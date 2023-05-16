Dragon Age Inquisition War Table Operations and Missions Guide – Tips, Rewards, How to Unlock

Your War Table is located in the Skyhold where your War Council gathers round a large table displaying the whole map of Southern Thedas.
You can task your three Advisors to conduct operations in Orlais and Ferelden to grow the Inquisition, gain rewards, and unlock more operations.
You can complete two types of operations at the War Table: Scouting Operations and Missions. Always make sure to see the completion time required by a particular War Table Operation before sending one of your Advisors.
For more help on Dragon Age Inquisition, read our Rare Crafting Materials Farming, CrestWood Side Quests Guide, Forbidden Oasis Side Quests and Merchants Guide.
Dragon Age Inquisition War Table Operations
Scouting Operations essentially revolve around exploring new areas and unlocking new locales which require Power. After choosing a Scouting Operation, you will be asked to select an Advisor to overlook the whole operation.
Scouting Operation does not take any time of your Advisors and are completed in an instant. Your Advisor can still perform different tasks while overlooking a Scouting Operation.
Unlike Scouting Operations, Missions require real-time of your Advisors or their Agents and expand the stories of the Inquisition. The Mission screen will detail everything there is to learn about the mission. It is recommended that you give it a read and select the best candidate to complete a Mission. Here is a quick rundown of your Advisors’ strengths:
- Josephine – a diplomat who has many different connections
- Cullen – an ex-templar who relies on force to bring down the enemy forces
- Leliana – she is the spymaster of the Inquisition and utilizes her birds to divulge important information
After a War Table Operation has been completed, you will receive a notification on your screen. You can then return to War Table and collect your rewards which often include gold, influence, your party members’ approval, and different pieces of equipment.
Character Race Operations
Dwarf
The Carta Gets Its Cut
How to Unlock: Be a Draft Inquisitor
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will acquire influence and it is better to use Secrets specialist
You receive word from an old partner from the Carta Clan that its leader thinks you ran off with his Lyrium.
Business with the Carta
How to Unlock: Do not take Cullen’s option during The Carta Gets Its Cut
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Complete this operation to receive Bladed Greatsword Grip and it is better to use Secrets specialist
Your old partner from the Carta Clan informs you about a trade of Lyrium happening on the Storm Coast
The Dasher
How to Unlock: Complete Business with the Carta and Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will acquire Dwarven Longsword Grip and you can use any specialist you want
Your old partner from the Carta Clan informs you that its leader is about to attack the Inquisition meeting with the Orzammar
Elf
Contact Clan Lavellan
How to Unlock: You need to be an Elf Inquisitor
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will receive Blood Lotus and Influence and it is better to complete this operation with Forces specialist
Your Dalish clan will contact the Inquisitor while thinking of you as a prisoner. Therefore, refrain from sending Cullen to complete it
Protect Clan Lavellan
How to Unlock: Complete Contact Clan Lavellan
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: It is better to complete this operation using Connections specialist
Your Dalish Clan will report issues with bandits. Send either Cullen or Leliana to complete this operation with ease
Investigate Duke Antoine of Wycome
How to Unlock: Complete Protect Clan Lavellan
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will gain influence from this operation and it is better to use Connections specialist
Leliana will inform you that Duke Antoine is preparing to launch an attack on the Dalish Clan. Refrain from using Cullen and use Josephine to solve the issue without any bloodshed
Stop Purge of Wycome’s Elves
How to Unlock: Complete Investigate Duke Antoine of Wycome
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will gain Influence from this operation and it is better to use Secrets specialist
You will come to know about the miserable condition of elves both in Wycome and in your clan. A direct approach is not recommended at all. You need to use Leliana to complete this operation with ease
Break Venatori Hold on Wycome
How to Unlock: Complete Protect Clan Lavellan using Cullen
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will gain influence from this operation and it is better to use Connections specialist
Lady Guinevere Volant is in trouble and you need to use Leliana’s spies to save her life. Using Josephine will lead to her death
Restore Order in Wycome
How to Unlock: Complete Break Venatori Hold on Wycome using Leliana
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will gain influence from this operation and it is better to use Secrets specialist
You will receive a letter from Lady Guinevere in which she will warn you against using soldiers and will ask you to let the Dalish Elves overthrow Duke Antoine. You need to use Leliana to complete this mission as using Cullen will get your clan killed
Protect Clan Lavellan and Wycome
How to Unlock: Complete Restore Order in Wycome, Here Lies the Abyss, and Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will receive Influence and Royal Sixteen by completing this mission and it is better to use Connections specialist
You will come to know about free cities in Free Marches and their plans to crush elves. You need to use Cullen to fortify the city and crush Free Marches forces.
Qunari
A Job for the Valo-kas Mercenaries
How to Unlock: Reached Skyhold
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will receive Blightwasp Vitaar and it is better to use Forces Specialist
Your old friends will ask you for a job. Help them out!
The Missing Blades of the Valo-Kas
How to Unlock: Complete A Job for the Valo-kas Mercenaries, Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts or Here Lies the Abyss
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: It is better to use Connections specialist
Some of your old friends have gone missing. Send someone from the Inquisition to find out what is happening.
Freeing the Valo-Kas Mercenaries
How to Unlock: Complete The Missing Blades of the Valo-kas
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will receive Qunari Slasher Grip and it is better to use Forces specialist
You have found your old friends, but they are held captive by some dangerous people. Send someone from the Inquisition to deal with them.
Human
Deal with Relatives of the Trevelyans
How to Unlock: You need to be a Human Inquisitor
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will gain influence and complete this operation with any specialist
Your relatives are getting a little too proud of you and have begun threatening other people in your name. Send any of the Advisors to deal with the situation.
Mediate Between Ostwick Noble Families
How to Unlock: Complete Deal with Relatives of the Trevelyans using Josephine, complete Your Heart Shall Burn, and have Inquisition Rank 4
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will gain influence with this operation and it is better to complete this using Secrets specialist
Your relatives in the Free Marches want your diplomats to do something family feud. You can use any of your Advisors to complete it, but Josephine and Cullen will come out with better results.
Deal with an Unexpected Gift
How to Unlock: Complete Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts or Here Lies the Abyss, Deal with Relatives of the Trevelyans, and Mediate Between Ostwick Noble Families
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Ostwick’s nobility has gifted you land which you must investigate before accepting – Josephine is better suited for this operation.
