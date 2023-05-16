Dragon Age Inquisition War Table Operations and Missions Guide – Tips, Rewards, How to Unlock

Your War Table is located in the Skyhold where your War Council gathers round a large table displaying the whole map of Southern Thedas.

You can task your three Advisors to conduct operations in Orlais and Ferelden to grow the Inquisition, gain rewards, and unlock more operations.

You can complete two types of operations at the War Table: Scouting Operations and Missions. Always make sure to see the completion time required by a particular War Table Operation before sending one of your Advisors.

Dragon Age Inquisition War Table Operations

Scouting Operations essentially revolve around exploring new areas and unlocking new locales which require Power. After choosing a Scouting Operation, you will be asked to select an Advisor to overlook the whole operation.

Scouting Operation does not take any time of your Advisors and are completed in an instant. Your Advisor can still perform different tasks while overlooking a Scouting Operation.

Unlike Scouting Operations, Missions require real-time of your Advisors or their Agents and expand the stories of the Inquisition. The Mission screen will detail everything there is to learn about the mission. It is recommended that you give it a read and select the best candidate to complete a Mission. Here is a quick rundown of your Advisors’ strengths:

Josephine – a diplomat who has many different connections

Cullen – an ex-templar who relies on force to bring down the enemy forces

Leliana – she is the spymaster of the Inquisition and utilizes her birds to divulge important information

After a War Table Operation has been completed, you will receive a notification on your screen. You can then return to War Table and collect your rewards which often include gold, influence, your party members’ approval, and different pieces of equipment.

Character Race Operations

Dwarf

The Carta Gets Its Cut

How to Unlock: Be a Draft Inquisitor

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will acquire influence and it is better to use Secrets specialist

You receive word from an old partner from the Carta Clan that its leader thinks you ran off with his Lyrium.

Business with the Carta

How to Unlock: Do not take Cullen’s option during The Carta Gets Its Cut

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Complete this operation to receive Bladed Greatsword Grip and it is better to use Secrets specialist

Your old partner from the Carta Clan informs you about a trade of Lyrium happening on the Storm Coast

The Dasher

How to Unlock: Complete Business with the Carta and Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will acquire Dwarven Longsword Grip and you can use any specialist you want

Your old partner from the Carta Clan informs you that its leader is about to attack the Inquisition meeting with the Orzammar

Elf

Contact Clan Lavellan

How to Unlock: You need to be an Elf Inquisitor

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will receive Blood Lotus and Influence and it is better to complete this operation with Forces specialist

Your Dalish clan will contact the Inquisitor while thinking of you as a prisoner. Therefore, refrain from sending Cullen to complete it

Protect Clan Lavellan

How to Unlock: Complete Contact Clan Lavellan

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: It is better to complete this operation using Connections specialist

Your Dalish Clan will report issues with bandits. Send either Cullen or Leliana to complete this operation with ease

Investigate Duke Antoine of Wycome

How to Unlock: Complete Protect Clan Lavellan

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will gain influence from this operation and it is better to use Connections specialist

Leliana will inform you that Duke Antoine is preparing to launch an attack on the Dalish Clan. Refrain from using Cullen and use Josephine to solve the issue without any bloodshed

Stop Purge of Wycome’s Elves

How to Unlock: Complete Investigate Duke Antoine of Wycome

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will gain Influence from this operation and it is better to use Secrets specialist

You will come to know about the miserable condition of elves both in Wycome and in your clan. A direct approach is not recommended at all. You need to use Leliana to complete this operation with ease

Break Venatori Hold on Wycome

How to Unlock: Complete Protect Clan Lavellan using Cullen

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will gain influence from this operation and it is better to use Connections specialist

Lady Guinevere Volant is in trouble and you need to use Leliana’s spies to save her life. Using Josephine will lead to her death

Restore Order in Wycome

How to Unlock: Complete Break Venatori Hold on Wycome using Leliana

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will gain influence from this operation and it is better to use Secrets specialist

You will receive a letter from Lady Guinevere in which she will warn you against using soldiers and will ask you to let the Dalish Elves overthrow Duke Antoine. You need to use Leliana to complete this mission as using Cullen will get your clan killed

Protect Clan Lavellan and Wycome

How to Unlock: Complete Restore Order in Wycome, Here Lies the Abyss, and Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will receive Influence and Royal Sixteen by completing this mission and it is better to use Connections specialist

You will come to know about free cities in Free Marches and their plans to crush elves. You need to use Cullen to fortify the city and crush Free Marches forces.

Qunari

A Job for the Valo-kas Mercenaries

How to Unlock: Reached Skyhold

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will receive Blightwasp Vitaar and it is better to use Forces Specialist

Your old friends will ask you for a job. Help them out!

The Missing Blades of the Valo-Kas

How to Unlock: Complete A Job for the Valo-kas Mercenaries, Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts or Here Lies the Abyss

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: It is better to use Connections specialist

Some of your old friends have gone missing. Send someone from the Inquisition to find out what is happening.

Freeing the Valo-Kas Mercenaries

How to Unlock: Complete The Missing Blades of the Valo-kas

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will receive Qunari Slasher Grip and it is better to use Forces specialist

You have found your old friends, but they are held captive by some dangerous people. Send someone from the Inquisition to deal with them.

Human

Deal with Relatives of the Trevelyans

How to Unlock: You need to be a Human Inquisitor

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will gain influence and complete this operation with any specialist

Your relatives are getting a little too proud of you and have begun threatening other people in your name. Send any of the Advisors to deal with the situation.

Mediate Between Ostwick Noble Families

How to Unlock: Complete Deal with Relatives of the Trevelyans using Josephine, complete Your Heart Shall Burn, and have Inquisition Rank 4

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will gain influence with this operation and it is better to complete this using Secrets specialist

Your relatives in the Free Marches want your diplomats to do something family feud. You can use any of your Advisors to complete it, but Josephine and Cullen will come out with better results.

Deal with an Unexpected Gift

How to Unlock: Complete Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts or Here Lies the Abyss, Deal with Relatives of the Trevelyans, and Mediate Between Ostwick Noble Families

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Ostwick’s nobility has gifted you land which you must investigate before accepting – Josephine is better suited for this operation.

