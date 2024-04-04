Dragon’s Dogma 2 All Golden Trove Beetle Locations

The Golden Trove Beetle is a consumable item in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that can greatly help you. Each beetle you consume will permanently increase your weight-carrying capacity by 0.15 kg. The boost is not limited to you; your main pawn will also be able to carry more weight.

There are other ways to boost the carrying capacity, but Golden Trove Beetles are the best permanent method without changing your character’s physique. You can find these beetles mostly on trees, but there are some quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2, like The Gift of Giving, in which Daphne rewards you with a Golden Trove Beetle.

Besides trees in the open world, a few wandering merchants can also sell you Golden Trove Beetles. However, tracking these merchants can be a bit of a pain as they keep moving around. You don’t have to worry, though; I will not only guide you with their locations but also provide a map for each Golden Trove Beetle location that marks their exact spawn location.

TIP Looking for Golden Trove Beetles at night is ideal since you can see their golden glow from a distance.

Vermund Golden Trove Beetle locations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Most of the Golden Trove Beetles are available in the Vermund region of the map since it has the most trees. You can explore this area early in the game, which means you can increase your carrying capacity quite early.

However, you can only gain the weight bonus from a maximum of 50 beetles, and consuming any more after that is just wasting them.

FYI Seems like Golden Trove Beetles are available in limited quantity and don’t respawn, even on New Game Plus. Even you get them replicated at Ibrahim’s Scrap Store, they will be useless just like forgeries of Ferrystone and Wakestones.

Golden Trove Beetle #1

You can purchase one Golden Trove Beetle from a merchant named Folkes in Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you look at the map, you can find him in Ancient Battlegrounds, a settlement left of the Misty Marshes area. This merchant has only 1 Golden Trove Beetle, which he will sell you for 5000 G.

Golden Trove Beetle #2

Another merchant, Mubarak, will sell you the beetle you are looking for close to a Campsite. To find him, you must head to the Battahl and look for him at the corner near the stream close to the Forgotten Ruins. Talk to him, and you can buy one Golden Trove Beetle for 5,000 Gold.

Golden Trove Beetle #3

Angus is another traveling merchant who can sell you the Golden Trove Beetle, but finding him is a little tough as he can be found anywhere along the road from Melve to Vernworth.

Golden Trove Beetle #4

This one is above the Boderwatch Outpost settlement, close to Eini’s Home. You can easily find it on one of the trees around the corner.

Golden Trove Beetle #5

Around the corner from the last location, you can also find this one at a tree. Spotting this one is pretty easy at night.

Golden Trove Beetle #6

As you travel down from the last location to the Moonglow Garden, you can find this Golden Trove Beetle in Dragon’s Dogma 2 in a rocky area around the corner guarded by Goblins. It is on a wood bark next to rocks.

Golden Trove Beetle #7

On your way down towards Melve, you will find a Goblin Camp on the cliff’s edge. This beetle is right below the camp, so you must climb down or circle around to reach it. This one is on the side of the mountain and not on a tree.

Golden Trove Beetle #8

Again, on the same path, you will find this beetle on a tree next to the main road. The location is close to the Martyrs’ Resting Place.

Golden Trove Beetle #9

This one is a mountain arch close to the Borderland Campground. A wooden cart is in front of it, so it’s pretty easy to spot. This beetle is on a rock instead of a tree.

Golden Trove Beetle #10

Down the same path close to the Gathering of Beasts waypoint, you will find this Golden Trove beetle next to a fallen tree in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Golden Trove Beetle #11

This Beetle is on a tree close to the corner on the road to Vernworth, where you find the last Golden Trove Beetle.

Golden Trove Beetle #12

You will cross a stone bridge after moving a little forward from the last beetle location. Right after crossing that bridge, you will find this beetle on the tree on the left edge.

Golden Trove Beetle #13

As you continue to move down, take a left from a corner as shown on the map, and you will find this Golden Trove Beetle location in the middle of the path in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Golden Trove Beetle #14

Travel to the other side and cross the bridge to reach the Riverside Ruins waypoint. From here, take the path to a stone structure, as shown on the map, and you will find the beetle on the tree.

Golden Trove Beetle #15

From the last location, continue to move down, and you will find a Campsite location. You will find this Golden Trove Beetle on a tree close to that location around the corner.

Golden Trove Beetle #16

Cross the bridge and go to the opposite side of the stream to find this beetle on a tree. The location is close to a tree bridge between two cliffs.

Golden Trove Beetle #17

To find this one, you will need to travel to the fork as shown on the map, and you will find this Beetle on a tree next to the small path leading up.

Golden Trove Beetle #18

Move down from the last location, and you will find a Campsite. Right next to the Campfire is a tree on which you can find this Beetle.

Golden Trove Beetle #19

While moving towards the Eastern Forest waypoint, you will cross a bridge with a campsite right next to it. The beetle is on a tree between the bridge and the Campsite.

Golden Trove Beetle #20

Pretty close to the last beetle location. You can find it after crossing the Campsite and moving towards the Eastern Forest waypoint marker. You must take out an enemy before picking this up from the tree.