Protect the Inquisition’s Reputation
How to Unlock: Complete Deal with Relatives of the Trevelyans using Leliana, In Your Heart Shall Burn, and have Inquisition Rank 4
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will gain influence with this operation and it is better to complete this using Forces specialist
Some of the relatives are spreading rumors about the Inquisition. Cullen will complete this operation within the blink of an eye, but Leliana and Josephine will come out with better results.
Stop Bann Dorner from Spying
How to Unlock: Complete Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts or Here Lies the Abyss, Deal with Relatives of the Trevelyans, and Protect the Inquisition’s Reputation
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will gain influence with this operation
You will come to know that Bann Dorner has been spying on the Inquisition. Send Leliana to send a message and complete this simple operation.
Stop Albrecht Harassing Messengers
How to Unlock: Complete Deal with Relatives of the Trevelyans using Cullen, In Your Heart Shall Burn, and have Inquisition Rank 4
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will gain influence with this operation and it is better to complete this using Forces specialist
You will come to know about Lord Albrecht who is harassing your messengers in the Free Marches. Ask Cullent to deal with him and complete this mission.
Beat Lord Albrecht in Grand Tourney
How to Unlock: Complete Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts or Here Lies the Abyss, Deal with Relatives of the Trevelyans, and Stop Albrecht Harassing Messengers
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will gain influence by completing this operation
Lord Albrecht challenges the best of the Inquisition to take part in the tourney at Free Marches and win. Send some of Cullen’s best men to win the tourney and complete this operation.
General Operations
A Battalion for Sera and Verchiel
How to Unlock: Speak to Sera in Skyhold
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces
A Favor Returned
How to Unlock: Make sure Empress Celene survives in Halamshiral and remains ruler of Orlais
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections
A Friend in Qarinus
How to Unlock: Recruit Dorian
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Apostate staff blade and connections
A Gift from the Imperial Palace
How to Unlock: Relationship between Empress Celene and Briala
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Amulet or Power and connections
A Golden Opportunity
How to Unlock: Claimed the Emprise du Lion and at least 3 perks selected with the connections specialist
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Anderfels and connections
A Memorial for Haven
How to Unlock: Completed the setback, Inquisition Rank at least 5
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: edgy dagger grip and forces
A Present for Bianca
How to Unlock: Available after investing many perk points into the Secrets category
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: aiming module II and forces
A Whisper from Behind the Throne
How to Unlock: Completed halamshiral with siding with Briala
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: miniature mask and secrets
Acquire the Arcanist
How to Unlock: Available after setback
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: secrets
All That Glitters
How to Unlock: Claimed the Western Approach, at least 3 points invested into Forces
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: wide greatsword and any specialist
Amaranthine Charger
How to Unlock: Complete operation to gain access to new mount
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
An Invitation from the Emperor
How to Unlock: Completed Halamshiral with siding with Gaspard
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces
An Offer from the Blades of Hessarian
How to Unlock: Convinced the bandits in the storm coast to ally with the inquisition
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: engraved pommel and secrets
Anderfel Courser
How to Unlock: Complete operation to gain access to new mount
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Answer a Request from Hasmal
How to Unlock: Completed the Redcliffe Castle mages plot
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces
Avvar Mixed Draft
How to Unlock: AMD Bonus Mount
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Bestow Mourning Halla
How to Unlock: Complete operation to gain access to new mount
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: rashvine and secrets
Blue River Bane Dracolisk
How to Unlock: Complete operation to gain access to new mount
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Break
How to Unlock: Available to warrior Inquisitors with the Reaver specialization at Inquisition Rank of 8 or higher
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: hella leather, lazurite, ring velvet and connections
Bring Samson to Skyhold for Judgment
How to Unlock: Completed Temple of Mythal with Samson as Nemesis
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: forces
Build Watchtowers
How to Unlock: Available in the Hinterlands after scouting locations for watchtowers in the Farmland Security quest
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: forces
Capitalize on Alliance with Fairbanks
How to Unlock: Completed Halamshiral, Fairbanks has moved to Argons Lodge, Presented evidence to Clara
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections
Celebrate the Dragonslaying
How to Unlock: Available after killing your first dragon
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: superb amulet of willpower and connections
Challenge Josephine’s Fiancé to a Duel
How to Unlock: Josephine romance plot, Challenge her Fiance to a duel
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Contact Hero of Ferelden
How to Unlock: Import a world state in which The Warden is female and survived
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: enhanced belt of health and secrets
Continuing Her Predecessor’s Work
How to Unlock: Speak with the Tranquil researcher in Skyhold
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: corrupting rune and connections
Continuing Research
How to Unlock: Speak with the Tranquil researcher in Skyhold
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: master corrupting rune and connections
Crestwood Resources
How to Unlock: Available after Crestwood has been scouted
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: 6 Obsidian, 1 Fereldan Throne Accessory I (75.0%), 1 Fereldan Throne Accessory II (25.0%), and connections
Crossing the Sulphur Pits
How to Unlock: Locate and mark the sulpher pits in the Western Approach
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Dagna: Mind Your Mentor
How to Unlock: Dagna Unlocked
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces
Dagna: Overdue Penalties
How to Unlock: Dagna Unlocked
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces
Deal with Lord Basile Maron
How to Unlock: Claimed the Emprise du Lion
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces
Delicate Negotiations
How to Unlock: ?
