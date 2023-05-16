Dragon Age Inquisition Merchants Guide – Schematics, Recipes, Upgrades, Weapons, Armor

Merchants are the key to your survival in Dragon Age Inquisition. I would only call them second to your Party Members and Advisors. Since you won’t find any decent weapon/armor lying around Thedas, merchants are your best bet.

These Merchants not only provide you with weapon and armor, but also deal in armor/weapon schematics, weapon/armor upgrades, and crafting materials. Furthermore, horse-master in Skyhold deals in various mounts that you can ride in the game.

Dragon Age Inquisition Merchants

Merchants are present throughout the world of Dragon Age: Inquisition and will cost you a fortune for rare items. In this guide, I’ve provided a complete list of items along with their prices that you will find in game.

Please refer to the key provided below for future references:

Key:

Item Name/Cost

Haven Merchants

Seggrit’s Shop

Upgrades

Sturdy Bianca Grip/28

Aiming Module I/28

Bianca Arms I/19

Weapon Schematics

Bianca Arms I/20

Bianca Aiming I/20

Sturdy Bianca Grip/20

Harritt’s Shop

The Tactician’s Renewal/Special

The Hinterlands Merchants

Crossroads Merchant

Weapons

Stormbreak/439

Mercenary Lord Blade/78

Upgrades

Sturdy Bianca Grip/28

Aiming Module I/28

Bianca Arms I/19

Crafting Materials

Spindleweed/20

Ram Leather/20

Nugskin/20

Fennec Fur/20

Elfroot/20

Druffalo Hide/20

Dragonling Scales/20

Canine Leather/20

Bronto Hide/20

Blood Lotus/20

Recipes

Antivan Fire Grenade Recipe/53

Redcliffe Weapons Merchant

Weapons

Dagger of Faith/78

Upgrades

Masterwork Firm Dagger Grip/70

Masterwork Hilted One-Handed Haft/70

Redcliffe Armor Merchant

Armor

Masterwork Battlemaster Mail/14212

Masterwork Scout Armor/1161

Superior Vanguard Coat/298

Superior Hunter Coat/298

Upgrades

Superior Vanguard Coat Legs/70

Superior Vanguard Coat Arms/70

Superior Hunter Coat Legs/70

Superior Hunter Coat Arms/70

Redcliffe Schematics Merchant

Weapon Schematics

Templar Greatsword/129

Pointed Maul/129

Keeper Staff/129

Double-Bearded Axe/129

Raider Hatchet/64

Kite Shield/64

Thick Greatsword Grip/20

Rugged Two-Handed Haft/20

Rugged Bow Grip/20

Pointed Dagger Grip/20

Jeweled Staff Blade/20

Hilted One-Handed Haft/20

Dense Two-Handed Haft/20

Curved Staff Grip/20

Curved Longsword Grip/20

Bulky One-Handed Haft/20

Blunt Pommel/20

Balanced Dagger Grip/20

Army Longsword Grip/20

Acolyte Staff Blade/20

Armor Schematics

Medium Adventurer Armor/176

Light Adventurer Armor/176

Heavy Adventurer Armor/176

Sturdy Scout Coat/159

Sturdy Scout Armor/159

Sturdy Defender Coat/159

Sturdy Defender Armor/159

Sturdy Apprentice Armor/159

Templar Helmet/28

Templar Scribe Cowl/20

Scout Hat/20

Scout Coat Legs/20

Scout Armor Legs/20

Scout Armor Arms/20

Defender Coat Legs/20

Defender Armor Legs/20

Apprentice Coat Legs/20

Apprentice Coat Arms/20

Apprentice Armor Arms/20

Apprentice Armor Legs/20

Val Royeaux Merchants

Barnabus’s Shop

Accessories

Enhanced Ring of Life-Drain/379

Havel’s Shop

Weapons

Bloodied Wings/5598

Punisher/1371

Lifetaker Staff/3428

Seeker Shield/528

Armor

Masterwork Scout Coat/2320

Superior Vanguard Armor/1714

Superior Hunter Armor/1714

Superior Enchanter Armor/1714

Intense Elfsnake Vitaar/343

Upgrades

Sten Sword Grip/738

Narrow Greatsword Grip/738

Masterwork Wrapped One-Handed Haft/738

Masterwork Engraved Two-Handed Haft/738

Masterwork Battlemage Staff Grip/738

Masterwork Battlemage Staff Blade/738

Superior Enchanter Staff Blade/211

Masterwork Spiked Pommel/211

Masterwork Bound Dagger Grip/211

Balanced Two-Handed Grip/211

Crafting Materials

Blank Runestone/71

Pierre-Marie’s Shop

Weapons

Fadewalker Staff/154

Dreamweaver Staff/154

Armor