Protect the Inquisition’s Reputation

How to Unlock: Complete Deal with Relatives of the Trevelyans using Leliana, In Your Heart Shall Burn, and have Inquisition Rank 4

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will gain influence with this operation and it is better to complete this using Forces specialist

Some of the relatives are spreading rumors about the Inquisition. Cullen will complete this operation within the blink of an eye, but Leliana and Josephine will come out with better results.

Stop Bann Dorner from Spying

How to Unlock: Complete Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts or Here Lies the Abyss, Deal with Relatives of the Trevelyans, and Protect the Inquisition’s Reputation

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will gain influence with this operation

You will come to know that Bann Dorner has been spying on the Inquisition. Send Leliana to send a message and complete this simple operation.

Stop Albrecht Harassing Messengers

How to Unlock: Complete Deal with Relatives of the Trevelyans using Cullen, In Your Heart Shall Burn, and have Inquisition Rank 4

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will gain influence with this operation and it is better to complete this using Forces specialist

You will come to know about Lord Albrecht who is harassing your messengers in the Free Marches. Ask Cullent to deal with him and complete this mission.

Beat Lord Albrecht in Grand Tourney

How to Unlock: Complete Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts or Here Lies the Abyss, Deal with Relatives of the Trevelyans, and Stop Albrecht Harassing Messengers

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: You will gain influence by completing this operation

Lord Albrecht challenges the best of the Inquisition to take part in the tourney at Free Marches and win. Send some of Cullen’s best men to win the tourney and complete this operation.

General Operations

A Battalion for Sera and Verchiel

How to Unlock: Speak to Sera in Skyhold

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces

A Favor Returned

How to Unlock: Make sure Empress Celene survives in Halamshiral and remains ruler of Orlais

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections

A Friend in Qarinus

How to Unlock: Recruit Dorian

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Apostate staff blade and connections

A Gift from the Imperial Palace

How to Unlock: Relationship between Empress Celene and Briala

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Amulet or Power and connections

A Golden Opportunity

How to Unlock: Claimed the Emprise du Lion and at least 3 perks selected with the connections specialist

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Anderfels and connections

A Memorial for Haven

How to Unlock: Completed the setback, Inquisition Rank at least 5

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: edgy dagger grip and forces

A Present for Bianca

How to Unlock: Available after investing many perk points into the Secrets category

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: aiming module II and forces

A Whisper from Behind the Throne

How to Unlock: Completed halamshiral with siding with Briala

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: miniature mask and secrets

Acquire the Arcanist

How to Unlock: Available after setback

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: secrets

All That Glitters

How to Unlock: Claimed the Western Approach, at least 3 points invested into Forces

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: wide greatsword and any specialist

Amaranthine Charger

How to Unlock: Complete operation to gain access to new mount

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

An Invitation from the Emperor

How to Unlock: Completed Halamshiral with siding with Gaspard

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces

An Offer from the Blades of Hessarian

How to Unlock: Convinced the bandits in the storm coast to ally with the inquisition

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: engraved pommel and secrets

Anderfel Courser

How to Unlock: Complete operation to gain access to new mount

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Answer a Request from Hasmal

How to Unlock: Completed the Redcliffe Castle mages plot

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces

Avvar Mixed Draft

How to Unlock: AMD Bonus Mount

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Bestow Mourning Halla

How to Unlock: Complete operation to gain access to new mount

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: rashvine and secrets

Blue River Bane Dracolisk

How to Unlock: Complete operation to gain access to new mount

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Break

How to Unlock: Available to warrior Inquisitors with the Reaver specialization at Inquisition Rank of 8 or higher

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: hella leather, lazurite, ring velvet and connections

Bring Samson to Skyhold for Judgment

How to Unlock: Completed Temple of Mythal with Samson as Nemesis

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: forces

Build Watchtowers

How to Unlock: Available in the Hinterlands after scouting locations for watchtowers in the Farmland Security quest

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: forces

Capitalize on Alliance with Fairbanks

How to Unlock: Completed Halamshiral, Fairbanks has moved to Argons Lodge, Presented evidence to Clara

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections

Celebrate the Dragonslaying

How to Unlock: Available after killing your first dragon

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: superb amulet of willpower and connections

Challenge Josephine’s Fiancé to a Duel

How to Unlock: Josephine romance plot, Challenge her Fiance to a duel

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Contact Hero of Ferelden

How to Unlock: Import a world state in which The Warden is female and survived

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: enhanced belt of health and secrets

Continuing Her Predecessor’s Work

How to Unlock: Speak with the Tranquil researcher in Skyhold

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: corrupting rune and connections

Continuing Research

How to Unlock: Speak with the Tranquil researcher in Skyhold

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: master corrupting rune and connections

Crestwood Resources

How to Unlock: Available after Crestwood has been scouted

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: 6 Obsidian, 1 Fereldan Throne Accessory I (75.0%), 1 Fereldan Throne Accessory II (25.0%), and connections

Crossing the Sulphur Pits

How to Unlock: Locate and mark the sulpher pits in the Western Approach

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Dagna: Mind Your Mentor

How to Unlock: Dagna Unlocked

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces

Dagna: Overdue Penalties

How to Unlock: Dagna Unlocked

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces

Deal with Lord Basile Maron

How to Unlock: Claimed the Emprise du Lion

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces

Delicate Negotiations

How to Unlock: ?

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: connections

Desert Lightning Dracolisk

How to Unlock: Complete operation to gain access to new mount

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Destroying House of Repose’s Contract

How to Unlock: Unlocked as part of Josephines personal plot

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Dorian’s Request

How to Unlock: Available after attack on Haven, assuming Dorian has been recruited and the Inquisition is rank 4 or higher

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and secrets

Draw Out the Red Templar Lieutenant

How to Unlock: Fairbanks moved to Argons Lodge

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: forces

Emerald Graves Resources

How to Unlock: Available after Emerald Graves has been scouted

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Pyrophite, Andrastian Throne Accessory I, Andrastian Throne Accessory II, Orlesian Throne Accessory I, Orlesian Throne Accessory II, Embrium, and connections

Emprise du Lion Resources

How to Unlock: Available after Emprise du Lion has been scouted

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Bloodstone, Andrastian Throne Accessory I, Andrastian Throne Accessory II, Orlesian Throne Accessory I, Orlesian Throne Accessory II, Arbor Blessing, and connections

End

How to Unlock: Available to rogue Inquisitors with the Assassin specialization at Inquisition Rank of 8 or higher

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: forces

Endure

How to Unlock: Available to warrior Inquisitors with the Templar specialization at Inquisition Rank of 8 or higher

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces

Escape Routes for Agents in Crestwood

How to Unlock: Capture the keep in Crestwood and assign it to Secrets

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Exalted Plains Resources

How to Unlock: Available after Exalted Plains has been scouted

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Veridium, Andrastian Throne Accessory I (75.0%), Andrastian Throne Accessory II (25.0%), Orlesian Throne Accessory I (75.0%), Orlesian Throne Accessory II (25.0%), and connections

Expose the Double Agent

How to Unlock: ?