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: connections
Desert Lightning Dracolisk
How to Unlock: Complete operation to gain access to new mount
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Destroying House of Repose’s Contract
How to Unlock: Unlocked as part of Josephines personal plot
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Dorian’s Request
How to Unlock: Available after attack on Haven, assuming Dorian has been recruited and the Inquisition is rank 4 or higher
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and secrets
Draw Out the Red Templar Lieutenant
How to Unlock: Fairbanks moved to Argons Lodge
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: forces
Emerald Graves Resources
How to Unlock: Available after Emerald Graves has been scouted
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Pyrophite, Andrastian Throne Accessory I, Andrastian Throne Accessory II, Orlesian Throne Accessory I, Orlesian Throne Accessory II, Embrium, and connections
Emprise du Lion Resources
How to Unlock: Available after Emprise du Lion has been scouted
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Bloodstone, Andrastian Throne Accessory I, Andrastian Throne Accessory II, Orlesian Throne Accessory I, Orlesian Throne Accessory II, Arbor Blessing, and connections
End
How to Unlock: Available to rogue Inquisitors with the Assassin specialization at Inquisition Rank of 8 or higher
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: forces
Endure
How to Unlock: Available to warrior Inquisitors with the Templar specialization at Inquisition Rank of 8 or higher
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces
Escape Routes for Agents in Crestwood
How to Unlock: Capture the keep in Crestwood and assign it to Secrets
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Exalted Plains Resources
How to Unlock: Available after Exalted Plains has been scouted
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Veridium, Andrastian Throne Accessory I (75.0%), Andrastian Throne Accessory II (25.0%), Orlesian Throne Accessory I (75.0%), Orlesian Throne Accessory II (25.0%), and connections
Expose the Double Agent
How to Unlock: ?
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and any specialist
Eyes of the Maker
How to Unlock: Setback Complete, Upgraded the Chantry in Skyhold
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: gold bracelet and forces
Fallow Mire Resources
How to Unlock: Available after scouting the Fallow Mire
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Chasind Throne Accessory I (75.0%), Chasind Throne Accessory II (25.0%), Blue Vitriol, Blood Lotus, and connections
Find Crestwood’s Mayor
How to Unlock: Available after completing Still Waters in Crestwood
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: forces
Find Source of Darkspawn Attacks
How to Unlock: ?
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces
Find a Sponsor for the Du Paraquettes
How to Unlock: Josephine Personal Plot
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces
Find the Old Montilyet Family Crest
How to Unlock: Josephine Gift/Romance Plot
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Find the Source of Darkspawn
How to Unlock: Discovered the Slave Pits
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Find the Warden
How to Unlock: Available after speaking to Hawke in Skyhold, during From the Ashes
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Finding Samson’s Weakness
How to Unlock: Unlocked Dagna, Part of Samsons nemesis plot
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections
Flames of the Inquisition Charger
How to Unlock: Preorder Bonus
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: inquisition barded charger
Free Marches Ranger
How to Unlock: Complete operation to gain access to new mount
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Gain Access to Ghilan’nain’s Grove
How to Unlock: Claim Ghilan’nain’s Landmark in Emerald Graves
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Gain Orzammar’s Friendship
How to Unlock: Have a Keep import where Harrowmont is king, Available post setback
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections
Gather Cloth
How to Unlock: Available after scouting Emprise du Lion
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: velveteen, plush fustian velvet, ring velvet, and forces
Gather Herbs
How to Unlock: Available after scouting Crestwood
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: spindleweed, royal elfroot, and forces
Gather Information on Lord Otranto
How to Unlock: Josephine Romance Plot
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Gather Leather
How to Unlock: Available after scouting Emprise du Lion
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: great bear hide, august ram leather, nugskin, canine leather, and forces
Gather Metals
How to Unlock: Available after scouting Western Approach
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: paragon’s luster, everite, and forces
Getting a Judge’s Favor
How to Unlock: Josephine Personal Plot
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Grand Cleric Iona
How to Unlock: ?
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence, amulet of power, and forces
Harvest of History
How to Unlock: Completed the Apothecary upgrade for Skyhold
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: connections
Help Ponchard de Lieux
How to Unlock: Dorian Romance/Gift Plot
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections
Hinterland Resources
How to Unlock: Available after scouting the Hinterlands
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Onyx, Enchanter’s Seat Accessory I, Enchanter’s Seat Accessory II, and connections
Hire Former Slaves as Paid Workers
How to Unlock: Helped free the slaves
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence
Hissing Wastes Resources
How to Unlock: Unlocked the hissing wastes
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Lazurite, Qunari Bench Accessory I, Qunari Bench Accessory II, and connections
House Amladaris
How to Unlock: Available after setback
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: master spirit rune and connections
Imperial Warmblood
How to Unlock: Complete operation to gain access to new mount
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Improved Stability
How to Unlock: Closed 1/4th of all fade rifts
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections
Improving Morale
How to Unlock: Claimed the western approach and have at least 3 perks in forces
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces
Inspire
How to Unlock: Available to warrior Inquisitors with the Champion specialization at Inquisition Rank of 8 or higher
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and secrets
Investigate Ancient Laboratory
How to Unlock: Found the Tevinter Laboratory in Western Approach
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: magister ice staff and secrets
Investigate Elven Ruins
How to Unlock: Completed Halamshiral and found the elven tomb landmark in Emerald Graves
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: forces
Investigate Sahrnia Quarry
How to Unlock: Samson nemesis plot
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Investigate the Elven Glyphs
How to Unlock: Located all the Elven Glyphs in Exhalted Plains
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Investigate the Exalted Plains
How to Unlock: Completed Halamshiral
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Investigate the Shards
How to Unlock: Unlocked the Oasis
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Investigate the Shrine of Dumat
How to Unlock: Speak with Leliana about the Shrine
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: secrets
Investigate the Western Approach
How to Unlock: Available after speaking to Hawke’s Warden ally
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Justice Overflowing
How to Unlock: Fill the Jail in skyhold
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and secrets
Learn More about Dragons
How to Unlock: Complete Setback, Kill at least 3 High Dragons
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: forces
Liberate Emprise du Lion
How to Unlock: Unlock Emprise du Lion
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Light-Torn Steed
How to Unlock: Complete operation to gain access to new mount
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Locate Weapon of Tyrdda Bright-Axe
How to Unlock: Locate all the Landmarks in all Wildernesses
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: tyrdda’s staff and forces
Locate the Missing Seekers
How to Unlock: Cassandra Personal Plot, Completed Seekerfortress
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and secrets
Make
How to Unlock: Available to rogue Inquisitors with the Artificer specialization at Inquisition Rank of 8 or higher
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Masterwork Jagged Longbow Grip, Masterwork Firm Dagger Grip, and connections
Make Contact in the Emerald Graves
How to Unlock: Unlocked the Emerald Graves
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Manage Stolen Freemen Property
How to Unlock: Fairbanks moved to Argons Lodge, Presented evidence to brigand leader
