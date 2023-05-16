Dragon Age Inquisition Unique Weapons and Armor Locations Guide



Throughout your journey in Dragon Age: Inquisition, you will come across Unique Weapons/Armor scattered in in-game world. This guide is designed to provide you an overview of locations of Unique Armor/Weapons in the game.

Dragon Age Inquisition Unique Weapons and Armor Locations

It’s an incomplete list, if you find any other unique weapons and armor, tell us in the comments and we will update the guide.

One-Handed

Sword of Charris Allied

How to Get: This is a DLC-exclusive equipment.

Vidathiss

How to Get: You will find this from Lord Seeker Lucius.

The Sweetish Fingers

How to Get: During Templars in the West in The Hinterlands, you will find this from the Elite Templar mob.

Axe of Green Edges

How to Get: This is acquired from the Fade Rift beneath Crestwood.

Great

Gift of the Mountain Father

How to Get: This weapon is acquired from the Avaar located in Zombieland – the same Avaar who wished to murder you.

The Last Stand

How to Get: Pretty much same as Gift of the Mountain Father. Kill a random Elite Avaar and hope that it will drop eventually.

Rebuke of the Sunderland

How to Get: For this weapon, travel to the Emprise du Lion and head towards the tower in which you placed the note for the infected lover.

Certainity

How to Get: In order to acquire this, you need to defeat Samson and receive it from him.

Siege’s End

How to Get: This is not a drop as you need to buy it from a merchant located in the Skyhold.

Axe of the Dragon-Hunter

How to Get: This is also a weapon which can be bought from Bonnie Simms in Skyhold.

Render’s Blade

How to Get: This is a random drop from a Giant located in the Forbidden Oasis.

Verdict

How to Get: You need to head towards the Forbidden Oasis and travel towards the southeast edge from the first Inquisition Encampment. In this area, you will need to find a Hidden Cache which will deliver this weapon.

Staves

Staff of Aidahn Allied

How to Get: This weapon can be acquired from a DLC.

Wrath of Lovias

How to Get: This one is acquired from a Cave Quest in The Hinterlands – slaughter the apostates.

Staff of Stasis

How to Get: This one can be found in The Hushed Whispers.

Tempest

How to Get: You need to head towards the Still Ruins in the Western Approach – near the dungeon where time gets to the resting phase.

Bloodwake

How to Get: You need to head towards the Ventatori Camp in the Hissing Wastes – a potential RNG drop.

Staff of Tylda Bright-Axe

How to Get: First off, you need to unlock all landmarks in The Hinterlands followed by completing the War Table mission.

Staff of the Void

How to Get: You need to head towards the Hinerval in Emprise du Lion.

Daggers

Blade of Tuhna Allied

How to Get: This is a DLC-exclusive weapon.

Nightslayer

How to Get: This one is acquired from the Valeska’s Watch in Emprise du Lion along with a lot more goodies.

Bows

Bane of Red Crossing

How to Get: This one is a random find which can be found from the chest in the Storm Coast.

The Trepanner’s Requital

How to Get: You will find this weapon from the Winter’s Palace.

Grunsmann’s Bow

How to Get: You will be able to buy this bow from Bonnie Simms located in Skyhold.

Longbow of the Griffon

How to Get: You will find this from the Temple of Mythal after speaking to Abelas.

Farslayer

How to Get: You need to head towards the Exalted Plains and cross the bridge. You need to stick to the north side along the river.

Shields

Shield of the Emperor

How to Get: This one is a purchasable weapon which requires active merchant perks.

Wintersbreath

How to Get: This one is acquired from Valeska’s Watch located in Emprise du Lion along with other goodies.

Magehunter

How to Get: You can buy this from Bonnie Simms located in the Skyhold.

Dirthamen’s Wisdom

How to Get: You will find this in a quest chain starting in Shrine to Sylaise in Exalted Plains. Begin with lighting a veilfire torch and collect all glyphs which will allow you to unlock a new area.

Once this is done, head towards the Skyhold and go to Lost Temple of Dirthamen using the War Table. After you have defeated the boss, check the door behind the boss area to acquire this.

This guide is currently a work-in-progress! We will keep on updating it in days to come.