High Lassitude

It is an advanced form of Lassitude.

Exequy (Dark)

It invokes a magickal sigil capable of destroying outright any foe held within its span for a set length of time.

Bolide

It calls meteors down from the heavens to land around the user. The user may move immediately after invocation.

Gicel (Ice)

It conjures lances of ice, then propels them forward.

Fulmination (Thun)

It bestows the user with lightning, enabling them to electrify foes nearby and add a bit of spark to the rest of the party. Attack with heavy and light attacks, press [Jump] to cancel.

High Necromancy Dark

It is an advanced form of Necromancy.

High Blearing

It is an advanced form of Blearing.

High Silentium

It is an advanced form of Silentium.

Ice Affinity (Ice)

It is an advanced form of Ice Boon that extends and amplifies the enchantment, as well as the recipient’s Magick.

Fire Affinity (Fire)

It is an advanced form of Fire Boon that extends and amplifies the enchantment, as well as the recipient’s Magick.

Thunder Affinity (Thun)

It is an advanced form of Thunder Boon that extends and amplifies the enchantment, as well as the recipient’s Magick.

Holy Affinity (Holy)

It is an advanced form of Holy Boon that extends and amplifies the enchantment, as well as the recipient’s Magick.

Dark Affinity (Dark)

It is an advanced form of Dark Boon that extends and amplifies the enchantment, as well as the recipient’s Magick.

High Voidspell

It is an advanced form of Voidspell.

High Brontide (Thun)

It is an advanced form of Brontide.

High Comestion

It is an advanced form of Comestion.

High Frigor (Ice)

It is an advanced form of Frigor.

Seism

It shakes the earth, causing a stony prominence to erupt forth, stunning and damaging foes in a broad radius.

Maelstrom

It summons a whirlwind to wreak havoc upon any foes caught in its path.

High Gicel

An improved version of Gicel which summons multiple twisting ice spikes.

High Fulmination

An improved version of Fulmination which summons a stronger bolt of lightning with greater range.

High Petrification

An improved version of Petrification which summons a greater fog which lasts for much longer.

High Exequy

An improved version of Exequy which summons the aura quicker.

High Seism

An improved version of Seism which generates more eruptions of stone making for greater range.

High Maelstrom

An improved version of Maelstrom which summons a greater whirlwind which lasts for much longer.

Grand Ingle

An improved version of High Ingle which throws more projectiles.

Grand Levin

An improved version of High Levin which summons more lightning bolts.

Grand Frigor

An improved version of High Frigor which summons more icy spires.

Grand Brontide

An improved version of High Brontide which uses less stamina.

Grand Bolide

An improved version of High Bolide which summons more meteors.

Grand Gicel

An improved version of High Gicel which summons more twisting spikes of ice.

Grand Fulmination

An improved version of High Fulmination which uses less stamina and strengthens the spark given to allies.

Grand Siesm

An improved version of High Seism which generates more eruptions of stone and has greater range.

Fire Pact

An improved version of Fire Affinity which has a longer duration, greater power and strengthens the receiver’s Magick even more.

Ice Pact

An improved version of Ice Affinity which has a longer duration, greater power and strengthens the receiver’s Magick even more.

Thunder Pact

An improved version of Thunder Affinity which has a longer duration, greater power and strengthens the receiver’s Magick even more.

Holy Pact

An improved version of Holy Affinity which has a longer duration, greater power and strengthens the receiver’s Magick even more.

Dark Pact

An improved version of Dark Affinity which has a longer duration, greater power and strengthens the receiver’s Magick even more.

Core Skills

Feather Jump

A simple jump. Useful when grabbing onto rocks and platforms.

Magick Bolt

It throws a magick bolt straight from your staff. Use it repeatedly to gain more effects. Enchantments can be used to add elemental effect.

Magick Billow

It summons a shockwave which launches foes into the air. It can be used while in the air. Very helpful to keep small enemies from ganging up on you.

Levitate

An improved version of Feather Jump which reduces the pull of gravity, allowing you to land carefully from large heights.

Focused Bolt

An improved version of your Magick Bolt which combines your active enchantments into a strong burst of energy which can be shot out from both ground and air.