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections
Measure Veil Strength
How to Unlock: Recruited Solas
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces
Negotiate a Deal for Weapon Plans
How to Unlock: Unlocked the quartermaster in skyhold
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: anderfels cleaver, masterwork sentinel shield, and secrets
Nobility and Casualty
How to Unlock: Completed Seeker Fortress
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: amulet of power, influence, connections
Not So Bonny Sims
How to Unlock: Unlock Skyhold
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Obtain Amulet for Cole
How to Unlock: Acquire an amulet for Cole as part of his personal plot
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Opening the Roads
How to Unlock: Unlock Skyhold
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Royale Sea Silk, 1Stormheart, Wyvern Scales, Arbor Blessing, and forces
Plant Crystal in Venatori Headquarters
How to Unlock: Place a memory crystal in Venatori Headquarters as part of Calpernia nemesis quest, Under Her Skin
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: secrets
Power for a Price
How to Unlock: Completed Setback, Inquisition level 6 or higher
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces
Primal-Trained Longma
How to Unlock: Prima Bonus Mount
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Rainier’s Release: An Alternative
How to Unlock: Blackwall Personal Plot
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: secrets
Red Templars on the Storm Coast
How to Unlock: Unlocked Stormcoast, Varrics personal Plot complete
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: secrets
Repair Pont Agur
How to Unlock: Claimed the Pont Agur Landmark
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Reports of Darkspawn Activity
How to Unlock: Setback complete, Bandits cleared out of Stormcoast
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: forces
Rescue Soldiers Missing in Ferelden
How to Unlock: Complete to scout the Fallow Mire
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Rescue the Spy
How to Unlock: Skyhold Complete
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and secrets
Research the Well of Sorrows
How to Unlock: Completed the temple of Mythal
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence
Restore Judicael’s Crossing
How to Unlock: Claimed the Judicael’s Crossing landmark in emprise du lion
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Restore the Port on the Storm Coast
How to Unlock: Claimed the port landmark in the storm coast
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections
Revenge of the Merchants Guild
How to Unlock: Varric personal plot
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: connections
Revere
How to Unlock: Available to mage Inquisitors with the Necromancer specialization at Inquisition Rank of 8 or higher
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: magister staff blade, influence, and secrets
Rumors of Maleficarum
How to Unlock: Completed Setback
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: corrupting rune and forces
Rumors of the Sulevin Blade
How to Unlock: Elf Inquisitor
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Say Farewell to Lady Ducette
How to Unlock: Leliana personal plot
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Scout the Hinterlands
How to Unlock: Complete to scout the Hinterlands
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Scout the Storm Coast
How to Unlock: Complete to scout the Storm Coast
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Secure More Lyrium for the Templars
How to Unlock: Setback Complete
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence
Secure a Route through the Frostbacks
How to Unlock: Killed the Avvar chief in the Fallow Mire
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence
Shadows over Denerim
How to Unlock: DA keep import state where anora is Queen or with the warden, setback complete, redcliffe castle complete
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Fereldan Medallion of Service, Influence, and secrets
Sharp-Tail Dracolisk
How to Unlock: Complete operation to gain access to new mount
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Smash
How to Unlock: Available to rogue Inquisitors with the Tempest specialization at Inquisition Rank of 8 or higher
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: masterwork pyrophite and forces
Speak with Minister Bellise at Party
How to Unlock: Josephine Personal Plot
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Specializations for the Inquisitor
How to Unlock: Available at Skyhold, open to mage Inquisitors
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: connections
Specializations for the Inquisitor
How to Unlock: Available at Skyhold, open to warrior Inquisitors
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: forces
Specializations for the Inquisitor
How to Unlock: Available at Skyhold, open to rogue Inquisitors
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: forces
Stop Venatori Activity in the West
How to Unlock: Complete to scout the Hissing Wastes
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Stop the Rumors
How to Unlock: Minstrel unlocked in skyhold
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces
Stop the Smuggling of Regular Lyrium
How to Unlock: ?
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces
Support Cassandra
How to Unlock: Support Cassandra to be Divine
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections
Support Leliana
How to Unlock: Support Leliana to be Divine
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections
Support Vivienne
How to Unlock: Support Vivenne to be Divine
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections
Support from Nevarra
How to Unlock: 3/4ths of all Fade rifts closed
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: nevarran toy soldier and connections
The “Bog Unicorn”
How to Unlock: Preorder Bonus
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: bog unicorn and any specialist
The Arcanist and the Fade
How to Unlock: Dagna Unlocked
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Bianca aiming enhancement II and secrets
The Archives of Montfort
How to Unlock: Setback Complete, Chantry upgrade to Skyhold
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: masterwork balanced pommel and connections
The Arl of Redcliffe
How to Unlock: Seeker fortress complete, setback complete
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: obsidian and forces
The Big One?
How to Unlock: Setback complete
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: forces
The Chantry Remains
How to Unlock: ?
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections
The College of Magi
How to Unlock: Inquisition Rank 7, Halamshiral or Adamant complete
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections
The Cult of Andraste
How to Unlock: Available at Haven
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: lifeward amulet and secrets
The Hunter Shade Dracolisk
How to Unlock: Complete operation to gain access to new mount
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: hunter shade dracolisk and connections
The Name of Our Enemy
How to Unlock: Unlocked after skyhold
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: wave blade and connections
The Red Hart
How to Unlock: Deluxe Bonus
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: red hart
The Secrets of Andraste
How to Unlock: Unlocked at Haven
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: connections
The Serpent of Nevarra
How to Unlock: Inquisition Rank 5, Setback Complete, At least 3 secrets perks
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: magisterial ice staff, influence, and secrets
The Tevinter Resistance
How to Unlock: inquisition Rank 6 or higher, Dorian in party
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: enhanced chain lightning ring and forces
The Teyrn of Highever
How to Unlock: Unlocked hinterlands
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: feredlen captain longsword, and forces
The University of Orlais
How to Unlock: Adamant or halamshiral complete
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: orlesian army warrior armor and connections
Thom Rainier’s Fate
How to Unlock: Available after speaking to Cullen in Val Royeaux during Blackwall’s Revelations inner circle quest
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Tithe of the Faithful
How to Unlock: Chantry upgraded in skyhold
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
To Serve Any Master
How to Unlock: Crestwood unlocked, secrets have 3 or more perks
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: connections
Track Down Samson
How to Unlock: Samson nemesis plot, spoken with cullen about maddox
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Translate the Dragon Text
How to Unlock: Western Approach Laboratory dungeon complete
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A
Trust
How to Unlock: Available to mage Inquisitors with the Knight-Enchanter specialization at Inquisition Rank of 8 or higher
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: enchanted staff grip, influence, and forces
Upon the Waking Sea
How to Unlock: ?
