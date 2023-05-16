Dragon Age Inquisition Merchants Guide – Schematics, Recipes, Upgrades, Weapons, Armor

Merchants are the key to your survival in Dragon Age Inquisition. I would only call them second to your Party Members and Advisors. Since you won’t find any decent weapon/armor lying around Thedas, merchants are your best bet.
These Merchants not only provide you with weapon and armor, but also deal in armor/weapon schematics, weapon/armor upgrades, and crafting materials. Furthermore, horse-master in Skyhold deals in various mounts that you can ride in the game.
For more help on Dragon Age Inquisition, read our How to Recruit Companions, Romance Guide, Specializations Quests Guide and Mage Class Guide.
Dragon Age Inquisition Merchants
Merchants are present throughout the world of Dragon Age: Inquisition and will cost you a fortune for rare items. In this guide, I’ve provided a complete list of items along with their prices that you will find in game.
Please refer to the key provided below for future references:
Key:
Item Name/Cost
Haven Merchants
Seggrit’s Shop
Upgrades
- Sturdy Bianca Grip/28
- Aiming Module I/28
- Bianca Arms I/19
Weapon Schematics
- Bianca Arms I/20
- Bianca Aiming I/20
- Sturdy Bianca Grip/20
Harritt’s Shop
- The Tactician’s Renewal/Special
The Hinterlands Merchants
Crossroads Merchant
Weapons
- Stormbreak/439
- Mercenary Lord Blade/78
Upgrades
- Sturdy Bianca Grip/28
- Aiming Module I/28
- Bianca Arms I/19
Crafting Materials
- Spindleweed/20
- Ram Leather/20
- Nugskin/20
- Fennec Fur/20
- Elfroot/20
- Druffalo Hide/20
- Dragonling Scales/20
- Canine Leather/20
- Bronto Hide/20
- Blood Lotus/20
Recipes
- Antivan Fire Grenade Recipe/53
Redcliffe Weapons Merchant
Weapons
- Dagger of Faith/78
Upgrades
- Masterwork Firm Dagger Grip/70
- Masterwork Hilted One-Handed Haft/70
Redcliffe Armor Merchant
Armor
- Masterwork Battlemaster Mail/14212
- Masterwork Scout Armor/1161
- Superior Vanguard Coat/298
- Superior Hunter Coat/298
Upgrades
- Superior Vanguard Coat Legs/70
- Superior Vanguard Coat Arms/70
- Superior Hunter Coat Legs/70
- Superior Hunter Coat Arms/70
Redcliffe Schematics Merchant
Weapon Schematics
- Templar Greatsword/129
- Pointed Maul/129
- Keeper Staff/129
- Double-Bearded Axe/129
- Raider Hatchet/64
- Kite Shield/64
- Thick Greatsword Grip/20
- Rugged Two-Handed Haft/20
- Rugged Bow Grip/20
- Pointed Dagger Grip/20
- Jeweled Staff Blade/20
- Hilted One-Handed Haft/20
- Dense Two-Handed Haft/20
- Curved Staff Grip/20
- Curved Longsword Grip/20
- Bulky One-Handed Haft/20
- Blunt Pommel/20
- Balanced Dagger Grip/20
- Army Longsword Grip/20
- Acolyte Staff Blade/20
Armor Schematics
- Medium Adventurer Armor/176
- Light Adventurer Armor/176
- Heavy Adventurer Armor/176
- Sturdy Scout Coat/159
- Sturdy Scout Armor/159
- Sturdy Defender Coat/159
- Sturdy Defender Armor/159
- Sturdy Apprentice Armor/159
- Templar Helmet/28
- Templar Scribe Cowl/20