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and any specialist

Eyes of the Maker

How to Unlock: Setback Complete, Upgraded the Chantry in Skyhold

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: gold bracelet and forces

Fallow Mire Resources

How to Unlock: Available after scouting the Fallow Mire

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Chasind Throne Accessory I (75.0%), Chasind Throne Accessory II (25.0%), Blue Vitriol, Blood Lotus, and connections

Find Crestwood’s Mayor

How to Unlock: Available after completing Still Waters in Crestwood

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: forces

Find Source of Darkspawn Attacks

How to Unlock: ?

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces

Find a Sponsor for the Du Paraquettes

How to Unlock: Josephine Personal Plot

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces

Find the Old Montilyet Family Crest

How to Unlock: Josephine Gift/Romance Plot

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Find the Source of Darkspawn

How to Unlock: Discovered the Slave Pits

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Find the Warden

How to Unlock: Available after speaking to Hawke in Skyhold, during From the Ashes

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Finding Samson’s Weakness

How to Unlock: Unlocked Dagna, Part of Samsons nemesis plot

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections

Flames of the Inquisition Charger

How to Unlock: Preorder Bonus

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: inquisition barded charger

Free Marches Ranger

How to Unlock: Complete operation to gain access to new mount

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Gain Access to Ghilan’nain’s Grove

How to Unlock: Claim Ghilan’nain’s Landmark in Emerald Graves

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Gain Orzammar’s Friendship

How to Unlock: Have a Keep import where Harrowmont is king, Available post setback

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections

Gather Cloth

How to Unlock: Available after scouting Emprise du Lion

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: velveteen, plush fustian velvet, ring velvet, and forces

Gather Herbs

How to Unlock: Available after scouting Crestwood

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: spindleweed, royal elfroot, and forces

Gather Information on Lord Otranto

How to Unlock: Josephine Romance Plot

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Gather Leather

How to Unlock: Available after scouting Emprise du Lion

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: great bear hide, august ram leather, nugskin, canine leather, and forces

Gather Metals

How to Unlock: Available after scouting Western Approach

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: paragon’s luster, everite, and forces

Getting a Judge’s Favor

How to Unlock: Josephine Personal Plot

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Grand Cleric Iona

How to Unlock: ?

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence, amulet of power, and forces

Harvest of History

How to Unlock: Completed the Apothecary upgrade for Skyhold

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: connections

Help Ponchard de Lieux

How to Unlock: Dorian Romance/Gift Plot

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections

Hinterland Resources

How to Unlock: Available after scouting the Hinterlands

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Onyx, Enchanter’s Seat Accessory I, Enchanter’s Seat Accessory II, and connections

Hire Former Slaves as Paid Workers

How to Unlock: Helped free the slaves

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence

Hissing Wastes Resources

How to Unlock: Unlocked the hissing wastes

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Lazurite, Qunari Bench Accessory I, Qunari Bench Accessory II, and connections

House Amladaris

How to Unlock: Available after setback

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: master spirit rune and connections

Imperial Warmblood

How to Unlock: Complete operation to gain access to new mount

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Improved Stability

How to Unlock: Closed 1/4th of all fade rifts

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections

Improving Morale

How to Unlock: Claimed the western approach and have at least 3 perks in forces

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces

Inspire

How to Unlock: Available to warrior Inquisitors with the Champion specialization at Inquisition Rank of 8 or higher

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and secrets

Investigate Ancient Laboratory

How to Unlock: Found the Tevinter Laboratory in Western Approach

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: magister ice staff and secrets

Investigate Elven Ruins

How to Unlock: Completed Halamshiral and found the elven tomb landmark in Emerald Graves

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: forces

Investigate Sahrnia Quarry

How to Unlock: Samson nemesis plot

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Investigate the Elven Glyphs

How to Unlock: Located all the Elven Glyphs in Exhalted Plains

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Investigate the Exalted Plains

How to Unlock: Completed Halamshiral

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Investigate the Shards

How to Unlock: Unlocked the Oasis

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Investigate the Shrine of Dumat

How to Unlock: Speak with Leliana about the Shrine

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: secrets

Investigate the Western Approach

How to Unlock: Available after speaking to Hawke’s Warden ally

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Justice Overflowing

How to Unlock: Fill the Jail in skyhold

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and secrets

Learn More about Dragons

How to Unlock: Complete Setback, Kill at least 3 High Dragons

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: forces

Liberate Emprise du Lion

How to Unlock: Unlock Emprise du Lion

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Light-Torn Steed

How to Unlock: Complete operation to gain access to new mount

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Locate Weapon of Tyrdda Bright-Axe

How to Unlock: Locate all the Landmarks in all Wildernesses

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: tyrdda’s staff and forces

Locate the Missing Seekers

How to Unlock: Cassandra Personal Plot, Completed Seekerfortress

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and secrets

Make

How to Unlock: Available to rogue Inquisitors with the Artificer specialization at Inquisition Rank of 8 or higher

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Masterwork Jagged Longbow Grip, Masterwork Firm Dagger Grip, and connections

Make Contact in the Emerald Graves

How to Unlock: Unlocked the Emerald Graves

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Manage Stolen Freemen Property

How to Unlock: Fairbanks moved to Argons Lodge, Presented evidence to brigand leader

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections

Measure Veil Strength

How to Unlock: Recruited Solas

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces

Negotiate a Deal for Weapon Plans

How to Unlock: Unlocked the quartermaster in skyhold

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: anderfels cleaver, masterwork sentinel shield, and secrets