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: figurine of armored andraste and forces
Watcher in the Wings
How to Unlock: ?
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: crow dual-blade and secrets
Western Approach Resources
How to Unlock: Scout to the Western Approach
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: paragon’s luster, deep mushroom, and connections
Inquisitor’s Path Operations
Train
How to Unlock: a rift mage with inquisition rank 8
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: superior enchanter staff blade, influence, and secrets
Your trainer needs to send her research notes to Mages’ Collective. It is better to choose Cullen or Leliana as you will not hear back from the collective.
Mage Allies Operation Chain
Reclaiming the Mage Rebellion
How to Unlock: complete in hushed whispers while allying with mages
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: enhance amulet of magic and any specialist
You will come to know about the locations of certain rebel mages from Fiona. Your task is to investigate.
Reparations for Redcliffe
How to Unlock: complete reclaiming the Mage Rebellion and either Here Lies the Abyss or Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: connections and any specialist
Arl Teagan wants that the Inquisition should take the responsibility of the devastation that mage rebellion brought.
The Arl’s Invitation
How to Unlock: complete Reparations for Redcliffe
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections
Arl Teagan invites you to take part in a tourney and get a chance to win a bannorn of your choice. Send in your best men!
Mage Prisoners Operation Chain
Information from the Grand Enchanter
How to Unlock: complete In Hushed Whispers and take mages as prisoners
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Amulet of Power and secrets
You have come to know about some mages attacking the Inquisition guards. Figure out a way to deal with these rebellions.
The Extremists
How to Unlock: complete Information from the Grand Enchanter and Here Lies the Abyss
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: you will not receive any reward and it is better to use secrets
Leliana has informed you about some rebellion mages building explosives. You can either send Cullen or Leliana to deal with these mages.
Templars Operation Chain
Negotiate with Hasmal’s Templars
How to Unlock: complete Champions of Just by taking Templars as prisoners
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces
You have come to know some Blood Mages in the Wending Woods. Investigate the locale and complete this mission.
The Order’s Obligations
How to Unlock: complete Champions of Just by taking Mages as prisoners
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections
You have come to know some Blood Mages in the Wending Woods. Investigate the locale and complete this mission.
Darkspawn Operation Chain
Investigate Val Gamord
How to Unlock: exile Grey Wardens in Here Lies the Abyss
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence, darkspawn alpha greataxe, and forces
You need to deal with Darkspawns with a direct attack. Cullen is the best person for this job.
Drive Darkspawn from Val Gamord
How to Unlock: complete Investigate Val Gamord
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: masterwork etched two-handed grip, influence, and forces
You need to rescue your allies and eliminate Darkspawns. Josephine is the most suited for this operation.
Search Mines in Gamordan Peaks
How to Unlock: complete Drive Darkspawn from Val Gamord
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Battlemage Staff, influence, and secrets
You need to use Leliana’s agents to carry out a search in the mines without alerting the Darkspawns.
Grey Wardens Operation Chain
Protect Val Gamord from Darkspawn
How to Unlock: complete Here Lies the Abyss and side with Grey Wardens
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: no rewards and it is better to use forces specialist
You need to go with Cullen and ally with Grey Wardens against Darkspawn.
Find Source of Darkspawn Attacks
How to Unlock: complete Protect Val Gamord from Darkspawn
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and secrets
You need to deal with corruption in the region. Leliana is the most suited for this operation.
Pursue Marquise Bouffon
How to Unlock: complete Find Sources of Darkspawn Attacks
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and secrets
You need to find an alternate route through the mountains. Choose Leliana to complete this operation without any issues.
Defeat Marquise Bouffon
How to Unlock: complete Pursue Marquise Bouffon
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Song of the Marshes and use connections
You need to speak to Josephine and have one noble ally provide you with siege equipment.
Destroy Darkspawn Outbreak
How to Unlock: complete Defeat Marquise Bouffon
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Master-Demon Slaying Ring and use forces
Once you are allied with Grey Wardens, send them with Cullen to finish off Darkspawns once and for all.
Ser Barris Operation Chain
Save Val Colline from the Venatori
How to Unlock: Make sure Ser Barris survives Champions of the Just
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and use secrets
You have come to know to about Venatori’s attack on the city of Val Colline. You can choose any specialist to rally with Ser Barris and reverse the effect of spells. Using Leliana will complete this operation most effectively.
Have Ser Barris Lead against Demons
How to Unlock: complete Val Colline from the Venatori
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and use forces
Ser Barris has received a letter from an old friend about demon invasion. You need to ask Cullen to rally with him and fend off demons emerging out of the veil.
Investigate Man Accused of Abomination
How to Unlock: complete Have Ser Barris Lead against Demons
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and use connections
You have come to know of a man in Jader who has been accused to being an abomination. You need to go with Ser Barris and seek its authenticity. You can use any specialist to complete this operation, but using Josephine is highly recommended.
Inner Circle Operations
Blackwall
Utilize the Grey Warden Treaties
How to Unlock: recruit Blackwall
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections and Iron
Blackwall has some Grey Warden treaties which can be beneficial for the Inquisition. Use Josephine to investigate more.
Conscript for the Inquisition
How to Unlock: after Haven is destroyed and Blackwall is recruited
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections and Round Pommel
You can do quite a lot of things with Blackwall’s treaty: get information, funds, or increase the Inquisition’s forces.
The Consequences of Blackwall’s Lie
How to Unlock: see Blackwall on the gallows in Val Royeaux
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: N/A
Some of your allies are upset with you after Blackwall’s revelations. You can use any of your Advisors to solve the matter – all of which will prefer their own approach.
