Dragon Age Inquisition Merchants Guide – Schematics, Recipes, Upgrades, Weapons, Armor

By Haider Khan

Merchants are the key to your survival in Dragon Age Inquisition. I would only call them second to your Party Members and Advisors. Since you won’t find any decent weapon/armor lying around Thedas, merchants are your best bet.

These Merchants not only provide you with weapon and armor, but also deal in armor/weapon schematics, weapon/armor upgrades, and crafting materials. Furthermore, horse-master in Skyhold deals in various mounts that you can ride in the game.

Dragon Age Inquisition Merchants

Merchants are present throughout the world of Dragon Age: Inquisition and will cost you a fortune for rare items. In this guide, I’ve provided a complete list of items along with their prices that you will find in game.

Please refer to the key provided below for future references:

Key:
Item Name/Cost

Haven Merchants

Seggrit’s Shop

Upgrades

  • Sturdy Bianca Grip/28
  • Aiming Module I/28
  • Bianca Arms I/19

Weapon Schematics

  • Bianca Arms I/20
  • Bianca Aiming I/20
  • Sturdy Bianca Grip/20

Harritt’s Shop

  • The Tactician’s Renewal/Special

The Hinterlands Merchants

Crossroads Merchant

Weapons

  • Stormbreak/439
  • Mercenary Lord Blade/78

Upgrades

  • Sturdy Bianca Grip/28
  • Aiming Module I/28
  • Bianca Arms I/19

Crafting Materials

  • Spindleweed/20
  • Ram Leather/20
  • Nugskin/20
  • Fennec Fur/20
  • Elfroot/20
  • Druffalo Hide/20
  • Dragonling Scales/20
  • Canine Leather/20
  • Bronto Hide/20
  • Blood Lotus/20

Recipes

  • Antivan Fire Grenade Recipe/53

Redcliffe Weapons Merchant

Weapons

  • Dagger of Faith/78

Upgrades

  • Masterwork Firm Dagger Grip/70
  • Masterwork Hilted One-Handed Haft/70

Redcliffe Armor Merchant

Armor

  • Masterwork Battlemaster Mail/14212
  • Masterwork Scout Armor/1161
  • Superior Vanguard Coat/298
  • Superior Hunter Coat/298

Upgrades

  • Superior Vanguard Coat Legs/70
  • Superior Vanguard Coat Arms/70
  • Superior Hunter Coat Legs/70
  • Superior Hunter Coat Arms/70

Redcliffe Schematics Merchant

Weapon Schematics

  • Templar Greatsword/129
  • Pointed Maul/129
  • Keeper Staff/129
  • Double-Bearded Axe/129
  • Raider Hatchet/64
  • Kite Shield/64
  • Thick Greatsword Grip/20
  • Rugged Two-Handed Haft/20
  • Rugged Bow Grip/20
  • Pointed Dagger Grip/20
  • Jeweled Staff Blade/20
  • Hilted One-Handed Haft/20
  • Dense Two-Handed Haft/20
  • Curved Staff Grip/20
  • Curved Longsword Grip/20
  • Bulky One-Handed Haft/20
  • Blunt Pommel/20
  • Balanced Dagger Grip/20
  • Army Longsword Grip/20
  • Acolyte Staff Blade/20

Armor Schematics

  • Medium Adventurer Armor/176
  • Light Adventurer Armor/176
  • Heavy Adventurer Armor/176
  • Sturdy Scout Coat/159
  • Sturdy Scout Armor/159
  • Sturdy Defender Coat/159
  • Sturdy Defender Armor/159
  • Sturdy Apprentice Armor/159
  • Templar Helmet/28
  • Templar Scribe Cowl/20
  • Scout Hat/20
  • Scout Coat Legs/20
  • Scout Armor Legs/20
  • Scout Armor Arms/20
  • Defender Coat Legs/20
  • Defender Armor Legs/20
  • Apprentice Coat Legs/20
  • Apprentice Coat Arms/20
  • Apprentice Armor Arms/20
  • Apprentice Armor Legs/20

Val Royeaux Merchants

Barnabus’s Shop

Accessories

  • Enhanced Ring of Life-Drain/379

Havel’s Shop

Weapons

  • Bloodied Wings/5598
  • Punisher/1371
  • Lifetaker Staff/3428
  • Seeker Shield/528