Nobility and Casualty

How to Unlock: Completed Seeker Fortress

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: amulet of power, influence, connections

Not So Bonny Sims

How to Unlock: Unlock Skyhold

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Obtain Amulet for Cole

How to Unlock: Acquire an amulet for Cole as part of his personal plot

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Opening the Roads

How to Unlock: Unlock Skyhold

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Royale Sea Silk, 1Stormheart, Wyvern Scales, Arbor Blessing, and forces

Plant Crystal in Venatori Headquarters

How to Unlock: Place a memory crystal in Venatori Headquarters as part of Calpernia nemesis quest, Under Her Skin

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: secrets

Power for a Price

How to Unlock: Completed Setback, Inquisition level 6 or higher

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces

Primal-Trained Longma

How to Unlock: Prima Bonus Mount

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Rainier’s Release: An Alternative

How to Unlock: Blackwall Personal Plot

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: secrets

Red Templars on the Storm Coast

How to Unlock: Unlocked Stormcoast, Varrics personal Plot complete

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: secrets

Repair Pont Agur

How to Unlock: Claimed the Pont Agur Landmark

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Reports of Darkspawn Activity

How to Unlock: Setback complete, Bandits cleared out of Stormcoast

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: forces

Rescue Soldiers Missing in Ferelden

How to Unlock: Complete to scout the Fallow Mire

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Rescue the Spy

How to Unlock: Skyhold Complete

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and secrets

Research the Well of Sorrows

How to Unlock: Completed the temple of Mythal

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence

Restore Judicael’s Crossing

How to Unlock: Claimed the Judicael’s Crossing landmark in emprise du lion

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Restore the Port on the Storm Coast

How to Unlock: Claimed the port landmark in the storm coast

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections

Revenge of the Merchants Guild

How to Unlock: Varric personal plot

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: connections

Revere

How to Unlock: Available to mage Inquisitors with the Necromancer specialization at Inquisition Rank of 8 or higher

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: magister staff blade, influence, and secrets

Rumors of Maleficarum

How to Unlock: Completed Setback

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: corrupting rune and forces

Rumors of the Sulevin Blade

How to Unlock: Elf Inquisitor

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Say Farewell to Lady Ducette

How to Unlock: Leliana personal plot

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Scout the Hinterlands

How to Unlock: Complete to scout the Hinterlands

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Scout the Storm Coast

How to Unlock: Complete to scout the Storm Coast

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Secure More Lyrium for the Templars

How to Unlock: Setback Complete

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence

Secure a Route through the Frostbacks

How to Unlock: Killed the Avvar chief in the Fallow Mire

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence

Shadows over Denerim

How to Unlock: DA keep import state where anora is Queen or with the warden, setback complete, redcliffe castle complete

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Fereldan Medallion of Service, Influence, and secrets

Sharp-Tail Dracolisk

How to Unlock: Complete operation to gain access to new mount

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Smash

How to Unlock: Available to rogue Inquisitors with the Tempest specialization at Inquisition Rank of 8 or higher

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: masterwork pyrophite and forces

Speak with Minister Bellise at Party

How to Unlock: Josephine Personal Plot

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Specializations for the Inquisitor

How to Unlock: Available at Skyhold, open to mage Inquisitors

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: connections

Specializations for the Inquisitor

How to Unlock: Available at Skyhold, open to warrior Inquisitors

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: forces

Specializations for the Inquisitor

How to Unlock: Available at Skyhold, open to rogue Inquisitors

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: forces

Stop Venatori Activity in the West

How to Unlock: Complete to scout the Hissing Wastes

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Stop the Rumors

How to Unlock: Minstrel unlocked in skyhold

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces

Stop the Smuggling of Regular Lyrium

How to Unlock: ?

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces

Support Cassandra

How to Unlock: Support Cassandra to be Divine

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections

Support Leliana

How to Unlock: Support Leliana to be Divine

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections

Support Vivienne

How to Unlock: Support Vivenne to be Divine

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections

Support from Nevarra

How to Unlock: 3/4ths of all Fade rifts closed

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: nevarran toy soldier and connections

The “Bog Unicorn”

How to Unlock: Preorder Bonus

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: bog unicorn and any specialist

The Arcanist and the Fade

How to Unlock: Dagna Unlocked

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Bianca aiming enhancement II and secrets

The Archives of Montfort

How to Unlock: Setback Complete, Chantry upgrade to Skyhold

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: masterwork balanced pommel and connections

The Arl of Redcliffe

How to Unlock: Seeker fortress complete, setback complete

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: obsidian and forces

The Big One?

How to Unlock: Setback complete

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: forces

The Chantry Remains

How to Unlock: ?

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections

The College of Magi

How to Unlock: Inquisition Rank 7, Halamshiral or Adamant complete

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections

The Cult of Andraste

How to Unlock: Available at Haven

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: lifeward amulet and secrets

The Hunter Shade Dracolisk

How to Unlock: Complete operation to gain access to new mount

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: hunter shade dracolisk and connections

The Name of Our Enemy

How to Unlock: Unlocked after skyhold

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: wave blade and connections

The Red Hart

How to Unlock: Deluxe Bonus

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: red hart

The Secrets of Andraste

How to Unlock: Unlocked at Haven

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: connections

The Serpent of Nevarra

How to Unlock: Inquisition Rank 5, Setback Complete, At least 3 secrets perks

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: magisterial ice staff, influence, and secrets

The Tevinter Resistance

How to Unlock: inquisition Rank 6 or higher, Dorian in party

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: enhanced chain lightning ring and forces

The Teyrn of Highever

How to Unlock: Unlocked hinterlands

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: feredlen captain longsword, and forces

The University of Orlais

How to Unlock: Adamant or halamshiral complete

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: orlesian army warrior armor and connections

Thom Rainier’s Fate

How to Unlock: Available after speaking to Cullen in Val Royeaux during Blackwall’s Revelations inner circle quest

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Tithe of the Faithful

How to Unlock: Chantry upgraded in skyhold

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

To Serve Any Master

How to Unlock: Crestwood unlocked, secrets have 3 or more perks

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: connections

Track Down Samson

How to Unlock: Samson nemesis plot, spoken with cullen about maddox

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Translate the Dragon Text

How to Unlock: Western Approach Laboratory dungeon complete

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: N/A

Trust

How to Unlock: Available to mage Inquisitors with the Knight-Enchanter specialization at Inquisition Rank of 8 or higher

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: enchanted staff grip, influence, and forces

Upon the Waking Sea

How to Unlock: ?