Intense Deathroot Vitaar/39

Superior Enchanter Coat/298

Crafting/Furniture Shop

Crafting Materials

Velveteen/20

Silk/20

Cotton/20

Skyhold Furniture

Qunari Glass/1568

Orlesian Glass/1568

Fereldan Glass/1568

Dwarven Glass/1568

Dalish Glass/1568

Andrastian Glass/1568

Orlesian Bed II/713

Orlesian Bed I/713

Free Marches Bed II/713

Dwarven Bed/713

Tevinter Drapery/356

Templar Drapery/356

Qunari Drapery/356

Orlesian Drapery/356

Mage Circle Drapery/356

Inquisition Drapery/356

Grey Warden Drapery/356

Free Marches Drapery/356

Fereldan Drapery/356

Elven Drapery/356

Dwarven Drapery/356

Dalish Drapery/356

Chasind Drapery/356

Chantry Drapery/356

Willvan’s Recipe Shop

Recipes

Spirit Resistance Tonic Recipe/53

Lightning Resistance Tonic Recipe/53

Fire Resistance Tonic Recipe/53

Cold Resistance Tonic Recipe/53

Schematic Shop

Weapon Schematics

Dwarven Maul/755

Thrusting Longsword/380

Ornate Pommel/223

Firm Pommel/223

Notched Two-Handed Haft/223

Armor Schematics

Superior Hunter Coat/2288

Orlesian Army Warrior Armor/3075

Orlesian Army Scout Armor/3075

Orlesian Army Battlemage Armor/3075

Vanguard Coat/945

Enchanter Coat/945

Hunter Coat/945

Vanguard Coat Arms/223

Hunter Coat Arms/223

Elven Cowl/223

Saphi’s Shop

Armor

Superior Battlemage Mail/3691

Intense Felandaris Vitaar/2953

Intense Elfsnake Vitaar/343

Upgrades

Superior Prowler Mail Arms/738

Superior Prowler Coat Legs/738

Superior Battlemaster Mail Legs/738

Superior Battlemaster Mail Arms/738

Superior Battlemage Mail Legs/738

Superior Battlemage Mail Arms/738

Deraboam Shop

Golden Nug Statue/10,000

Skyhold Merchants

Bonny Sims’s Shop

Weapons

Axe of the Dragon Hunter/11540

Magehunter/7629

Grunsmann’s Bow/4082

Upgrades

Firm Bianca Grip/738

Ornate Bianca Grip/211

Aiming Module I/211

Aiming Module II/211

Aiming Module III/738

Bianca Arms II/28

Bianca Arms III/70

Bianca Arms IV/175

Bianca Arms V/474

Crafting Materials

Blank Runestone/71

Serault Infused Glass/42

Fusing Agent/214

Weapon Schematics

Super Corrupting Rune/7294

Firm Bianca Grip/934

Bianca Arms III/934

Bianca Aiming III/934

Dragon-Slaying Rune/182

Bianca Arms II/89

Bianca Aiming II/89

Ornate Bianca Grip/20

Bianca Arms I/20

Bianca Aiming I/20

Recipes

Lyrium Potion Recipe/53

Seggrit’s Shop

Weapons

Siege’s End/21433

Tenasarin/11110

Upgrades

Sturdy Bianca Grip/28

Aiming Module I/28

Bianca Arms I/19

Weapon Schematics

Bianca Arms I/20

Bianca Aiming I/20

Farris the Representative

Items

Protocols of Passage: Free Maches/6886

Perendale Entente Cordiale/6886

Favors of Marque and Reprisal/6886

Estwatch Alliance of Names/6886

A Pact of Certain Favors/6886

Western Orlais Independent Compact/1690

Southern Nevarra Independent Compact/1690

Southern Ferelden Independent Compact/1690

Northern Ferelden Independent Compact/1690

Coastal Antiva Independent Compact/1690

Montsimmard Accord/490

Mont-de-Glace Accord/490

Highever Accord/490

Hasmal Accord/490

Arlesans Accord/490

Private Trade Agreement: Seleny/167

Private Trade Agreement: Hunter Fell/167

Private Trade Agreement: Dales End/167

Private Trade Agreement: Churneau/167

Private Trade Agreement: Ayesleigh/167

Crestwoods Merchants

New Crestwood Merchant

Weapons

The Dueling Blade/941

Firm Tevinter Mace/409

Seeker Shield/211

Upgrades

Masterwork Spiked Pommel/211

Balanced Two-Handed Grip/211

Crafting Materials

Blank Runestone/71

Rashvine/42

Embrium/42

Deep Mushroom/42

Deathroot/42

Caer Bronach Merchant

Weapons

Thunderstrike/8572

Silkdart/472

Accessories

Enchanted Amulet of Willpower/801

Enchanted Amulet of Strength/801

Enchanted Amulet of Magic/801

Enchanted Amulet of Dexterirty/801

Enchanted Amulet of Cunning/801

Enchanted Amulet of Constitution/801

Crafting Materials

Blank Runestone/71

Spindleweed/20

Elfroot/20

Blood Lotus/20