Armor

  • Masterwork Scout Coat/2320
  • Superior Vanguard Armor/1714
  • Superior Hunter Armor/1714
  • Superior Enchanter Armor/1714
  • Intense Elfsnake Vitaar/343

Upgrades

  • Sten Sword Grip/738
  • Narrow Greatsword Grip/738
  • Masterwork Wrapped One-Handed Haft/738
  • Masterwork Engraved Two-Handed Haft/738
  • Masterwork Battlemage Staff Grip/738
  • Masterwork Battlemage Staff Blade/738
  • Superior Enchanter Staff Blade/211
  • Masterwork Spiked Pommel/211
  • Masterwork Bound Dagger Grip/211
  • Balanced Two-Handed Grip/211

Crafting Materials

  • Blank Runestone/71

Pierre-Marie’s Shop

Weapons

  • Fadewalker Staff/154
  • Dreamweaver Staff/154

Armor

  • Intense Deathroot Vitaar/39
  • Superior Enchanter Coat/298

Crafting/Furniture Shop

Crafting Materials

  • Velveteen/20
  • Silk/20
  • Cotton/20
  • Skyhold Furniture
  • Qunari Glass/1568
  • Orlesian Glass/1568
  • Fereldan Glass/1568
  • Dwarven Glass/1568
  • Dalish Glass/1568
  • Andrastian Glass/1568
  • Orlesian Bed II/713
  • Orlesian Bed I/713
  • Free Marches Bed II/713
  • Dwarven Bed/713
  • Tevinter Drapery/356
  • Templar Drapery/356
  • Qunari Drapery/356
  • Orlesian Drapery/356
  • Mage Circle Drapery/356
  • Inquisition Drapery/356
  • Grey Warden Drapery/356
  • Free Marches Drapery/356
  • Fereldan Drapery/356
  • Elven Drapery/356
  • Dwarven Drapery/356
  • Dalish Drapery/356
  • Chasind Drapery/356
  • Chantry Drapery/356

Willvan’s Recipe Shop

Recipes

  • Spirit Resistance Tonic Recipe/53
  • Lightning Resistance Tonic Recipe/53
  • Fire Resistance Tonic Recipe/53
  • Cold Resistance Tonic Recipe/53

Schematic Shop

Weapon Schematics

  • Dwarven Maul/755
  • Thrusting Longsword/380
  • Ornate Pommel/223
  • Firm Pommel/223
  • Notched Two-Handed Haft/223

Armor Schematics

  • Superior Hunter Coat/2288
  • Orlesian Army Warrior Armor/3075
  • Orlesian Army Scout Armor/3075
  • Orlesian Army Battlemage Armor/3075
  • Vanguard Coat/945
  • Enchanter Coat/945
  • Hunter Coat/945
  • Vanguard Coat Arms/223
  • Hunter Coat Arms/223
  • Elven Cowl/223

Saphi’s Shop

Armor

  • Superior Battlemage Mail/3691
  • Intense Felandaris Vitaar/2953
  • Intense Elfsnake Vitaar/343

Upgrades

  • Superior Prowler Mail Arms/738
  • Superior Prowler Coat Legs/738
  • Superior Battlemaster Mail Legs/738
  • Superior Battlemaster Mail Arms/738
  • Superior Battlemage Mail Legs/738
  • Superior Battlemage Mail Arms/738

Deraboam Shop

  • Golden Nug Statue/10,000

Skyhold Merchants

Bonny Sims’s Shop

Weapons

  • Axe of the Dragon Hunter/11540
  • Magehunter/7629
  • Grunsmann’s Bow/4082

Upgrades

  • Firm Bianca Grip/738
  • Ornate Bianca Grip/211
  • Aiming Module I/211
  • Aiming Module II/211
  • Aiming Module III/738
  • Bianca Arms II/28
  • Bianca Arms III/70
  • Bianca Arms IV/175
  • Bianca Arms V/474

