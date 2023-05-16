Dragon’s Dogma Augments Guide

Augments are your upgrades to boost your character’s stats in Dragon’s Dogma. We will explain everything you need to know about enhancing your character with the help of Dragon’s Dogma Augments in the guide below.

Dragon’s Dogma Augments

Regardless of the vocation you purchase the augments for; you can use them to upgrade your character’s stats by transferring them to another vocation, making your character acquire the skills that otherwise won’t be available to him.

This one single benefit trumps everything. The fact that you can transfer your augments to different characters of different vocations makes it an interesting choice. You are not only gaining experience of various classes/vocations but also maximizing efficiency of your favorite game-style.

Note. You can equip a maximum of six augments at a time. For more help, read our Vocations and Ranking Guide.

Basic Vocations

Key

Augment

Rank, DP – Description

Fighter

Fitness

Rank 2, DP 700 – It decreases the stamina consumed when you lift objects or grapple-hold opponents.

Vigilance

Rank 2, DP 700 – It increases your maximum HP by 100.

Egression

Rank 5, DP 2,800 – It allows for easier escapes―halves the button presses needed.

Sinew

Rank 5, DP 2,800 – It increases the weight that you can carry by 10kg.

Exhilaration

Rank 7, DP 4,500 – Critical health makes your attacks 1.5 times stronger.

Prescience

Rank 7, DP 4,500 – It gets easier to perform blocks. You get five more frames in which you can guard.

Vehemence

Rank 8, DP 6,000 – It increases your strength by 10%.

Strider

Dexterity

Rank 2, DP 700 – It enables you to clamber up cliffs and other terrain more quickly.

Endurance

Rank 2, DP 700 – It increases your maximum stamina by 100.

Damping

Rank 3, DP 1,300 – It decreases recoil after firing your bow.

Eminence

Rank 5, DP 2,200 – Your jumping attacks are 1.3 times stronger.

Grit

Rank 5, DP 2,200 – It reduces the recovery time when your run out of stamina.

Arm-Strength

Rank 7, DP 4,500 – It reduces the stamina consumed when you cling to objects or climb terrain.

Leg-Strength

Rank 9, DP 7,000 – It renders you rank lighter for purposes of moving.

Mage

Equanimity

Rank 2, DP 700 – Critical health makes your magick amplified by 1.5 times.

Intervention

Rank 2, DP 700 – Your damage is reduced by 15% when you are debilitated by the Five Archmagicks.

Apotropaism

Rank 4, DP 1,800 – Magick Defenses is increased by 30.

Beatitude

Rank 4, DP 1,800 – Your healing Magick (Halidom, Anodyne, Jewel of Health) lasts 1.5 times longer.

Perpetuation

Rank 7, DP 3,500 – Your enchantments last 1.3 times longer.

Attunement

Rank 9, DP 7,000 – Your magick attack is increased by 10%.

Inflection

Rank 9, DP 7,000 – It reduces the damage taken while preparing spells.

Advanced Vocations

Warrior

Bastion

Rank 1, DP 900 – It increases Defenses by 50.

Ferocity

Rank 3, DP 1,300 – It increases damage dealt from your Core Skills by 1.1 times.

Audacity

Rank 7, DP 4,500 – It makes you harder to knock off your feet while charging an attack by reducing knockback and stagger accumulation by 15%.

Temerity

Rank 7, DP 4,500 – It reduces the damage taken while charging an attack.

Impact

Rank 8, DP 8,000 – It improves your ability to knock down opponents.

Clout

Rank 9, DP 10,000 – It increases Strength by 20%.

Proficiency

Rank 9, DP 10,000 – It reduces the Stamina consumed when you perform a physical weapon-skill by 25%.

Ranger

Longevity

Rank 2, DP 700 – It increases your maximum HP by 100.

Radiance

Rank 2, DP 700 – It causes your lantern to illuminate an area that is 1.2 times wider.