Weapon Schematics

Master Demon-Slaying Rune/1844

The Western Approach Merchants

Griffon Wing Keep Merchant

Weapons

Lifetaker Staff/1371

Witch Fire Staff/703

Balanced Sniper Bow/456

Seeker Shield/211

Accessories

Enhanced Tonics Belt/801

Enhanced Stamina Amulet/801

Enhanced Potions Belt/801

Enhanced Guard Belt/801

Enhanced Grenades Belt/801

Enhanced Belt of Focus/801

Enhanced Lifeward Amulet/226

Upgrades

Superior Enchanter Staff Blade/211

Masterwork Spiked Pommel/211

Balanced Two-Handed Grip/211

Crafting Material

Blank Runestone/71

The Exalted Plains Merchants

Dalish Camp

Weapons

Lifetaker Staff/1371

Witch Fire Staff/703

Armor

Robes of the High Keeper/14212

Upgrades

Superior Enchanter Staff Blade/211

Crafting Materials

Blank Runestone/71

Quillback Leather/42

Phoenix Scales/42

Ram Leather/20

Weapon Schematics

Witch Staff/533

Templar Shield/444

Dwarven Shield/444

Masterwork Jeweled Greatsword Grip/182

Ornate Staff Blade/89

Dwarven Longsword Grip/89

Dual-Crescent Greatsword Grip/89

Dense Longbow Grip/89

Chalice Dagger Grip/89

Adorned Staff Grip/89

Armor Schematics

Warden Warrior Armor/985

Warden Battlemage Armor/985

Sturdy Hunter Armor/444

Sturdy Enchanter Armor/444

Vanguard Armor/378

Sturdy Vanguard Armor/378

Hunter Armor/378

Enchanter Armor/378

Superior Warden Helmet/182

Superior Adventurer Hat/182

Vanguard Armor Arms/89

Hunter Armor Legs/89

Hunter Armor Arms/89

Enchanter Armor Legs/89

Enchanter Armor Arms/89

Vanguard Armor Legs/9

Emerald Graves Merchants

Argon’s Lodge Merchant

Weapons

Balanced Sniper Bow/456

Upgrades

Masterwork Bound Dagger Grip/211

Crafting Materials

Essence Containment Apparatus/20

Blank Runestone/71

Pyrophite/42

Paragon’s Luster/42

Obsidian/42

Emprise du Lion Merchants

Suledin Keep

Weapons

Knight-Commander Longbow/7383

Bloodied Wings/5598

Purity’s Light/5167

Emperor Guard Blade/4306

Pirate Captain Cutlass/3691

Upgrades

Sten Sword Grip/738

Narrow Greatsword Grip/738

Masterwork Wrapped One-Handed Haft/738

Masterwork Engraved Two-Handed Haft/738

Masterwork Battlemage Staff Grip/738

Masterwork Battlemage Staff Blade/738

Crafting Materials

Blank Runestone/71

Weapon Schematics

Masterwork Skull Grip/2238

Superb Cleansing Rune/7294

Hossberg Twainer/6545

First Enchanter Staff/6545

Formation Shield/6078

Dual-Curved Blade/3273

Masterwork Ornate Two-Handed Haft/2238

Templar Longbow/1736

Inscribed Bearded Axe/1537

Thick Longbow Grip/934

Tevinter Longsword Grip/934

Split Staff Grip/934

Solid Longbow Grip/934

Masterwork Ornate Dagger Grip/934

Inscribed Two-Handed Haft/934

Inscribed Staff Grip/934

Dense Dual-Blade Grip/934

Decorative Two-Handed Haft/934

Curved Greatsword Grip/934

Butterfly Greatsword Grip/934

Blunt Staff Edge/934

Battlemage Staff Blade/934

Balanced Longsword Grip/934

Armor Schematics

Superior Inquisitor Hat/182

The Hissing Wastes Merchants

Betyar’s Canyon Market

Armor

Helm of the Drasca/6103

Intense Felandaris Vitaar/2953

Skirmisher Hat/1291

Upgrades

Superior Prowler Armor Legs/2953

Superior Battlemaster Armor Legs/2953

Superior Battlemage Armor Legs/2953

Superior Prowler Mail Arms/738

Superior Prowler Coat Legs/738

Superior Battlemaster Mail Legs/738

Superior Battlemaster Mail Arms/738

Superior Battlemage Mail Legs/738

Superior Battlemage Mail Arms/738

Crafting Material

Blank Runestone/71

Weapon Schematics

Superb Demon-Slaying Rune/7294

Armor Schematics

Superior Venatori Helmet/1279

Templar Armor/9044

Dalish Scout Armor/9044

Sturdy Prowler Armor/8183

Sturdy Battlemaster Armor/8183

Sturdy Battlemage Armor/8183

Prowler Armor/3839

Battlemaster Armor/3839

Battlemage Armor/3839

Prowler Armor Legs/934

Prowler Armor Arms/934

Battlemaster Armor Legs/934

Battlemaster Armor Arms/934

Battlemage Armor Legs/934

Battlemage Armor Arms/934