Golden Trove Beetle #21

You will again need to backtrack to the other side by crossing the bridge and finding a broken bridge at the location shown on the map. On a tree at the end of the bridge, you will find the Golden Trove Beetle in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Golden Trove Beetle #22

This one is close to a wooden bridge and a Campsite a little down from the location of the last beetle.

Golden Trove Beetle #23

You will find this Golden Trove Beetle at the far end of the Ruined Settlement village on a tree close to the shore.

Golden Trove Beetle #24

West from the last location, close to the Great Bridge Passage waypoint, you will find this Golden Trove Beetle on a tree.

Golden Trove Beetle #25

This location is just outside the city of Vernworth. You will find a house in the location shown on the map, and as you enter its vicinity, you will find the beetle on a tree surrounded by some bushes.

Golden Trove Beetle #26

Right up the Vernworth, you will find this Golden Trove Beetle in Dragon’s Dogma 2 just outside the house on a tree at the cliff’s edge.

Golden Trove Beetle #27

You can find this one on a tree close to a campsite, as shown on the map above.

Golden Trove Beetle #28

If you look at the map, this location is right below the last one, but to reach this, you will first need to cross the bridge, go through the Campsite area, and then again cross a bridge to find it on a ground close to water.

Golden Trove Beetle #29

This one is above the Harve Village, as shown on the map. It is on the pillar at the cliff’s edge facing the Harve Village, so it is pretty easy to find.

Golden Trove Beetle #30

Enter the Harve Village and move towards the Inn. You will find a Golden Trove Beetle on a tree behind the cart.

Golden Trove Beetle #31

Travel north of the Harve Village, and you will find it on a tree at the location shown on the map above.

Golden Trove Beetle #32

Cross the bridge ahead of the last location, and you will find this one on a tree surrounded by rocks.

Golden Trove Beetle #33

This one is on a tree close to some stairs formation on the cliff at the location shown on the map above.

Golden Trove Beetle #34

To find this Golden Trove Beetle, you must cover some distance and go to the location on the map above. It is on a path that takes you to Vernworth.

Golden Trove Beetle #35

Travel towards the Marshland Settlement, and you will find this on a tree next to the water facing the settlement.

Golden Trove Beetle #36

As you reach the location shown on the map above, you will notice a tree bridge connecting two cliffs, and right above that tree bridge, you will find this Golden Trove Beetle in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Golden Trove Beetle #37

This one is close to the Mountain Ruins settlement, and to find it, you will need to stay on the ground instead of climbing up. It is on a broken tree where the water is falling from above.

Golden Trove Beetle #38

Right at the fork of the Malachite Forest, you will find this Golden Trove Beetle on a rock in the center.

Golden Trove Beetle #39

Travel above toward the “Arbor Bridge” waypoint, and you will spot a spiral wooden bridge along the way. Climb up, and you will find the beetle on the base of a big tree.

Golden Trove Beetle #40

Close to the spiral bridge, as the location shown on the map, you will find it on a tree.

Golden Trove Beetle #41

After clearing the last area, move down, and you will reach a stone statue at the above location. Right next to that is a tree with the Golden Trove Beetle. You can easily spot it from a distance if it is night.

Golden Trove Beetle #42

Head down from the last location, and just at the corner, look toward the mountain to spot it on a tree.

Golden Trove Beetle #43

This one is on a small Island next to the Bridge that takes you to the Misty Marshes. The island is small, and you can easily find it on a tree.

Golden Trove Beetle #44

Just a few steps ahead from the island, you will find this Golden Trove Beetle on a tree next to the path in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Golden Trove Beetle #45

This one is inside the Misty Marshes area. You will need to follow the fire pot’s path, and these will eventually lead you to a tree that has a Golden Trove Beetle. This area is pretty dark, so you can spot the beetle easily because of the golden glow.

Golden Trove Beetle #46

This one is on a tree at the top of a hill close to the Bridge of Theodracus the Second.

Golden Trove Beetle #47

A little down from the last location, you will spot a sleeping dragon at the location marked on the map. You will find this Golden Trove Beetle close to the dragon on a tree.

Golden Trove Beetle #48

You can find this beetle on a tree close to the entrance of the Putrid Cave.

Golden Trove Beetle #49

You can find this one on a tree at the Graveyard. The location is near the Putrid Cave, where you found the previous Golden Trove Beetle.

Golden Trove Beetle #50

This one is inside a ruined building close to a Campsite, as shown on the map.

Golden Trove Beetle #51 & 52

This Golden Trove Beetle is close to the Riftstone of the Patterned. It is on the back side wall of a rock structure behind the Riftstone. If you follow the road, you will need to climb up it. You will find another one if you move along the cliff after crossing the Riftstone.

Golden Trove Beetle #53

Close to the Ancient Battleground, you will find the beetle on a tree in the Dark forest at the location shown on the map.

Golden Trove Beetle #54

This one is just outside the cave entrance, and you can easily find it by following the map. There is a campsite nearby as well.

Golden Trove Beetle #55

Right at the Checkpoint Rest Town entrance, follow a small path along the cliff on the right side of the bridge to find this Beetle on a tree.