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: figurine of armored andraste and forces

Watcher in the Wings

How to Unlock: ?

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: crow dual-blade and secrets

Western Approach Resources

How to Unlock: Scout to the Western Approach

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: paragon’s luster, deep mushroom, and connections

Inquisitor’s Path Operations

Train

How to Unlock: a rift mage with inquisition rank 8

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: superior enchanter staff blade, influence, and secrets

Your trainer needs to send her research notes to Mages’ Collective. It is better to choose Cullen or Leliana as you will not hear back from the collective.

Mage Allies Operation Chain

Reclaiming the Mage Rebellion

How to Unlock: complete in hushed whispers while allying with mages

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: enhance amulet of magic and any specialist

You will come to know about the locations of certain rebel mages from Fiona. Your task is to investigate.

Reparations for Redcliffe

How to Unlock: complete reclaiming the Mage Rebellion and either Here Lies the Abyss or Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: connections and any specialist

Arl Teagan wants that the Inquisition should take the responsibility of the devastation that mage rebellion brought.

The Arl’s Invitation

How to Unlock: complete Reparations for Redcliffe

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections

Arl Teagan invites you to take part in a tourney and get a chance to win a bannorn of your choice. Send in your best men!

Mage Prisoners Operation Chain

Information from the Grand Enchanter

How to Unlock: complete In Hushed Whispers and take mages as prisoners

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Amulet of Power and secrets

You have come to know about some mages attacking the Inquisition guards. Figure out a way to deal with these rebellions.

The Extremists

How to Unlock: complete Information from the Grand Enchanter and Here Lies the Abyss

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: you will not receive any reward and it is better to use secrets

Leliana has informed you about some rebellion mages building explosives. You can either send Cullen or Leliana to deal with these mages.

Templars Operation Chain

Negotiate with Hasmal’s Templars

How to Unlock: complete Champions of Just by taking Templars as prisoners

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and forces

You have come to know some Blood Mages in the Wending Woods. Investigate the locale and complete this mission.

The Order’s Obligations

How to Unlock: complete Champions of Just by taking Mages as prisoners

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and connections

You have come to know some Blood Mages in the Wending Woods. Investigate the locale and complete this mission.

Darkspawn Operation Chain

Investigate Val Gamord

How to Unlock: exile Grey Wardens in Here Lies the Abyss

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence, darkspawn alpha greataxe, and forces

You need to deal with Darkspawns with a direct attack. Cullen is the best person for this job.

Drive Darkspawn from Val Gamord

How to Unlock: complete Investigate Val Gamord

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: masterwork etched two-handed grip, influence, and forces

You need to rescue your allies and eliminate Darkspawns. Josephine is the most suited for this operation.

Search Mines in Gamordan Peaks

How to Unlock: complete Drive Darkspawn from Val Gamord

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Battlemage Staff, influence, and secrets

You need to use Leliana’s agents to carry out a search in the mines without alerting the Darkspawns.

Grey Wardens Operation Chain

Protect Val Gamord from Darkspawn

How to Unlock: complete Here Lies the Abyss and side with Grey Wardens

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: no rewards and it is better to use forces specialist

You need to go with Cullen and ally with Grey Wardens against Darkspawn.

Find Source of Darkspawn Attacks

How to Unlock: complete Protect Val Gamord from Darkspawn

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and secrets

You need to deal with corruption in the region. Leliana is the most suited for this operation.

Pursue Marquise Bouffon

How to Unlock: complete Find Sources of Darkspawn Attacks

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and secrets

You need to find an alternate route through the mountains. Choose Leliana to complete this operation without any issues.

Defeat Marquise Bouffon

How to Unlock: complete Pursue Marquise Bouffon

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Song of the Marshes and use connections

You need to speak to Josephine and have one noble ally provide you with siege equipment.

Destroy Darkspawn Outbreak

How to Unlock: complete Defeat Marquise Bouffon

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Master-Demon Slaying Ring and use forces

Once you are allied with Grey Wardens, send them with Cullen to finish off Darkspawns once and for all.

Ser Barris Operation Chain

Save Val Colline from the Venatori

How to Unlock: Make sure Ser Barris survives Champions of the Just

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and use secrets

You have come to know to about Venatori’s attack on the city of Val Colline. You can choose any specialist to rally with Ser Barris and reverse the effect of spells. Using Leliana will complete this operation most effectively.

Have Ser Barris Lead against Demons

How to Unlock: complete Val Colline from the Venatori

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and use forces

Ser Barris has received a letter from an old friend about demon invasion. You need to ask Cullen to rally with him and fend off demons emerging out of the veil.

Investigate Man Accused of Abomination

How to Unlock: complete Have Ser Barris Lead against Demons

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: influence and use connections

You have come to know of a man in Jader who has been accused to being an abomination. You need to go with Ser Barris and seek its authenticity. You can use any specialist to complete this operation, but using Josephine is highly recommended.

Inner Circle Operations

Blackwall

Utilize the Grey Warden Treaties

How to Unlock: recruit Blackwall

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections and Iron

Blackwall has some Grey Warden treaties which can be beneficial for the Inquisition. Use Josephine to investigate more.

Conscript for the Inquisition

How to Unlock: after Haven is destroyed and Blackwall is recruited

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections and Round Pommel

You can do quite a lot of things with Blackwall’s treaty: get information, funds, or increase the Inquisition’s forces.

The Consequences of Blackwall’s Lie

How to Unlock: see Blackwall on the gallows in Val Royeaux

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: N/A

Some of your allies are upset with you after Blackwall’s revelations. You can use any of your Advisors to solve the matter – all of which will prefer their own approach.

Cole

Locate Rhys and Evangeline

How to Unlock: speak to Cole about Rhys and Evangeline at Skyhold

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets and Influence

In this operation, you need to rescue Cole’s friends, Rhys and Evangeline.

