Dragon Age Inquisition Crafting Guide – Weapons, Armor, Upgrades, Potions

Crafting in Dragon Age: Inquisition is divided across three categories: weapon, armour, and potions. There are two things required to craft a particular item: a recipe and crafting materials.

Dragon Age Inquisition Crafting

You can acquire recipes by buying schematics from shops, glyphs illuminated by veilfire, and scrolls found in treasure chests.

As for the crafting material, you will find it in abundance in the game’s world. This guide is designed to give you an overview of crafting in Dragon Age Inquisition.

Weapons and Armor Crafting

After forming the Inquisition, you will be able to use your smith to craft armour and weapons. Additionally, smith can also craft weapon/armour upgrades which are instilled into specific available slots.

A smith can only craft armour/weapon and upgrades, but not add elemental effects. For this purpose, you will need to contact a dwarf named Dagna.

Schematics that you need to make equipment are divided into three tiers: tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3. A higher tier schematic will always yield better gear. However, it also means that you will have to spend more material per slot to craft them.

Tier 1 schematics have 2 slots

Tier 2 schematics have 3 slots

Tier 3 schematics have 4 slots

In the section below, I’ve provided a quick rundown of every schematic slot found in the game:

Defense Slot

This slot provides you resistance against elemental attacks and damage-type resistances. Additionally, you can also cause enemies to gain certain status condition, say bleeding, when they melee you.

Offense Slot

This slot provides you certain bonuses for being offensive. For example, you can increase your damage against barriers/guard, cause bleeding effects, and even heal after delivering a finishing blow.

Primary Slot

This slot essentially determines the base armour or attack value of armour/weapon. Additionally, it also determines the elemental damage of staves.

Utility Slot

This slot determines attribute upgrades to things like Willpower, Cunning, Dexterity, Magic, Strength, and Constitution. The attribute boost is directly linked to crafting material.

For instance, if a certain crafting material provides +4 Willpower and you use 10 units of this material, you will receive 40 Willpower.

Masterwork Crafting

High tier weapon/armour has an additional masterwork slot which require masterwork crafting material. This slot provides bonuses such as chance-on-hit damage and unique buffs upon absorbing damage.

Furthermore, these may also add up to 40 per cent chance of critical crafting. Those of you who does not know, critical crafting increases all stats of a particular weapon/armour by 10 per cent.

Upgrade Crafting

Weapon/Armor has upgrade slots: armor has up to two upgrade slots and weapons have up to three. Like I have mentioned under ‘Utility Slot’ section, materials can vastly improve the quality of armor/weapon upgrade.

Lastly, crafting upgrades have individual schematics and are not tied to armour/weapon schematics.

Rune Crafting

Rune Crafting is the simplest form of Crafting in Dragon Age: Inquisition. Unlike ‘Utility Slot’ or ‘Upgrade Crafting’, Rune Crafting does not depend upon the quality of Crafting Material. All you need for Rune Crafting is a rune schematic.

Potions, Tonics and Grenades

Potions are the part and parcel of dominating monsters in Dragon Age: Inquisition. There are three types of potions:

Potions – which recover HP and Magic

Tonics – increased resistance and combat

Grenades – equipment that deal AOE damage

Each potion can further be upgraded for increased effects and durations. Read on to know about each potion and its upgrades:

Potions

Healing Potions

This potion instantly restores 385 HP.

Upgrades

Increased Healing I: increases healing done by 50

Increased Healing II: increases healing done by 67

Regeneration Potion

This grants 26 HP after every two seconds for a minute.

Upgrades

Increase Duration I: increases total duration by 8 seconds

Increase Duration II: increases total duration by 10 seconds

Increase Healing I: increases HP restored by 3 units per second

Increase Healing II: increases HP restored by 4 units per second

Lifeward: whenever you’re at less than 25% HP, the healing amount is doubled up

Proximity Heal: heal all nearby allies

Lyrium Potion

This increases Magic by 30 for 20 seconds.

Upgrades

Increase Maximum Mana: increases Mana by 25%

Increase Maximum Mana Bonus: increases Mana bonus by 25%

Increase Duration: increases total duration by 20 extra seconds

Increase Magic Bonus: increases Magic bonus by 30%

Tonics

Fire Resistance Tonic

You will gain 40% fire resistance for 2 minutes.

Upgrades

Increase Duration I: this increases the total duration by 30 seconds

Increase Duration II: this further increases the total duration by 30 seconds

Increase Potency I: this increases the total resistance by 10%

Increase Potency II: this further increases the total resistance by 10%

Proximity Resistance: this grants fire resistance to all nearby allies

Cold Resistance Tonic

You will gain 40% cold resistance for 2 minutes.