- Scout Hat/20
- Scout Coat Legs/20
- Scout Armor Legs/20
- Scout Armor Arms/20
- Defender Coat Legs/20
- Defender Armor Legs/20
- Apprentice Coat Legs/20
- Apprentice Coat Arms/20
- Apprentice Armor Arms/20
- Apprentice Armor Legs/20
Val Royeaux Merchants
Barnabus’s Shop
Accessories
- Enhanced Ring of Life-Drain/379
Havel’s Shop
Weapons
- Bloodied Wings/5598
- Punisher/1371
- Lifetaker Staff/3428
- Seeker Shield/528
Armor
- Masterwork Scout Coat/2320
- Superior Vanguard Armor/1714
- Superior Hunter Armor/1714
- Superior Enchanter Armor/1714
- Intense Elfsnake Vitaar/343
Upgrades
- Sten Sword Grip/738
- Narrow Greatsword Grip/738
- Masterwork Wrapped One-Handed Haft/738
- Masterwork Engraved Two-Handed Haft/738
- Masterwork Battlemage Staff Grip/738
- Masterwork Battlemage Staff Blade/738
- Superior Enchanter Staff Blade/211
- Masterwork Spiked Pommel/211
- Masterwork Bound Dagger Grip/211
- Balanced Two-Handed Grip/211
Crafting Materials
- Blank Runestone/71
Pierre-Marie’s Shop
Weapons
- Fadewalker Staff/154
- Dreamweaver Staff/154
Armor
- Intense Deathroot Vitaar/39
- Superior Enchanter Coat/298
Crafting/Furniture Shop
Crafting Materials
- Velveteen/20
- Silk/20
- Cotton/20
- Skyhold Furniture
- Qunari Glass/1568
- Orlesian Glass/1568
- Fereldan Glass/1568
- Dwarven Glass/1568
- Dalish Glass/1568
- Andrastian Glass/1568
- Orlesian Bed II/713
- Orlesian Bed I/713
- Free Marches Bed II/713
- Dwarven Bed/713
- Tevinter Drapery/356
- Templar Drapery/356
- Qunari Drapery/356
- Orlesian Drapery/356
- Mage Circle Drapery/356
- Inquisition Drapery/356
- Grey Warden Drapery/356
- Free Marches Drapery/356
- Fereldan Drapery/356
- Elven Drapery/356
- Dwarven Drapery/356
- Dalish Drapery/356
- Chasind Drapery/356
- Chantry Drapery/356
Willvan’s Recipe Shop
Recipes
- Spirit Resistance Tonic Recipe/53
- Lightning Resistance Tonic Recipe/53
- Fire Resistance Tonic Recipe/53
- Cold Resistance Tonic Recipe/53
Schematic Shop
Weapon Schematics
- Dwarven Maul/755
- Thrusting Longsword/380
- Ornate Pommel/223
- Firm Pommel/223
- Notched Two-Handed Haft/223
Armor Schematics
- Superior Hunter Coat/2288
- Orlesian Army Warrior Armor/3075
- Orlesian Army Scout Armor/3075
- Orlesian Army Battlemage Armor/3075
- Vanguard Coat/945
- Enchanter Coat/945
- Hunter Coat/945
- Vanguard Coat Arms/223
- Hunter Coat Arms/223
- Elven Cowl/223
Saphi’s Shop
Armor
- Superior Battlemage Mail/3691
- Intense Felandaris Vitaar/2953
- Intense Elfsnake Vitaar/343
Upgrades
- Superior Prowler Mail Arms/738
- Superior Prowler Coat Legs/738
- Superior Battlemaster Mail Legs/738
- Superior Battlemaster Mail Arms/738
- Superior Battlemage Mail Legs/738
- Superior Battlemage Mail Arms/738
Deraboam Shop
- Golden Nug Statue/10,000
Skyhold Merchants
Bonny Sims’s Shop
Weapons
- Axe of the Dragon Hunter/11540
- Magehunter/7629
- Grunsmann’s Bow/4082
Upgrades
- Firm Bianca Grip/738
- Ornate Bianca Grip/211
- Aiming Module I/211
- Aiming Module II/211
- Aiming Module III/738
- Bianca Arms II/28
- Bianca Arms III/70
- Bianca Arms IV/175