Deploy Rhys and Evangeline

How to Unlock: complete Locate Rhys and Evangeline

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces, Influence, and Spirit Essence

In this operation, you can ask Cole’s friends to become Agents for the Inquisition which will gain Cole’s approval.

Cullen

Aid those Impacted by the Civil War

How to Unlock: complete Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces and Influence

In order to gain Imperial Army’s aid, you need to help them deal with the demons which can be done by using Cullen’s forces.

An Offer from the Imperial Army

How to Unlock: complete Aid those impacted by the Civil War using Cullen

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces and Influence

Chevalier Ducet will offer you to help your soldiers fighting off the Red Templars in Val Foret.

Diverting Soldiers in the Frostbacks

How to Unlock: claim the Keep in Crestwood and invest points in the Forces perk tree

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces, Influence, and Maker’s Bride Cameo

You come to know about Sister Paulette and some of Inquisition’s soldiers trapped near Frostback Mountains. You need to send in your soldiers to help them while fighting off Red Templars.

Pursuit through the Mountains

How to Unlock: complete Diverting Soldiers in the Frostbacks using Cullen

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets, Masterwork Inscribed One-Handed Haft, and Influence

The Inquisition has gathered information on Red Templars and is ready to launch an attack.

Thanks from a Chantry Sister

How to Unlock: complete Diverting Soldiers in the Frostbacks using Josephine

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets and Influence

Sister Pauline will show interest in aiding the Inquisition for saving her from the Avvar. The choice is yours!

The Iron Bull

Choose Successor in Lydes

How to Unlock: recruit Iron Bull

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections, Influence, and Spindleweed

In this series of operations, you can manipulate the events determining who becomes the next Duke of Lydes. There is no failing these operations.

Choose Successor in Lydes: Caralina

How to Unlock: Choose Successor in Lydes

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets, influence, and Ancestral Shield of Lydes

Receive Ancestral Shield of Lydes if made Duchess.

Choose Successor in Lydes: Monette

How to Unlock: complete Choose Successor in Lydes

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces, Ancestral Blade of Lydes, and Influence

Receive influence if made Duchness.

Choose Successor in Lydes: Jean-Gaspard de Lydes

How to Unlock: complete Choose Successor in Lydes

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets and Ancestral Blade of Lydes.

Receive influence if made Duke.

The Iron Bull: Hunter Fell Operation Chain

Investigate Hunter Fell

How to Unlock: recruit the Iron Bull

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets

In this operation, you come to know about Venatori agents in the Nevarran City of Hunter Fell.

Continue Investigation

How to Unlock: complete Investigate Hunter Fell

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets and Influence

Receive more clues about Venatori agents.

Identify Venatori Agent

How to Unlock: complete Continue Investigation

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets, Influence, and Elfsnake Vitaar

Simply follow Leliana’s advice and complete this operation.

The Iron Bull: Venatori Fire Ship Operation Chain

Failed Assassination Attempt Inquiry

How to Unlock: complete Demands of the Qun, Here Lies the Abyss, or Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections and Firm Pommel

The best thing to do in this operation is to follow Josephine’s advice as any other option is not favorable.

Follow Venatori Assassins

How to Unlock: complete Failed Assassination Attempt Inquiry

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets, Magister Fire Staff, and Influence

You need to follow Leliana’s advice and send Ben-Hassrath to the Brecilian Forest.

Stop Venatori Fire Ship

How to Unlock: complete Follow Venatori Assassins

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces, Templar Commander Armor, and Influence

Follow Cullen’s advice and use Qunari to deal with the fire ship.

The Iron Bull: Venatori Spymaster Operation Chain

Find Spies in Skyhold

How to Unlock: complete Stop Venatori Fire Ship

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces and Influence

Simply take Cullen’s advice and have the spy hanged to complete this operation.

Track Spies in Val Royeaux

How to Unlock: complete Find Spies in Skyhold

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces and Heavy Orlesian Army Armor

You need to listen to Tallis and send in your Agents to Val Royeaux. You can also send Cullen’s forces to increase your strength.

Track Spies in Val Chevin

How to Unlock: complete Track Spies in Val Royeaux

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets and Reinforced Bow

You need to stick to Leliana for this one and avoid any open conflict.

Track Spies in Nevarra

How to Unlock: complete Track Spies in Val Chevin

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets and Amulet of Power

Similar to previous operation, it is better to stick to Leliana and complete this operation as quietly as possible.

Track Spies in Vyrantium

How to Unlock: complete Track Spies in Nevarra

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections and Masterwork Archon Staff

I would not recommend moving in any agents. Instead, use Josephine and lower the alertness of the Venatori in the area.

Destroy Venatori Spy Network

How to Unlock: complete Track Spies in Vyrantium

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets and Influence

In this operation, you can either use Josephine or Cullen/Leliana to deal with the Venatori network. Your strength is extremely important and will decide the outcome of the operation.

The Bull’s Chargers Operation Group

Investigate Redcliffe Castle

How to Unlock: complete Champions of the Just

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections and Influence

You need to go with Josephine and deal with the Venatori ally.

Deal with Venatori Ally

How to Unlock: complete Investigate Redcliffe Castle using Josephine

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces and Influence

Investigate Therinfal Redoubt

How to Unlock: available after In Hushed Whispers

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets, Influence, and Red Lyrium

You need to choose Leliana and deal with the Venatori ally.

Hunt Therinfal Redoubt Demon

How to Unlock: complete Investigate Therinfal Redoubt using Leliana

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections, Intense Spirit Essence

Scout Haven Ruins

How to Unlock: available after From the Ashes

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections and Influence

You need to choose Josephine to unlock the Locate Heretic Sister.

Locate Heretic Sister

How to Unlock: complete Scout Haven Ruins using Josephine

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections and Influence

Destroy Adamant Fortress

How to Unlock: available after Here Lies the Abyss

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces and Influence

You need to choose Cullen to unlock Claim Grey Warden Cache.

Claim Grey Warden Cache

How to Unlock: complete Destroy Adamant Fortress using Cullen

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces and Grey Warden Shield

Meet Orlesian Mercenaries

How to Unlock: available after Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections

You need to choose Josephine to unlock Press Orlesian Nobles.