Cole
Locate Rhys and Evangeline
How to Unlock: speak to Cole about Rhys and Evangeline at Skyhold
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets and Influence
In this operation, you need to rescue Cole’s friends, Rhys and Evangeline.
Deploy Rhys and Evangeline
How to Unlock: complete Locate Rhys and Evangeline
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces, Influence, and Spirit Essence
In this operation, you can ask Cole’s friends to become Agents for the Inquisition which will gain Cole’s approval.
Cullen
Aid those Impacted by the Civil War
How to Unlock: complete Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces and Influence
In order to gain Imperial Army’s aid, you need to help them deal with the demons which can be done by using Cullen’s forces.
An Offer from the Imperial Army
How to Unlock: complete Aid those impacted by the Civil War using Cullen
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces and Influence
Chevalier Ducet will offer you to help your soldiers fighting off the Red Templars in Val Foret.
Diverting Soldiers in the Frostbacks
How to Unlock: claim the Keep in Crestwood and invest points in the Forces perk tree
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces, Influence, and Maker’s Bride Cameo
You come to know about Sister Paulette and some of Inquisition’s soldiers trapped near Frostback Mountains. You need to send in your soldiers to help them while fighting off Red Templars.
Pursuit through the Mountains
How to Unlock: complete Diverting Soldiers in the Frostbacks using Cullen
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets, Masterwork Inscribed One-Handed Haft, and Influence
The Inquisition has gathered information on Red Templars and is ready to launch an attack.
Thanks from a Chantry Sister
How to Unlock: complete Diverting Soldiers in the Frostbacks using Josephine
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets and Influence
Sister Pauline will show interest in aiding the Inquisition for saving her from the Avvar. The choice is yours!
The Iron Bull
Choose Successor in Lydes
How to Unlock: recruit Iron Bull
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections, Influence, and Spindleweed
In this series of operations, you can manipulate the events determining who becomes the next Duke of Lydes. There is no failing these operations.
Choose Successor in Lydes: Caralina
How to Unlock: Choose Successor in Lydes
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets, influence, and Ancestral Shield of Lydes
Receive Ancestral Shield of Lydes if made Duchess.
Choose Successor in Lydes: Monette
How to Unlock: complete Choose Successor in Lydes
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces, Ancestral Blade of Lydes, and Influence
Receive influence if made Duchness.
Choose Successor in Lydes: Jean-Gaspard de Lydes
How to Unlock: complete Choose Successor in Lydes
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets and Ancestral Blade of Lydes.
Receive influence if made Duke.
The Iron Bull: Hunter Fell Operation Chain
Investigate Hunter Fell
How to Unlock: recruit the Iron Bull
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets
In this operation, you come to know about Venatori agents in the Nevarran City of Hunter Fell.
Continue Investigation
How to Unlock: complete Investigate Hunter Fell
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets and Influence
Receive more clues about Venatori agents.
Identify Venatori Agent
How to Unlock: complete Continue Investigation
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets, Influence, and Elfsnake Vitaar
Simply follow Leliana’s advice and complete this operation.
The Iron Bull: Venatori Fire Ship Operation Chain
Failed Assassination Attempt Inquiry
How to Unlock: complete Demands of the Qun, Here Lies the Abyss, or Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections and Firm Pommel
The best thing to do in this operation is to follow Josephine’s advice as any other option is not favorable.
Follow Venatori Assassins
How to Unlock: complete Failed Assassination Attempt Inquiry
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets, Magister Fire Staff, and Influence
You need to follow Leliana’s advice and send Ben-Hassrath to the Brecilian Forest.
Stop Venatori Fire Ship
How to Unlock: complete Follow Venatori Assassins
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces, Templar Commander Armor, and Influence
Follow Cullen’s advice and use Qunari to deal with the fire ship.
The Iron Bull: Venatori Spymaster Operation Chain
Find Spies in Skyhold
How to Unlock: complete Stop Venatori Fire Ship
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces and Influence
Simply take Cullen’s advice and have the spy hanged to complete this operation.
Track Spies in Val Royeaux
How to Unlock: complete Find Spies in Skyhold
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces and Heavy Orlesian Army Armor
You need to listen to Tallis and send in your Agents to Val Royeaux. You can also send Cullen’s forces to increase your strength.
Track Spies in Val Chevin
How to Unlock: complete Track Spies in Val Royeaux
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets and Reinforced Bow
You need to stick to Leliana for this one and avoid any open conflict.
Track Spies in Nevarra
How to Unlock: complete Track Spies in Val Chevin
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets and Amulet of Power
Similar to previous operation, it is better to stick to Leliana and complete this operation as quietly as possible.
Track Spies in Vyrantium
How to Unlock: complete Track Spies in Nevarra
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections and Masterwork Archon Staff
I would not recommend moving in any agents. Instead, use Josephine and lower the alertness of the Venatori in the area.
Destroy Venatori Spy Network
How to Unlock: complete Track Spies in Vyrantium
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets and Influence
In this operation, you can either use Josephine or Cullen/Leliana to deal with the Venatori network. Your strength is extremely important and will decide the outcome of the operation.
The Bull’s Chargers Operation Group
Investigate Redcliffe Castle
How to Unlock: complete Champions of the Just
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections and Influence
You need to go with Josephine and deal with the Venatori ally.
Deal with Venatori Ally
How to Unlock: complete Investigate Redcliffe Castle using Josephine
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces and Influence
Investigate Therinfal Redoubt
How to Unlock: available after In Hushed Whispers
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets, Influence, and Red Lyrium
You need to choose Leliana and deal with the Venatori ally.
Hunt Therinfal Redoubt Demon
How to Unlock: complete Investigate Therinfal Redoubt using Leliana
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections, Intense Spirit Essence
Scout Haven Ruins
How to Unlock: available after From the Ashes
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections and Influence
You need to choose Josephine to unlock the Locate Heretic Sister.
Locate Heretic Sister
How to Unlock: complete Scout Haven Ruins using Josephine
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections and Influence
Destroy Adamant Fortress
How to Unlock: available after Here Lies the Abyss
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces and Influence
You need to choose Cullen to unlock Claim Grey Warden Cache.
