Dragon’s Dogma Augments Guide

Augments are your upgrades to boost your character’s stats in Dragon’s Dogma. We will explain everything you need to know about enhancing your character with the help of Dragon’s Dogma Augments in the guide below.
Dragon’s Dogma Augments
Regardless of the vocation you purchase the augments for; you can use them to upgrade your character’s stats by transferring them to another vocation, making your character acquire the skills that otherwise won’t be available to him.
This one single benefit trumps everything. The fact that you can transfer your augments to different characters of different vocations makes it an interesting choice. You are not only gaining experience of various classes/vocations but also maximizing efficiency of your favorite game-style.
Note. You can equip a maximum of six augments at a time. For more help, read our Vocations and Ranking Guide.
Basic Vocations
Fighter
Fitness
Rank 2, DP 700 – It decreases the stamina consumed when you lift objects or grapple-hold opponents.
Vigilance
Rank 2, DP 700 – It increases your maximum HP by 100.
Egression
Rank 5, DP 2,800 – It allows for easier escapes―halves the button presses needed.
Sinew
Rank 5, DP 2,800 – It increases the weight that you can carry by 10kg.
Exhilaration
Rank 7, DP 4,500 – Critical health makes your attacks 1.5 times stronger.
Prescience
Rank 7, DP 4,500 – It gets easier to perform blocks. You get five more frames in which you can guard.
Vehemence
Rank 8, DP 6,000 – It increases your strength by 10%.
Strider
Dexterity
Rank 2, DP 700 – It enables you to clamber up cliffs and other terrain more quickly.
Endurance
Rank 2, DP 700 – It increases your maximum stamina by 100.
Damping
Rank 3, DP 1,300 – It decreases recoil after firing your bow.
Eminence
Rank 5, DP 2,200 – Your jumping attacks are 1.3 times stronger.
Grit
Rank 5, DP 2,200 – It reduces the recovery time when your run out of stamina.
Arm-Strength
Rank 7, DP 4,500 – It reduces the stamina consumed when you cling to objects or climb terrain.
Leg-Strength
Rank 9, DP 7,000 – It renders you rank lighter for purposes of moving.
Mage
Equanimity
Rank 2, DP 700 – Critical health makes your magick amplified by 1.5 times.
Intervention
Rank 2, DP 700 – Your damage is reduced by 15% when you are debilitated by the Five Archmagicks.
Apotropaism
Rank 4, DP 1,800 – Magick Defenses is increased by 30.
Beatitude
Rank 4, DP 1,800 – Your healing Magick (Halidom, Anodyne, Jewel of Health) lasts 1.5 times longer.
Perpetuation
Rank 7, DP 3,500 – Your enchantments last 1.3 times longer.
Attunement
Rank 9, DP 7,000 – Your magick attack is increased by 10%.
Inflection
Rank 9, DP 7,000 – It reduces the damage taken while preparing spells.
Advanced Vocations
Warrior
Bastion
Rank 1, DP 900 – It increases Defenses by 50.
Ferocity
Rank 3, DP 1,300 – It increases damage dealt from your Core Skills by 1.1 times.
Audacity
Rank 7, DP 4,500 – It makes you harder to knock off your feet while charging an attack by reducing knockback and stagger accumulation by 15%.
Temerity
Rank 7, DP 4,500 – It reduces the damage taken while charging an attack.
Impact
Rank 8, DP 8,000 – It improves your ability to knock down opponents.
Clout
Rank 9, DP 10,000 – It increases Strength by 20%.
Proficiency
Rank 9, DP 10,000 – It reduces the Stamina consumed when you perform a physical weapon-skill by 25%.
Ranger
Longevity
Rank 2, DP 700 – It increases your maximum HP by 100.
Radiance
Rank 2, DP 700 – It causes your lantern to illuminate an area that is 1.2 times wider.
Efficacy
Rank 6, DP 3,500 – It effects the Health and Stamina restoration items on the user is increased by 1.2 times.
Morbidity
Rank 6, DP 3,500 – It increases cumulative damage to foes you debilitate with non-Archmagick attacks by 1.3 times.
Trajectory
Rank 6, DP 3,500 – It causes your arrows to fly 1.3 times further.
Precision
Rank 8, DP 7,000 – It keeps your arrows from flying off mark when you loose them while running or in motion.
Stability
Rank 8, DP 7,000 – It prevents mighty winds from hampering your mobility.
Sorcerer
Awareness
Rank 1, DP 1,200 – It increases Magick Defenses by 50.
Emphasis
Rank 2, DP 1,200 – It increases the ability to knock down an enemy with spells that cause it.
Suasion
Rank 2, DP 1,200 – It enables you to negotiate higher prices for items and equipment you sell. Items are sold for 1.15 times the sell price.
Conservation
Rank 7, DP 6,000 – It reduces the Stamina consumed when you perform a magick weapon-skill by 15%.
Gravitas
Rank 7, DP 6,000 – It makes it difficult for foes to knock you off your feet while you prepare spells.
Acuity
Rank 9, DP 9,000 – It increases Magick Attack by 10%.
Articulacy
Rank 9, DP 9,000 – It shortens all spell casting time by 15%.
Hybrid Vocations Augments
Mystic Knight
Fortitude
Rank 1, DP 1,200 – It increases Defenses by 30.
Adamance
Rank 3, DP 1,800 – It reduces the stamina consumed when you block attacks with your shield.
Periphery
Rank 3, DP 1,800 – It helps keep your footing when you block attacks with your shield by increasing the Stagger Resistance by 50.
Reinforcement
Rank 6, DP 4,000 – Gives boost of 1.2% to pawns you aid in defense and magick for 1 minute.
Retribution
Rank 6, DP 4,000 – It grants pawns you aid a temporary gain in their Strength and Magick―1.2 times for 1 minute.
Restoration
Rank 8, DP 7,000 – It increases the amount of Health restored when rescuing pawns―up to half of their max.
Sanctuary
Rank 8, DP 7,000 – When your health is critical, you get 1.5 boost to your defenses and magick.
Assassin
Watchfulness
Rank 1, DP 1,200 – It reduces the damage taken when your blade sheathed.
Entrancement
Rank 2, DP 1,200 – It increases max stamina by 100 at night (9PM – 3AM).
Sanguinity
Rank 3, DP 1,800 – It increases max health by 100 at night (9PM – 3AM).
Bloodlust
Rank 4, DP 2,400 – It increases Strength and Magick by 70%, plus Defenses and Magick Defenses are increased by 30 at night (9PM – 3AM).
Preemption
Rank 6, DP 4,000 – It doubles the damage dealt when targets are not in battle stance.
Toxicity
Rank 8, DP 7,000 – It tripples the cumulative damage wrought by your poison attacks.
Autonomy
Rank 9, DP 8,000 – When venturing forth alone, Strength & Magick are up 70% and Defenses & Magick Defenses are increased by 30.
Magick Archer
Detection
Rank 2, DP 1,000 – It expands one’s field of vision.
Potential
Rank 2, DP 1,000 – It increases the stamina limit by 100.
Resilience
Rank 6, DP 4,000 – It reduces the damage from falling.
Allure
Rank 8, DP 7,000 – It doubles the increase in your affinity when you give items to non-pawns.
Regeneration
Rank 8, DP 7,000 – It causes your health to slowly return with the passage of time―1 HP every 3 seconds.
Magnitude
Rank 9, DP 7,500 – It increases the effect when you debilitate adversaries with the Five Archmagicks by 1.5 times.
Resistance
Rank 9, DP 7,500 – It reduces cumulative damage when you are debilitated by non-Archmagick attacks by 15%.