Press Orlesian Nobles

How to Unlock: complete Meet Orlesian Mercenaries using Josephine

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections

Inflate Inquisition Numbers

How to Unlock: available after What Pride Had Wrought

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets and Influence

You need to use Leliana to unlock the bonus operation: Follow Venatori Map.

Follow Venatori Map

How to Unlock: complete Inflate Inquisition Numbers using Leliana

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces and Sentinel Staff

Josephine

Strike a Bargain with Merchant Princes

How to Unlock: complete In Your Heart Shall Burn

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: any specialist and Influence

The merchant-princess of Antiva will ask your permission to aid the Inquisition. Have Josephine investigate its authenticity.

Stop War between Nevarra and Tevinter

How to Unlock: complete Strike a Bargain with Merchant Princes

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: any specialist and Influence

Tevinter and Nevarra are fighting over a piece of land which can lead to full-fledged war. You need to make both sides see reason and end the conflict.

Sera

Red Jenny: Inquisition Needs Beeees!

How to Unlock: recruit Sera

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces and Jar of Bees Grenade Recipe

Complete this operation to gain some approval from Sera.

Red Jenny says “Drop and Grab”

How to Unlock: speak to Sera at Haven

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections and Influence

Complete this operation to gain some approval from Sera.

Red Jenny Attends a Party

How to Unlock: complete The Verchiel March

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections

Complete this operation to gain some approval from Sera.

Red Jenny and the Bad Goods

How to Unlock: complete Red Jenny Attends a Party and claim one of Caer Bronach, Griffon Wing Keep, or Suledin Keep

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections and Amulet of Power

Complete this operation to gain some approval from Sera.

A Trouble of Red Jennies

How to Unlock: complete Red Jenny and the Bad Goods

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets

Complete this operation to gain some approval from Sera.

Red Jenny and the Imposters

How to Unlock: complete A Trouble of Red Jennies using Josephine

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets

Complete this operation to gain some approval from Sera.

Red Jenny and the Trail (Nevarra)

How to Unlock: complete Red Jenny and the Imposters

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces

Complete this operation to gain some approval from Sera.

Red Jenny and the Tantervale Charade

How to Unlock: complete A Trouble of Red Jennies using Leliana

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces

Complete this operation to gain some approval from Sera.

Red Jenny and the Trail (Tantervale)

How to Unlock: complete Red Jenny and the Tantervale Charade

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces and Noble Dueling Sword

Complete this operation to gain some approval from Sera.

Red Jennies In/On the Hunt

How to Unlock: complete Red Jenny and the Trail

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections

Complete this operation to gain some approval from Sera.

Varric

Hard in Hightown 3: Varric’s Revenge

How to Unlock: in Haven

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets and Amulet of Power

Varric needs your help in tracking down the author of Hard in Hightown.

Hard in Hightown: The Search for the Hack Writer

How to Unlock: complete Hard in Hightown 3: Varric’s Revenge

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets

You need to interrogate the courier who is a Kirkwall Magistrate.

Hard in Hightown: Unsavory Parallels

How to Unlock: complete Hard in Hightown: The Search for the Hack Writer

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets and Amulet of Power

You need to investigate the murder of Kirkwall Magistrate whom the book was about.

Hard in Hightown: Trouble in Skyhold

How to Unlock: complete Hard in Hightown: Unsavory Parallels and either Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts, or Here Lies the Abyss

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces

In this operation, you can either dig deeper into Kirkwall Guard’s investigation or let Leliana’s spies read the book and decode the message within.

Hard in Hightown: Revenge of the Merchant Guild

How to Unlock: complete Hard in Hightown: Trouble in Skyhold and choose Leliana’s path

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections

Varric needs a copy of the Merchant Guild to crack the code hidden within the book.

Hard in Hightown: A Dagger in the Back

How to Unlock: complete Hard in Hightown: Trouble in Skyhold and take Cullen’s path

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces

Guard-Captain Aveline wants the dagger back. You can either give it to Cullent to give it back or let Leliana investigate further.

Hard in Hightown: A Worthy Dwarf

How to Unlock: complete Hard in Hightown: Revenge of the Merchant Guild

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets and Ornate Bianca Grip

You have identified the author of the book. How do you want to deal with him?

Hard in Hightown: No Dwarf Less Worthy

How to Unlock: complete Hard in Hightown: A Dagger in the Back

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Forces and Firm Bianca Grip

You have identified the author of the book. How do you want to deal with him?

Vivienne

Truth or Dare: The Imperial Court

How to Unlock: recruit Vivienne before Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections and Influence

You come to know about a rumor circulating about Divine Justinia V being alive. Investigate!

Truth or Dare: Lake Celestine

How to Unlock: complete Truth or Dare: The Imperial Court and either In Hushed Whispers or Champions of the Just

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections and Influence

The rumors led you to the Lake Celestine where you need to investigate either Comte or Marquise.

Truth or Dare: See and Be Seen

How to Unlock: complete Truth or Dare: Lake Celestine using Josephine’s path

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections

You come to know that the Comte Feigs are innocent. Improve your investigation!

Truth or Dare: A Dangerous Game

How to Unlock: complete Truth or Dare: Lake Celestine using Leliana’s path

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Secrets and Influence

You come to know that Marquise is giving out busts of Divine Justinia V filled with Red Lyrium. You need to put an end to it.

Truth or Dare: The Endgame

How to Unlock: complete Truth or Dare: See and Be Seen and Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts

Preferred Specialist and Rewards: Connections and Amulet of Power

Pay The Grand Duchess a visit since he is visiting someone in the Lake Celestine.