Upgrades

Increase Duration I: this increases the total duration by 30 seconds

Increase Duration II: this further increases the total duration by 30 seconds

Increase Potency I: this increases the total resistance by 10%

Increase Potency II: this further increases the total resistance by 10%

Proximity Resistance: this grants cold-damage resistance to all nearby allies, within 2 meters radius

Electrical Resistance Tonic

You will gain 40% electrical-damage resistance for 2 minutes.

Upgrades

Increase Duration I: this increases the total duration by 30 seconds

Increase Duration II: this further increases the total duration by 30 seconds

Increase Potency I: this increases the total resistance by 10%

Increase Potency II: this further increases the total resistance by 10%

Proximity Resistance: this grants electrical-damage resistance to all nearby allies, within 2 meters radius

Spirit Resistance Tonic

You will gain 40% spirit-damage resistance for 2 minutes.

Upgrades

Increase Duration I: this increases the total duration by 30 seconds

Increase Duration II: this further increases the total duration by 30 seconds

Increase Potency I: this increases the total resistance by 10%

Increase Potency II: this further increases the total resistance by 10%

Proximity Resistance: this grants spirit-damage resistance to all nearby allies, within 2 meters radius

Mighty Offense Tonic

This grants players with a +13 damage bonus for 20 seconds.

Upgrades

Increase Damage I: this upgrade increases damage by +26

Increase Damage II: this upgrade increases damage by +19

Damage Bonus vs. Guard: this upgrade provides 50% damage bonus against enemies with an active guard

Damage Bonus vs. Barrier: this upgrade provides 50% damage bonus against enemies with an active barrier

Critical Damage Bonus: this upgrade provides 100% damage bonus on all critical hits

Rock Armour Tonic

This provides players with +12 bonus armour for 30 seconds.

Upgrades

Improved Duration I: this upgrade increases the total duration by +30 seconds

Improved Duration II: this upgrade further increases the total duration by +30 seconds

Improved Potency I: this upgrade provides +11 additional armour bonus

Improved Potency II: this upgrade provides +12 additional armour bonus

Stun Enemies: any enemies hitting players with a melee attack will have 50% chances of getting stunned

Tears of the Dead

After consuming the tonic, three hits will poison the enemy, dealing 44 DPS for 15 seconds. Your weapon will remain poisoned for 10 seconds.

Upgrades

Increase Duration I: this upgrade increases the total time of poison effect to 20 seconds

Increase Duration II: this upgrade increases the total time of poison effect to 25 seconds

Increase Damage I: this upgrade increases the DPS by +37

Increase Damage II: this upgrade increases the DPS by +67

Enhanced Potency: this upgrades poisons the weapon for 15 seconds and grants two additional hits

Grenades

Pitch Grenade

This grenade surrounds the enemy with a pitch which stays for 1 minute and slows down enemies that enter it.

Upgrades

Increase Duration I: this upgrades increases the total duration by 30 seconds

Increase Duration II: this upgrades further increases the total duration by 30 seconds

Debilitate I: enemies caught in the pitch deal 25% less damage and take 25% increased damage

Debilitate II: enemies caught in the pitch further deal 25% less damage and take 25% increased damage

Immobilize: this upgrade immobilizes targets for 10 seconds

Confusion Grenade

Enemies caught in the explosion will begin attacking other enemies for 20 seconds.

Upgrades

Increase Duration I: this upgrade increases the total duration by +10 seconds

Increase Duration II: this upgrade further increases the total duration by +10 seconds

Rage I: enemies will deal 25% additional damage to other enemies

Rage II: enemies will deal 50% additional damage to other enemies

Mind Wreck: after the effects of the grenade come off, all enemies take 635 spirit damage

Antivan Fire

This sets an area on fire for 30 seconds which deals 23 burning damage to anyone standing in it.

Upgrades

Increase Damage I: this upgrade increases the damage dealt by 21%

Increase Damage II: this upgrade increases the damage dealt by 38%

Increase Duration I: this upgrade increases the duration of fire by additional +30 seconds

Increase Duration II: this upgrade increases the duration of fire by additional +60 seconds

Shockwave: this upgrades stuns the enemies for five seconds

Healing Mist

This grenades creates a healing mist near the point of impact and heals allies for +289 HP.

Upgrades

Increase Healing I: this upgrades increases the healing amount by +38

Increase Healing II: this upgrades increases the healing amount by +50

Healing Mist: this upgrades allows the healing mist to revive and heal fallen allies

Jar of Bees

This summons a horde of bees at the targeted location which attack enemies for 163 damage per second for 15 seconds. Additionally, every enemy attacked by the bees will have 10% chance of panicking.

Upgrades

Increase Panic Chance I: this upgrade increases panic chance by 10%

Increase Panic Chance II: this upgrade further increases panic chance by 10%

Increase Duration I: this upgrade increases the total duration of effect by +5 seconds

Increase Duration II: this upgrade further increases the total duration of effect by +5 seconds

And Some Wasps: the first enemy to come near the swarm experiences the full effect of the grenade