Claim Grey Warden Cache
How to Unlock: complete Destroy Adamant Fortress using Cullen
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces and Grey Warden Shield
Meet Orlesian Mercenaries
How to Unlock: available after Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections
You need to choose Josephine to unlock Press Orlesian Nobles.
Press Orlesian Nobles
How to Unlock: complete Meet Orlesian Mercenaries using Josephine
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections
Inflate Inquisition Numbers
How to Unlock: available after What Pride Had Wrought
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets and Influence
You need to use Leliana to unlock the bonus operation: Follow Venatori Map.
Follow Venatori Map
How to Unlock: complete Inflate Inquisition Numbers using Leliana
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces and Sentinel Staff
Josephine
Strike a Bargain with Merchant Princes
How to Unlock: complete In Your Heart Shall Burn
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: any specialist and Influence
The merchant-princess of Antiva will ask your permission to aid the Inquisition. Have Josephine investigate its authenticity.
Stop War between Nevarra and Tevinter
How to Unlock: complete Strike a Bargain with Merchant Princes
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: any specialist and Influence
Tevinter and Nevarra are fighting over a piece of land which can lead to full-fledged war. You need to make both sides see reason and end the conflict.
Sera
Red Jenny: Inquisition Needs Beeees!
How to Unlock: recruit Sera
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces and Jar of Bees Grenade Recipe
Complete this operation to gain some approval from Sera.
Red Jenny says “Drop and Grab”
How to Unlock: speak to Sera at Haven
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections and Influence
Complete this operation to gain some approval from Sera.
Red Jenny Attends a Party
How to Unlock: complete The Verchiel March
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections
Complete this operation to gain some approval from Sera.
Red Jenny and the Bad Goods
How to Unlock: complete Red Jenny Attends a Party and claim one of Caer Bronach, Griffon Wing Keep, or Suledin Keep
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections and Amulet of Power
Complete this operation to gain some approval from Sera.
A Trouble of Red Jennies
How to Unlock: complete Red Jenny and the Bad Goods
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets
Complete this operation to gain some approval from Sera.
Red Jenny and the Imposters
How to Unlock: complete A Trouble of Red Jennies using Josephine
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets
Complete this operation to gain some approval from Sera.
Red Jenny and the Trail (Nevarra)
How to Unlock: complete Red Jenny and the Imposters
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces
Complete this operation to gain some approval from Sera.
Red Jenny and the Tantervale Charade
How to Unlock: complete A Trouble of Red Jennies using Leliana
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces
Complete this operation to gain some approval from Sera.
Red Jenny and the Trail (Tantervale)
How to Unlock: complete Red Jenny and the Tantervale Charade
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces and Noble Dueling Sword
Complete this operation to gain some approval from Sera.
Red Jennies In/On the Hunt
How to Unlock: complete Red Jenny and the Trail
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections
Complete this operation to gain some approval from Sera.
Varric
Hard in Hightown 3: Varric’s Revenge
How to Unlock: in Haven
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets and Amulet of Power
Varric needs your help in tracking down the author of Hard in Hightown.
Hard in Hightown: The Search for the Hack Writer
How to Unlock: complete Hard in Hightown 3: Varric’s Revenge
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets
You need to interrogate the courier who is a Kirkwall Magistrate.
Hard in Hightown: Unsavory Parallels
How to Unlock: complete Hard in Hightown: The Search for the Hack Writer
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets and Amulet of Power
You need to investigate the murder of Kirkwall Magistrate whom the book was about.
Hard in Hightown: Trouble in Skyhold
How to Unlock: complete Hard in Hightown: Unsavory Parallels and either Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts, or Here Lies the Abyss
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces
In this operation, you can either dig deeper into Kirkwall Guard’s investigation or let Leliana’s spies read the book and decode the message within.
Hard in Hightown: Revenge of the Merchant Guild
How to Unlock: complete Hard in Hightown: Trouble in Skyhold and choose Leliana’s path
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections
Varric needs a copy of the Merchant Guild to crack the code hidden within the book.
Hard in Hightown: A Dagger in the Back
How to Unlock: complete Hard in Hightown: Trouble in Skyhold and take Cullen’s path
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces
Guard-Captain Aveline wants the dagger back. You can either give it to Cullent to give it back or let Leliana investigate further.
Hard in Hightown: A Worthy Dwarf
How to Unlock: complete Hard in Hightown: Revenge of the Merchant Guild
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets and Ornate Bianca Grip
You have identified the author of the book. How do you want to deal with him?
Hard in Hightown: No Dwarf Less Worthy
How to Unlock: complete Hard in Hightown: A Dagger in the Back
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces and Firm Bianca Grip
You have identified the author of the book. How do you want to deal with him?
Vivienne
Truth or Dare: The Imperial Court
How to Unlock: recruit Vivienne before Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections and Influence
You come to know about a rumor circulating about Divine Justinia V being alive. Investigate!
Truth or Dare: Lake Celestine
How to Unlock: complete Truth or Dare: The Imperial Court and either In Hushed Whispers or Champions of the Just
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections and Influence
The rumors led you to the Lake Celestine where you need to investigate either Comte or Marquise.
Truth or Dare: See and Be Seen
How to Unlock: complete Truth or Dare: Lake Celestine using Josephine’s path
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections
You come to know that the Comte Feigs are innocent. Improve your investigation!
Truth or Dare: A Dangerous Game
How to Unlock: complete Truth or Dare: Lake Celestine using Leliana’s path
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets and Influence
You come to know that Marquise is giving out busts of Divine Justinia V filled with Red Lyrium. You need to put an end to it.
Truth or Dare: The Endgame
How to Unlock: complete Truth or Dare: See and Be Seen and Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts
Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections and Amulet of Power
Pay The Grand Duchess a visit since he is visiting someone in the Lake Celestine.