Other Operations

Address a Nobleman’s Concerns

How to Unlock: Hinterlands open. This operation is only available if you have not completed In Your Heart Shall Burn

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Influence

Wedding Alliances Operation Chain

How to Unlock: Alliances: Observing the Deadlock Available in Skyhold. Inquisition Rank is 4 or greater

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets

Alliances: Getting Things Moving

How to Unlock: Alliances: Observing the Deadlock complete. Completed Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts or Here Lies the Abyss

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Forces and Influence

Alliances: The Old Guard Forward

How to Unlock: Complete Alliances: Getting Things Moving with Cullen

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Forces and Influence

Alliances: Falling into Place

How to Unlock: Complete Alliances: The Old Guard Forward. Depending on where you are in the game, you may need to adventure for a while before this is available

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Connections and Influence

Alliances: With Impassioned Pleas

How to Unlock: Complete Alliances: Falling Into Place with Cullen. Completed Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts and Here Lies the Abyss

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Forces and Ornamented Brooch

Alliances: Forging a Way Forward

How to Unlock: Complete Alliances: Getting Things Moving with Josephine

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets and Influence

Alliances: Reaching Ever Upward

How to Unlock: Complete Alliances: Forging a Way Forward. Depending on where you are in the game, you may need to adventure for a while before this is available

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets and Amulet of Power

Alliances: From the Heart

How to Unlock: Complete Alliances: Falling into Place with Josephine or Alliances: Reaching Ever Upward with Josephine. Completed Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts and Here Lies the Abyss

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets and Ornamented Brooch

Alliances: With Angered Eyes

How to Unlock: Complete Alliances: Reaching Ever Upward with Leliana. Completed Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts and Here Lies the Abyss

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Connections and Ornamented Brooch

Secure a Source of Water for Outpost

How to Unlock: Claim Griffon Wing fortress in the Western Approach

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Forces and Influence

Deal with the Angry Varghests

How to Unlock: Secure a Source of Water for Outpost completed

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Forces and Influence

Kirkwall Operation Group

An Ally from Starkhaven

How to Unlock: If a world state where Sebastian was recruited was imported, if Redcliffe or Therinfal Redoubt is complete

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Connections

Aiding Kirkwall

How to Unlock: If the Inquisition accepted Sebastian Vael’s friendship, Inquisitor deal with the Grey Wardens at Adamant, Inquisitor returned from the ball at Halamshiral, a world state where Anders was executed was imported

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets and Influence

Annexing Kirkwall

How to Unlock: If the Inquisition accepted Sebastian Vael’s friendship, Inquisitor deal with the Grey Wardens at Adamant, Inquisitor returned from the ball at Halamshiral, a world state where Anders lives was imported

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Connections

Michel de Chevin Operation Group

Assigning Michel de Chevin

How to Unlock: Helped Michel in Emprise du Lion and gained him as an agent

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Connections and Enchanter Staff

Reconciliation for Celene and Michel

How to Unlock: Completed Assigning Michel de Chevin, completed Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts with Celene retaining the throne of Orlais

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Forces

Restoring Michel de Chevin’s Honor

How to Unlock: Completed Assigning Michel de Chevin, completed Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts with Gaspard on the throne of Orlais

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Forces and Influence

Executors Operation Chain

Investigate the Strange Chalk Markings

How to Unlock: Many perks in Secrets

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets and Influence

Unmask “Those across the Sea”

How to Unlock: Completed Investigate the Strange Chalk Markings

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Forces and Master Demon-Slaying Rune

Serault Operation Chain

How to Unlock: Investigate Serault

Hinterlands area opened

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Connections

Search for the Lost in Serault

How to Unlock: Haven destroyed, Josephine’s emissary sent to make contact in Investigate Serault

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Forces, Prophet’s Laurel, and Serault Glass

Quell Unrest in Serault

How to Unlock: Haven destroyed, Leliana’s spies sent to make contact in Investigate Serault

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Forces and Serault Glass

Crows Operation Chain

Investigate Lord Enzo of Antiva

How to Unlock: Complete either Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts or Here Lies the Abyss

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets and Masterwork Imbued Staff Grip

An Offer from the Crows

How to Unlock: Complete Investigate Lord Enzo of Antiva

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets and Masterwork Mabari Grip

A Missing Assassin

How to Unlock: Completed An Offer from the Crows. Zevran was recruited in Dragon Age: Origins, is still alive and was not romancing the Warden

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets and Wooden Crow Figurine

Word from the Crows

How to Unlock: Chose Cullen in A Missing Assassin or did not have the requirements for A Missing Assassin because Zevran is not alive or is off with the Hero of Ferelden

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets and Split Pommel

A Lead from the Crows

How to Unlock: Completed Word from the Crows

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets, Glass Fox, and Influence

Word from Zevran Arainai

How to Unlock: Chose Leliana in a Missing Assassin

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets, Split Pommel, Influence

Evading the Crows

How to Unlock: Completed Word from Zevran Arainai

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets and Raven Totem

Kal-Sharok Operation Chain

Dwarven Slaves in Venatori Hands

How to Unlock: Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts or Here Lies the Abyss, Inquisition Rank 4

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets

An Offer of Help, on Their Terms

How to Unlock: Dwarven slaves in the hands of Venatori, Inquisition Rank 6

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets and Aiming Module III

The Crew Operation Chain

New to the Crew: A Young Hopeful

How to Unlock: Speak to Sutherland in the Skyhold

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Secrets

A Patrol for the Crew

How to Unlock: Complete New to the Crew: A Young Hopeful with Cullen. Speak to Sutherland at Skyhold and tell him to keep training. Telling Sutherland to return the gear will end the operation chain.

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Forces

Outfitting the Crew

How to Unlock: Complete A Patrol for the Crew. Speak to Sutherland at Skyhold

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Influence

A Test of Mettle and the Crew

How to Unlock: Complete Outfitting the Crew. Speak to Sutherland and his crew at Skyhold

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Connections and Influence

A Crew of Ambassadors

How to Unlock: Complete A Test of Mettle and the Crew with Leliana. Speak to Sutherland and his crew at Skyhold

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Connections and Notched Longbow Grip

A Crew of Adventurers

How to Unlock: Storm Coast open. Complete A Crew of Ambassadors. Speak to Sutherland and his crew at Skyhold

Secrets and Firm Two-Handed Haft

Sutherland and Company Missing

How to Unlock: Complete A Crew of Adventurers. Go to speak to Sutherland, but find a worried squire in their place

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Forces and Influence

A Company of Heroes

How to Unlock: Complete Sutherland and Company Missing and successfully rescue the team on the Storm Coast

Rewards and Preferred Specialist: Connections and Heavy Shield