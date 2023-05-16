Dragon Age Inquisition Rare Crafting Materials Farming Locations Guide

Crafting in Dragon Age: Inquisition is exceedingly simple.

There are two things required in order to craft an item: Crafting Material and Schematics/Recipes. Where Schematics/Recipes are mostly bought from vendors, Crafting Material is available in abundance across Thedas.

For more help on Dragon Age Inquisition, read our Merchants Locations Guide, Crafting Guide, Gold Farming Guide and Cross Class Combos Guide.

Dragon Age Inquisition Rare Crafting Materials Farming

This guide is designed to provide you an overview of where you will find Tier-3 and Tier-4 Rare Crafting Material. I have not included Common Crafting Material since it is quite easy to come by. Crafting Material is divided into five categories: Cloth, Leather, Metal, Runes, and Herbs.

In this guide, I have provided locations of Rare Crafting Material and some Common Crafting Material (only belonging to Tier 3 and Tier 4). There might be some missing Crafting Materials, but we will update it in days to come.

Cloth

Dragon Webbing – Tier 4

Where to Find: The Hinterlands, The Storm Coast, Crestwood, The Western Approach, The Exalted Plains, Emerald Graves, Emprise du Lion, The Hissing Wastes

This crafting material provides very high armor rating and 1 Willpower/1 Magic.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Imperial Vestment Cotton – Tier 3

Where to Find: N/A

This crafting material provides high armor rating and 1.75 Willpower

Infused Vyrantium Samite – Tier 3

Where to Find: N/A

This crating material provides high armor rating and 1.75 Willpower.

King’s Willow Weave – Tier 3

Where to Find: N/A

This crafting material provides high armor rating and 1 Magic/0.75 Willpower.

Plush Fustian Velvet – Tier 3

Where to Find: N/A

This crafting material provides high armor rating and 1 Magic/0.75 Willpower.

Royale Sea Silk – Tier 3

Where to Find: N/A

This crafting material provides high armor rating and 1.75 Magic.

Leather

Craggy Skin – Tier 3

Where to Find: The Exalted Plains and The Hissing Wastes

With this crafting material, you will receive high armor rating and 1.75 Cunning.

Dragon Scales – Tier 4

Where to Find: The Hinterlands, The Storm Coast, Crestwood, The Western Approach, The Exalted Plains, Emerald Graves, Emprise du Lion, and The Hissing Wastes

With this crafting material, you will receive very high armor rating and 1 Cunning/1 Dexterity.

Great Bear Hide – Tier 3

Where to Find: Emerald Graves and Emprise du Lion

With this crafting material, you will receive high armor rating 1.75 dexterity, 1.75% critical strike, and 3.5% cold damage resistance.

Hardened Gurn Hide – Tier 3

Where to Find: The Western Approach and The Hissing Wastes

With this crafting material, you will receive high armor rating and 1 Dexterity/0.75 Cunning.

Lurker Scales – Tier 3

Where to Find: The Hissing Wastes

With this crafting material, you will receive high armor rating and 1.75 Cunning.

Red Hart Leather – Tier 3

Where to Find: N/A

With this crafting material, you will receive high armor rating and 1.75 Dexterity.

Snoufleur Skin – Tier 3

Where to Find: The Exalted Plains and Emprise du Lion

With this crafting material, you will receive high armor rating and 1.75 Dexterity.

Metal

Dawnstone – Tier 3

Where to Find: Emerald Graves

This crafting material will provide you with high armor rating/damage and 1.75 Constitution.

Dragon Bone – Tier 4

Where to Find: The Hinterlands, The Storm Coast, Crestwood, The Western Approach, The Exalted Plains, Emerald Graves, Emprise du Lion, and The Hissing Wastes

This crafting material will provide you with Very high armor rating/damage and 1 Constitution/1 Strength.