Other Operations
Address a Nobleman’s Concerns
How to Unlock: Hinterlands open. This operation is only available if you have not completed In Your Heart Shall Burn
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Influence
Wedding Alliances Operation Chain
How to Unlock: Alliances: Observing the Deadlock Available in Skyhold. Inquisition Rank is 4 or greater
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets
Alliances: Getting Things Moving
How to Unlock: Alliances: Observing the Deadlock complete. Completed Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts or Here Lies the Abyss
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Forces and Influence
Alliances: The Old Guard Forward
How to Unlock: Complete Alliances: Getting Things Moving with Cullen
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Forces and Influence
Alliances: Falling into Place
How to Unlock: Complete Alliances: The Old Guard Forward. Depending on where you are in the game, you may need to adventure for a while before this is available
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Connections and Influence
Alliances: With Impassioned Pleas
How to Unlock: Complete Alliances: Falling Into Place with Cullen. Completed Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts and Here Lies the Abyss
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Forces and Ornamented Brooch
Alliances: Forging a Way Forward
How to Unlock: Complete Alliances: Getting Things Moving with Josephine
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets and Influence
Alliances: Reaching Ever Upward
How to Unlock: Complete Alliances: Forging a Way Forward. Depending on where you are in the game, you may need to adventure for a while before this is available
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets and Amulet of Power
Alliances: From the Heart
How to Unlock: Complete Alliances: Falling into Place with Josephine or Alliances: Reaching Ever Upward with Josephine. Completed Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts and Here Lies the Abyss
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets and Ornamented Brooch
Alliances: With Angered Eyes
How to Unlock: Complete Alliances: Reaching Ever Upward with Leliana. Completed Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts and Here Lies the Abyss
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Connections and Ornamented Brooch
Secure a Source of Water for Outpost
How to Unlock: Claim Griffon Wing fortress in the Western Approach
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Forces and Influence
Deal with the Angry Varghests
How to Unlock: Secure a Source of Water for Outpost completed
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Forces and Influence
Kirkwall Operation Group
An Ally from Starkhaven
How to Unlock: If a world state where Sebastian was recruited was imported, if Redcliffe or Therinfal Redoubt is complete
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Connections
Aiding Kirkwall
How to Unlock: If the Inquisition accepted Sebastian Vael’s friendship, Inquisitor deal with the Grey Wardens at Adamant, Inquisitor returned from the ball at Halamshiral, a world state where Anders was executed was imported
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets and Influence
Annexing Kirkwall
How to Unlock: If the Inquisition accepted Sebastian Vael’s friendship, Inquisitor deal with the Grey Wardens at Adamant, Inquisitor returned from the ball at Halamshiral, a world state where Anders lives was imported
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Connections
Michel de Chevin Operation Group
Assigning Michel de Chevin
How to Unlock: Helped Michel in Emprise du Lion and gained him as an agent
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Connections and Enchanter Staff
Reconciliation for Celene and Michel
How to Unlock: Completed Assigning Michel de Chevin, completed Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts with Celene retaining the throne of Orlais
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Forces
Restoring Michel de Chevin’s Honor
How to Unlock: Completed Assigning Michel de Chevin, completed Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts with Gaspard on the throne of Orlais
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Forces and Influence
Executors Operation Chain
Investigate the Strange Chalk Markings
How to Unlock: Many perks in Secrets
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets and Influence
Unmask “Those across the Sea”
How to Unlock: Completed Investigate the Strange Chalk Markings
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Forces and Master Demon-Slaying Rune
Serault Operation Chain
How to Unlock: Investigate Serault
Hinterlands area opened
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Connections
Search for the Lost in Serault
How to Unlock: Haven destroyed, Josephine’s emissary sent to make contact in Investigate Serault
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Forces, Prophet’s Laurel, and Serault Glass
Quell Unrest in Serault
How to Unlock: Haven destroyed, Leliana’s spies sent to make contact in Investigate Serault
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Forces and Serault Glass
Crows Operation Chain
Investigate Lord Enzo of Antiva
How to Unlock: Complete either Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts or Here Lies the Abyss
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets and Masterwork Imbued Staff Grip
An Offer from the Crows
How to Unlock: Complete Investigate Lord Enzo of Antiva
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets and Masterwork Mabari Grip
A Missing Assassin
How to Unlock: Completed An Offer from the Crows. Zevran was recruited in Dragon Age: Origins, is still alive and was not romancing the Warden
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets and Wooden Crow Figurine
Word from the Crows
How to Unlock: Chose Cullen in A Missing Assassin or did not have the requirements for A Missing Assassin because Zevran is not alive or is off with the Hero of Ferelden
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets and Split Pommel
A Lead from the Crows
How to Unlock: Completed Word from the Crows
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets, Glass Fox, and Influence
Word from Zevran Arainai
How to Unlock: Chose Leliana in a Missing Assassin
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets, Split Pommel, Influence
Evading the Crows
How to Unlock: Completed Word from Zevran Arainai
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets and Raven Totem
Kal-Sharok Operation Chain
Dwarven Slaves in Venatori Hands
How to Unlock: Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts or Here Lies the Abyss, Inquisition Rank 4
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets
An Offer of Help, on Their Terms
How to Unlock: Dwarven slaves in the hands of Venatori, Inquisition Rank 6
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets and Aiming Module III
The Crew Operation Chain
New to the Crew: A Young Hopeful
How to Unlock: Speak to Sutherland in the Skyhold
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets
A Patrol for the Crew
How to Unlock: Complete New to the Crew: A Young Hopeful with Cullen. Speak to Sutherland at Skyhold and tell him to keep training. Telling Sutherland to return the gear will end the operation chain.
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Forces
Outfitting the Crew
How to Unlock: Complete A Patrol for the Crew. Speak to Sutherland at Skyhold
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Influence
A Test of Mettle and the Crew
How to Unlock: Complete Outfitting the Crew. Speak to Sutherland and his crew at Skyhold
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Connections and Influence
A Crew of Ambassadors
How to Unlock: Complete A Test of Mettle and the Crew with Leliana. Speak to Sutherland and his crew at Skyhold
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Connections and Notched Longbow Grip
A Crew of Adventurers
How to Unlock: Storm Coast open. Complete A Crew of Ambassadors. Speak to Sutherland and his crew at Skyhold
Secrets and Firm Two-Handed Haft
Sutherland and Company Missing
How to Unlock: Complete A Crew of Adventurers. Go to speak to Sutherland, but find a worried squire in their place
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Forces and Influence
A Company of Heroes
How to Unlock: Complete Sutherland and Company Missing and successfully rescue the team on the Storm Coast
Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Connections and Heavy Shield