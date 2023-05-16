You will not only have to choose your skills carefully, but find good weapons and armor to compliment your fighting style in Dragon’s Dogma so we decided to prepare a Dragon’s Dogma Armor Locations guide to help you.

Though you will be collecting armor pieces throughout your journey in Dragon’s Dogma, good armor is hard to come by. If you are finding it difficult to locate the armor pieces to complete your armor set, follow our guide that walks you through different locations where you can find these armor pieces.

For more help on Dragon’s Dogma, read our Vocations, Crafting and Everfall Chambers Guide.

Dragon’s Dogma Armor Location

Armor in Dragon’s Dogma is the only way to protect Arisen and Pawns. The good thing is that as you proceed further in the game, you can upgrade your armor as well. Enhancement, Dragonforging and Rorifying are means of upgrading your armor.

Capes

Leather Cape

Location. Help the merchant you see on your way out of Cassardis to get this.

Tattered Mantle

Location. The room which has the pressure switches before you meet the dragon, search for a chest. (The Tainted Mountain)

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Arms Armor

Abyssinal Bracers

Location. Reward for slaying online Ur-Dragon

Dragonscale Arm

Location. Found in the chests of The Everfall, Chamber of Tragedy, Chamber of Distress, Chamber of Sorrow, Chamber of Hope.

Can also be purchased from Delec.

Meloirean Armgaurd

Location. Purchased from Caxton and Alon.

Can also be found in the chests of The Everfall, Chamber of Absense, Chamber of Distress, The Greatwall.

Twilight Manicae

Location. Can be purchased from Joye.

Can also be found in the chests of The Everfall, Chamber of Hesitation, Chamber of Distress, Chamber of Sorrow, Chamber of Resolution, Gutter of Misery and Duskmoon Tower.

Iron Armguard

Location. Sold by Caxton.

Can also be found in Catacombs.

Silver Bands

Location. Can be purchased by Caxton and Jayce.

Head

Assassin’s Mask

Location. The chest during the quest “Deeper Trouble”. Save and Load in the chest which is next to the Bandit’s Den when you’re going to the Blue Moon Tower.

Beowulf Mask

Location. Kill the Ur-Dragon.

Iron Helm

Location. Can be purchased from Caxton, Mathias.

Can also be found in chest in Ancient Quarry

Cyclops Veil

Location. Sold at the Great Wall.

Hero’s Hood

Location. Purchase the armor pack Divine Protection

Diadem

Location. The Chamber of Remorse in Everfall, Joye sells it.

Gossips Mask

Location. A random drop, you might find it in the Mauls encampment as well. It is also located in a chest of a bandit camp near The Blighted Manse and Windbluff Tower.

Siegfried’s Mask

Location. Kill the Ur-Dragon.

Red Leather hood

Location. Sold at Caxton’s Armory.

Skulker’s Mask

Location. You might get it from Caxton (Gran Soren)

Leg Armor

Assassin’s Breeches

Location. The chest of The Bluemoon Tower.

Chimeric Sabatons

Location. Caxton sells it.

Fine Over-Knee Boots

Location. Madeleine sells in Gran Soren.

Grisly Greaves

Location. Joye sells it in the Chamber of Remorse (Everfall)

Over Knee boots

Location. Madeleine’s shop (Gran Soren)

Superior Cuisses

Location. Jayce sells it and are located in the chests of Tainted Mountain Temple and Chamber of Remorse.

Swordman’s Greaves

Location. Ancient Quarry’s merchant might have these.

Twilight Greaves

Location. Found is chests in The Everfall, Chamber of Resolution, Chamber of Fate, Chamber of Sorrow, Chamber of Hope, Duskmoon Tower.

White Hawk Cuisses

Location. Sold by Alon.

Iron Boots

Location. Purchase from Caxton, Barroch, Jayce or Alon.

Chest Armor

Abyssinal Coat

Location. Slay the online Ur-Dragon.

Crimson Plate

Location. Joye sells it in the Chamber of Remorse and also located in the chests (Everfall).

Iron Lorica

Location. Sold at the Caxton’s Armory.

White Hawn Half-Plate

Location. Sold by Alon.

Swordsman Plate

Location. Sold by Alon but not in PC version.

Missionary’s Robe

Location. Sold by Caxton, Jayce and Alon.

Red Dragon Scale

Location. Found in the chests of The Everfall, Chamber of Absence, Chamber of Inspiration, Chamber of Remembrance, Chamber of Fate.

Rex Lion Padding

Location. Sold by Caxton and Alon.

Also found in chests in chambers of Soulfayer Canyon, Bluemoon Tower, The Greatwall.

Chest Clothing

Blessed Vest

Location. Madeleine sells her in the shop of Gran Soren.

Lady’s Corest

Location. You might find it in the chest of Witchwood, follow the river right after you enter and you should see an open area on the right which has a chest or buy it from Gran Soren – Madeleine’s shop.

If you find any other armor piece that we might have missed, share with us in the comments and we will add it up.