Magick Agent

An improved version of Magick Billow which generates a sphere of magick energy around the user, which can inflict damage onto enemies.

Augments

Awareness

Reduces damage from Magick Attacks by 50.

Emphasis

The chance to knockdown an enemy with spells is boosted.

Suasion

Sale value of items is boosted by 15%.

Conservation

When executing a magick weapon skill, stamina consumption is decreased by 15%.

Gravitas

Makes you less prone to being knocked down while getting a spell ready.

Acuity

Magick is boosted by 20%

Articulacy

Spell casting time is decreased by 10%, for all spells.

Strength/Role

Powerful Enchantments

Their enchanting capabilities can change the tide of war by powering up weapons with deadly magic abilities.

Devestating Magics

Sorcerers weild the most cosmic magical forces then any other class.

Crippling Debilitations

They can summon noxious miasmas,can petrify enemies and also blind them.

Ranger

Ranger is extremely deadly for a distance because they can take out enemies from range. They can also deal damage in close-range. Primary weapons of choice are the dual-daggers whereas the secondary weapon is the Longbow.

Dagger Skills

Biting Wind

Your character dashes past the target with blades extended, delivering slashes that can be followed with further attacks on contact.

Cutting Wind

It is an advanced form of Biting Wind that appends still more strikes to the onslaught.

Toss and Trigger

Your character steps in with a blade strike that sends the target aloft. Additional buttonpresses throw and detonate a store of powder.

Advanced Trigger

It is an advanced form of Toss and Trigger that both strengthens the upward slash and broadens the subsequent blast.

Scarlet Kisses

Delivers a barrage of strikes at a single point on the target

Hundred Kisses

It is an advanced form of Scarlet Kisses that quickens the flurry, allowing for more strikes.

Thousand Kisses

An improved version of Hundred Kisses which has greater speed and number of strikes

Dazzle Hold

It casts a firework explosive into the fray that stuns nearby foes.

Dazzle Blast

It is an advanced form of Dazzle Hold crafted to impact a broader radius.

Reset

It returns the user to a neutral stance, eliminating openings caused by other actions.

Longbow Skills

Sixfold Arrow

It fires six arrows in rapid succession. Excellent single target damage. Best used at medium range.

Tenfold Flurry

It is an advanced form of Sixfold Arrow that fires ten arrows instead of six.

Heptad Shot

It looses seven arrows along a broad sweep. Great for attacking large groups of minor enemies. The arrows are spread along a horizontal line, so it works best on level ground. Also useful for shooting harpies out of the air.

Endecad Shot

It is an advanced form of Heptad Shot that fires eleven arrows instead of seven.

Dire Arrow

Delivers a single, powerful attack whose power depends upon how long it is charged

Deathly Arrow

It is an advanced form of Dire Arrow that grows in power with the amount of time spent preparing.

Foot Binder

It pins the target to the nearest wall for a time with a well-placed arrow. Quite effective in cramped quarters. Difficult to use properly, it requires a wall behind the target.

Body Binder

It is an advanced form of Foot Binder that binds the target for a longer period of time.

Invasive Arrow

Your character looses an arrow that deals paltry damage, bet delivers a toxin to weaken the defenses of whatever body part it hits.

Flying Din

It fires an arrow that produces a deafening blare on impact, stunning the target though it deals nearly no damage.

Meteor Shot

It looses an exceptionally fast arrow, so that one may strike before foes notice. Requires considerable Stamina. Perhaps the Ranger’s most useful skill.

It turns the longbow into a sniper rifle. You will be able to kill enemies at long range. At very long ranges you will be outside the target’s agro radius, so they won’t even realize you are attacking them.

Comet Shot

It is an advanced form of Meteor Shot that lets the user adjust the arrow’s range, making it easier to strike faraway foes. The zoom effect when targeting can be increased.

Whirling Arrow

It looses a spinning arrow that delivers a barrage of hits to an area. Especially effective with Poison or Oil Arrows.

Gamble Draw

It exhausts the entirety of the user’s Stamina to fire a seeking shot which the user may steer for a time.

Difficult to steer. Because it requires all of your stamina, you must carefully manage your stamina when using this skill.

One option is to use it, then wait for just a sliver of stamina to recover and use it again. This allows you to fire Gamble Draw fairly often, though you are vulnerable between shots.