Crafting Materials

  • Blank Runestone/71
  • Serault Infused Glass/42
  • Fusing Agent/214

Weapon Schematics

  • Super Corrupting Rune/7294
  • Firm Bianca Grip/934
  • Bianca Arms III/934
  • Bianca Aiming III/934
  • Dragon-Slaying Rune/182
  • Bianca Arms II/89
  • Bianca Aiming II/89
  • Ornate Bianca Grip/20
  • Bianca Arms I/20
  • Bianca Aiming I/20

Recipes

  • Lyrium Potion Recipe/53

Seggrit’s Shop

Weapons

  • Siege’s End/21433
  • Tenasarin/11110

Upgrades

  • Sturdy Bianca Grip/28
  • Aiming Module I/28
  • Bianca Arms I/19

Weapon Schematics

  • Bianca Arms I/20
  • Bianca Aiming I/20

Farris the Representative

Items

  • Protocols of Passage: Free Maches/6886
  • Perendale Entente Cordiale/6886
  • Favors of Marque and Reprisal/6886
  • Estwatch Alliance of Names/6886
  • A Pact of Certain Favors/6886
  • Western Orlais Independent Compact/1690
  • Southern Nevarra Independent Compact/1690
  • Southern Ferelden Independent Compact/1690
  • Northern Ferelden Independent Compact/1690
  • Coastal Antiva Independent Compact/1690
  • Montsimmard Accord/490
  • Mont-de-Glace Accord/490
  • Highever Accord/490
  • Hasmal Accord/490
  • Arlesans Accord/490
  • Private Trade Agreement: Seleny/167
  • Private Trade Agreement: Hunter Fell/167
  • Private Trade Agreement: Dales End/167
  • Private Trade Agreement: Churneau/167
  • Private Trade Agreement: Ayesleigh/167

Crestwoods Merchants

New Crestwood Merchant

Weapons

  • The Dueling Blade/941
  • Firm Tevinter Mace/409
  • Seeker Shield/211

Upgrades

  • Masterwork Spiked Pommel/211
  • Balanced Two-Handed Grip/211

Crafting Materials

  • Blank Runestone/71
  • Rashvine/42
  • Embrium/42
  • Deep Mushroom/42
  • Deathroot/42

Caer Bronach Merchant

Weapons

  • Thunderstrike/8572
  • Silkdart/472

Accessories

  • Enchanted Amulet of Willpower/801
  • Enchanted Amulet of Strength/801
  • Enchanted Amulet of Magic/801
  • Enchanted Amulet of Dexterirty/801
  • Enchanted Amulet of Cunning/801
  • Enchanted Amulet of Constitution/801

Crafting Materials

  • Blank Runestone/71
  • Spindleweed/20
  • Elfroot/20
  • Blood Lotus/20

Weapon Schematics

  • Master Demon-Slaying Rune/1844

The Western Approach Merchants

Griffon Wing Keep Merchant

Weapons

  • Lifetaker Staff/1371
  • Witch Fire Staff/703
  • Balanced Sniper Bow/456
  • Seeker Shield/211

Accessories

  • Enhanced Tonics Belt/801
  • Enhanced Stamina Amulet/801
  • Enhanced Potions Belt/801
  • Enhanced Guard Belt/801
  • Enhanced Grenades Belt/801
  • Enhanced Belt of Focus/801
  • Enhanced Lifeward Amulet/226

Upgrades

  • Superior Enchanter Staff Blade/211
  • Masterwork Spiked Pommel/211
  • Balanced Two-Handed Grip/211

Crafting Material

  • Blank Runestone/71

The Exalted Plains Merchants

Dalish Camp

Weapons

  • Lifetaker Staff/1371
  • Witch Fire Staff/703

Armor

  • Robes of the High Keeper/14212

Upgrades

  • Superior Enchanter Staff Blade/211

Crafting Materials

  • Blank Runestone/71
  • Quillback Leather/42
  • Phoenix Scales/42
  • Ram Leather/20

Weapon Schematics

  • Witch Staff/533
  • Templar Shield/444
  • Dwarven Shield/444
  • Masterwork Jeweled Greatsword Grip/182
  • Ornate Staff Blade/89
  • Dwarven Longsword Grip/89
  • Dual-Crescent Greatsword Grip/89
  • Dense Longbow Grip/89
  • Chalice Dagger Grip/89
  • Adorned Staff Grip/89