- Bianca Arms V/474
Crafting Materials
- Blank Runestone/71
- Serault Infused Glass/42
- Fusing Agent/214
Weapon Schematics
- Super Corrupting Rune/7294
- Firm Bianca Grip/934
- Bianca Arms III/934
- Bianca Aiming III/934
- Dragon-Slaying Rune/182
- Bianca Arms II/89
- Bianca Aiming II/89
- Ornate Bianca Grip/20
- Bianca Arms I/20
- Bianca Aiming I/20
Recipes
- Lyrium Potion Recipe/53
Seggrit’s Shop
Weapons
- Siege’s End/21433
- Tenasarin/11110
Upgrades
- Sturdy Bianca Grip/28
- Aiming Module I/28
- Bianca Arms I/19
Weapon Schematics
- Bianca Arms I/20
- Bianca Aiming I/20
Farris the Representative
Items
- Protocols of Passage: Free Maches/6886
- Perendale Entente Cordiale/6886
- Favors of Marque and Reprisal/6886
- Estwatch Alliance of Names/6886
- A Pact of Certain Favors/6886
- Western Orlais Independent Compact/1690
- Southern Nevarra Independent Compact/1690
- Southern Ferelden Independent Compact/1690
- Northern Ferelden Independent Compact/1690
- Coastal Antiva Independent Compact/1690
- Montsimmard Accord/490
- Mont-de-Glace Accord/490
- Highever Accord/490
- Hasmal Accord/490
- Arlesans Accord/490
- Private Trade Agreement: Seleny/167
- Private Trade Agreement: Hunter Fell/167
- Private Trade Agreement: Dales End/167
- Private Trade Agreement: Churneau/167
- Private Trade Agreement: Ayesleigh/167
Crestwoods Merchants
New Crestwood Merchant
Weapons
- The Dueling Blade/941
- Firm Tevinter Mace/409
- Seeker Shield/211
Upgrades
- Masterwork Spiked Pommel/211
- Balanced Two-Handed Grip/211
Crafting Materials
- Blank Runestone/71
- Rashvine/42
- Embrium/42
- Deep Mushroom/42
- Deathroot/42
Caer Bronach Merchant
Weapons
- Thunderstrike/8572
- Silkdart/472
Accessories
- Enchanted Amulet of Willpower/801
- Enchanted Amulet of Strength/801
- Enchanted Amulet of Magic/801
- Enchanted Amulet of Dexterirty/801
- Enchanted Amulet of Cunning/801
- Enchanted Amulet of Constitution/801
Crafting Materials
- Blank Runestone/71
- Spindleweed/20
- Elfroot/20
- Blood Lotus/20
Weapon Schematics
- Master Demon-Slaying Rune/1844
The Western Approach Merchants
Griffon Wing Keep Merchant
Weapons
- Lifetaker Staff/1371
- Witch Fire Staff/703
- Balanced Sniper Bow/456
- Seeker Shield/211
Accessories
- Enhanced Tonics Belt/801
- Enhanced Stamina Amulet/801
- Enhanced Potions Belt/801
- Enhanced Guard Belt/801
- Enhanced Grenades Belt/801
- Enhanced Belt of Focus/801
- Enhanced Lifeward Amulet/226
Upgrades
- Superior Enchanter Staff Blade/211
- Masterwork Spiked Pommel/211
- Balanced Two-Handed Grip/211
Crafting Material
- Blank Runestone/71
The Exalted Plains Merchants
Dalish Camp
Weapons
- Lifetaker Staff/1371
- Witch Fire Staff/703
Armor
- Robes of the High Keeper/14212
Upgrades
- Superior Enchanter Staff Blade/211
Crafting Materials
- Blank Runestone/71
- Quillback Leather/42
- Phoenix Scales/42
- Ram Leather/20
Weapon Schematics
- Witch Staff/533
- Templar Shield/444
- Dwarven Shield/444
- Masterwork Jeweled Greatsword Grip/182
- Ornate Staff Blade/89
- Dwarven Longsword Grip/89