Great Gamble

It is an advanced form of Gamble Draw that boasts still greater power and can be steered for a greater length of time.

Core Skills

Engrave

It is an advanced form of a base skill that includes kicks after a flurry of dagger blows to strike at a broader range.

Two-Step

It is a two-part stabbing attack

Roundelay

It is an advanced form of Two-Step that appends a whirling slash to victims.

Double Vault

It is an advanced form of a base skill that kicks at the air to propel the user in a second leap.

Forward Roll

It curls forward into a tumble effective as an evasive maneuver.

Quick-Loose

It is an advanced form of a base skill that requires less time to nock the next arrow.

Ranger Augments

Trajectory

It causes your arrows to fly farther.

Morbidity

It increases cumulative damage to foes you debilitate with non-Archmagick attacks.

Precision

It keeps your arrows from flying off mark when you loos them whilst in motion. This augment increases your accuracy when moving.

Stability

It prevents mighty winds from hampering your mobility. You will want to pick up this augment before the Griffin’s Bane quest to counter enemies with wind blowing abilities.

Efficacy

It increases the potency of curatives you use.

Radiance

It causes your lantern to illuminate a wider area.

Longevity

It extends the limit of your health.

Strength/Role

Capable Melee

They posses some dagger skills when ememies get close.

Debilitating Arrows

They can stun and pin down enemies giving them the advantage.

Longbow Expert Marksman

They can deal tons of damage from a distance and are the only class that is capable of weilding the longbows.

Hybrid Vocations

These can only be used by the main character and are a combination of two advanced vocations. These are the last playable vocations in the game.

Assassin

Assassin can wield any weapon to get the job done and is a shadow master of the covert attacks. They are experienced in explosives and poisons as well as precise with the blades. Primary weapon of choice is the Sword or daggers where as the secondary is the Shield/bow.

Sword Skills

Broad Cut

It cuts a broad swath with the blade while falling back to avoid attacks

Intimate Strike

It delivers a quick stab and withdrawal slash without distancing user and target, allowing for further blows thereafter.

Tusk Toss

Uses the blade to follow a great skyward arc, launching weaker enemies straight up into the air.

Burst Strike

An improved version of Blink Strike which has larger range.

Intimate Gambit

An improved version of Intimate Strike which delivers more blows and has a chance to stun the target.

Powder Charge

Puts down an explosive on the ground which can be triggered from far away.

Broad Slash

An improved version of Broad Cut whose path can be changed at will while performing the attack.

Compass Slash

Spins you around with blades out to your sides, making a circle of death around you.

Downthrust

Puts the blade straight down into the ground.

Clarity

Counters and deflects attack using your blade.

Powder Blast

An improved version of Powder Charge whose explosive is more powerful.

Antler Toss

An improved version of Tusk Toss which can launch heavier enemies. It can also hit enemies multiple times while in the air.

Windmill Slash

Spins the blade while swinging it from one side to the other.

Downcrack

An improved version of Downthrust which has greater damage and reach, and also strikes twice.

Full Moon Slash

An improved version of Compass Slash which has greater reach and strikes multiple times.

Gouge

Continuously strike the large enemy the user is holding onto.

Great Windmill

An improved version of Windmill Slash which has more revolutions, and lets the user move while performing the attack.

Clairvoyance

An improved version of Clarity which has greater range.

Dire Gouge

An improved version of Gouge which delivers more strikes.

Blitz Strike

An improved version of Burst Strike which has greater speed and range.

Downcrush

An improved version of Downcrack which deals greater damage with more strikes.

Deadly Gouge

An improved version of Dire Gouge which increases attack speed and frequency.

Powder Barrage.

An improved version of Powder Blast which adds more explosions and launches the enemies even further up into the air.

Dagger Skills

Biting Wind

Your character dashes past the target with blades extended, delivering slashes that can be followed with further attacks on contact.

Scarlet Kisses

Focuses on a single point on the target and delivers a barrage of strikes at it.

Back Kick

Charges up and lets out a strong front kick.

Toss and Trigger

A blade strike which slices up the target. Pressing the button again a few times throws and triggers a store of powder.

Cutting Wind

An improved version of Biting Wind which delivers more strikes.