Everite – Tier 3

Where to Find: Crestwood, The Western Approach, The Exalted Plains, and Emerald Graves

This crafting material will provide you with high armor rating/damage and 1.75 Strength.

Nevarrite – Tier 3

Where to Find: The Hissing Wastes

This crafting material will provide you with high armor-rating/damage and 1 Strength/0.75 Constitution.

Silverite – Tier 3

Where to Find: The Arbor Wilds

This crafting material will provide you with high armor-rating/damage and 1 Strength/0.75 Constitution.

Stormheart – Tier 3

Where to Find: Emerald Graves, The Arbor Wilds, and Crestwood

This crafting material will provide you with high armor-rating/damage and 1.75 Strength.

Runes

Blank Runestone

Where to Find: Skyhold

You can buy this item from Havel, Bonny Sims, New Crestwood Merchant, Caer Bronach Merchant, Griffon Wing Keep Merchant, Dalish Camp Merchant, Argon’s Lodge Merchant, Suledin Keep Merchant, Betyar’s Canyon Market.

Master Fire Rune

Where to Find: Astrariums in the Approach Cave

This rune will allow you to add fire damage to each weapon strike.

Superb Corrupting Rune

Where to Find: Imshael in Suledin’s Keep

With this rune, you will be able to deal bonus damage against humanoids, beasts, and animals with each weapon strike.

Superb Dragon-Slaying Rune

Where to Find: The Shrine of Dumat – Lower Level

This rune will allow you to deal more damage to dragons.

Superb Frost Rune

Where to Find: Emprise du Lion, in Sahrnia Quarry

With this rune, you will be able to deal cold damage with each weapon strike.

Superb Spirit Rune

Where to Find: Cradle of Sulevin

With this rune, you will be able to deal spirit damage with each weapon strike.

Herbs

Amrita Vein – Tier 3

Where to Find: The Hissing Wastes.

Arbor Blessing – Tier 3

Where to Find: Emerald Graves, Emprise du Lion, and The Arbor Wilds.

Crystal Grace – Tier 1 (Rare)

Where to Find: The Hinterlands.

Dawn Lotus – Tier 1 (Rare)

Where to Find: The Fallow Mire.

Dragonthorn – Tier 1 (Rare)

Where to Find: Forbidden Oasis, The Western Approach, The Exalted Plains, and The Hissing Wastes.

Felandaris – Tier 3 (Rare)

Where to Find: Emerald Graves, and Emprise du Lion.

Ghoul’s Beard – Tier 2 (Rare)

Where to Find: The Western Approach, The Exalted Plains, and The Hissing Wastes.

Prophet’s Laurel – Tier 2 (Rare)

Where to Find: The Storm Coast and Emerald Graves.

Rashvine Nettle – Tier 2 (Rare)

Where to Find: The Exalted Plains, Emerald Graves, and Emprise du Lion.

Royal Elfroot – Tier 1 (Rare)

Where to Find: The Hinterlands, Crestwood, The Exalted Plains, and Emerald Graves.

Vandal Aria – Tier 3 (Common)

Where to Find: The Hissing Wastes.

Crafting Materials Farming Exploit

Head towards The Storm Coast and head towards the Storm’s Solitude. Once you are there, you need to head travel towards the shore and keep on following the beach to find different Crafting Materials in good amount. You will not only find Herbs and Metal, but also other Crafting Materials.

Once you are done with Storm’s Solitude, head towards the Small Grove Camp and go through the mountains to reach a valley before the Long River. Similar to the Storm’s Solitude, you will find loads of Crafting Material in this area. You will also come across several bandits who will provide you with more Crafting Material.

You need to kee going along the Long River and and farm everything you come across. Almost at the end of the river, you will come across a cavern (you will also come here as a part of a quest). It is in this cavern where you will get loads of common and rare Crafting Material.

Lastly, do note that if you backtrack your path, you will not find as many Crafting Material as you would in the first run. This method was originally discovered by KineticGTR of YouTube.