Efficacy

Rank 6, DP 3,500 – It effects the Health and Stamina restoration items on the user is increased by 1.2 times.

Morbidity

Rank 6, DP 3,500 – It increases cumulative damage to foes you debilitate with non-Archmagick attacks by 1.3 times.

Trajectory

Rank 6, DP 3,500 – It causes your arrows to fly 1.3 times further.

Precision

Rank 8, DP 7,000 – It keeps your arrows from flying off mark when you loose them while running or in motion.

Stability

Rank 8, DP 7,000 – It prevents mighty winds from hampering your mobility.

Sorcerer

Awareness

Rank 1, DP 1,200 – It increases Magick Defenses by 50.

Emphasis

Rank 2, DP 1,200 – It increases the ability to knock down an enemy with spells that cause it.

Suasion

Rank 2, DP 1,200 – It enables you to negotiate higher prices for items and equipment you sell. Items are sold for 1.15 times the sell price.

Conservation

Rank 7, DP 6,000 – It reduces the Stamina consumed when you perform a magick weapon-skill by 15%.

Gravitas

Rank 7, DP 6,000 – It makes it difficult for foes to knock you off your feet while you prepare spells.

Acuity

Rank 9, DP 9,000 – It increases Magick Attack by 10%.

Articulacy

Rank 9, DP 9,000 – It shortens all spell casting time by 15%.

Hybrid Vocations Augments

Mystic Knight

Fortitude

Rank 1, DP 1,200 – It increases Defenses by 30.

Adamance

Rank 3, DP 1,800 – It reduces the stamina consumed when you block attacks with your shield.

Periphery

Rank 3, DP 1,800 – It helps keep your footing when you block attacks with your shield by increasing the Stagger Resistance by 50.

Reinforcement

Rank 6, DP 4,000 – Gives boost of 1.2% to pawns you aid in defense and magick for 1 minute.

Retribution

Rank 6, DP 4,000 – It grants pawns you aid a temporary gain in their Strength and Magick―1.2 times for 1 minute.

Restoration

Rank 8, DP 7,000 – It increases the amount of Health restored when rescuing pawns―up to half of their max.

Sanctuary

Rank 8, DP 7,000 – When your health is critical, you get 1.5 boost to your defenses and magick.

Assassin

Watchfulness

Rank 1, DP 1,200 – It reduces the damage taken when your blade sheathed.

Entrancement

Rank 2, DP 1,200 – It increases max stamina by 100 at night (9PM – 3AM).

Sanguinity

Rank 3, DP 1,800 – It increases max health by 100 at night (9PM – 3AM).

Bloodlust

Rank 4, DP 2,400 – It increases Strength and Magick by 70%, plus Defenses and Magick Defenses are increased by 30 at night (9PM – 3AM).

Preemption

Rank 6, DP 4,000 – It doubles the damage dealt when targets are not in battle stance.

Toxicity

Rank 8, DP 7,000 – It tripples the cumulative damage wrought by your poison attacks.

Autonomy

Rank 9, DP 8,000 – When venturing forth alone, Strength & Magick are up 70% and Defenses & Magick Defenses are increased by 30.

Magick Archer

Detection

Rank 2, DP 1,000 – It expands one’s field of vision.

Potential

Rank 2, DP 1,000 – It increases the stamina limit by 100.

Resilience

Rank 6, DP 4,000 – It reduces the damage from falling.

Allure

Rank 8, DP 7,000 – It doubles the increase in your affinity when you give items to non-pawns.

Regeneration

Rank 8, DP 7,000 – It causes your health to slowly return with the passage of time―1 HP every 3 seconds.

Magnitude

Rank 9, DP 7,500 – It increases the effect when you debilitate adversaries with the Five Archmagicks by 1.5 times.

Resistance

Rank 9, DP 7,500 – It reduces cumulative damage when you are debilitated by non-Archmagick attacks by 15%.