Dazzle Hold

Stuns nearby enemies with a firework explosive.

Reset

Brings the user back to the neutral stance.

Escape Onslaught

An improved version of Back Kick which strikes with greater force.

Advanced Trigger

An improved version of Toss and Trigger which makes the upwards slash more powerful and widens the blast radius.

Easy Kill

Parries the target’s attack and moves quickly behind their back, and slices their throat.

Spiderbite

Stops the targets with a quick thrust, then knocks them down to the ground.

Dazzle Blast

An improved version of Dazzle Hold which has a greater radius.

Hundred Kisses

An improved version of Scarlet Kisses which delivers more strikes.

Instant Reset

An improved version of Reset which can be used even when being attacked.

Wind Harness

Increases movement speed for a period of time.

Snakebite

An improved version of Spiderbite that uses a more lethal venom.

Masterful Kill

An improved version of Easy Kill which parries, then counters an attack.

Gale Harness

An improved version of Harness which has a longer duration.

Stealth

Makes the user invisible for a short period of time.

Invisibility

An improved of Stealth which grants invisibility for a longer period of time.

Shearing Wind

An improved version of Cutting Wind which has greater range, speed of dash, and delivers more strikes.

Thousand Kisses

An improved version of Hundred Kisses which has greater speed and delivers more strikes.

Shirking Offensive

An improved version of Escape Onslaught which delivers more attacks and attacks in all directions.

Tempest Harness

An improved version of Gale Harness which has a longer duration

Shield Skills

Shield Strike

It strikes a blow with the shield that causes little damage but forces the target to drop their guard.

Shield Summons

Produces a loud sound to attract the nearby enemies.

Springboard

Uses the shield to throw your allies into the air.

Moving Castle

Jumps forward while protecting yourself with the shield.

Shield Drum

An improved version of Shield Summons which has greater range.

Shield Storm

An improved version of Shield Strike which is performed much quicker.

Swift Castle

An improved version of Moving Castle which makes you even further.

Flight Response

Launches the Assassin into the air using blocked enemy attacks.

Launchboard

An improved version of Springboard which throws allies even further up into the air.

Enhanced Response

An improved version of Flight Response which launches the Assassin even higher up.

Staredown

Decreases the Assassin’s defense in favor of increasing strength for a period of time.

Showdown

An improved version of Staredown which has a longer duration.

Shield Slam

An improved version of Shield Strike which strikes much quicker and makes the enemy drop their guard.

Crackdown

An improved version of Showdown which decreases the charge duration while also increasing the strength boost duration

Bow Skills

Triad Shot

It fires three arrows in a wedge pattern.

Puncture Dart

It fires a shot capable of piercing multiple targets, especially effective when combined with poison arrows.

Threefold Arrow

Fires three arrows in a row.

Full Bend

Charges up and releases a powerful shot which fires straight ahead.

Keen Sight

Improves the Assassin’s vision, allowing them to accurately shoot foes from large distances. Do note that these shots will use up more stamina.

Skewer Dart

An improved version of Puncture Dart which pierces even more targets, and can even go through an enemy’s block.

Pentad Shot

An improved version of Triad Shot which shoots out five arrows instead of three.

Blunting Arrow

Fires an arrow traced with an elixir which stuns the enemy.

Mighty Bend

An improved version of Full Bend which nocks the arrow quicker.

Lyncean Sight

An improved version of Keen Sight which lets the Assassin target enemies from even further away, and also adjust the range to their will.

Plegic Arrow

An improved version of Blunting Arrow which deals more damage and stuns with higher frequency.

Fivefold Flurry

An improved version of Threefold Arrow which fires five arrows instead.

Terrible Bend

An improved version of Mighty Bend which takes up even less time to nock the arrow.

Eagle Sight

An improved version of Lyncean Sight which further increases sight range, and also uses up less stamina.

Core Skills

Dire Onslaught

It is an advanced form of a base skill adding a new pattern to chains of sword slashes.

Takedown

It is an advanced form of a base skill that appends a tackle to a forceful jab.

Engrave

It is an advanced form of a base skill that includes kicks after a flurry of dagger blows to strike at a broader range.

Roundelay

It is an advanced form of Two-Step that appends a whirling slash to victims.

