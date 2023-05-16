Dragon Age Inquisition Skyhold Thrones Unlock Guide – How To

Following the destruction of Haven, the Inquisition will arrive at Skyhold. This castle is the only thing keeping the Inquisition intact. As the serving head of the Inquisition, you can customize Skyhold in different ways – ranging from windows to drapes and decor to throne.

How to Unlock Dragon Age Inquisition Skyhold Thrones

Customizing throne essentially involve completing Inner Circle Quests and carrying out Judgments. Here is a quick rundown of everything you need to do:

Andrastian Chantry Throne

To unlock this, you need to complete Cassandra Inner Circle Quests at Skyhold. You can check out our Inner Circle Quests Guide for detailed information!

Chasind Throne

To unlock this, you need to complete Avvar Tribesman judgment who is captured at The Fallow Mire after the Lost Souls quest.

Mage Throne

To unlock this throne, you need to complete Vivienne’s Inner Circle Quests. You can check out our Inner Circle Quests Guide for detailed information!

Ferelden Throne

To unlock this, you need to complete Mayor Dedrick judgment who is captured after Still Waters in Crestwood using the War Table missions.

Inquisition Throne

This throne is unlocked by default.

Orlais Throne

To unlock this, you need to complete Mistress Poulin judgment who is captured at Emprise du Lion due to her business dealing with the Red Templars.

Qunari Throne

To unlock the last throne, you need to complete Iron Bull Inner Circle Quests. You can check out our Inner Circle Quests for detailed information!