Golden Trove Beetle #56

The location is on the left of the Checkpoint Rest Town, but to reach it, you will need to go through a cave and then reach a cliff edge at the location shown on the map.

Golden Trove Beetle #57

Cross the border into Battahl from Checkpoint Rest Town, and you will find this golden trove beetle on the oxcart path. You must climb the ledge on the side to get to the tree where the beetle is sitting.

Battahl Golden Trove Beetle Locations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Once you have cleared Vermund, it is time to head to the Battahl region to find more Golden Trove Beetles. This area is a bit open, so spotting the Beetles is much easier than in Vermund. However, you will encounter much tougher enemies here, so ensure you come here well-prepared.

FYI As mentioned before, the benefits of Golden Trove Beetles in Dragon’s Dogma 2 cap out at 50 beetles consumed. So, if you have already found enough in Vermund, you can give these extras to other players as rewards for completing your Pawn Quests.

Golden Trove Beetle #58

You will find this Beetle on a tree as you enter the Enoa Battahl Forest right before the building just above the road.

Golden Trove Beetle #59

Cross the stream ahead of your last location and travel to the other side, where you will reach a cliff edge close to the shore. The beetle here is on the tree, just like most others.

Golden Trove Beetle #60

You will spot a big stone pillar near the campsite, right where you find Mubarak for beetle #2. Climb the cliff on the side of the path, and you will be able to spot the consumable you are looking for on a tree.

Golden Trove Beetle #61

This one is close to a Wooden bridge above the road. If you are on the down path, you will need to climb above the Bridge to find this beetle on a tree at the side of the bridge close to a Campfire.

Golden Trove Beetle #62

Head down from the last location and get to a small wooden bridge, as shown on the map. You will find a Golden Trove Beetle in Dragon’s Dogma 2 in the bushes next to the bridge.

Golden Trove Beetle #63

Just a few feet away from the last location, you will find a Beetle inside some bushes again. You may have trouble locating this during the day, so looking for it at night is better.

Golden Trove Beetle #64

Collecting this one is a bit hard, not because of the location but because of the dragon nearby. You can follow the stream to get to this location, and a dragon will be waiting for you there. You can avoid fighting, get to the other side, and climb the cliff next to the waterfall to find this beetle.

Golden Trove Beetle #65

Move down from the last location and climb a cliff. Then, continue moving forward, and you will spot a burnt tree with the beetle on the cliff’s edge.

Golden Trove Beetle #66

Get to the other side, where you collected the last beetle, and head towards the stream. There, close to a small wooden bridge, you will find the Golden Trove Beetle on the stream’s edge.

Golden Trove Beetle #67

Follow the location on the map to reach a Goblin camp where, after taking them out, you can collect the Beetle.

Golden Trove Beetle #68

Continue moving down from the last location and reach a campsite close to the bridge. Right next to that bridge, you will find the beetle.

Golden Trove Beetle #69

Travel to Pilgrim’s Path Empty Abode, and as soon as you reach a bridge that leads you to Goblins, look for a tree behind, and you will find the Golden Trove Beetle on it.

Golden Trove Beetle #70

For this one, you must travel to the edge of Battahl, as shown on the map, to find the Golden Trove Beetle on a rock overlooking the water in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Golden Trove Beetle #71

To find this one, you must move forward on the path, cross a cave, and eventually reach a dead Golem body at the cliff edge. On that body, you will also find a Golden Trove Beetle.

Golden Trove Beetle #72

You can find this one by crossing the Bakbattahl town and traveling towards the Goblin camp at the location shown on the map. After taking out the Goblins, you will find the Beetle on a tree next to the pathway.

Golden Trove Beetle #73

Travel further down, and you will reach a bridge. Looking at the side, you will spot a stone structure with small pillars. Right behind this, you will find the beetle.

Golden Trove Beetle #74

Enter the Wyrmsblood Forest, and you will encounter some Goblins at the location shown on the map. After caring for them, you can collect the Beetle from the tree.

Golden Trove Beetle #75

Backtrack a little and get to the location shown on the map. Take out the goblins here, and you will find the beetle next to a Stone doorway on a tree.

Golden Trove Beetle #76

Move down from the last location and cross the bridge. This will take you to a large bandit camp, and you will need to take out all of them before collecting the Golden Trove Beetle from there in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Golden Trove Beetle #77

You will find a Cyclops along the path as you travel further down the road. When you spot one, look at the trees around the path to find a Golden Trove beetle.

Agamen Volcanic Island Golden Trove Beetle locations

This area is small, and you will only find a few Golden Trove Beetles. But still, we have marked the locations on the map so you can find them easily.

Golden Trove Beetle #78

To find this one, enter the “Drabnir’s Grotto” cave and exit from the other side. Once you get out, follow the path, and you will get to a Goblin Camp. The Beetle sits on a rock at the edge towards the shore.

Golden Trove Beetle #79

As you reach the location on the map above, you will spot some rock pillars. There is a pillar in the shape of a ramp, and right under it, you will find the last Golden Trove Beetle in Dragon’s Dogma 2.