Augments

Watchfulness

It halves the severity of wounds you sustain whist your blade is sheathed.

Strength/Role

Silent Killer

Assasins are capable of utlizing their shadow abilities to move silenty towards the target and finish them without any sound.

Deadly Toolkit

It consists of deadly poison,toxins that can paralyze,explosives as well.They use all these items to get the job done.

Weapon Masters

They are considered very dangerous in fights due to their access to a wide range of deadly weapons.

Mystic Archer

They are equipped with magic bows that they use to weave sorcery into every shot from their blow and always hit the target. They can also blend sorcery into their daggers as well making them deadly in both situations. Primary weapons of choice are the Daggers/Staff and secondary are the Magic Bows.

Dagger Skills

Biting Wind

Your character dashes past the target with blades extended, delivering slashes that can be followed with further attacks on contact.

Sunburst

Your character, kicking downward, plunges the blades into the earth, channeling magick so that a pillar of flame erupts directly ahead.

Staff Skills

Frazil

It creates a concentrated field of cold around the user that freezes solid whatever enemies it touches.

Once cast the mage will hold up his or her staff and any enemies that are in range will be frozen.

The area of cold effect will last for around 30 seconds, but the mage cannot make any other attacks during this time. The mage can walk but not sprint. If the mage casts another spell the effect will end.

Levin

It smites the enemy from above with tongues of lightning. Especially effective at driving foes out of hiding.

Bow Skills

Seeker Bolt

It fires magickal arrows that seek out their targets. Up to five foes can be targeted at once.

Core Skills

Engrave

It is an advanced form of a base skill that includes kicks after a flurry of dagger blows to strike at a broader range.

Roundelay

It is an advanced form of Two-Step that appends a whirling slash to victims.

Strength/Role

Seeking Shots

The enchanted shots are capable of following and tracking enemies and strike them even if they run.

Mytical Daggers

Their daggers are blended with sorcery allowing them to magically attack and destory their targets.

Magic Arrows

This allows them to fire magic bows without the need of any quiver.

Mystic Knight

They are the masters of sword and sorcery. They can deal significant damage to their enemies with the enchanted weapons and also defend themselves with their magic shields from the most deadly attacks. Primary weapon of choice is Sword/Mace, and the secondary is the Magic shield.

Sword Skills

Broad Cut

It cuts a broad Swath with the blade while falling back to avoid attacks. Same as the Fighter skill Broad Cut.

Sky Dance

Your character leaps into the air then kicks into a powerful forward charge, delivering a powerful slash.

Staff Skills

Frazil

It creates a concentrated field of cold around the user that freezes solid whatever enemies it touches.

Once cast the mage will hold up his or her staff and any enemies that are in range will be frozen.

The area of cold effect will last for around 30 seconds, but the mage cannot make any other attacks during this time. The mage can walk but not sprint. If the mage casts another spell the effect will end.

Levin

It smites the enemy from above with tongues of lightning. Especially effective at driving foes out of hiding.

Magick Shield

Icecounter

It sends foes staggering back when the user blocks an attack. A perfect block conjures a blast of ice that freezes foes.

Thundercounter

It sends foes staggering back when the user blocks an attack. A perfect block calls down a bolt of lightning, electrifying foes.

Holycounter

It sends foes staggering back when the user blocks an attack. A perfect block fires off enemy-seeking blasts of holy light.

Darkcounter

It sends foes staggering back when the user blocks an attack. A perfect block conjures a dark pall that afflicts enemies with Torpor.

Core Skills

Dire Onslaught

It is an advanced form of a base skill adding a new pattern to chains of sword slashes.

Takedown

It is an advanced form of a base skill that appends a tackle to a forceful jab.

Augments

Fortitude

It reduces damage sustained from physical attacks.

Strength/Role

Deadly Enchantments

All the weapons of the companions can be enchanted at once by the Mystic Knight who solely is capable of doing it.

Battle Magick

They can cast powerfull magic attacks even while wearing heavy armor as well as weilding swords and maces.

Stalwart Defense

They can protect themselves with the larg magickal shields against the most punishing enemy attacks. Shields can also be imbued with magickal energy that can suprise the enemies that attack them.