Armor Schematics

  • Warden Warrior Armor/985
  • Warden Battlemage Armor/985
  • Sturdy Hunter Armor/444
  • Sturdy Enchanter Armor/444
  • Vanguard Armor/378
  • Sturdy Vanguard Armor/378
  • Hunter Armor/378
  • Enchanter Armor/378
  • Superior Warden Helmet/182
  • Superior Adventurer Hat/182
  • Vanguard Armor Arms/89
  • Hunter Armor Legs/89
  • Hunter Armor Arms/89
  • Enchanter Armor Legs/89
  • Enchanter Armor Arms/89
  • Vanguard Armor Legs/9

Emerald Graves Merchants

Argon’s Lodge Merchant

Weapons

  • Balanced Sniper Bow/456

Upgrades

  • Masterwork Bound Dagger Grip/211

Crafting Materials

  • Essence Containment Apparatus/20
  • Blank Runestone/71
  • Pyrophite/42
  • Paragon’s Luster/42
  • Obsidian/42

Emprise du Lion Merchants

Suledin Keep

Weapons

  • Knight-Commander Longbow/7383
  • Bloodied Wings/5598
  • Purity’s Light/5167
  • Emperor Guard Blade/4306
  • Pirate Captain Cutlass/3691

Upgrades

  • Sten Sword Grip/738
  • Narrow Greatsword Grip/738
  • Masterwork Wrapped One-Handed Haft/738
  • Masterwork Engraved Two-Handed Haft/738
  • Masterwork Battlemage Staff Grip/738
  • Masterwork Battlemage Staff Blade/738

Crafting Materials

  • Blank Runestone/71

Weapon Schematics

  • Masterwork Skull Grip/2238
  • Superb Cleansing Rune/7294
  • Hossberg Twainer/6545
  • First Enchanter Staff/6545
  • Formation Shield/6078
  • Dual-Curved Blade/3273
  • Masterwork Ornate Two-Handed Haft/2238
  • Templar Longbow/1736
  • Inscribed Bearded Axe/1537
  • Thick Longbow Grip/934
  • Tevinter Longsword Grip/934
  • Split Staff Grip/934
  • Solid Longbow Grip/934
  • Masterwork Ornate Dagger Grip/934
  • Inscribed Two-Handed Haft/934
  • Inscribed Staff Grip/934
  • Dense Dual-Blade Grip/934
  • Decorative Two-Handed Haft/934
  • Curved Greatsword Grip/934
  • Butterfly Greatsword Grip/934
  • Blunt Staff Edge/934
  • Battlemage Staff Blade/934
  • Balanced Longsword Grip/934

Armor Schematics

  • Superior Inquisitor Hat/182

The Hissing Wastes Merchants

Betyar’s Canyon Market

Armor

  • Helm of the Drasca/6103
  • Intense Felandaris Vitaar/2953
  • Skirmisher Hat/1291

Upgrades

  • Superior Prowler Armor Legs/2953
  • Superior Battlemaster Armor Legs/2953
  • Superior Battlemage Armor Legs/2953
  • Superior Prowler Mail Arms/738
  • Superior Prowler Coat Legs/738
  • Superior Battlemaster Mail Legs/738
  • Superior Battlemaster Mail Arms/738
  • Superior Battlemage Mail Legs/738
  • Superior Battlemage Mail Arms/738

Crafting Material

  • Blank Runestone/71

Weapon Schematics

  • Superb Demon-Slaying Rune/7294

Armor Schematics

  • Superior Venatori Helmet/1279
  • Templar Armor/9044
  • Dalish Scout Armor/9044
  • Sturdy Prowler Armor/8183
  • Sturdy Battlemaster Armor/8183
  • Sturdy Battlemage Armor/8183
  • Prowler Armor/3839
  • Battlemaster Armor/3839
  • Battlemage Armor/3839
  • Prowler Armor Legs/934
  • Prowler Armor Arms/934
  • Battlemaster Armor Legs/934
  • Battlemaster Armor Arms/934
  • Battlemage Armor Legs/934
  • Battlemage Armor Arms/934

If you find anything missing or confusing, comment and we will help you out!