- Dual-Crescent Greatsword Grip/89
- Dense Longbow Grip/89
- Chalice Dagger Grip/89
- Adorned Staff Grip/89
Armor Schematics
- Warden Warrior Armor/985
- Warden Battlemage Armor/985
- Sturdy Hunter Armor/444
- Sturdy Enchanter Armor/444
- Vanguard Armor/378
- Sturdy Vanguard Armor/378
- Hunter Armor/378
- Enchanter Armor/378
- Superior Warden Helmet/182
- Superior Adventurer Hat/182
- Vanguard Armor Arms/89
- Hunter Armor Legs/89
- Hunter Armor Arms/89
- Enchanter Armor Legs/89
- Enchanter Armor Arms/89
- Vanguard Armor Legs/9
Emerald Graves Merchants
Argon’s Lodge Merchant
Weapons
- Balanced Sniper Bow/456
Upgrades
- Masterwork Bound Dagger Grip/211
Crafting Materials
- Essence Containment Apparatus/20
- Blank Runestone/71
- Pyrophite/42
- Paragon’s Luster/42
- Obsidian/42
Emprise du Lion Merchants
Suledin Keep
Weapons
- Knight-Commander Longbow/7383
- Bloodied Wings/5598
- Purity’s Light/5167
- Emperor Guard Blade/4306
- Pirate Captain Cutlass/3691
Upgrades
- Sten Sword Grip/738
- Narrow Greatsword Grip/738
- Masterwork Wrapped One-Handed Haft/738
- Masterwork Engraved Two-Handed Haft/738
- Masterwork Battlemage Staff Grip/738
- Masterwork Battlemage Staff Blade/738
Crafting Materials
- Blank Runestone/71
Weapon Schematics
- Masterwork Skull Grip/2238
- Superb Cleansing Rune/7294
- Hossberg Twainer/6545
- First Enchanter Staff/6545
- Formation Shield/6078
- Dual-Curved Blade/3273
- Masterwork Ornate Two-Handed Haft/2238
- Templar Longbow/1736
- Inscribed Bearded Axe/1537
- Thick Longbow Grip/934
- Tevinter Longsword Grip/934
- Split Staff Grip/934
- Solid Longbow Grip/934
- Masterwork Ornate Dagger Grip/934
- Inscribed Two-Handed Haft/934
- Inscribed Staff Grip/934
- Dense Dual-Blade Grip/934
- Decorative Two-Handed Haft/934
- Curved Greatsword Grip/934
- Butterfly Greatsword Grip/934
- Blunt Staff Edge/934
- Battlemage Staff Blade/934
- Balanced Longsword Grip/934
Armor Schematics
- Superior Inquisitor Hat/182
The Hissing Wastes Merchants
Betyar’s Canyon Market
Armor
- Helm of the Drasca/6103
- Intense Felandaris Vitaar/2953
- Skirmisher Hat/1291
Upgrades
- Superior Prowler Armor Legs/2953
- Superior Battlemaster Armor Legs/2953
- Superior Battlemage Armor Legs/2953
- Superior Prowler Mail Arms/738
- Superior Prowler Coat Legs/738
- Superior Battlemaster Mail Legs/738
- Superior Battlemaster Mail Arms/738
- Superior Battlemage Mail Legs/738
- Superior Battlemage Mail Arms/738
Crafting Material
- Blank Runestone/71
Weapon Schematics
- Superb Demon-Slaying Rune/7294
Armor Schematics
- Superior Venatori Helmet/1279
- Templar Armor/9044
- Dalish Scout Armor/9044
- Sturdy Prowler Armor/8183
- Sturdy Battlemaster Armor/8183
- Sturdy Battlemage Armor/8183
- Prowler Armor/3839
- Battlemaster Armor/3839
- Battlemage Armor/3839
- Prowler Armor Legs/934
- Prowler Armor Arms/934
- Battlemaster Armor Legs/934
- Battlemaster Armor Arms/934
- Battlemage Armor Legs/934
- Battlemage Armor Arms/934
If you find anything missing or confusing, comment and we will help you out!